Kimbal Musk is the richest chef in 2026, with an estimated net worth of $1.4 billion, based on publicly available financial estimates. Other culinary experts with a high net worth in 2026 include Alan Wong, Gordon Ramsay, and Nobu Matsuhisa.

From L-R: Musk, Wong, Ramsay, Matsuhisa, and Oliver. Photo: @therealnobu, @s_gastronomes, @nicolas_vienne on Instagram, @pacificbiznews, @kimbalmuskofficial on Facebook (modified by author)

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Key takeaways

The wealthiest chef in the world in 2026 is Elon Musk's brother, Kimbal Musk , with a net worth of $1.4 billion .

, with a net worth of . Alan Wong is the second richest chef in 2026 with a net worth of about $1.1 billion .

is the second richest chef in 2026 with a net worth of about . Jamie Oliver, Nobu Matsuhisa, and Gordon Ramsay's net worths range between $200 million and $220 million in 2026.

in 2026. The richest female chef in 2026 is Rachael Ray, with a net worth of $100 million.

Top culinary legends who became the richest chefs in 2026

In compiling and ranking the richest chefs and their net worths, we used recorded estimates, acknowledging that these figures may fluctuate over time based on market conditions, business performance, and investments. The net worth figures mentioned are based on publicly available information and reports from reputable sources, such as Celebrity Net Worth, Bloomberg, and Forbes.

Chef Estimated net worth as of 2026 Kimbal Musk $1.4 billion Alan Wong $1.1 billion Gordon Ramsay $220 million Nobu Matsuhisa $200 million Jamie Oliver $200 million Guy Fieri $130 million Wolfgang Puck $120 million Rachael Ray $100 million Emeril Lagasse $70 million Bobby Flay $60 million Ina Garten $60 million Vikram Vij $50 million Ayesha Curry $50 million Levi Roots $45 million Marco Pierre White $40 million

15. Marco Pierre White ($40 million)

Marco Pierre White pictured during his involvement with MasterChef Australia. Photo: @blancoblanco

Source: Twitter

Full name : Marco Pierre White

: Marco Pierre White Date of birth : 11 December 1961

: 11 December 1961 Age : 64 years as of May 2026

: 64 years as of May 2026 Place of birth: Leeds, United Kingdom

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Marco Pierre White, popularly known as the godfather of modern cooking, has an alleged net worth of $40 million. The Knorr Homestyle Stock ambassador amassed his wealth through his restaurants and over 30 cookbooks, including White Heat 25, White Slave, and Great British Feasts.

In 1994, he became the first British chef and the youngest to earn three Michelin stars. Today, White's restaurant profile includes several Marco Pierre White Steakhouse Bar & Grill UK locations, Marco's New York Italian, and Wheeler's of St. James's.

14. Levi Roots ($45 million)

Levi Roots pictured with his branded electric E-Transit van in partnership with Ford on Electric Avenue in Brixton. Photo: @OfficialLeviRoots

Source: Facebook

Full name : Keith Valentine Graham

: Keith Valentine Graham Date of birth : 24 June 1958

: 24 June 1958 Age : 67 years as of May 2025

: 67 years as of May 2025 Place of birth: Clarendon, Jamaica

Levi Roots' net worth is approximately $45 million, as reported by per Celebrity Net Worth. The British-Jamaican chef made his wealth through his retail product empire and the Levi Roots Caribbean Smokehouse.

In 2007, Levi Roots made an appearance on Dragon’s Den, the UK's equivalent of Shark Tank. He made a pitch for his dressing, Reggae Reggae Sauce, which secured a £50,000 investment.

He later expanded his line of products to include Reggae Reggae Original Caribbean BBQ. Other products available in major UK supermarkets include drinks, condiments, marinades, and meal kits.

13. Ayesha Curry ($50 million)

Ayesha Curry attended the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on 2 March 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: @ayeshacurry

Source: Instagram

Full name : Ayesha Disa Curry

: Ayesha Disa Curry Date of birth : 23 March 1989

: 23 March 1989 Age : 37 years as of 2026

: 37 years as of 2026 Place of birth: Toronto, Canada

Despite being married to NBA superstar Steph Curry, Ayesha Curry built her culinary brand independently, amassing approximately $50 million, according to Marca.

Ayesha began her career with a YouTube channel in 2014. Little Lights of Mine became a key stepping stone as she later hosted Ayesha’s Home Kitchen and The Great Holiday Baking Show. She has written cookbooks such as The Seasoned Life and The Full Plate.

In 2019, she launched a meal-kit delivery service under her lifestyle brand, Homemade. The Irish Wish actress is the founder and CEO of the Sweet July lifestyle brand. She co-owns and operates a barbecue restaurant, International Smoke, with chef Michael Mina.

12. Vikram Vij ($50 million)

Chef Vikram Vij pictured during a cookbook signing event. Photo: @chefvikramvij

Source: Instagram

Full name : Vikramaditya Vij

: Vikramaditya Vij Date of birth : December 1964

: December 1964 Age : 61 years as of May 2026

: 61 years as of May 2026 Place of birth: Amritsar, India

Vikram Vi’s net worth is alleged to be $50 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. The Chopped Canada guest chef acquired his wealth through a retail food distribution line, fine dining restaurants, and Dragon's Den investments that began in 2014.

His restaurants include Vij's Restaurant, first opened in 1994. His other Indian-themed restaurants include My Shanti, Peacock, and Vij's Rangoli. Under the Vij’s for You label, the chef offers frozen foods, spices, pantry items, and cookware.

Chef Vij has written three cookbooks: Vij's: Elegant and Inspired Indian Cuisine, My New Indian Kitchen, and Vij's at Home: Relax, Honey.

11. Ina Garten ($60 million)

American author and host of the Food Network’s Barefoot Contessa Ina Garten pictured in a portrait. Photo: @InaGarten

Source: Facebook

Full name : Ina Rosenberg Garten

: Ina Rosenberg Garten Date of birth : 2 February 1948

: 2 February 1948 Age : 78 years as of 2026

: 78 years as of 2026 Place of birth: Brooklyn, New York, United States

According to Parade, Ina Garten has an estimated net worth of $60 million. The former nuclear energy budget analyst has built her multimillion-dollar culinary empire since 1978.

Ina Garten’s television and media projects include Barefoot Contessa, Barefoot Contessa: Back to Basics, Cook Like A Pro, and Go-To Dinners.

In 1978, she bought a gourmet food store in New York for $22,000, which she sold in 1996 to focus on cookbooks. They include;

The Barefoot Contessa Cookbook

Barefoot Contessa Parties!

Cook Like a Pro

Modern Comfort Food

Go-To Dinners

10. Bobby Flay ($60 million)

Bobby Flay pictured in a promotional shot for his restaurant Bar Americain. Photo: @chichi.maduka

Source: Facebook

Full name : Robert William Flay

: Robert William Flay Date of birth : 10 December 1964

: 10 December 1964 Age : 61 years as of May 2026

: 61 years as of May 2026 Place of birth: New York, United States

Bobby Flay has a net worth of about $50 million, as per HELLO! Magazine. The self-taught chef began cooking at 17 and has built his global reputation and wealth around it.

Since 1993, Bobby Flay has been featured on Throw Down! with Bobby Flay, Boy Meets Grill, Iron Chef America, Bobby's Triple Threat, and Beat Bobby Flay, where he co-starred with Sunny Anderson.

Chef Bobby Flay's current restaurant portfolio includes Amalfi, Bobby Flay Steak, Bobby's Burgers by Bobby Flay, and Brasserie B Parisian Steakhouse. He also earns from the Bobby Flay line of cookware, spices, and sauces.

9. Emeril Lagasse ($70 million)

Emeril Lagasse pictured in a promotional shot introducing his first restaurant inspired by his Portuguese heritage, 34 Restaurant & Bar. Photo: @34neworleans

Source: Instagram

Full name : Emeril John Lagasse III

: Emeril John Lagasse III Date of birth : 15 October 1959

: 15 October 1959 Age : 66 years as of May 2026

: 66 years as of May 2026 Place of birth: Fall River, Massachusetts, United States

Emeril Lagasse’s net worth is approximately $70 million. Chef Emeril has acquired his wealth through years of television and the Emeril Lagasse enterprise, which generated $14 million in revenue in 2007.

In 2008, Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia Inc. acquired the nonrestaurant portion of Emeril Lagasse’s enterprise for approximately $50 million in cash and $5 million in stock, according to Nation’s Restaurant News.

Lagasse capitalised on appliance licensing deals in 2019, with a Tristar Products partnership for the Power Air Fryer 360, which was believed to have driven over $500 million in retail sales, earning Lagasse considerable royalty revenue.

In addition to culinary products, Chef Emeril owns several fine dining restaurants and Emeril's at Sea cruise partnerships.

8. Rachael Ray ($100 million)

Rachael Ray pictured in a promotional shot for her show, Rachael Ray's Meals in Minutes. Photo: @aegm

Source: Facebook

Full name : Rachael Domenica Ray

: Rachael Domenica Ray Date of birth : 25 August 1968

: 25 August 1968 Age : 57 years as of May 2026

: 57 years as of May 2026 Place of birth: Glens Falls, New York, United States

According to Mashed, Chef Ray has built a $100 million fortune, primarily through media, culinary products, and pet food.

The second-wealthiest female chef began hosting her Emmy Award-winning daytime talk and cooking show, The Rachael Ray Show, in 2006. She also hosts travel, property, and reality shows such as Rachael Ray's Rebuild and Rachael Ray's Tasty Travels, among others

In 2018, the J.M. Smucker Company acquired Ainsworth Pet Nutrition, LLC, the makers of Rachael Ray Nutrish Pet Food, in a transaction valued at approximately $1.7 billion. Ray retained royalty rights in the deal but has not disclosed her earnings from it.

7. Wolfgang Puck ($120 million)

Wolfgang Puck pictured in a promotional shot for Spago Budapest. Photo: @hassan.boulaoane

Source: Facebook

Full name : Wolfgang Johannes Puck

: Wolfgang Johannes Puck Date of birth : 8 July 1949

: 8 July 1949 Age : 76 years as of May 2026

: 76 years as of May 2026 Place of birth: Sankt Veit an der Glan, Austria

Wolfgang Puck’s net worth is alleged to be $120 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. He has acquired his net worth through various revenue streams that include the exclusive Oscars catering contract, product and appliance sales, as well as running restaurants.

Wolfgang Puck co-founded Wolfgang Puck Catering in 1998. The catering company is part of Compass Group North America, which recorded $16 billion in revenues in 2016. Puck’s restaurants include Spago, CUT, Wolfgang Puck Bar & Grill, and various Wolfgang Puck Express venues in airports and transit hubs.

6. Guy Fieri ($130 million)

Guy Fieri pictured during the Season 5 Tournament of Champions culinary competition in 2024. Photo: @GuyFieri

Source: Facebook

Full name : Guy Ramsay Fieri

: Guy Ramsay Fieri Date of birth : 22 January 1968

: 22 January 1968 Age : 58 years as of 2026

: 58 years as of 2026 Place of birth: Columbus, Ohio, United States

Guy Fieri's net worth is estimated at $130 million. In November 2023, Variety reported that Guy Fieri signed a three-year deal with Food Network worth more than $100 million.

Fieri runs 17 restaurant brands across 80 to 90 locations. In 2020, Kantar estimated that he generated $230 million in Food Network revenue, as reported by Forbes.

5. Jamie Oliver ($200 million)

Jamie Oliver pictured on the set of his television series Jamie's Quick & Easy Food. Photo: @greatfoodrecipes

Source: Facebook

Full name : James Trevor Oliver

: James Trevor Oliver Date of birth : 27 May 1975

: 27 May 1975 Age : 50 years as of 2026

: 50 years as of 2026 Place of birth: Clavering, United Kingdom

According to Celebrity Net Worth and Forbes, Jamie Oliver's $200 million fortune was built in his restaurants, his production company, royalties from reruns, and licensing across British and international networks.

Jamie Oliver and Groupe SEB entered a partnership in 2003, which is regarded as one of the most lucrative and long-standing celebrity chef cookware licensing deals across Europe.

At 22, he appeared on BBC Two in 1999 with The Naked Chef; its companion book sold 1.2 million copies in its first year. Since then, Jamie Oliver has sold more than 50 million cookbooks worldwide.

4. Nobu Matsuhisa ($200 million)

Nobu Matsuhisa pictured at his restaurant, Matsuhisa Beverly Hills. Photo: @nobuatlanta

Source: Facebook

Full name : Nobuyuki Matsuhisa

: Nobuyuki Matsuhisa Date of birth : 10 March 1949

: 10 March 1949 Age : 77 years as of 2026

: 77 years as of 2026 Place of birth: Saitama, Japan

Nobu Matsuhisa began building his wealth and craft in the 1970s. In 1987, he opened Matsuhisa in Beverly Hills. In 1994, with Robert De Niro and producer Meir Teper, he opened the first Nobu in New York.

Nobu Hospitality now operates more than 58 restaurants and 20 hotels across five continents. In 2025, Bloomberg put the company's enterprise value at around $900 million.

3. Gordon Ramsay ($220 million)

Gordon Ramsay pictured in a portrait. Photo: @foodbeast

Source: Twitter

Full name : Gordon James Ramsay

: Gordon James Ramsay Date of birth : 8 November 1966

: 8 November 1966 Age : 59 years as of May 2026

: 59 years as of May 2026 Place of birth: Johnstone, Scotland, United Kingdom

Gordon Ramsay's net worth is $220 million, as per HELLO! Magazine and Celebrity Net Worth. In 2020, Forbes reported $70 million in annual earnings in 2020, with TV accounting for roughly $40 million to $50 million of it.

His production company, Studio Ramsay, holds equity in his shows, which include Hell's Kitchen, MasterChef, Kitchen Nightmares, and Next Level Chef.

In addition to restaurant revenue, which is estimated at around $96 million annually, he earns from reruns and international licensing indefinitely.

Outside of restaurants and television revenue, Gordon Ramsay owns a wine label, HelloFresh, cookware lines, and real estate holdings.

2. Alan Wong ($1.1 billion)

Chef Alan Wong pictured at his original restaurant, Alan Wong's Honolulu in Honolulu, Hawaii. Photo: @umwezifm

Source: Twitter

Full name : Alan Wong

: Alan Wong Date of birth : 1950

: 1950 Age : 76 years as of 2026

: 76 years as of 2026 Place of birth: Hong Kong, China

Chef Alan Wong's net worth is estimated to be $1.1 billion, according to Kitchen Nine and Mashed. Alan Wong co-founded Hawaii Regional Cuisine in 1991.

His flagship, Alan Wong's Honolulu, ran from 1995 to 2020 and reopened in January 2026. The restaurant was a favourite for former U.S. President Barack Obama and his family during his presidency. In 2009, Wong cooked a traditional luau feast for the annual White House Congressional picnic.

His restaurant portfolio includes The Pineapple Room, Kahala, and the various locations of Alan Wong's.

1. Kimbal Musk ($1.4 billion)

Kimbal Musk pictured during his wedding celebration in Sant Martí d'Empúries in Catalonia, Spain. Photo: @kimbalmuskofficial

Source: Facebook

Full name : Kimbal James Musk

: Kimbal James Musk Date of birth : 20 September 1972

: 20 September 1972 Age : 53 years as of May 2026

: 53 years as of May 2026 Place of birth: Pretoria, South Africa

According to his Forbes profile, Kimbal Musk's net worth is approximately $1.4 billion in 2026. In addition to his business ventures, Kimbal Musk has invested heavily in culinary and restaurant-related companies. In 1995, he co-founded Zip2 with Elon Musk, which was sold in 1999 for $307 million.

As a director at Tesla since 2004, he owns 0.03% of the company and has netted more than $300 million exercising options and selling shares. He also served on the SpaceX board and owns an estimated 0.05% of the $1.25 trillion company.

Kimbal Musk trained at the French Culinary Institute and opened The Kitchen in Boulder, Colorado. The Kitchen has opened more locations in Denver, Chicago, and Austin. He also opened Next Door American Eatery in 2011.

Who is the wealthiest celebrity chef?

Kimbal Musk and Alan Wong are the wealthiest culinary figures by most estimates, with net worths ranging between $1.1 billion and 1.4 billion.

What is Thomas Keller's net worth?

According to The Richest and Celebrity Net Worth, Chef Thomas Keller's net worth ranges between $20 million and $130 million. The chef is best known for providing consultation for Hollywood films, such as Spanglish and Ratatouille.

The richest chefs in the world, led by Kimbal Musk and Alan Wong, have built their fortunes by diversifying their wealth sources to include fine dining and casual restaurants, retail food products and cookware, and media productions and licensing rights. Other wealthy chefs in the world include Jamie Oliver, Nobu Matsuhisa, and Gordon Ramsay.

Legit.ng has recently published an article listing the richest rappers in 2026. Jay‑Z tops the list of the richest rappers, with an estimated net worth of approximately $2.8 billion.

Hip-hop's financial landscape involves brands, investments, and real estate portfolios. Read on for further details on the wealthiest rappers, their fortunes, and how they acquired them.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng