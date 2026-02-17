The White Lotus season 3 cast features Walton Goggins, Jason Isaacs, Michelle Monaghan, Parker Posey, and several international actors. Their estimated net worths range from about $2 million to $40 million, with Lalisa Manoban regarded as the wealthiest among them.

The White Lotus Season 3 cast’s net worth: Who is the wealthiest cast member?

In compiling and ranking The White Lotus season 3 cast's net worth list, we relied on widely reported estimates while recognising that individual fortunes can change over time. The figures cited are drawn from publicly available data and reputable entertainment and finance publications, including Celebrity Net Worth.

Rank Cast member Net worth 1 Lalisa Manoban $40 million 2 Sam Rockwell $20 million 3 Walton Goggins $12 million 4 Patrick Schwarzenegger $8 million 5 Michelle Monaghan $8 million 6 Carrie Coon $6 million 7 Jason Isaacs $6 million 8 Jennifer Coolidge $6 million 9 Parker Posey $5 million 10 Leslie Bibb $4 million 11 Jon Gries $3 million 12 Aimee Lou Wood $2 million

12. Aimee Lou Wood – $2 million

Full name : Aimee Lou Wood

: Aimee Lou Wood Date of birth : 3 February 1994 (32 years old as of 2026)

: 3 February 1994 (32 years old as of 2026) Place of birth : Stockport, United Kingdom

: Stockport, United Kingdom Profession: Actress, writer

Aimee Lou Wood, who portrays Chelsea in the TV series, has an alleged net worth of $2 million. Acting is her primary source of income, and she has been active in the profession since 2017.

Her breakthrough role came with her portrayal of Aimee Gibbs in a 2017 Netflix hit series. She is also known for her performances in Living, Film Club, Daddy Issues, and Toxic Town.

11. Jon Gries – $3 million

Full name : Jonathan Gries

: Jonathan Gries Date of birth : 17 June 1957 (68 years old as of February 2026)

: 17 June 1957 (68 years old as of February 2026) Place of birth : Glendale, California, United States

: Glendale, California, United States Profession: Actor, music video director

Jon Gries plays Greg Hunt in The White Lotus and has an alleged net worth of $3 million, largely earned through a versatile acting career spanning more than five decades.

He is best known for his roles in films and television series such as Men in Black, Get Shorty, The Pretender, and Napoleon Dynamite. Over the years, he has received several accolades, including the Filmed in Utah Award in 2012.

In 1994, Gries purchased a home in Los Angeles, California, for $239,500. However, no public reports confirm whether he still owns the property or has since sold it.

10. Leslie Bibb – $4 million

Full name : Leslie Louise Bibb

: Leslie Louise Bibb Date of birth : 17 November 1973 (52 years old as of February 2026)

: 17 November 1973 (52 years old as of February 2026) Place of birth : Bismarck, North Dakota, United States

: Bismarck, North Dakota, United States Profession: Actress, model

Leslie Bibb, who portrayed Kate Bohr in The White Lotus, has an alleged net worth of $4 million. Acting has been her primary source of income, though she has also worked as a producer and model.

Over the course of her career, she has appeared in more than 80 films and television series. She is best known for her roles in Iron Man, Miss Nobody, and Law Abiding Citizen.

Bibb began her modelling career after she won a contest on The Oprah Winfrey Show in 1990. She went on to model at various events in the United States and Japan before transitioning fully into acting.

9. Parker Posey – $5 million

Full name : Parker Christian Posey

: Parker Christian Posey Date of birth : 8 November 1968 (57 years old as of February 2026)

: 8 November 1968 (57 years old as of February 2026) Place of birth : Baltimore, Maryland, United States

: Baltimore, Maryland, United States Profession: Actress, writer, producer, musician

Parker Posey, an American actress, writer, producer, and musician, portrayed Victoria Ratliff in The White Lotus. She has an alleged net worth of $5 million, largely earned through her successful acting career. Over the years, she has appeared in notable films and television series, including Superman Returns, Scream 3, Blade: Trinity, and Dazed and Confused.

In addition to her work in entertainment, Posey has made investments in real estate. In 2008, she purchased a property in Greenwich Village, New York, for $1.35 million and sold it in 2016 for $1.55 million. She later acquired a Manhattan apartment for $1.49 million.

8. Jennifer Coolidge – $6 million

Full name : Jennifer Audrey Coolidge

: Jennifer Audrey Coolidge Date of birth : 28 August 1961 (64 years old as of February 2026)

: 28 August 1961 (64 years old as of February 2026) Place of birth : Boston, Massachusetts, United States

: Boston, Massachusetts, United States Profession: Actress

Jennifer Coolidge, a two-time Primetime Emmy Award winner, has an alleged net worth of $6 million. She has enjoyed a long and successful career in the entertainment industry since making her debut in Seinfeld in 1993.

The actress boasts more than 130 acting credits, with some of her most popular roles in A Mighty Wind, American Pie, A Cinderella Story, and Shotgun Wedding.

Beyond acting, Coolidge has also made notable investments in real estate. According to Homes & Gardens, she owns properties in Hollywood, New Orleans, Boston, and New York.

7. Jason Isaacs – $6 million

Full name : Jason Isaacs

: Jason Isaacs Date of birth : 6 June 1963 (62 years old as of February 2026)

: 6 June 1963 (62 years old as of February 2026) Place of birth : Liverpool, United Kingdom

: Liverpool, United Kingdom Profession: Actor, producer

Jason Isaacs, who portrays Timothy Ratliff on the TV series. The actor's net worth is allegedly $6 million. He has been active in the acting industry since 1988 and has appeared in more than 150 films and television projects.

Some of his most notable performances include The Death of Stalin, The Patriot, and Mass. In addition to acting, the British star has earned a few production credits and has received multiple accolades, including a Satellite Award in 2011 and a Robert Altman Award in 2022.

Isaacs reportedly owns a Queen’s Park home of undisclosed value, where he has lived for more than four decades. He is also said to own property in Los Angeles, California.

6. Carrie Coon – $6 million

Full name : Carrie Alexandra Coon

: Carrie Alexandra Coon Date of birth : 24 January 1981 (45 years old as of 2026)

: 24 January 1981 (45 years old as of 2026) Place of birth : Copley, Ohio, United States

: Copley, Ohio, United States Profession: Actress

Carrie Coon stars in The White Lotus as Laurie Duffy. Her alleged net worth is estimated at $6 million, largely built through her acting career. She has been active in the industry for over a decade, having made her screen debut in 2011.

The actress is best known for her roles in Gone Girl, The Post, and Lake George.

5. Michelle Monaghan – $8 million

Full name : Michelle Lynn Monaghan

: Michelle Lynn Monaghan Date of birth : 23 March 1976 (49 years old as of February 2026)

: 23 March 1976 (49 years old as of February 2026) Place of birth : Winthrop, Iowa, United States

: Winthrop, Iowa, United States Profession: Actress, former model

Michelle Monaghan stars in The White Lotus as Jaclyn Lemon and is alleged to have an estimated net worth of $8 million. Much of her wealth stems from her successful acting career. She has appeared in more than 50 films and television series, with notable roles in Pixels, Gone Baby Gone, and Source Code.

Beyond her work on screen, Monaghan has also made strategic real estate investments. In 2007, she and her husband, Peter White, purchased a property in the Hollywood Hills for $1.5 million, which they later sold in 2016 for $1.565 million.

4. Patrick Schwarzenegger – $8 million

Full name : Patrick Arnold Shriver Schwarzenegger

: Patrick Arnold Shriver Schwarzenegger Date of birth : 18 September 1993 (32 years old as of February 2026)

: 18 September 1993 (32 years old as of February 2026) Place of birth : Santa Monica, California, United States

: Santa Monica, California, United States Profession: Actor, real estate investor

Patrick Schwarzenegger has an alleged net worth of about $8 million. He has been active in the entertainment industry since 2006, building his wealth through acting, modelling, and real estate investments.

He signed with L.A. Models as a teenager and made his acting debut in the comedy film The Benchwarmers. To date, Schwarzenegger has accumulated roughly 20 acting credits, with notable roles in Gen V, Midnight Sun, and The Staircase.

Beyond entertainment, he has been active in real estate. In 2018, he purchased two homes in West Hollywood, California, for $1.9 million and sold them the following year for $2.25 million. He also bought a $3.1 million home in Santa Monica.

Additionally, he acquired a farmhouse in West Hollywood for $2.85 million and later sold it for $3.191 million. In December 2020, Patrick purchased a modern farmhouse mansion in Los Angeles for $4.385 million, which he sold in January 2022 for $5.125 million.

3. Walton Goggins – $12 million

Full name : Walton Sanders Goggins Jr.

: Walton Sanders Goggins Jr. Date of birth : 10 November 1971 (54 years old as of February 2026)

: 10 November 1971 (54 years old as of February 2026) Place of birth : Birmingham, Alabama, United States

: Birmingham, Alabama, United States Profession: Actor, producer

Walton Goggins portrayed Rick Hatchett in the TV series. He is reportedly worth about $12 million, a figure largely driven by his long-running success as an actor and producer.

Goggins began his acting career in 1990 and has since appeared in more than 100 films and television projects. He is best known for his roles in Justified, Predators, and The Accountant. Alongside fellow actors Ray McKinnon and the late Lisa Blount, he co-owns Ginny Mule Pictures, an independent production company.

Beyond acting, Goggins has invested in real estate. In 2010, he purchased a home in Los Angeles for $1.5 million and later sold it for $3.665 million in 2021. He also expanded his property portfolio in 2020, acquiring a home in Hillsdale, New York, for $1.6 million.

2. Sam Rockwell – $20 million

Full name : Sam Rockwell

: Sam Rockwell Date of birth : 5 November 1968 (57 years old as of February 2026),

: 5 November 1968 (57 years old as of February 2026), Place of birth : Daly City, California, United States

: Daly City, California, United States Profession: Actor, producer

Sam Rockwell is another wealthy cast member of The White Lotus, with an alleged net worth of $20 million. He has built his fortune as an actor and producer, having worked in the entertainment industry since 1988.

Over the course of his career, Rockwell has appeared in more than 100 films and television projects and has earned major accolades, including an Academy Award. Beyond The White Lotus, he is best known for his roles in Moon, Seven Psychopaths, Argylle, and The Bad Guys.

1. Lalisa Manoban – $40 million

Full name : Pranpriya Manoban

: Pranpriya Manoban Date of birth : 27 March 1997 (28 years old as of February 2026)

: 27 March 1997 (28 years old as of February 2026) Place of birth : Buri Ram, Thailand

: Buri Ram, Thailand Profession: Rapper, singer, dancer, songwriter, actress

Lalisa Manoban, who stars as Mook on the TV series, is alleged to have a net worth of $40 million. She rose to global prominence as the main dancer and lead rapper of the K-pop girl group Blackpink. As the group achieved global success, her star power continued to grow, eventually leading her to launch a successful solo music career.

Beyond The White Lotus, she has appeared in several television programmes, including Real Man 300 and Youth With You. Lalisa also commands a massive social media following and has secured high-profile endorsement deals with luxury brands such as Celine and Bulgari.

In April 2024, the rapper reportedly purchased a $4 million home in Beverly Hills, California.

How much is Mike White worth from The White Lotus?

Mike White, the creator, writer, and director of The White Lotus, is alleged to have a net worth of approximately $20 million. His wealth comes from his work as a filmmaker, screenwriter, producer, actor, and reality TV contestant, as well as the global success of the HBO series.

How rich is Tanya from The White Lotus?

Tanya McQuoid, portrayed by Jennifer Coolidge, is depicted in the series as an extremely wealthy heiress with vast inherited wealth. In real life, Jennifer Coolidge reportedly has a net worth of around $6 million.

What is Lisa from The White Lotus’ net worth?

Lisa (Lalisa Manoban), who appears in Season 3, has an alleged net worth of $40 million. Much of her wealth comes from her career as a member of Blackpink, her solo music projects, global tours, and luxury brand endorsements.

What is The White Lotus Season 3 cast’s salary per episode?

According to Vulture, actor Jason Isaacs revealed that all cast members were paid $40,000 per episode for the TV series. He added that the rate was relatively low and admitted he was unaware that the information had become public knowledge.

Who is the richest cast member of The White Lotus Season 3?

Lalisa Manoban is regarded as the richest cast member of the television series, with an alleged net worth of $40 million. She is followed by Sam Rockwell, whose net worth is allegedly $20 million, while Walton Goggins ranks third with approximately $12 million.

The White Lotus Season 3 cast features a mix of established stars and global icons. Their wealth reflects decades of work across film, television, music, and business ventures. As the series continues to grow, so does the financial success of its standout performers.

