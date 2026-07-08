The 15 richest families in America (2026): Old money, new money, and one that made it on chicken
The Walton family is the richest in America — and it's not remotely close. With a combined fortune of over $430 billion anchored by their controlling stake in Walmart, the Waltons have more wealth than the next several families on this list combined. From century-old oil dynasties and candy empires to a chicken sandwich chain that refuses to open on Sundays, these 15 families represent the ultimate in multigenerational American wealth.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Key takeaways
- Richest families in America
- 10. Cox family (~$38 billion)
- 9. S.C. Johnson family (~$39 billion)
- 8. Cathy family (~$40.2 billion) — the chicken family
- 7. Duncan family (~$43 billion)
- 6. Pritzker family (~$53.2 billion)
- 5. Cargill-MacMillan family (~$67.9 billion)
- 4. Mars family (~$120–141 billion)
- 3. Koch family (~$155 billion)
- 2. Mars family honorable mention — no. The Waltons take the crown
- 1. Walton family ($430+ billion)
- FAQs
Key takeaways
- #1 is the Walton family, with a combined fortune exceeding $430 billion — the richest family in both the U.S. and the world.
- #2 is the Koch family, worth approximately $155 billion through Koch, Inc., America's second-largest private company by revenue.
- The range spans from $430B+ (Waltons) down to ~$11B (Rockefellers) — still an inconceivable sum by any measure.
- The richest woman directly tied to a single family fortune on this list is Alice Walton, worth approximately $148 billion on her own.
- One family — the Cathys — built their entire fortune on a fried chicken sandwich and have never opened their restaurants on a Sunday.
Richest families in America
Our rankings are based on data from Forbes' America's Richest Families 2026 list and the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, including combined family net worth, controlling stakes in public and private companies, and verified individual fortune estimates. We use the most up-to-date figures available at the time of publishing (July 2026). Forbes' definitive ranking of the 54 richest multi-generational families excludes individual billionaires credited with the entire family fortune on the World's Billionaires list; estimated fortunes were calculated using stock prices from June 22, 2026.
Rank
Family
Est. Net Worth
Primary Source of Wealth
Generations
#1
Walton
$430B+
Walmart
3rd–4th
#2
Koch
~$155B
Koch, Inc.
3rd
#3
Mars
~$120–141B
Mars, Inc.
3rd–4th
#4
Cargill-MacMillan
~$67.9B
Cargill Inc.
5th–6th
#5
Pritzker
~$53.2B
Hyatt Hotels / Investments
4th
#6
Duncan
~$43B
Enterprise Products Partners
2nd
#7
Cathy
~$40.2B
Chick-fil-A
2nd–3rd
#8
S.C. Johnson
~$39B
SC Johnson (Glade, Ziploc)
5th
#9
Cox
~$38B
Cox Enterprises
4th
#10
Edward C. Johnson (Fidelity)
~$36B
Fidelity Investments
3rd
#11
Lauder
~$33B
Estée Lauder Companies
3rd
#12
Newhouse
~$30B
Advance Publications / Condé Nast
3rd
#13
Hearst
~$21.8B
Hearst Corporation
4th–5th
#14
Rockefeller
~$11B+
Oil / Diversified Investments
6th
15. Rockefeller family (~$11 billion)
- Full family name: Rockefeller
- Fortune founded: 1870 (Standard Oil)
- Headquarters: New York, NY
- Source of wealth: Oil (historical); diversified investments, real estate, philanthropy
- Key figure: David Rockefeller Jr. (current family patriarch)
- Net worth: ~$11B+
The Rockefellers are the quintessential American "old money" dynasty — arguably the family that defined the very concept of dynastic wealth in the United States. Their wealth has endured for six generations, and even now they boast a net worth of over $11 billion; although they no longer control Standard Oil, the Rockefeller descendants remain among America's wealthiest through extensive investment portfolios, trusts, philanthropy, and real estate holdings.
The Rockefeller family barely needs any introduction due to their legendary status, and their wealth has endured for six generations. While John D. Rockefeller's 19th-century Standard Oil monopoly was broken up by the Supreme Court in 1911, the dispersed shares only made the family richer.
Today, the Rockefeller family office manages wealth across hundreds of descendants through philanthropy, impact investing, and real estate — a masterclass in multigenerational wealth preservation.
14. Hearst family (~$21.8 billion)
- Full family name: Hearst
- Fortune founded: 1887 (San Francisco Examiner)
- Headquarters: New York, NY
- Source of wealth: Hearst Corporation (media, magazines, TV)
- Key figure: William Randolph Hearst III (Chairman)
- Net worth: ~$21.8B
In addition to the Rockefellers, the Big Apple birthed another storied dynasty on this year's Forbes list that dates back to the 19th century: the descendants of media baron William Randolph Hearst (d. 1951), who are worth an estimated $21.8 billion.
The original media mogul, William Randolph Hearst — the inspiration behind Orson Welles' Citizen Kane — owned 28 major newspapers and 18 magazines at his peak. Hearst's living descendants, who number around 67 and include current Hearst Corporation chairman William Randolph Hearst III, share the immense family fortune.
Today, Hearst Corp. owns hundreds of newspapers and magazines around the world and has investments in cable TV channels such as ESPN, Lifetime, and A&E.
13. Newhouse family (~$30 billion)
- Full family name: Newhouse
- Fortune founded: 1922 (Staten Island Advance)
- Headquarters: New York, NY
- Source of wealth: Advance Publications (Condé Nast, Reddit)
- Key figure: Donald Newhouse (owner, co-president)
- Net worth: ~$30B
The Newhouses inherited Advance Publications, the publishing company that owns Condé Nast Publications — responsible for Vogue, The New Yorker, Vanity Fair, and other publications — and has stakes in Discovery Communications and Reddit.
Samuel Irving (S.I.) Newhouse began the business in 1922, and his sons Samuel and Donald took over after his death in 1979. Samuel Jr. ran its magazine division while Donald headed the newspaper and television segment. Samuel Jr. passed away in 2017, but Donald Newhouse remains owner and shares the title of co-president with his son Steven.
Donald's cousin Jonathan also serves as chairman of Condé Nast. The family has kept its media empire largely private through the digital disruption era, a remarkable feat in the publishing world.
12. Lauder family (~$33 billion)
- Full family name: Lauder
- Fortune founded: 1946 (Estée Lauder Companies)
- Headquarters: New York, NY
- Source of wealth: Estée Lauder Companies
- Key figures: William P. Lauder (executive chairman), Ronald S. Lauder
- Net worth: ~$33B
Estée's son Leonard (d. 2025) joined Estée Lauder in 1958 and spent more than three decades helping grow it into a $14.3 billion (2025 sales) cosmetics giant. Leonard's son William Lauder is now the company's chairman, and his brother Ronald is chairman of its Clinique division.
The Lauder dynasty came into its money through cosmetics firm Estée Lauder, which all started with the eponymous creator, who developed skin creams from her kitchen and founded the business with her husband in 1946. Estée Lauder Companies includes 29 brands, among them makeup brands MAC and Clinique, and fragrance lines for Donna Karan and Michael Kors.
The family has seen its fortune fluctuate with the Estée Lauder Companies' stock, but their combined net worth now exceeds $33 billion; three generations have shaped global beauty standards, acquired iconic brands, and created perhaps the most successful family business dynasty in American cosmetics history.
11. Edward C. Johnson family (~$36 billion)
- Full family name: Johnson (Fidelity)
- Fortune founded: 1946 (Fidelity Investments)
- Headquarters: Boston, MA
- Source of wealth: Fidelity Management & Research Company
- Key figure: Abigail Johnson (CEO & Chairman)
- Net worth: ~$36B
In 1946, Edward C. Johnson II founded the Fidelity Management & Research Company. Today, the privately owned company is managed by his granddaughter, Abigail. Under Abigail's stewardship, Fidelity has grown into one of the world's largest asset managers, overseeing trillions in assets under management. Unlike most giant financial firms, Fidelity has remained entirely private — a deliberate strategic choice that keeps the Johnson family in full control and avoids the pressures of quarterly Wall Street reporting.
10. Cox family (~$38 billion)
- Full family name: Cox
- Fortune founded: 1898 (Dayton Evening News)
- Headquarters: Atlanta, GA
- Source of wealth: Cox Enterprises (media, automotive, broadband)
- Key figure: Alex Taylor (CEO, Cox Enterprises)
- Net worth: ~$38B
The Cox family closes the top 10 richest families with $38 billion, while maintaining their legacy in the media and entertainment sector. Cox Enterprises is one of America's largest privately held companies, operating Cox Communications (broadband and cable), Cox Automotive (Autotrader, Kelley Blue Book, Manheim), and dozens of media properties.
The latest Forbes ranking also includes prominent families behind giants such as Estée Lauder, SC Johnson, Newhouse, Cox Enterprises, Hearst, and Hyatt Hotels, demonstrating the diversity of industries represented among America's wealthiest dynasties. The Cox fortune now spans broadband, automotive data, and media — a remarkable pivot from a small Ohio newspaper purchased in 1898.
9. S.C. Johnson family (~$39 billion)
- Full family name: Johnson
- Fortune founded: 1886 (Johnson's Prepared Paste Wax)
- Headquarters: Racine, WI
- Source of wealth: SC Johnson & Son (Glade, Ziploc, Pledge, Windex)
- Key figure: Fisk Johnson (Chairman & CEO)
- Net worth: ~$39B
Samuel Curtis Johnson is the founder and namesake of the family-owned SC Johnson company. In the 1800s, Johnson's parquet flooring business grew after he invented the company's floor wax. Today, the family is worth $30 billion and owns brands like Glade and Ziploc.
Now in its fifth generation of family ownership, SC Johnson has evolved far beyond floor wax into a global household products giant with hundreds of brands sold in more than 70 countries. The company is famously private — it has never sold shares to outside investors — and the Johnson family's commitment to that model has preserved both their control and their fortune. The company's annual revenues now exceed $10 billion, keeping the SC Johnson family firmly among America's wealthiest dynasties.
8. Cathy family (~$40.2 billion) — the chicken family
- Full family name: Cathy
- Headquarters: College Park, GA
- Source of wealth: Chick-fil-A
- Key figures: Dan T. Cathy (Chairman), Donald "Bubba" M. Cathy (EVP), Trudy Cathy White
- Net worth: ~$40.2B
The Cathy family ranks among the 10 richest families in America by amassing $40.2 billion, a fortune forged by the popular restaurant chain Chick-fil-A.
The heirs of S. Truett Cathy (d. 2014) own the $10.3 billion (2025 revenue) fast-food giant Chick-fil-A. Truett founded the chain in an Atlanta-area mall in 1967, and it now operates more than 3,000 restaurants, mostly franchised, across 48 states.
Second-generation Dan Cathy is chairman; his brother Bubba Cathy is executive vice president; and their sister Trudy Cathy-White is an "ambassador," attending new restaurant openings and other corporate events. Third-generation Andrew Cathy, Dan's son, succeeded his father as CEO in 2021.
This private ownership framework enables Chick-fil-A to prioritize long-term strategic objectives and its foundational values without the immediate financial pressures imposed by public market investors — an approach that directly influences operational decisions, including the company's well-known policy of closing on Sundays, a practice rooted in the family's Christian faith.
Chick-fil-A is also now pushing overseas: strategic initiatives include international expansion, with plans to open locations in Europe and Asia by 2026, aiming for five overseas markets by 2030, including new restaurants in the United Kingdom and up to 20 locations in Alberta, Canada, by 2030.
7. Duncan family (~$43 billion)
- Full family name: Duncan
- Fortune founded: 1968 (Enterprise Products Partners)
- Headquarters: Houston, TX
- Source of wealth: Enterprise Products Partners (pipelines)
- Key figure: Randa Duncan Williams (Chairman, Enterprise Products)
- Net worth: ~$43B
The Duncan family has accumulated $43 billion, with their wealth grounded in energy infrastructure and pipelines, according to Forbes.
Texas native Dan Duncan grew up in poverty, scraping together the cash to found natural gas and oil company Enterprise Products in 1968. A true rags-to-riches story, Duncan's company had an annual turnover of $34 billion when he died in 2010.
The gas and oil tycoon's four children inherited the firm and are each worth billions of dollars. Randa joined the family business in 1994, became president and CEO of Enterprise Products in 2001 and has served as chairman of the board since 2013. She also owns Austin-based magazine Texas Monthly.
6. Pritzker family (~$53.2 billion)
- Full family name: Pritzker
- Fortune founded: 1957 (Hyatt Hotels Corporation)
- Headquarters: Chicago, IL
- Source of wealth: Hyatt Hotels, Marmon Group, private equity
- Key figures: Tom Pritzker (Chairman, Hyatt), J.B. Pritzker (Illinois Governor)
- Net worth: ~$53.2B
The Pritzkers appear with $53.2 billion, while maintaining a strong presence in hospitality and diverse strategic investments.
These hotel heirs spent years battling over the family trusts left behind by Jay Pritzker, who, along with his brothers Robert and Donald and their father A.N. Pritzker, created Hyatt and invested in industrial holding company Marmon Group.
The Pritzkers now encompass some of the most prominent names in American public life — J.B. Pritzker serves as Governor of Illinois, while Tom Pritzker chairs Hyatt Hotels Corporation, which operates more than 1,300 hotels globally. The family's wealth is among the most diversified on this list, spread across real estate, private equity, and industrial holdings.
5. Cargill-MacMillan family (~$67.9 billion)
- Full family name: Cargill and MacMillan
- Fortune founded: 1865 (Cargill grain warehouses, Iowa)
- Headquarters: Minnetonka, MN
- Source of wealth: Cargill Inc. (agribusiness, food, commodities)
- Net worth: ~$67.9B
The Cargill-MacMillan family holds $67.9 billion thanks to their control over agribusiness and global trade.
The family boasts eight billionaires and a total of 90 members who own 88% of the agribusiness firm Cargill Inc., founded in Iowa in 1865 — now one of the biggest private companies in America. The descendants of the company's founders continue to control America's largest privately held agricultural business, with operations spanning grain trading, food production, and global commodities.
They have a net worth of around $65 billion, with Cargill Inc. recording an annual revenue of around $177 billion. Cargill is so large — and so private — that most Americans have never heard of it despite touching almost everything they eat.
4. Mars family (~$120–141 billion)
- Full family name: Mars
- Fortune founded: 1911 (Mars Candy Factory, Tacoma, WA)
- Headquarters: McLean, VA
- Source of wealth: Mars, Inc. (M&M's, Snickers, Pedigree, Wrigley)
- Key figures: Jacqueline Mars, John Mars, Victoria Mars, Marijke Mars
- Net worth: ~$120–141B
The Mars family ranks among the wealthiest families in the world, with approximately $141 billion in collective net worth derived primarily from their ownership of Mars, Incorporated — the world's largest confectionery company and a dominant player in pet care, with brands including M&M's, Snickers, Pedigree, Royal Canin, and Wrigley. The company generates over $50 billion in annual revenue and remains entirely family-owned.
Mars was founded in 1911 when Frank Mars started selling candy out of his kitchen in Tacoma, Washington. Frank's son, Forrest Sr., joined the company in 1929 and helped his father develop the malt-flavored nougat that became the basis of Milky Way and Snickers.
In one of the biggest private-company deals in history, in 2025, Mars acquired snack company Kellanova for $35.9 billion including debt — adding the Pringles brand to its already staggering portfolio. Unlike tech billionaires who appear in headlines daily, the Mars family is known for being extremely private.
3. Koch family (~$155 billion)
- Full family name: Koch
- Fortune founded: 1940 (Wood River Oil and Refining Company)
- Headquarters: Wichita, KS
- Source of wealth: Koch, Inc. (formerly Koch Industries)
- Key figures: Charles Koch (Chairman & co-CEO), Julia Koch (David Koch's widow)
- Combined net worth: ~$155B
Charles Koch has been chairman of Koch, Inc., America's second-largest private company by revenue, since 1967. He brought on his first ever co-CEO in 2023. The diversified company has some $125 billion in revenues from businesses including pipelines, chemicals, software, automotive components, and Dixie cups.
Fred C. Koch started what became America's second-largest private company by revenue when he cofounded the Wood River Oil and Refining Company in 1940. His son Charles took over as chairman and CEO after he died in 1967; three other sons, Frederick, David, and William (Bill), also inherited stakes. A power struggle among the brothers led to the ouster of Frederick and Bill, whose shares were bought out for nearly $1 billion combined in 1983.
David's widow Julia Koch inherited his 42% stake upon his death in 2019, making her one of the richest women in America. As of September 2025, Forbes estimates Charles Koch & family's net worth at $73.8 billion and Julia Koch & family's at $81.2 billion, for a combined total of about $155 billion.
2. Mars family honorable mention — no. The Waltons take the crown
1. Walton family ($430+ billion)
- Full family name: Walton
- Fortune founded: 1945 (Ben Franklin variety store, Newport, AR)
- Headquarters: Bentonville, AR
- Source of wealth: Walmart
- Key members: Jim Walton, Rob Walton, Alice Walton, Lukas Walton
- Combined net worth: $430B+
The Waltons are the richest family in America thanks to their stake in Walmart, which became the first brick-and-mortar retailer to boast a $1 trillion market cap in February 2026.
Walmart founder Sam Walton (d. 1992) gave his kids 80% of his Walmart stake decades before it became a multibillion-dollar business, sidestepping major estate taxes. The move proved to be one of the most consequential wealth transfers in American history. Heirs include Sam's three living children — Rob, Jim, and Alice Walton — his daughter-in-law Christy Walton and her son Lukas, plus Bud's two daughters, Ann Walton Kroenke and Nancy Walton Laurie.
Son Jim Walton has a net worth of $152 billion, which is up $16 billion so far this year. Son Rob Walton's net worth is $149 billion, up $15 billion for the same period. Daughter Alice Walton's net worth is $148 billion, up $15 billion. Rob Walton, son of founder Sam, bought the NFL's Denver Broncos for $4.65 billion in 2022 and is worth $137 billion per Bloomberg.
The company claims that 90% of Americans live within 10 miles of a Walmart or Sam's Club location — a reach that underpins one of the most durable retail fortunes ever built. Sam Walton opened the first Walmart store in 1962. Today it is America's largest company, with revenue of almost $650 billion and over 10,500 stores worldwide.
FAQs
Are the Rothschilds the richest family in the world?
No. Excluding royal dynasties, the Rothschild family of bankers became the richest family in the mid-19th century; however, the family's accumulated wealth has been divided among many descendants, only one of which (Benjamin de Rothschild) was officially recognized as a billionaire.
Determining the family's exact wealth has been deemed implausible, and conspiracy theories claiming the family is worth trillions of dollars have not been proven. Today, the Walton family — not the Rothschilds — is the world's richest family by any credible measure.
Does the Walton family still own Walmart?
Yes, overwhelmingly so. An estimated 41% of Walmart's stock is held by the families of seven heirs of Sam Walton and his brother Bud (d. 1995). Charitable trusts in the name of Sam's son John Walton (d. 2005) are estimated to own another 6%.
As America's richest family has gotten richer, the Waltons have put their growing wealth in the hands of a network of family offices; Walton Enterprises, the family office that holds most of their Walmart shares, acts as the central hub for the family's investments and philanthropy.
Is Elon Musk richer than the Walton family?
Not as a family unit. Five members of the Walton family, all related to Walmart founder Sam Walton, have a combined net worth of $453 billion — greater than Elon Musk's $425 billion.
As an individual, Musk holds one of the largest personal fortunes ever recorded; but the Walton family collectively outpaces him. The notable thing about the Waltons is not just their net worths — it is that, among the top 14 people on the Bloomberg Billionaires list, they are the only ones who did not found or run their own companies.
What does the Koch family own?
Koch, Inc. (formerly Koch Industries) is a sprawling conglomerate with annual revenues exceeding $125 billion and interests in refining, pipelines, chemicals, fertilizers, commodities, paper products, electronics, software, and countless other industrial businesses.
Charles Koch founded Stand Together, a network of nonprofits and donors focused on philanthropic and political advocacy causes, in 2003. Charles' son, Chase Koch, founded venture capital subsidiary Koch Disruptive Technologies, which has invested more than $4 billion in 70-plus companies.
How many billionaires are in the Mars family, and what do they own?
The Mars family is known for its privacy; John Mars and Jacqueline Mars each own 1/3 of the company. Frank's great-granddaughters Victoria, Pamela, Valerie, and Marijke own the remaining 1/3. Multiple family members are confirmed billionaires, with Jacqueline Mars alone estimated at $39.2 billion by Forbes.
The business is the world's largest candy maker, best known for confections such as Snickers, Milky Way, and Twix. With its purchase of Wrigley in 2008 for $23 billion, it commands more than half of the US chewing-gum market. Its other popular candies include Skittles, Starburst, Life Savers, and Altoids.
Legit.ng also highlighted facts about the immense wealth held by Nigeria's most affluent families, including the iconic Dangote and Tinubu families, among others. These powerful dynasties not only shape the economy but also engage in philanthropic efforts that impact countless lives, making their stories an intriguing blend of success and responsibility.
Proofreading by Yul Vincent Osoro, copy editor at Legit.ng.
Source: Legit.ng
Yul Vincent Osoro Yul Vincent Osoro is a seasoned content editor, journalist, and SEO specialist with over 7 years of experience in digital publishing. He creates and edits high-performing, search-optimised content across diverse niches, including technology, business, entertainment, lifestyle, sports, health, and current affairs. Passionate about quality journalism and audience-focused storytelling, he combines editorial expertise with SEO best practices to deliver accurate, engaging, and impactful content. Reach him at yulvinnie@gmail.com.