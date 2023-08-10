Who is Selena Gomez’s dad, Ricardo Joel Gomez, and where is he now?

Ricardo Joel Gomez is an American celebrity father known for being Selena Gomez’s dad. His daughter is a famous American actress famous for starring in the Disney TV series Wizards of Waverly Place. She is also a singer recognised for songs such as Calm Down and Ice Cream.

Selena Gomez’s dad, Ricardo Joel Gomez, gained media attention following his daughter’s success in the American entertainment industry. He lives a low-key life and is rarely seen in public. Ricardo is gradually gaining prominence on Instagram, boasting a considerable following. Learn more details about the famous singer’s father.

Profile summary

Full name Ricardo Joel Gomez Gender Male Date of birth 6 March 1975 Age 48 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Pisces Place of birth Grand Prairie, Texas, United States Current residence Texas, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Latino Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'7" Height in centimetres 170 Weight in pounds 159 Weight in kilograms 72 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Relationship status Married Partner Sara Gomez Children 2

Who is Selena Gomez’s dad, Ricardo Joel Gomez?

Ricardo Joel Gomez was born and raised in Grand Prairie, Texas, United States. He is an American national of Mexican descent. Where is Selena Gomez’s dad now? He resides with his family in Texas, United States.

How old is Ricardo Joel Gomez?

The singer’s father is 48 years old as of 2023. He was born on 6 March 1975. His zodiac sign is Pisces.

What happened to Selena Gomez’s dad?

Selena Gomez’s parents, Ricardo Joel Gomez and Amanda Cornet, divorced in 1997 after about five years of marriage. At the time of the divorce, the former couple had a single child, Selena Gomez, who was approximately five years old.

Is Selena Gomez’s dad in a relationship? Following his divorce from Amanda Cornet, Ricardo Joel Gomez married Sara Gomez in November 2012. Ricardo and Sara have been married for over a decade.

How many children does Selena Gomez’s father have?

Selena Gomez’s biological father has another child apart from the singer. He welcomed his first daughter, Selena, with his ex-wife, Amanda Cornet, on 22 July 1992.

He had his second daughter, Victoria Gomez, with his second wife, Sara Gomez. Victoria was born on 25 June 2014 and is nine years old as of 2023.

Besides his biological children, Ricardo is a stepfather to Marcus. Marcus is Sara Gomez’s son from her previous relationship. He was born on 28 March 2008. Marcus’ age is 15 years as of 2023.

Ricardo Joel Gomez’s height and weight

Selena Gomez’s father stands at 5 feet 7 inches (170 centimetres) tall. His weight is estimated to be 159 pounds (72 kilograms).

Fast facts

Who is Selena Gomez’s dad? Her dad is Ricardo Joel Gomez, a Mexican-American personality. How old is Ricardo Joel Gomez? He is 48 years old as of 2023. He was born on 6 March 1975. Where does Ricardo Joel Gomez come from? His hometown is Grand Prairie in Texas, United States. Is Selena Gomez’s dad still alive? His absence from the media has resulted in speculations about his demise. However, he is alive and occasionally shares his family’s pictures on Instagram. Who is Ricardo Joel Gomez’s ex-wife? He was first married to Amanda Cornet before divorcing in 1997. Does Ricardo Joel Gomez have a wife? His wife is Sara Gomez. The couple exchanged marriage vows in 2012. How many kids does Ricardo Joel Gomez have? He has two biological kids, singer-actress Selena Gomez, and Victoria Gomez. He also has a stepson, Marcus.

Ricardo Joel Gomez is best recognised as singer Selena Gomez’s dad. He divorced the singer’s mother and is now in a second marriage. He has two daughters from different mothers and a stepson.

