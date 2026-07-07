A young man who recently achieved a feat at his faculty at the University of Ilorin, UNILORIN, has earned praise online

The brother of the young man took to his social media page to speak about his academic achievement at the Nigerian Law School

He mentioned the feat his brother has just achieved years after he set a record at the Faculty of Law, University of Ilorin

A young Nigerian man has taken to his social media page to celebrate his brother after he emerged as the best graduating student at the Nigerian Law School.

In the same post, the man, who shared the news on social media, mentioned that his brother bagged a first class from the University of Ilorin in 2024.

UNILORIN record holder emerges overall best graduating student at Nigerian Law School. Photo Source: Twitter/Damilaredeicon

Source: Twitter

Brother celebrates UNILORIN first-class graduate

@Damilaredeicon quoted a post he made in 2024, where he announced that his brother, Israel Adekunle, emerged as the best graduating student in the Faculty of Law.

Aside from emerging as the best graduating student in the Faculty of Law at the University of Ilorin, he said his brother also broke the record for the highest CGPA ever recorded in the faculty.

Years later, he took to his social media page to announce that the same brother who broke the record in the Faculty of Law, University of Ilorin (UNILORIN), has now emerged as the best graduating student at the Nigerian Law School.

He wrote:

"My brother has done it again, Overall Best Graduating Student at the Nigerian Law School."

Man who set UNILORIN Law faculty record tops Nigerian Law School, brother celebrates. Photo Source: Twitter/Damilaredeicon

Source: Twitter

Bragging about and appreciating his brother for the academic achievement, he added:

"Thank you for always making us proud. Truly, the Collins of Law."

"Faculty of Law, University of Ilorin has never produced a quack."

Man celebrates brother's achievement at Law school

The post he quoted was one he made on July 3, 2024.

It reads:

"Big congrats to Scholar Collins, he’s just made history, first-class law graduate and overall BGS with the highest CGPA ever in the Faculty of Law, University of Ilorin. If it’s easy, run am! @Adekunle_Isr."

Read the post shared online celebrating the man's brilliance below.

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that two twin sisters graduated with first-class honours from the University of Ilorin. The young women celebrated the achievement by sharing photos from their graduation ceremony, earning praise from many Nigerians who congratulated them on the rare academic feat.

In another story, Legit.ng recently reported that a University of Ilorin graduate celebrated earning a first-class degree in a rare course with a 4.76 CGPA. The young lady shared photos and videos from her graduation, and many Nigerians praised her outstanding academic achievement.

In a separate story, Legit.ng reported that a University of Ilorin graduate emerged as the best graduating student in the Department of Common and Islamic Law after bagging a first-class degree. He also shared how improving his study habits helped him achieve the outstanding academic feat.

Twin sisters' bags first-class from UNILORIN

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that two Nigerian twin sisters made headlines after graduating with first-class honours from the University of Ilorin.

The siblings celebrated the achievement by sharing photos from their graduation ceremony, inspiring many Nigerians with their outstanding academic success.

Source: Legit.ng