Karen Huger holds the crown as the ultimate Grande Dame and the richest cast member on The Real Housewives of Potomac (RHOP). She tops the group with an impressive net worth of $10 million. The rest of the cast have fortunes ranging from $200,000 to $8 million.

Karen Huger, Charrisse Jackson Jordan, Ashley Darby, Mia Thornton and Candiace Dillard Bassett. Photo: JC Olivera, Shannon Finney, Charles Sykes, Carol Lee Rose, Leigh Vogel (modified by author)

Source: Original

Key takeaways

Karen Huger boasts an estimated net worth of $10 million, attributed to her own beauty and fragrance line, La' Dame Fragrance.

boasts an estimated net worth of $10 million, attributed to her own beauty and fragrance line, Ashley Darby has an estimated net worth of $5 million , thanks to Bravo earnings and her divorce settlement.

has an estimated net worth of , thanks to Bravo earnings and her divorce settlement. Gizelle Bryant sits at $4 million, driven by her beauty brand, book sales, and Bravo salary.

The RHOP housewives ranked by net worth

In compiling and ranking the net worths of the cast of The Real Housewives of Potomac, we relied on widely reported estimates while recognising that individual fortunes can change over time. The figures cited are drawn from publicly available data and reputable entertainment and finance sources, including Celebrity Net Worth.

Cast member Estimated net worth Karen Huger $10 million Charrisse Jackson-Jordan $8 million Ashley Darby $5 million Mia Thornton $5 million Candiace Dillard Bassett $4.5 million Robyn Dixon $3 million Gizelle Bryant $2 million Dr. Wendy Osefo $200,000

8. Dr. Wendy Osefo ($200,000)

Dr. Wendy Osefo at DirecTV's Christmas at Kathy's at the Hiltons' private residence on 10 December 2024 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: JC Olivera

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Wendy Onyinye Osefo

: Wendy Onyinye Osefo Date of birth : 21 May 1984

: 21 May 1984 Age : 42 years old (as of 2026)

: 42 years old (as of 2026) Place of birth: Nigeria

As of 2026, Wendy Osefo’s net worth is estimated at $200,000. She joined The Real Housewives of Potomac in Season 5 and became a full-time cast member. Before reality TV, Wendy worked as an assistant professor at Johns Hopkins University and later at Wesleyan University, where she taught courses including The Sociology of Reality TV.

She has also worked as a political commentator for major networks such as CNN, MSNBC, Fox News, and ABC, and is a published author of Tears of My Mother. As an entrepreneur, she founded Onyi Home Essentials, a luxury home décor and candle line, and co-founded Happy Eddie, a lifestyle brand with her husband.

7. Gizelle Bryant ($2 million)

Gizelle Bryant on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen Season 23. Photo: Charles Sykes

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Gizelle Annette Graves

Gizelle Annette Graves Date of birth: September 9, 1970

September 9, 1970 Age: 55 years old (as of 2026)

55 years old (as of 2026) Place of birth: Houston, Texas, United States

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Gizelle Bryant’s net worth is estimated at $2 million. She has been a full-time cast member on RHOP since its debut in 2016. As one of the longest-serving stars, she commands a premium salary estimated to be around $50,000 per episode. Gizelle has also starred in spin-off series, such as The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip.

Beyond reality TV, she co-hosts the award-nominated podcast Reasonably Shady, alongside co-star Robyn Dixon. Gizelle launched EveryHue Beauty, a cosmetics line designed for diverse skin tones, and later expanded into fashion with GnA activewear and shapewear.

The reality star is also an author, with her novel My Word earning an African-American Literary Award for Best Fiction. She has also invested in real estate, including her renovated Bethesda home and other income properties.

6. Robyn Dixon ($3 million)

Robyn Dixon at The 2023 Black Effect Podcast Festival at Pullman Yards on 22 April 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Terence Rushin

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Robyn Bragg Dixon

Robyn Bragg Dixon Date of birth: 31 March 1979

31 March 1979 Age: 47 years old (as of 2026)

47 years old (as of 2026) Place of birth: Baltimore, Maryland

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Robyn Dixon has an estimated net worth of $3 million. She was an original cast member of The Real Housewives of Potomac for eight seasons, earning a steady Bravo income reportedly around $25,000 per episode near the end of her run.

Robyn’s major source of her income is the podcast Reasonably Shady, which she co-hosts with Gizelle Bryant and monetises through sponsorships, ads, merchandise, and live shows. She also runs the Embellished hat line, a satin-lined cap brand. In addition, she owns a GLO30 skincare studio location in Columbia, Maryland.

The reality star has also earned income through real estate, including house-flipping projects in Maryland. In addition, her work in public relations and event management has contributed to her overall wealth.

5. Candiace Dillard Bassett ($4.5 million)

Candiace Dillard Bassett on 18 March 2026 in Washington, DC. Photo: Leigh Vogel

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Candiace Dominique Dillard Bassett

Candiace Dominique Dillard Bassett Date of birth: 14 December 1986

14 December 1986 Age: 39 years old (as of 2026)

39 years old (as of 2026) Place of birth: Biloxi, Mississippi

Candiace Dillard Bassett has an estimated net worth of $4.5 million. She joined The Real Housewives of Potomac in Season 3 and remained a main cast member for six seasons before leaving the show. She has continued her reality TV career with appearances on competition series, including Season 4 of The Traitors.

In addition to reality television, Candiace has acted in scripted projects, including the drama series Hush, and has appeared on Netflix's Family Reunion. She is also a recording artist and released her debut album, Deep Space.

A former Miss United States 2013 winner, Candiace, founded Miss United States Foundations, a pageant consulting business. She also co-founded Prima Hair Collection and co-owns Chateau Salon Suites, a commercial real estate venture that provides salon spaces for beauty professionals.

4. Mia Thornton ($5 million)

Mia Thornton on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen Season 22. Photo: Charles Sykes/Bravo

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Mia Nicole Fields

Mia Nicole Fields Date of birth: 25 November 1984

25 November 1984 Age: 41 years old (as of 2026)

41 years old (as of 2026) Place of birth: Dallas, Texas, United States

As reported by HotNewHipHop, Mia Thornton, who joined RHOP in Season 6, has an estimated net worth of $5 million. Before joining the show, Mia had already established financial independence through her work in the wellness and chiropractic industry.

Her main wealth comes from franchise ownership and management across multiple wellness brands, including The Joint Chiropractic, Massage Envy Spas, and The TOX Technique. Mia has also expanded into the beauty industry with her Amilleon London cosmetics line and has taken on branding and marketing roles for tech companies, including HITCloud.

3. Ashley Darby ($5 million)

Ashley Darby at the 'Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen' Show on 18 December 2025 in New York City. Photo: Bauer-Griffin

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Ashley Boalch Darby

Ashley Boalch Darby Date of birth: 8 June 1988

8 June 1988 Age: 38 years old (as of 2026)

38 years old (as of 2026) Place of birth: Silver Spring, Maryland, United States

Ashley Darby's net worth is estimated at $5 million as of 2026. As the youngest original cast member on The Real Housewives of Potomac, she has been on the show since 2016 and has also appeared on spin-offs, including Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip.

A significant part of her wealth comes from her marriage and later divorce from Australian real estate businessman Michael Darby, worth an estimated $20 million. According to Bravo, outside of TV, Ashley has earned income through business projects, including the GnA clothing line with Gizelle Bryant and her wellness brand, ZenGem.

Ashley also earns from live tours, brand deals, and social media partnerships.

2. Charrisse Jackson-Jordan ($8 million)

Charrisse Jackson Jordan at The Howard Theatre on 6 November 2025 in Washington, DC. Photo: Shannon Finney

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Charrisse Jackson-Jordan

Charrisse Jackson-Jordan Date of birth: 16 July 1965

16 July 1965 Age: 60 years old (as of 2026)

60 years old (as of 2026) Place of birth: New Jersey, United States

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Charrisse Jackson-Jordan has an estimated net worth of $8 million. She was an original RHOP main cast member for the first two seasons and later appeared on the show as a recurring “Friend of.”

A large portion of her wealth comes from her divorce from former NBA player and coach Eddie Jordan, as well as shared real estate and long-term investments from their marriage. Outside of television, she has worked in event hosting, interior design, and podcasting through In the Champagne Room.

1. Karen Huger ($10 million)

Karen Huger at The Beverly Hilton on 5 March 2026 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Brianna Bryson

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Karen Wooden Huger

Karen Wooden Huger Date of birth: 3 May 1963

3 May 1963 Age: 63 years old (as of 2026)

63 years old (as of 2026) Place of birth: Spring Grove, Surry County, Virginia

As of 2026, Karen Huger has an estimated net worth of $10 million. Known as the “Grande Dame” of Potomac, she has been a main cast member on The Real Housewives of Potomac since its 2016 debut, earning one of the highest salaries on the show due to her long-standing role.

In addition to reality TV, Karen has appeared in Bravo specials, including Karen's Grande Dame Reunion. She has also built the La'Dame Lifestyle brand, which includes her La'Dame fragrance line and a home collection featuring candles and décor.

Karen has further expanded into the beauty industry through a luxury wig line created in partnership with RPGSHOW. Her family wealth is also supported by her husband, Raymond Huger, founder of Paradigm Solutions, an information technology company.

Who is the wealthiest housewife of Potomac?

Karen Huger is the richest housewife of Potomac, with an estimated net worth of $10 million.

How rich is Gizelle Bryant?

Gizelle Bryant has an estimated net worth of $4 million, built primarily through her long-running starring role on The Real Housewives of Potomac, through various brand partnerships and her Reasonably Shady podcast.

How much does Bravo pay Gizelle Bryant?

Gizelle Bryant reportedly earns around $50,000 per episode on the reality show The Real Housewives of Potomac.

How much is Ashley Darby worth in 2026?

Ashley Darby’s net worth is estimated to be approximately $5 million.

How much is Candace from Potomac worth?

Candiace Dillard Bassett has an estimated net worth of $4.5 million.

The RHOP Housewives have built their wealth through a mix of reality TV, business ventures, media work, and personal careers. While some earn mainly from the show, others have expanded into successful brands and entrepreneurship outside of Bravo.

Legit.ng recently published an article about the richest Kardashian. Kim Kardashian is the richest Kardashian in 2026, with an estimated net worth of $1.9 billion, far surpassing her siblings. Kylie Jenner comes second with around $670 million.

The rest of the family’s fortunes range between $10 million and $200 million. Collectively, the Kardashian-Jenner clan is worth well over $3 billion. The family has built a massive business empire spanning shapewear, cosmetics, reality television, and tequila.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng