Isa Kalanjeni has resigned from the All Progressives Congress (APC) and as Executive Chairman of Tangaza Local Government Area in Sokoto State

The resignation letters, dated May and July 2026, highlighted personal reasons and administrative challenges

Kalanjeni expressed gratitude for the opportunities provided during his tenure with the ruling APC

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Sokoto State - The Chairman of Tangaza Local Government Area of Sokoto State, Isa Kalanjeni, has resigned from the All Progressives Congress and stepped down from his position as chairman.

Kalanjeni announced his resignation from the ruling party with immediate effect.

Kalanjeni's tough call: "This decision is borne out of purely personal reasons". Photo credit: @BishopPOEvang/APC

Source: UGC

This was contained in two separate letters addressed to the APC Ward Chairman of Kalanjeni Ward in Tangaza Local Government Area,

“I wish to formally inform you of my decision to resign from the APC with immediate effect.”

As reported by The Punch, the first letter, dated May 5, 2026, was addressed to the APC Ward Chairman and the second letter, dated July 7, 2026, was addressed to the Secretary to the Sokoto State Government and the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs.

He explained that his decision to dump the APC and his resignation from his position are purely personal.

“This decision is borne out of purely personal reasons. I appreciate the opportunity given to me to be part of the party.”

According to Nigerian Tribune, Kalanjeni also announced his resignation as the elected Executive Chairman of Tangaza Local Government Area.

“Please accept this letter as formal notification that I am resigning from my position as Executive Chairman of Tangaza Local Government Area, effective immediately from today.

“This difficult decision has been reached after extensive consultations with my family, key political associates and community stakeholders.”

He also cited administrative constraints while explaining his reason for the decision.

“Due to recent unavoidable administrative challenges, I find that I am no longer able to execute the responsibilities of this office to the high standard expected of me.”

Isa Kalanjeni resigns from APC, steps down as Tangaza LG chairman in Sokoto State

Source: Original

Former PDP guber candidate joins APC

Recall that Saidu Umar Ubandoma, PDP's 2023 Sokoto governorship candidate, formally joined the APC at Senator Wamakko's Abuja residence.

Ubandoma cited Governor Ahmed Aliyu's developmental record and Wamakko's political leadership as key reasons for his defection.

Senator Wamakko welcomed the move as proof of the APC's growing acceptance across Sokoto State.

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Speaker Dennis Guwor noted that the move complied with constitutional provisions following unanimous support from lawmakers.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) remains the ruling party in Delta State amidst recent political shifts and defections.

Source: Legit.ng