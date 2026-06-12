RHOD cast members have a net worth ranging between $1.5 million and $18 million. The richest member of the pack is Stephanie Hollman of the Hollman locker fortune. Brandi Redmond, D'Andra Simmons, Kameron Westcott, and Kary Brittingham follow suit with fortunes worth between $4 million and $5 million.

The richest Dallas housewives: Stephanie, Kary, Kameron, D'Andra, and Brandi. Photo: @stephhollman, @KamoByKary, @KameronWestcott, @dandrasimmons, @rhodbrandi on Facebook (modified by author)

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Key takeaways

Stephanie Hollman leads the Real Housewives of Dallas cast with the highest estimated net worth of $18 million .

the cast with the highest estimated net worth of . Kary Brittingham and Kameron Westcott follow, boasting net worths of $5 million and $4.5 million, respectively.

Cast members' fortunes reveal a mix of reality TV success and diverse business ventures.

The richest RHOD cast members ranked: Who tops them all?

In compiling and ranking the net worths of the Real Housewives of Dallas cast members, we relied on widely reported estimates while recognising that individual fortunes can change over time. The net worth figures refrenced are based on publicly available data and reputable entertainment and finance sources, including The Things, PopCulture, and Reality Tea.

Cast member Net worth Stephanie Hollman $18 million Kary Brittingham $5 million Kameron Westcott $4.5 million D'Andra Simmons $4 million–$4.5 million Brandi Redmond $4 million Tiffany Moon $2.5 million LeeAnne Locken $2.5 million Tiffany Hendra $1.8 million–$2 million Cary Deuber $1.5 million

9. Cary Deuber ($1.5 million)

Cary Deuber pictured in a photoshoot before her 50th birthday. Photo: @carydeuberofficial

Source: Facebook

Full name : Cary Christensen Deuber

: Cary Christensen Deuber Date of birth : 30 May 1976

: 30 May 1976 Age : 50 years as of 2026

: 50 years as of 2026 Place of birth : Hartford, Connecticut, United States

: Hartford, Connecticut, United States Profession: Certified registered nurse assistant, TV personality, entrepreneur

Cary Deuber has accumulated an estimated net worth of $1.5 million, according to Reality Tea. Her income comes from nursing, aesthetic medicine, reality television, endorsement partnerships, and real estate investments.

Cary appeared as a main RHOD cast member during seasons one through three before returning as a friend of the housewives in season four. She married plastic surgeon Dr. Mark Deuber on 8 November 2009, with whom she shares two step-children, Gray and Lara, and her daughter, Zuri.

The certified nurse and her husband founded Lemmon Avenue Plastic Surgery and Laser Centre in Dallas, where Cary serves as lead injectables director. While explaining her reduced role on RHOD, she told Bravo,:

I will be returning to RHOD as a friend this season. Our practice has grown so much that I need to focus on managing what we built at Lemmon Avenue Plastic Surgery and Laser Centre.

8. Tiffany Hendra ($1.8 million–$2 million)

Tiffany Hendra pictured for the digital cover of IMPACT magazine. Photo: @tiffany.hendra.129

Source: Facebook

Full name : Tiffany Rochelle Bolton Hendra

: Tiffany Rochelle Bolton Hendra Date of birth : 21 August 1971

: 21 August 1971 Age : 54 years as of June 2026

: 54 years as of June 2026 Place of birth : Channelview, Texas, United States

: Channelview, Texas, United States Profession: Actress, life coach, TV personality

Tiffany Hendra has an estimated net worth ranging from $1.8 million to $2.0 million, as per PopCulture and Yahoo!, earned through acting, television hosting, and other media projects. She appeared as a main cast member during RHOD's debut season in 2016, but exited the series after one year.

Before joining the show, Tiffany built a lengthy entertainment career with acting roles in Walker, Texas Ranger, Black Tie Nights, and Galaxy Hunter. She also co-hosted FX's The X Show and Beat the Geeks on Comedy Central. She reportedly earned between $275,000 and $650,000 during her time on RHOD.

Away from reality television, Tiffany has been married to Australian singer-songwriter Aaron Hendra since 11 February 2004. Since leaving RHOD, Tiffany has focused on life coaching, spiritual and beauty-focused YouTube content, and women's empowerment initiatives.

7. LeeAnne Locken ($2.5 million)

Dallas housewife, LeeAnne Locken, pictured during a fashion shoot in Dallas, TX, United States. Photo: @LeeAnneLocken

Source: Facebook

Full name : LeeAnne Locken Emberlin

: LeeAnne Locken Emberlin Date of birth : 7 June 1967

: 7 June 1967 Age : 58 years as of 2026

: 58 years as of 2026 Place of birth : Pasadena, Texas, United States

: Pasadena, Texas, United States Profession: TV personality, model, actress, philanthropist, author

Years before RHOD made her a household name, LeeAnne Locken had built a solid career in pageantry, acting, and modelling. According to Reality Tea, her estimated net worth stands at $2.5 million, generated through entertainment work, business ventures, and reality television appearances.

LeeAnne joined RHOD in 2016 as an original cast member until her departure after season four in 2020. The actor and producer is currently in post-production for her reality show, Power Tripping with LeeAnne Locken.

She won Miss Arizona USA 1989 and finished among the top ten contestants at Miss USA 1989. In 2000, she appeared as Miss Nebraska in the film Miss Congeniality. Reflecting on her role in the 13 Going on 30-like movie, LeeAnne told Bravo TV,

I loved being on Miss Congeniality. I actually fought hard for my role. You would go to the auditions, and literally every girl I'd ever done a pageant with was in the room in her perfect pageant dress waiting to audition. And thank God, at that point, I'd done enough acting that I'd sort of let go of the perfection part.

LeeAnne married retired SWAT veteran Rich Emberlin on 27 April 2019 after a decade-long relationship. The American model remains active in charitable work.

6. Tiffany Moon ($2.5 million)

Tiffany Moon pictured in a feature article for Glamour South Africa. Photo: @tiffanymoonmd

Source: Facebook

Full name : Tiffany Moon

: Tiffany Moon Date of birth : 13 August 1984

: 13 August 1984 Age : 41 years as of June 2026

: 41 years as of June 2026 Place of birth : Beijing, China

: Beijing, China Profession: Anesthesiologist, TV personality, entrepreneur

Tiffany Moon is an accomplished Real Housewives star who built much of her $2.5 million fortune (according to the Daily Mail) through her medical career. Moon's income comes from anaesthesiology, reality television, and entrepreneurial ventures, including Three Moons Wine and Aromasthesia.

Tiffany joined RHOD in season five in 2020 as the franchise's first Asian American cast member. Beyond television, she is an associate professor at UT Southwestern Medical Centre and supports philanthropic causes, such as the Dallas Public Library's Fairy Tale Closet programme.

In a feature episode of Truly's Bling Life, Tiffany revealed details of her $3 million closet filled with designer clothes and accessories, which included a $30,000 worth mini Birkin. She said,

I am the epitome of 'work hard, play hard'. Primarily, my salary comes from the hospital.

The anesthesiologist added,

I think my biggest inspiration came from my parents. I saw how hard they struggled... We lived in a one-bedroom apartment, and we only went to the discount grocery store. I saw what it was like to not have, and I told my very young self I'm going to work so hard so that I never have to worry about money.

5. Brandi Redmond ($4 million)

Brandi Redmond pictured in a promotional photoshoot during spring break in Texas in 2019. Photo: @rhodbrandi

Source: Facebook

Full name : Brandi Nace Redmond

: Brandi Nace Redmond Date of birth : 10 July 1978

: 10 July 1978 Age : 47 years as of June 2026

: 47 years as of June 2026 Place of birth : Memphis, Tennessee, United States

: Memphis, Tennessee, United States Profession: TV personality, podcaster

Brandi Redmond has an estimated net worth of $4 million, as per Nicki Swift. Her wealth comes from cheerleading, modelling, reality television, podcasting, and other business ventures.

Brandi remained a full-time RHOD cast member throughout all five seasons. Following the show's conclusion, Brandi continued co-hosting the Weekly Dose of BS podcast with Stephanie Hollman.

She married Bryan Redmond on 27 September 2003. Her husband is the founding principal and chief investment officer of Suntex Marinas.

4. D'Andra Simmons ($4 million–$4.5 million)

D'Andra Simmons pictured during her 57th birthday shoot in Dallas, Texas, United States. Photo: @dandrasimmons

Source: Facebook

Full name : D'Andra Simmons Lock

: D'Andra Simmons Lock Date of birth : 15 March 1969

: 15 March 1969 Age : 57 years as of 2026

: 57 years as of 2026 Place of birth : Dallas, Texas, United States

: Dallas, Texas, United States Profession: Reality TV star, entrepreneur, philanthropist

D'Andra Simmons’ estimated net worth ranges between $4 million and $4.5 million, according to Reality Tea. Her income stems from reality television and business ventures, including the skincare brand Hard Night Good Morning, which she founded in 2008 and Ultimate Living International.

D'Andra joined RHOD in season two and remained on the programme until its conclusion in 2021. She married retired US Air Force Master Sergeant Jeremy Lock on 15 February 2014.

3. Kameron Westcott ($4.5 million)

Kameron Westcott pictured during an event in Sugar Beach, St Lucia. Photo: @KameronWestcott

Source: Facebook

Full name : Kameron Allen Westcott

: Kameron Allen Westcott Date of birth : 18 January 1983

: 18 January 1983 Age : 43 years as of 2026

: 43 years as of 2026 Place of birth : Montecito, California, United States

: Montecito, California, United States Profession: TV personality, entrepreneur

Kameron Westcott has an approximate net worth of $4.5 million, according to TheThings. She built her wealth through reality television and entrepreneurial ventures, including SparkleDog Premium Dog Food and BabyLou Pooch Couture.

Kameron joined RHOD in season two in 2017 and stayed on until its final season. In a 2017 interview with Bravo, she explained the origin of her boutique per food and apparel businesses,

This has been Louis' (Kameron's Yorkshire terrier pet) and my dream since he was born, and it felt so good to see that my dream was coming true. I am so proud of SparkleDogFood.com. Louis and I did so much research, and I’m so proud that we made an amazing, healthy premium food for all my furry friends!

2. Kary Brittingham ($5 million)

Dallas housewife, Kary Brittingham pictured outdoors on Cico de Mayo in 2022. Photo: @KamoByKary

Source: Facebook

Full name : Kary Brittingham

: Kary Brittingham Date of birth : 8 July 1970

: 8 July 1970 Age : 55 years as of June 2026

: 55 years as of June 2026 Place of birth : Guadalajara, Mexico

: Guadalajara, Mexico Profession: TV personality, jewellery designer

Kary Brittingham’s estimated net worth is $5 million, a figure similar to that of Real Housewives of Salt Lake City's star, Lisa Barlow. Her wealth has been earned through reality television and business ventures, including her jewellery brand, Kamo by Kary.

She joined RHOD in season four in 2019 and remained on the series until its fifth and final season.

Kary married Eduardo Brittingham on 5 April 2009, but the couple separated in May 2021 after 12 years of marriage. She later married attorney Mark A. Anderson on 20 June 2024 in Savoca, Sicily.

1. Stephanie Hollman ($18 million)

Stephanie Hollman, a cast member of The Real Housewives of Dallas pictured outdoors. Photo: @stephhollman

Source: Facebook

Full name : Stephanie Hays Hollman

: Stephanie Hays Hollman Date of birth : 13 June 1980

: 13 June 1980 Age : 45 years as of 2026

: 45 years as of 2026 Place of birth : Coweta, Oklahoma, United States

: Coweta, Oklahoma, United States Profession: TV personality, podcaster, philanthropist

Stephanie Hollman is one of the richest Real Housewives, with an estimated net worth of $18 million. According to Reality Tea, her wealth is linked to her appearances on reality TV shows, brand endorsements, and the Hollman family fortune.

Stephanie's husband, Travis Hollman, is the president of Hollman Inc., a leading company in locker design and manufacturing that supplies lockers to gyms and major professional sports leagues.

Stephanie joined The Real Housewives of Dallas (RHOD) during its debut season in 2016. She remained a full-time cast member throughout all five seasons, reportedly earning about $275,000 per season.

She and Travis married on 19 April 2008 and have two sons, Chance and Cruz. At the time of writing, she is an active philanthropist and co-founder of the Hollman Family Foundation, which has raised more than $2 million for charities across the Dallas area.

Who is the richest on RHOD?

Stephanie Hollman is widely regarded as the richest RHOD cast member, with an estimated net worth of $18 million. Her wealth stems from television work, podcasting, and brand partnerships.

What does Stephanie Hollman do for a living?

Stephanie Hollman rose to fame as a cast member on RHOD, where she reportedly earned about $275,000 per season. She also co-hosts the podcast Weekly Dose of BS and works as a social media influencer.

How much is Brandi Redmond's husband worth?

Brandi Redmond's husband, Bryan Redmond, has an estimated net worth of $3.5 million, according to The Sun. He serves as the chief investment officer of Suntex Marinas, a luxury marina development company.

What is LeeAnne Locken’s net worth?

LeeAnne Locken has an estimated net worth of $2.5 million. She earned her wealth through modelling, acting, hosting, business ventures, and reality television.

Wealth within the RHOD cast varies significantly. Several cast members built fortunes through business ventures and television exposure, while others have amassed their wealth in professional careers in medicine and the entertainment industry.

Legit.ng published an article ranking the RHOBH cast by net worth, ranging from $5 million to $350 million. Kathy Hilton is the richest cast member followed by Natalie Fuller, Kyle Richards, Sutton Stracke, and Jennifer Tilly.

The RHOBH cast includes multimillionaires and longtime stars who have built their fortunes through real estate, fashion, entertainment, and Hollywood careers. Read on for further details of their wealth and discover where each housewife stands.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng