The Resident cast's net worths ranked from lowest to highest
The Resident cast’s net worth ranges from $3 million to $25 million. Jane Leeves is the richest, with an estimated net worth of $25 million, followed by Andrew McCarthy at $12 million and Melina Kanakaredes at $10 million. Many of its stars have built impressive fortunes through acting, music, and other ventures.
Key takeaways
- Jane Leeves leads The Resident cast with an estimated net worth of $25 million, largely thanks to her decade-long role as Daphne Moon on Frasier.
- Malcolm-Jamal Warner, Bruce Greenwood, and Morris Chestnut all share an estimated net worth of $6 million.
- Despite being the central protagonist, Matt Czuchry ranks near the lower end of the main cast at $3 million, a figure shared with season 1 regular Merrin Dungey.
A closer look at The Resident cast's net worths
In compiling and ranking the net worths of The Resident cast, we relied on widely reported estimates while recognising that individual fortunes can change over time. The figures cited are drawn from publicly available data and reputable entertainment and finance publications, including Celebrity Net Worth, TheRichest and Market Realist.
10. Matt Czuchry ($3 million)
- Full name: Matthew Charles Czuchry
- Date of birth: 20 May 1977
- Age: 48 years old (as of 2026)
- Place of birth: Manchester, New Hampshire, United States
As of early 2026, Matt Czuchry’s net worth is estimated at $3 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Despite being the lead of The Resident for its entire six-season run, Czuchry ranks at the lower end of the main cast's net worth.
Before The Resident, he starred in The Good Wife (2009–2016) as Cary Agos for seven seasons and in Gilmore Girls (2004–2007) as Logan Huntzberger, a role he reprised in the 2016 revival A Year in the Life. After The Resident, he took a lead role in American Horror Story: Delicate (2023–2025). Actor Matt Czuchry is currently in post-production for The Other Side of the Window (2026).
9. Merrin Dungey ($3 million)
- Full name: Merrin Melissa Dungey
- Date of birth: 6 August 1971
- Age: 51 years old (as of 2026)
- Place of birth: Sacramento, California, United States
Merrin Dungey, who played the pragmatic CEO Claire Thorpe in Season 1 of The Resident, has an estimated net worth of $3 million. She built her career with steady roles on long-running TV shows, including The King of Queens, Alias, and Malcolm in the Middle.
In recent years, Merrin has continued working in major series, including Big Little Lies, The Big Door Prize, and The Lincoln Lawyer. In 2025, she joined the Hulu pilot Buffy the Vampire Slayer: New Sunnydale, set to premiere in 2026.
8. Jessica Lucas ($4 million)
- Full name: Jessica Lucas
- Date of birth: 24 September 1985
- Age: 40 years old (as of 2026)
- Place of birth: Vancouver, Canada
As documented by Celebrity Net Worth, Jessica Lucas, who portrayed Dr. Billie Sutton in The Resident, has an estimated net worth of $4 million. She joined the main cast of The Resident in 2021 and remained a central character until the series ended in 2023.
Jessica has also starred in successful films, including Cloverfield (2008), Evil Dead (2013), and Pompeii (2014). Before The Resident, she had starred in popular TV series, including Gotham, Melrose Place, Cult, and The Murders.
7. Malcolm-Jamal Warner ($6 million)
- Full name: Malcolm-Jamal Warner
- Date of birth: 18 August 1970
- Date of death: 20 July 2025
- Age at the time of death: 54
- Place of birth: Jersey City, New Jersey, United States
At the time of his passing in July 2025, Malcolm-Jamal Warner, who played AJ Austin, had an estimated net worth of $6 million. He was a main cast member on The Resident for its entire six-season run (2018–2023). Warner rose to fame as Theo Huxtable on The Cosby Show (1984–1992), which earned him an Emmy nomination at age 16.
He starred in the sitcom Malcolm & Eddie (1996–2000). The actor also directed some episodes of The Cosby Show, All That, Kenan & Kel, and The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. He released four studio albums: The Miles Long Mixtape, Love & Other Social Issues, Selfless, and the Grammy-nominated Hiding in Plain View.
Warner passed away at age 54 on 20 July 2025, following an accidental drowning while on vacation in Costa Rica.
6. Bruce Greenwood ($6 million)
- Full name: Stuart Bruce Greenwood
- Date of birth: 12 August 1956
- Age: 69 years old (as of 2026)
- Place of birth: Rouyn-Noranda, Canada
As per Market Realist, Bruce Greenwood, who starred as Randolph Bell, has an estimated net worth of $6 million, reflecting his nearly five-decade career in film, television, and voice acting. Beyond his six-season run on The Resident, he is known for roles in St. Elsewhere, Nowhere Man, and The Fall of the House of Usher.
Bruce is also recognised for playing U.S. presidents in films like Thirteen Days, National Treasure: Book of Secrets, and Kingsman: The Golden Circle. In addition, he starred as Captain Pike in Star Trek and appeared in movies such as I, Robot and Double Jeopardy.
5. Morris Chestnut ($6 million)
- Full name: Morris Lamont Chestnut
- Date of birth: 1 January 1969
- Age: 57 years old (as of 2026)
- Place of birth: Cerritos, California, United States
As documented by Celebrity Net Worth, Morris Chestnut, who played the formidable Dr. Barrett Cain, has an estimated net worth of $6 million. His television earnings come from leading roles in series like Rosewood and The Resident (2019–2021). In 2025, he began starring in the lead role of the CBS medical mystery series Watson.
Some of Morris' highest-earning film roles include The Best Man franchise, Boyz n the Hood, Think Like a Man, and The Brothers. Beyond acting, Morris Chestnut has also worked as an executive producer on projects such as Watson, Takers, and When the Bough Breaks. In late 2024, he entered the spirits industry as a business partner in Sable Bourbon.
4. Emily VanCamp ($8 million)
- Full name: Emily Irene VanCamp
- Date of birth: 12 May 1986
- Age: 39 years old (as of 2026)
- Place of birth: Port Perry, Canada
As of 2026, Emily VanCamp’s net worth is estimated at $8 million, per The Richest. She played Nicolette Nevin on The Resident and was the female lead for the first four seasons. The actress earned most of her money from starring in TV dramas such as Everwood, Brothers & Sisters, and Revenge.
Emily has also appeared in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Sharon Carter in Captain America: Civil War and the Disney+ series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. In 2025, the famous Canadian announced her return to television in a new legal drama titled Prejudice, where she will both star and serve as an executive producer.
3. Melina Kanakaredes ($10 million)
- Full name: Melina Kanakaredes Constantinides
- Date of birth: 23 April 1967
- Age: 58 years old (as of 2026)
- Place of birth: Akron, Ohio, United States
As of early 2026, Melina Kanakaredes, who portrayed the Season 1 antagonist Dr. Lane Hunter, has an estimated net worth of $10 million. Her wealth reflects a high-profile career as a television leading lady spanning more than three decades.
Her most lucrative role was starring as Detective Stella Bonasera for six seasons. At her peak, she reportedly earned close to $200,000 per episode. Melina was the lead of the NBC drama Providence, which ran for five seasons. Her portfolio includes film roles in 15 Minutes, Snitch, and Percy Jackson & The Olympians: The Lightning Thief.
2. Andrew McCarthy ($12 million)
- Full name: Andrew Thomas McCarthy
- Date of birth: 29 November 1962
- Age: 63 years old (as of 2026)
- Place of birth: Westfield, New Jersey, United States
Andrew McCarthy has an estimated net worth of $12 million as of 2025, as reported by Celebrity Net Worth. He joined the cast of The Resident in 2022 as Dr. Ian Sullivan, appearing in the final three episodes of Season 5 before being promoted to a series regular for the show's sixth and final season.
McCarthy first built his wealth in the 1980s with leading roles in popular films like Pretty in Pink, St. Elmo's Fire, Mannequin, and Weekend at Bernie's. Later in his career, he became a TV director and worked on major series such as Orange Is the New Black, The Blacklist, Gossip Girl, and The Sinner. He also earns money from his books and travel writing.
1. Jane Leeves ($25 million)
- Full name: Jane Elizabeth Leeves
- Date of birth: 18 April 1961
- Age: 64 years old (as of 2026)
- Place of birth: Ilford, United Kingdom
Actress Jane Leeves is the wealthiest main cast member from The Resident, with an estimated net worth of $25 million. Most of her money came from her long run on Frasier, where she signed a $30 million deal for the final three seasons. According to The Guardian, this paid her about $370,000 per episode, making her one of the highest-paid British actresses at the time.
After Frasier, she continued working steadily on TV, including long roles on Hot in Cleveland and all six seasons of The Resident as Dr Kit Voss. Leeves is also a prolific voice actress, with credits in major projects like James and the Giant Peach, Phineas and Ferb, and the Netflix series Love, Death & Robots. She also co-founded a production company called Bristol Cities with her Frasier co-star Peri Gilpin.
Who is the richest cast member of The Resident?
Jane Leeves, who played Kit Voss, is the richest cast member of The Resident with an estimated net worth of $25 million.
What is The Resident cast’s salary per episode?
While exact figures for The Resident were never publicly disclosed, industry benchmarks for lead actors in similar network dramas typically range from $75,000 to $125,000 per episode.
Why did The Resident get cancelled?
The Resident was cancelled by Fox after six seasons in April 2023, primarily due to significantly declining viewership and low ratings, making it financially unsustainable for the network.
Is The Resident filmed in a real hospital?
The Resident is not filmed in a real hospital. The show uses a combination of high-profile Atlanta landmarks and specialised studio sets to create the fictional Chastain Park Memorial Hospital.
The Resident cast net worths reflect careers built on past hits, long-running television success, and steady syndication earnings. While some cast members are still growing their fortunes, others have benefited from decades in the industry, with Jane Leeves standing out as the wealthiest among them thanks to her longstanding television success.
