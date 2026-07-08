The FG plans to move five million Nigerian households to LPG under its Decade of Gas Initiative to reduce carbon emissions and improve public health

It said natural gas is Nigeria's transition fuel and will support power generation, industrialisation, transportation and cleaner household energy

Ongoing petroleum sector reforms have boosted investor confidence and are making Nigeria more competitive for oil and gas investments

Legit.ng journalist Victor Enengedi has over a decade's experience covering energy, MSMEs, technology, banking and the economy.

The Federal Government has reiterated its commitment to expanding the use of natural gas across Nigeria, announcing plans to move about five million households away from firewood, kerosene and other traditional cooking fuels to Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG).

The initiative forms part of the government's broader strategy to reduce carbon emissions, improve public health and maximise the country's abundant natural gas resources.

FG to Move 5 Million Nigerian Households to Cooking Gas Use, Away from Charcoal, Firewood, Kerosene

Source: UGC

Speaking at the 2026 Nigeria Oil and Gas (NOG) Conference and Exhibition, the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Gas), Ekperikpe Ekpo, said natural gas remains Nigeria's most practical pathway for achieving economic growth while supporting global efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

He stressed that although the country supports the global energy transition, its approach must reflect its unique resource endowment.

According to the minister, Nigeria possesses one of Africa's largest proven natural gas reserves, making gas the country's preferred transition fuel for powering industries, generating electricity, boosting transportation and providing cleaner household energy.

Gas to drive cleaner energy, industrial growth

Ekpo explained that the Federal Government's gas development agenda extends beyond domestic cooking, noting that natural gas has become a key pillar for industrialisation, fertiliser production, power generation and manufacturing.

He said the creation of a dedicated Ministry of State for Gas demonstrates the government's resolve to accelerate investments and deepen gas utilisation nationwide.

He also pointed to incentives introduced under the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA), which are designed to encourage greater investment in gas infrastructure and unlock the sector's economic potential.

The minister noted that gas, once regarded as a by-product of oil production, is now recognised globally as an important cleaner-burning fuel capable of supporting lower-carbon economic development.

He stated:

“Under the Decade of Gas Initiative, we have identified key projects that will bring gas closer to Nigerians. We are targeting about five million homes to switch from firewood, kerosene and biomass to LPG. This will improve household health while reducing carbon emissions. We are driving this because Nigeria has enormous gas reserves.”

He added that the government is deliberately deploying technologies and policies to reduce emissions by increasing gas adoption.

FG to Move 5 Million Nigerian Households to Cooking Gas Use, Away from Charcoal, Firewood, Kerosene

Source: UGC

As part of the ongoing Decade of Gas Initiative, Ekpo said several strategic projects are being implemented to expand gas distribution across the country.

The programme seeks to make LPG more accessible and affordable for millions of Nigerians while reducing dependence on firewood and other biomass fuels that contribute to deforestation and indoor air pollution.

Dangote Refinery cuts cooking gas price

In a related report, Legit.ng highlighted facts about the recent significant reduction in cooking gas prices in Nigeria, following a price cut by the Dangote Refinery.

As millions of households face rising living costs, experts suggest that prices may drop further to N900 per kg by year-end, offering hope of relief from financial pressures.

Source: Legit.ng