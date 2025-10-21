The marvel of Jordan Spieth's net worth as one of golf's youngest stars

Jordan Spieth’s net worth is estimated at around $120 million. The American professional golfer, who topped the 2023 list of the world’s highest-paid athletes, has built his fortune through career earnings, endorsement deals, and smart investments.

Jordan Spieth pictured as he represented Team USA at the 2023 Ryder Cup (L). The golfer was pictured ahead of the 2018 Zurich Classic (R). Photo: Ross Kinnaird, Marianna Massey (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaway

Jordan Spieth's net worth is estimated at $120 million as of 2025, with income from golf winnings , endorsements , and investments .

, , and . He earned $47.5 million in 2023 alone, placing him among Forbes' highest-paid athletes that year.

alone, placing him among Forbes' highest-paid athletes that year. His total career PGA Tour earnings are $65.9 million , ranking him 9th on the PGA Tour's Career Money Leaders list.

are , ranking him 9th on the PGA Tour's Career Money Leaders list. Spieth's business portfolio includes investments in companies like GOLF+ and Invited, with the latter valued at $1.1 billion.

Profile summary

Full name Jordan Alexander Spieth Common name Jordan Spieth Nickname Golden Child Gender Male Date of birth 27 July 1993 Age 32 years as of 2025 Zodiac sign Leo Place of birth Dallas, Texas, United States Nationality American Residence Dallas, Texas, United States Ethnicity White Religion Catholic Height in centimetres 185 Height in feet 6' Weight in kilograms 79 Weight in pounds 174 Eye colour Blue Hair colour Brown Father Shawn Spieth Mother Mary Christine Spieth Siblings 2 Marital status Married Spouse Annie Verret Children 3 High school St. Monica Catholic School College University of Texas Profession Professional golfer Ranking 60 (World ranking as of 2025) Net worth $120 million Social media X (Twitter), Facebook, Instagram

What is Jordan Spieth's net worth?

According to Sporting News and Celebrity Net Worth, Jordan Spieth's net worth is estimated to be about $120 million. He has earned his income from a 13-year career as a pro golfer, sponsorships and endorsements as well as investments in companies such as GOLF+ and Invited.

In 2023, he was listed among Forbes highest paid athletes in the world, earning about $47.5 million. At the time of this writing, he has taken the ninth position in the PGA Tour's Career Money Leaders list with about $65.9 million, beating fellow pros such as Rickie Fowler

Top five facts about American pro-golfer, Jordan Spieth. Photo: Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Original

Today, his position in Spotrac's all-time money list has been cemented by a total of $95.4 million earned in official and unofficial earnings, as well as extra bonuses, team earnings and more.

Jordan Spieth's assets, properties and lifestyle

Jordan Spieth's vast net worth can be seen in his well documented wealth portfolio and lifestyle. This includes real estate, a luxury car collection, philanthropy and a family focused lifestyle.

Real estate

Jordan Spieth's Bridge Hollow mansion. Photo: @Platinum.Series.Homes

Source: Facebook

The 13-time PGA Tour winner sold his starter home for $2.8 million in 2016. The five-bedroom, 7,387 square foot mansion was located in Brookview Dr, Dallas, Texas, USA. The French-style mansion built in 2008 sat on a 0.44 acre lot and included a three-car garage, 5.5 bathrooms, a pool, and attached spa and is now valued at $4.6 million.

In its place, he bought a 5 bedroom, 6.5 bath Mediterranean traditional style mansion from fellow golfer, Hunter Mahan at $7.15 million. Built on a 1.08-acre lot in 2011, the 10,728-square-foot mansion boasts a swimming pool, built-in kitchen appliances, an indoor lift, a 9-car garage, and a running creek in the backyard.

Car collection

Jordan Spieth's garage with various cars. Photo: @salehjembetz

Source: Twitter

According to The Sun, Jordan Spieth’s expensive car collection includes 12 luxury vehicles. These include an $85,000 Mercedes-Benz CLS, Cadillac Escalade SUV, Hyundai SUV, an electric BMW i3, Toyota 4Runner, Jeep Grand Cherokee, and a Ford F-150 truck.

Charity involvement

Jordan Spieth and his wife, Annie, present a check of $500,000 for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Photo: @jordanspiethgolf

Source: Facebook

In August 2024, Jordan and his wife, Annie, visited and donated $500,000 to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in support of their efforts in research and treatment for acute myeloid leukaemia (AML).

Through the Jordan Spieth Family Foundation, the pro-golfer has lent time and resources to four philanthropic missions. These include individuals with special needs, military families and veterans, and causes offering support for junior golf and paediatric cancer.

Since it was started, the foundation has donated more than $10 million for the four causes. In 2024 and 2025, the foundation raised $250,000 and $118,000 during its annual Crush It! Cup youth golf tournament and fundraiser for top junior golfers.

How did Jordan Spieth get so rich?

Jordan Spieth's considerable wealth comes from both his PGA Tour winnings and lucrative endorsement deals. A look into his career journey and successes, gives a glimpse into why Jordan Spieth is so wealthy.

Jordan Spieth won the RBC Heritage tournament in a playoff at Harbor Town Golf Links on April 17, 2022 in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. Photo: Kevin C. Cox

Source: Getty Images

PGA Tour winnings and career highlights

Jordan Spieth's career earnings come from a combination of his PGA Tour winnings, FedEx Cup bonus, and significant income from lucrative endorsement deals with brands like Under Armour, AT&T, and Rolex.

At the time of writing, he ranks among the 2025 PGA money leaders with about $27.6 million in winnings. His bonus earnings include $10 million bonus, he got after winning the 2015 FedEx Cup.

As of 2025, his career earnings, which include total official money earned as a PGA Tour member on the PGA Tour over his career, stands at $65.9 million. For the 2025 golf season, he has surpassed the PGA average of $2.2 million, winning more than $3 million. Have a look at his official earnings by year.

Year Rank Tour average Money earned 2025 52 $2,218,733 $3,159,660 2024 66 $2,109,985 $2,732,591 2023 17 $2,361,908 $7,240,044 2022 17 $1,621,221 $5,018,444 2021 6 $1,489,708 $6,470,482 2020 78 $1,015,708 $1,138,146

Spieth has also benefited from the PGA Tour's Player Impact Program (PIP) and the subsequent Player Equity Program. He received substantial bonuses through the PIP, including $3.5 million in 2021, $9 million in 2022, and $7.5 million in 2023

Spieth has secured major endorsement deals with brands such as Under Armour, AT&T, Rolex, FanDuel, NetJets, and Titleist. His partnerships also extend to other brands including Wheaties, BioSteel Sports Supplements, and LivPur Nutrition.

Business ventures and investments

His early success in the sport allowed him to kickstart a successful wealth portfolio through strategic business ventures and investments. In 2022, he invested in Invited, the world’s largest owner and operator of private clubs and last valued at $1.1 billion.

Jordan Spieth at the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club on May 22, 2024, in Fort Worth, Texas. Photo: Sam Hodde

Source: Getty Images

A look into Jordan Spieth's early life and family background

Born on 27 July 1993, in Dallas, Texas, United States, Jordan Spieth is 32 years as of 2025 and his zodiac sign is Leo. Jordan's parents, Shawn and Mary Christine Spieth have two more children, Ellie and Steven Spieth.

He attended the Jesuit College Preparatory School in Dallas, Texas, where he graduated in 2011. He then went on to play college golf at the University of Texas, though he left during his sophomore year to turn professional in December 2012

Jordan Spieth's golf background and rise to fame

Jordan Spieth's began hitting golf balls at age four and began started playing in junior tournaments at age ten. His investment in Invited was a full circle moment as Brookhaven Country club, owned by Invited, is where he began playing golf.

Jordan Spieth hits a shot during the FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind on August 10, 2025 in Memphis, Tennessee. Photo: Tracy Wilcox/PGA TOUR

Source: Getty Images

He told Forbes;

Their original club, Brookhaven, is where I grew up. That’s where I learned the game. That’s where I played my first round with my dad. It’s where I made my first birdie. When I was 5 years old or whatever until I was out of high school, I was there almost everyday all day.

He has played in 303 golf events in Korn Ferry and PGA Tours, where he has recorded 13 victories. Spieth has 95 top 10 career finishes and 57 top 5 career finishes at the time of this writing.

His most recent PGA Tour wins include the 2022 RBC Heritage and 2021 Valero Texas Open. In 2017, he won the Open Championship, Travelers Championship and AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

FAQs

Who is Jordan Spieth's wife? Jordan Spieth is married to Annie Verret. How many kids does Jordan Spieth have? Jordan Spieth has three children with his wife, Annie Verret. When did Jordan Spieth start playing golf? Jordan Spieth started playing golf at four years old. Does Jordan Spieth have a private jet? Jordan Spieth frequently travels by private jet for tournaments and endorsements. How many cars does Jordan Spieth have? He owns six vehicles, which are stored in the 12-car garage of his Dallas mansion.

Jordan Spieth’s net worth reflects not only his consistent performance on the PGA Tour but also smart financial moves off the course. His wealth comes from career winnings, high-paying endorsements, and investments in growing sports tech and lifestyle brands.

Legit.ng recently published Charley Hull's biography, and the role her parents played in her golf career. Charley Hull is an English professional golfer best known for her success playing in the Fatima Bint Mubarak Ladies Open, the Ladies PGA Tour, and the Ladies European Tour.

Charley's journey to golf stardom began at the age of two, thanks to her father, Dave Hull. Read on for more details of the three-time LPGA Tour winner and her family's influence on her success.



Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng