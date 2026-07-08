The Walton family is the richest in America — and it's not remotely close. With a combined fortune of over $430 billion anchored by their controlling stake in Walmart, the Waltons have more wealth than the next several families on this list combined. From century-old oil dynasties and candy empires to a chicken sandwich chain that refuses to open on Sundays, these 15 families represent the ultimate in multigenerational American wealth.

Some of the richest families in America. Photo: Canva.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Key takeaways

#1 is the Walton family , with a combined fortune exceeding $430 billion — the richest family in both the U.S. and the world.

, with a combined fortune exceeding — the richest family in both the U.S. and the world. #2 is the Koch family , worth approximately $155 billion through Koch, Inc., America's second-largest private company by revenue.

, worth approximately through Koch, Inc., America's second-largest private company by revenue. The range spans from $430B+ (Waltons) down to ~$11B (Rockefellers) — still an inconceivable sum by any measure.

— still an inconceivable sum by any measure. The richest woman directly tied to a single family fortune on this list is Alice Walton , worth approximately $148 billion on her own.

directly tied to a single family fortune on this list is , worth approximately on her own. One family — the Cathys — built their entire fortune on a fried chicken sandwich and have never opened their restaurants on a Sunday.

Richest families in America

Our rankings are based on data from Forbes' America's Richest Families 2026 list and the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, including combined family net worth, controlling stakes in public and private companies, and verified individual fortune estimates. We use the most up-to-date figures available at the time of publishing (July 2026). Forbes' definitive ranking of the 54 richest multi-generational families excludes individual billionaires credited with the entire family fortune on the World's Billionaires list; estimated fortunes were calculated using stock prices from June 22, 2026.

Rank Family Est. Net Worth Primary Source of Wealth Generations #1 Walton $430B+ Walmart 3rd–4th #2 Koch ~$155B Koch, Inc. 3rd #3 Mars ~$120–141B Mars, Inc. 3rd–4th #4 Cargill-MacMillan ~$67.9B Cargill Inc. 5th–6th #5 Pritzker ~$53.2B Hyatt Hotels / Investments 4th #6 Duncan ~$43B Enterprise Products Partners 2nd #7 Cathy ~$40.2B Chick-fil-A 2nd–3rd #8 S.C. Johnson ~$39B SC Johnson (Glade, Ziploc) 5th #9 Cox ~$38B Cox Enterprises 4th #10 Edward C. Johnson (Fidelity) ~$36B Fidelity Investments 3rd #11 Lauder ~$33B Estée Lauder Companies 3rd #12 Newhouse ~$30B Advance Publications / Condé Nast 3rd #13 Hearst ~$21.8B Hearst Corporation 4th–5th #14 Rockefeller ~$11B+ Oil / Diversified Investments 6th

15. Rockefeller family (~$11 billion)

Susan Cohn Rockefeller, David Rockefeller Jr., Sam Waterston and Lynn Louisa Woodruff attend MoMA's Party In The Garden 2025 at Museum of Modern Art in New York City. Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris

Source: Getty Images

Full family name: Rockefeller

Rockefeller Fortune founded: 1870 (Standard Oil)

1870 (Standard Oil) Headquarters: New York, NY

New York, NY Source of wealth: Oil (historical); diversified investments, real estate, philanthropy

Oil (historical); diversified investments, real estate, philanthropy Key figure: David Rockefeller Jr. (current family patriarch)

David Rockefeller Jr. (current family patriarch) Net worth: ~$11B+

The Rockefellers are the quintessential American "old money" dynasty — arguably the family that defined the very concept of dynastic wealth in the United States. Their wealth has endured for six generations, and even now they boast a net worth of over $11 billion; although they no longer control Standard Oil, the Rockefeller descendants remain among America's wealthiest through extensive investment portfolios, trusts, philanthropy, and real estate holdings.

The Rockefeller family barely needs any introduction due to their legendary status, and their wealth has endured for six generations. While John D. Rockefeller's 19th-century Standard Oil monopoly was broken up by the Supreme Court in 1911, the dispersed shares only made the family richer.

Today, the Rockefeller family office manages wealth across hundreds of descendants through philanthropy, impact investing, and real estate — a masterclass in multigenerational wealth preservation.

14. Hearst family (~$21.8 billion)

William R. Hearst III, at his downtown San Francisco, Ca., office on Thursday September 21, 2017. Photo: Michael Macor/The San Francisco Chronicle

Source: Getty Images

Full family name: Hearst

Hearst Fortune founded: 1887 (San Francisco Examiner)

1887 (San Francisco Examiner) Headquarters: New York, NY

New York, NY Source of wealth: Hearst Corporation (media, magazines, TV)

Hearst Corporation (media, magazines, TV) Key figure: William Randolph Hearst III (Chairman)

William Randolph Hearst III (Chairman) Net worth: ~$21.8B

In addition to the Rockefellers, the Big Apple birthed another storied dynasty on this year's Forbes list that dates back to the 19th century: the descendants of media baron William Randolph Hearst (d. 1951), who are worth an estimated $21.8 billion.

The original media mogul, William Randolph Hearst — the inspiration behind Orson Welles' Citizen Kane — owned 28 major newspapers and 18 magazines at his peak. Hearst's living descendants, who number around 67 and include current Hearst Corporation chairman William Randolph Hearst III, share the immense family fortune.

Today, Hearst Corp. owns hundreds of newspapers and magazines around the world and has investments in cable TV channels such as ESPN, Lifetime, and A&E.

13. Newhouse family (~$30 billion)

Elyse Newhouse, Donald Newhouse, and Michael Newhouse attend the "South Pacific" Opening Night Gala at Lincoln Center Theater at Lincoln Center Theater in New York City. Photo: Ilya S. Savenok

Source: Getty Images

Full family name: Newhouse

Newhouse Fortune founded: 1922 (Staten Island Advance)

1922 (Staten Island Advance) Headquarters: New York, NY

New York, NY Source of wealth: Advance Publications (Condé Nast, Reddit)

Advance Publications (Condé Nast, Reddit) Key figure: Donald Newhouse (owner, co-president)

Donald Newhouse (owner, co-president) Net worth: ~$30B

The Newhouses inherited Advance Publications, the publishing company that owns Condé Nast Publications — responsible for Vogue, The New Yorker, Vanity Fair, and other publications — and has stakes in Discovery Communications and Reddit.

Samuel Irving (S.I.) Newhouse began the business in 1922, and his sons Samuel and Donald took over after his death in 1979. Samuel Jr. ran its magazine division while Donald headed the newspaper and television segment. Samuel Jr. passed away in 2017, but Donald Newhouse remains owner and shares the title of co-president with his son Steven.

Donald's cousin Jonathan also serves as chairman of Condé Nast. The family has kept its media empire largely private through the digital disruption era, a remarkable feat in the publishing world.

12. Lauder family (~$33 billion)

William P. Lauder during the WWD 2026 Beauty CEO Summit held at The Breakers Palm Beach on May 11, 2026 in Palm Beach, Florida. Photo: Marissa Alper/WWD

Source: Getty Images

Full family name: Lauder

Lauder Fortune founded: 1946 (Estée Lauder Companies)

1946 (Estée Lauder Companies) Headquarters: New York, NY

New York, NY Source of wealth: Estée Lauder Companies

Estée Lauder Companies Key figures: William P. Lauder (executive chairman), Ronald S. Lauder

William P. Lauder (executive chairman), Ronald S. Lauder Net worth: ~$33B

Estée's son Leonard (d. 2025) joined Estée Lauder in 1958 and spent more than three decades helping grow it into a $14.3 billion (2025 sales) cosmetics giant. Leonard's son William Lauder is now the company's chairman, and his brother Ronald is chairman of its Clinique division.

The Lauder dynasty came into its money through cosmetics firm Estée Lauder, which all started with the eponymous creator, who developed skin creams from her kitchen and founded the business with her husband in 1946. Estée Lauder Companies includes 29 brands, among them makeup brands MAC and Clinique, and fragrance lines for Donna Karan and Michael Kors.

The family has seen its fortune fluctuate with the Estée Lauder Companies' stock, but their combined net worth now exceeds $33 billion; three generations have shaped global beauty standards, acquired iconic brands, and created perhaps the most successful family business dynasty in American cosmetics history.

11. Edward C. Johnson family (~$36 billion)

Abigail Johnson, president of Fidelity Management & Research Co, talks to her father Fidelity Chairman Edward (Ned) C. Johnson III. Photo: Brooks Kraft LLC/Corbis

Source: Getty Images

Full family name: Johnson (Fidelity)

Johnson (Fidelity) Fortune founded: 1946 (Fidelity Investments)

1946 (Fidelity Investments) Headquarters: Boston, MA

Boston, MA Source of wealth: Fidelity Management & Research Company

Fidelity Management & Research Company Key figure: Abigail Johnson (CEO & Chairman)

Abigail Johnson (CEO & Chairman) Net worth: ~$36B

In 1946, Edward C. Johnson II founded the Fidelity Management & Research Company. Today, the privately owned company is managed by his granddaughter, Abigail. Under Abigail's stewardship, Fidelity has grown into one of the world's largest asset managers, overseeing trillions in assets under management. Unlike most giant financial firms, Fidelity has remained entirely private — a deliberate strategic choice that keeps the Johnson family in full control and avoids the pressures of quarterly Wall Street reporting.

10. Cox family (~$38 billion)

Alex Taylor, Chairman and CEO of Cox Enterprises, attends the Allen & Company Sun Valley Conference on July 10, 2024 in Sun Valley, Idaho. Photo: Kevork Djansezian

Source: Getty Images

Full family name: Cox

Cox Fortune founded: 1898 (Dayton Evening News)

1898 (Dayton Evening News) Headquarters: Atlanta, GA

Atlanta, GA Source of wealth: Cox Enterprises (media, automotive, broadband)

Cox Enterprises (media, automotive, broadband) Key figure: Alex Taylor (CEO, Cox Enterprises)

Alex Taylor (CEO, Cox Enterprises) Net worth: ~$38B

The Cox family closes the top 10 richest families with $38 billion, while maintaining their legacy in the media and entertainment sector. Cox Enterprises is one of America's largest privately held companies, operating Cox Communications (broadband and cable), Cox Automotive (Autotrader, Kelley Blue Book, Manheim), and dozens of media properties.

The latest Forbes ranking also includes prominent families behind giants such as Estée Lauder, SC Johnson, Newhouse, Cox Enterprises, Hearst, and Hyatt Hotels, demonstrating the diversity of industries represented among America's wealthiest dynasties. The Cox fortune now spans broadband, automotive data, and media — a remarkable pivot from a small Ohio newspaper purchased in 1898.

9. S.C. Johnson family (~$39 billion)

Full family name: Johnson

Johnson Fortune founded: 1886 (Johnson's Prepared Paste Wax)

1886 (Johnson's Prepared Paste Wax) Headquarters: Racine, WI

Racine, WI Source of wealth: SC Johnson & Son (Glade, Ziploc, Pledge, Windex)

SC Johnson & Son (Glade, Ziploc, Pledge, Windex) Key figure: Fisk Johnson (Chairman & CEO)

Fisk Johnson (Chairman & CEO) Net worth: ~$39B

Samuel Curtis Johnson is the founder and namesake of the family-owned SC Johnson company. In the 1800s, Johnson's parquet flooring business grew after he invented the company's floor wax. Today, the family is worth $30 billion and owns brands like Glade and Ziploc.

Now in its fifth generation of family ownership, SC Johnson has evolved far beyond floor wax into a global household products giant with hundreds of brands sold in more than 70 countries. The company is famously private — it has never sold shares to outside investors — and the Johnson family's commitment to that model has preserved both their control and their fortune. The company's annual revenues now exceed $10 billion, keeping the SC Johnson family firmly among America's wealthiest dynasties.

8. Cathy family (~$40.2 billion) — the chicken family

The chairman of Chick-fil-A, Daniel Truett Cathy speaks during Arthur M. Blank National Training Center Ribbon Cutting on May 7, 2026 in Fayetteville, Georgia. Photo: Omar Vega/USSF

Source: Getty Images

Full family name: Cathy

Cathy Headquarters: College Park, GA

College Park, GA Source of wealth: Chick-fil-A

Chick-fil-A Key figures: Dan T. Cathy (Chairman), Donald "Bubba" M. Cathy (EVP), Trudy Cathy White

Dan T. Cathy (Chairman), Donald "Bubba" M. Cathy (EVP), Trudy Cathy White Net worth: ~$40.2B

The Cathy family ranks among the 10 richest families in America by amassing $40.2 billion, a fortune forged by the popular restaurant chain Chick-fil-A.

The heirs of S. Truett Cathy (d. 2014) own the $10.3 billion (2025 revenue) fast-food giant Chick-fil-A. Truett founded the chain in an Atlanta-area mall in 1967, and it now operates more than 3,000 restaurants, mostly franchised, across 48 states.

Second-generation Dan Cathy is chairman; his brother Bubba Cathy is executive vice president; and their sister Trudy Cathy-White is an "ambassador," attending new restaurant openings and other corporate events. Third-generation Andrew Cathy, Dan's son, succeeded his father as CEO in 2021.

This private ownership framework enables Chick-fil-A to prioritize long-term strategic objectives and its foundational values without the immediate financial pressures imposed by public market investors — an approach that directly influences operational decisions, including the company's well-known policy of closing on Sundays, a practice rooted in the family's Christian faith.

Chick-fil-A is also now pushing overseas: strategic initiatives include international expansion, with plans to open locations in Europe and Asia by 2026, aiming for five overseas markets by 2030, including new restaurants in the United Kingdom and up to 20 locations in Alberta, Canada, by 2030.

7. Duncan family (~$43 billion)

Zoo Ball chair Malinda Crain, left, Zoo Friends President Randa Duncan WIlliams, and ball chair Randa Weiner share a laugh at the Casablanca themed gala. Photo: Brett Coomer/Houston Chronicle

Source: Getty Images

Full family name: Duncan

Duncan Fortune founded: 1968 (Enterprise Products Partners)

1968 (Enterprise Products Partners) Headquarters: Houston, TX

Houston, TX Source of wealth: Enterprise Products Partners (pipelines)

Enterprise Products Partners (pipelines) Key figure: Randa Duncan Williams (Chairman, Enterprise Products)

Randa Duncan Williams (Chairman, Enterprise Products) Net worth: ~$43B

The Duncan family has accumulated $43 billion, with their wealth grounded in energy infrastructure and pipelines, according to Forbes.

Texas native Dan Duncan grew up in poverty, scraping together the cash to found natural gas and oil company Enterprise Products in 1968. A true rags-to-riches story, Duncan's company had an annual turnover of $34 billion when he died in 2010.

The gas and oil tycoon's four children inherited the firm and are each worth billions of dollars. Randa joined the family business in 1994, became president and CEO of Enterprise Products in 2001 and has served as chairman of the board since 2013. She also owns Austin-based magazine Texas Monthly.

6. Pritzker family (~$53.2 billion)

JB Pritzker speaks on the second night of the Democratic National Convention at the United Center in Chicago, Ill., on Tuesday, August 20, 2024. Photo: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc

Source: Getty Images

Full family name: Pritzker

Pritzker Fortune founded: 1957 (Hyatt Hotels Corporation)

1957 (Hyatt Hotels Corporation) Headquarters: Chicago, IL

Chicago, IL Source of wealth: Hyatt Hotels, Marmon Group, private equity

Hyatt Hotels, Marmon Group, private equity Key figures: Tom Pritzker (Chairman, Hyatt), J.B. Pritzker (Illinois Governor)

Tom Pritzker (Chairman, Hyatt), J.B. Pritzker (Illinois Governor) Net worth: ~$53.2B

The Pritzkers appear with $53.2 billion, while maintaining a strong presence in hospitality and diverse strategic investments.

These hotel heirs spent years battling over the family trusts left behind by Jay Pritzker, who, along with his brothers Robert and Donald and their father A.N. Pritzker, created Hyatt and invested in industrial holding company Marmon Group.

The Pritzkers now encompass some of the most prominent names in American public life — J.B. Pritzker serves as Governor of Illinois, while Tom Pritzker chairs Hyatt Hotels Corporation, which operates more than 1,300 hotels globally. The family's wealth is among the most diversified on this list, spread across real estate, private equity, and industrial holdings.

5. Cargill-MacMillan family (~$67.9 billion)

The Cargill-MacMillan family have many billionaires than any other dynasty on Earth. Photo: @BigBrainBizness

Source: Twitter

Full family name: Cargill and MacMillan

Cargill and MacMillan Fortune founded: 1865 (Cargill grain warehouses, Iowa)

1865 (Cargill grain warehouses, Iowa) Headquarters: Minnetonka, MN

Minnetonka, MN Source of wealth: Cargill Inc. (agribusiness, food, commodities)

Cargill Inc. (agribusiness, food, commodities) Net worth: ~$67.9B

The Cargill-MacMillan family holds $67.9 billion thanks to their control over agribusiness and global trade.

The family boasts eight billionaires and a total of 90 members who own 88% of the agribusiness firm Cargill Inc., founded in Iowa in 1865 — now one of the biggest private companies in America. The descendants of the company's founders continue to control America's largest privately held agricultural business, with operations spanning grain trading, food production, and global commodities.

They have a net worth of around $65 billion, with Cargill Inc. recording an annual revenue of around $177 billion. Cargill is so large — and so private — that most Americans have never heard of it despite touching almost everything they eat.

4. Mars family (~$120–141 billion)

Susan Jaffe and Jacqueline Mars attend the 2026 American Ballet Theatre Spring Gala at Cipriani 42nd Street on May 20, 2026 in New York City. Photo: Bryan Bedder

Source: Getty Images

Full family name: Mars

Mars Fortune founded: 1911 (Mars Candy Factory, Tacoma, WA)

1911 (Mars Candy Factory, Tacoma, WA) Headquarters: McLean, VA

McLean, VA Source of wealth: Mars, Inc. (M&M's, Snickers, Pedigree, Wrigley)

Mars, Inc. (M&M's, Snickers, Pedigree, Wrigley) Key figures: Jacqueline Mars, John Mars, Victoria Mars, Marijke Mars

Jacqueline Mars, John Mars, Victoria Mars, Marijke Mars Net worth: ~$120–141B

The Mars family ranks among the wealthiest families in the world, with approximately $141 billion in collective net worth derived primarily from their ownership of Mars, Incorporated — the world's largest confectionery company and a dominant player in pet care, with brands including M&M's, Snickers, Pedigree, Royal Canin, and Wrigley. The company generates over $50 billion in annual revenue and remains entirely family-owned.

Mars was founded in 1911 when Frank Mars started selling candy out of his kitchen in Tacoma, Washington. Frank's son, Forrest Sr., joined the company in 1929 and helped his father develop the malt-flavored nougat that became the basis of Milky Way and Snickers.

In one of the biggest private-company deals in history, in 2025, Mars acquired snack company Kellanova for $35.9 billion including debt — adding the Pringles brand to its already staggering portfolio. Unlike tech billionaires who appear in headlines daily, the Mars family is known for being extremely private.

3. Koch family (~$155 billion)

David H. Koch and wife Julia M. Flesher Koch attend the 2012 New York City Ballet fall gala at David H. Koch Theater, Lincoln Center in New York City. Photo: Charles Eshelman/FilmMagic

Source: Getty Images

Full family name: Koch

Koch Fortune founded: 1940 (Wood River Oil and Refining Company)

1940 (Wood River Oil and Refining Company) Headquarters: Wichita, KS

Wichita, KS Source of wealth: Koch, Inc. (formerly Koch Industries)

Koch, Inc. (formerly Koch Industries) Key figures: Charles Koch (Chairman & co-CEO), Julia Koch (David Koch's widow)

Charles Koch (Chairman & co-CEO), Julia Koch (David Koch's widow) Combined net worth: ~$155B

Charles Koch has been chairman of Koch, Inc., America's second-largest private company by revenue, since 1967. He brought on his first ever co-CEO in 2023. The diversified company has some $125 billion in revenues from businesses including pipelines, chemicals, software, automotive components, and Dixie cups.

Fred C. Koch started what became America's second-largest private company by revenue when he cofounded the Wood River Oil and Refining Company in 1940. His son Charles took over as chairman and CEO after he died in 1967; three other sons, Frederick, David, and William (Bill), also inherited stakes. A power struggle among the brothers led to the ouster of Frederick and Bill, whose shares were bought out for nearly $1 billion combined in 1983.

David's widow Julia Koch inherited his 42% stake upon his death in 2019, making her one of the richest women in America. As of September 2025, Forbes estimates Charles Koch & family's net worth at $73.8 billion and Julia Koch & family's at $81.2 billion, for a combined total of about $155 billion.

2. Mars family honorable mention — no. The Waltons take the crown

1. Walton family ($430+ billion)

Jim Walton, Rob Walton, Alice Walton, Lukas Walton. Photo: @thetripathi58 (modified by author)

Source: Twitter

Full family name: Walton

Walton Fortune founded: 1945 (Ben Franklin variety store, Newport, AR)

1945 (Ben Franklin variety store, Newport, AR) Headquarters: Bentonville, AR

Bentonville, AR Source of wealth: Walmart

Walmart Key members: Jim Walton, Rob Walton, Alice Walton, Lukas Walton

Jim Walton, Rob Walton, Alice Walton, Lukas Walton Combined net worth: $430B+

The Waltons are the richest family in America thanks to their stake in Walmart, which became the first brick-and-mortar retailer to boast a $1 trillion market cap in February 2026.

Walmart founder Sam Walton (d. 1992) gave his kids 80% of his Walmart stake decades before it became a multibillion-dollar business, sidestepping major estate taxes. The move proved to be one of the most consequential wealth transfers in American history. Heirs include Sam's three living children — Rob, Jim, and Alice Walton — his daughter-in-law Christy Walton and her son Lukas, plus Bud's two daughters, Ann Walton Kroenke and Nancy Walton Laurie.

Son Jim Walton has a net worth of $152 billion, which is up $16 billion so far this year. Son Rob Walton's net worth is $149 billion, up $15 billion for the same period. Daughter Alice Walton's net worth is $148 billion, up $15 billion. Rob Walton, son of founder Sam, bought the NFL's Denver Broncos for $4.65 billion in 2022 and is worth $137 billion per Bloomberg.

The company claims that 90% of Americans live within 10 miles of a Walmart or Sam's Club location — a reach that underpins one of the most durable retail fortunes ever built. Sam Walton opened the first Walmart store in 1962. Today it is America's largest company, with revenue of almost $650 billion and over 10,500 stores worldwide.

FAQs

Are the Rothschilds the richest family in the world?

No. Excluding royal dynasties, the Rothschild family of bankers became the richest family in the mid-19th century; however, the family's accumulated wealth has been divided among many descendants, only one of which (Benjamin de Rothschild) was officially recognized as a billionaire.

Determining the family's exact wealth has been deemed implausible, and conspiracy theories claiming the family is worth trillions of dollars have not been proven. Today, the Walton family — not the Rothschilds — is the world's richest family by any credible measure.

Does the Walton family still own Walmart?

Yes, overwhelmingly so. An estimated 41% of Walmart's stock is held by the families of seven heirs of Sam Walton and his brother Bud (d. 1995). Charitable trusts in the name of Sam's son John Walton (d. 2005) are estimated to own another 6%.

As America's richest family has gotten richer, the Waltons have put their growing wealth in the hands of a network of family offices; Walton Enterprises, the family office that holds most of their Walmart shares, acts as the central hub for the family's investments and philanthropy.

Is Elon Musk richer than the Walton family?

Not as a family unit. Five members of the Walton family, all related to Walmart founder Sam Walton, have a combined net worth of $453 billion — greater than Elon Musk's $425 billion.

As an individual, Musk holds one of the largest personal fortunes ever recorded; but the Walton family collectively outpaces him. The notable thing about the Waltons is not just their net worths — it is that, among the top 14 people on the Bloomberg Billionaires list, they are the only ones who did not found or run their own companies.

What does the Koch family own?

Koch, Inc. (formerly Koch Industries) is a sprawling conglomerate with annual revenues exceeding $125 billion and interests in refining, pipelines, chemicals, fertilizers, commodities, paper products, electronics, software, and countless other industrial businesses.

Charles Koch founded Stand Together, a network of nonprofits and donors focused on philanthropic and political advocacy causes, in 2003. Charles' son, Chase Koch, founded venture capital subsidiary Koch Disruptive Technologies, which has invested more than $4 billion in 70-plus companies.

How many billionaires are in the Mars family, and what do they own?

The Mars family is known for its privacy; John Mars and Jacqueline Mars each own 1/3 of the company. Frank's great-granddaughters Victoria, Pamela, Valerie, and Marijke own the remaining 1/3. Multiple family members are confirmed billionaires, with Jacqueline Mars alone estimated at $39.2 billion by Forbes.

The business is the world's largest candy maker, best known for confections such as Snickers, Milky Way, and Twix. With its purchase of Wrigley in 2008 for $23 billion, it commands more than half of the US chewing-gum market. Its other popular candies include Skittles, Starburst, Life Savers, and Altoids.

Legit.ng also highlighted facts about the immense wealth held by Nigeria's most affluent families, including the iconic Dangote and Tinubu families, among others. These powerful dynasties not only shape the economy but also engage in philanthropic efforts that impact countless lives, making their stories an intriguing blend of success and responsibility.

Proofreading by Yul Vincent Osoro, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng