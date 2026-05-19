Who is the richest rapper in 2026—top 15 including Jay-Z and the empires that made them billionaires
Who is the richest rapper in 2026? Jay-Z is the richest rapper, with an estimated net worth of $2.8 billion. Other rappers with a high net worth include Dr. Dre, Berner, and P. Diddy. The hip-hop landscape is defined more by boardroom deals than by Billboard charts and involves analysing brands, tech investments, and massive real estate portfolios.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Key takeaways
- Who is the richest rapper in 2026: 15 influential moguls and their net worth
- 15. Rick Ross — $150 million
- 14. Nicki Minaj — $150 million
- 13. Birdman — $150 million
- 12. Snoop Dogg — $160 million
- 11. Ice Cube — $160 million
- 10. Lil Wayne — $170 million
- 9. Master P — $200 million
- 8. Pharrell Williams — $250 million
- 7. Eminem — $300 million
- 6. Kanye West — $350 million
- 5. Drake — $400 million
- 4. P. Diddy — $400 million
- 3. Berner — $400 million
- 2. Dr Dre — $1 billion
- 1. Jay-Z — $2.8 billion
- Who are the top 3 richest rappers?
- Is Drake richer than Jay-Z?
- Who's richer, Diddy or Jay-Z?
Key takeaways
- Jay‑Z tops the list of the richest rappers, with an estimated net worth of approximately $2.8 billion.
- Dr. Dre is the new billionaire in the hip‑hop club in 2026, reaching roughly $1 billion after major tech and catalogue-value gains, making him the second-richest mogul.
- Nicki Minaj is the richest female rapper in 2026 with an estimated net worth of $150 million.
- Kanye West and P. Diddy's net worth dropped to $400 million due to the loss of their deals with Adidas and ongoing legal issues, respectively.
Who is the richest rapper in 2026: 15 influential moguls and their net worth
The compilation of the richest rappers is based on publicly reported estimates from sources such as Forbes, Celebrity Net Worth, and Parade. Net worth figures fluctuate depending on investments, business valuations, and market conditions.
Rapper
Estimated net worth (2026)
Jay-Z
$2.8 billion
Dr. Dre
$1 billion
Berner
$400 million
P. Diddy
$400 million
Drake
$400 million
Kanye West (Ye)
$350 million
Eminem
$300 million
Pharrell Williams
$250 million
Master P
$200 million
Lil Wayne
$170 million
Ice Cube
$160 million
Snoop Dogg
$160 million
Birdman
$150 million
Nicki Minaj
$150 million
Rick Ross
$150 million
15. Rick Ross — $150 million
- Full name: William Leonard Roberts II
- Date of birth: 8 December 1982
- Place of birth: Saint James, Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago
- Profession: Rapper, music executive
- Primary empire: Wingstop Franchises, Luc Belaire
Rick Ross built a net worth estimated at $150 million by 2026 by evolving from a rap star into a prolific franchise and real estate mogul. A major portion of his wealth comes from Wingstop and Checkers locations, as well as his Maybach Music Group label earnings. Rick Ross further expanded his empire through high-profile spirits partnerships, such as with Luc Belaire, and through published books.
14. Nicki Minaj — $150 million
- Full name: Onika Tanya Maraj-Petty
- Date of birth: 8 December 1982
- Place of birth: Saint James, Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago
- Profession: Rapper, singer-songwriter
- Primary empire: Pink Friday cosmetics
Nicki Minaj reached a net worth of approximately $150 million by 2026. Her wealth is fuelled by massive touring revenues, a lucrative fragrance empire, and the beauty industry through her Pink Friday brand.
Additionally, she has high-profile endorsements from major companies such as Pepsi and MAC Cosmetics. Nicki Minaj further diversified her income through strategic equity stakes in platforms like TIDAL.
13. Birdman — $150 million
- Full name: Bryan Christopher Williams
- Date of birth: 15 February 1969
- Place of birth: New Orleans, Louisiana, USA
- Profession: Rapper, record executive
- Primary empire: Cash Money Records
Birdman has built a fortune, with an estimated net worth of $150 million. He turned Cash Money Records into a legendary independent powerhouse through a deal with Universal.
Birdman's wealth is anchored by steady, long-term royalties from icons like Lil Wayne and the Hot Boys. He also earns high-margin revenue from YMCMB and Rich Gang lifestyle branding. Birdman further diversified his portfolio into the spirits' industry via GTV Vodka and real estate holdings in Miami.
12. Snoop Dogg — $160 million
- Full name: Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr.
- Date of birth: 20 October 1971
- Place of birth: Long Beach, California, USA
- Profession: Rapper, media personality, entrepreneur
- Primary empire: Death Row Records, Web3
Snoop Dogg built a fortune of approximately $160 million by transforming his legendary music career into a diverse global empire. Beyond hit records and touring, he earned massive wealth through investments in companies such as Reddit, Robinhood, and Casa Verde Capital.
Snoop further expanded his reach by launching his own beverage and food brands. He also acquired the rights to Death Row Records.
11. Ice Cube — $160 million
- Full name: O'Shea Jackson Sr.
- Date of birth: 15 June 1969
- Place of birth: Los Angeles, California, USA
- Profession: Rapper, actor, producer
- Primary empire: Cube Vision
Ice Cube is worth approximately $160 million. His wealth is driven by his production company, Cube Vision, which has grossed over $1 billion. Some of his franchises include Friday, Ride Along, and Barbershop. He also owns the BIG3 basketball league.
Beyond the screen and court, he maintains a steady income through his Lench Mob Records label and catalogue royalties. He also owns high-margin ventures, such as his Solo apparel line and spirits partnerships.
10. Lil Wayne — $170 million
- Full name: Dwayne Michael Carter Jr.
- Date of birth: 27 September 1982
- Place of birth: New Orleans, Louisiana, USA
- Profession: Rapper, entrepreneur
- Primary empire: Young Money
Lil Wayne has built a $170 million net worth by leveraging his legendary rap career into a powerhouse label and a diverse portfolio of lifestyle brands. His wealth is anchored by Young Money Entertainment, which launched superstars like Drake and Nicki Minaj.
Additionally, Young Money Entertainment had a massive $100 million catalogue sale to Universal. Beyond music, he generates significant income through his Young Money APAA Sports agency, GKUA, and a high-profile partnership with Bumbu rum.
9. Master P — $200 million
- Full name: Percy Robert Miller
- Date of birth: 29 April 1970
- Place of birth: New Orleans, Louisiana, USA c
- Profession: Rapper, entrepreneur, record executive
- Primary empire: No Limit Records
A pioneer of the independent hustle, Master P's fortune is built on his legendary No Limit Records era. He also has a wide array of investments, ranging from snack foods to real estate.
Master P's net worth is estimated to be $200 million. His business model inspired many rappers to seek ownership and independence.
8. Pharrell Williams — $250 million
- Full name: Pharrell Lanscilo Williams
- Date of birth: 5 April 1973
- Place of birth: Virginia Beach, Virginia, USA
- Profession: Rapper, producer, fashion designer
- Primary empire: Louis Vuitton
Pharrell has successfully bridged the gap between high fashion and hip-hop, notably serving as the Creative Director for Louis Vuitton. His net worth of approximately $250 million is a mix of leadership at luxury brands and decades of chart-topping production.
The fashion designer earned wealth through music production, fashion partnerships, and luxury collaborations. As part of The Neptunes, he produced hits for some of the biggest names in music. His ventures with Billionaire Boys Club further expanded his fortune.
7. Eminem — $300 million
- Full name: Marshall Bruce Mathers III
- Date of birth: 17 October 1972
- Place of birth: St. Joseph, Missouri, USA
- Profession: Rapper, songwriter, producer
- Primary empire: Shady Records
Eminem's financial stability comes from his massive global streaming numbers and the ownership of Shady Records. He remains one of the best-selling artists of all time, with an estimated net worth of $250 million.
American rapper Eminem remains one of the best-selling rappers of all time. His catalogue, touring success, and publishing rights continue to generate enormous income. Classics such as The Marshall Mathers LP and The Eminem Show helped cement his financial success.
6. Kanye West — $350 million
- Full name: Kanye Omari West
- Date of birth: 8 June 1977
- Place of birth: Atlanta, Georgia, USA
- Profession: Rapper, producer, fashion designer
Despite fluctuations in his business partnerships, Kanye "Ye" remains a powerhouse in the industry. This is due to his extensive music rights and continued influence in fashion and independent design. Kanye West's net worth is approximately $350 million.
Ye built much of his fortune through Yeezy, one of the most influential sneaker and fashion brands of the past decade. His influential albums include Graduation, My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy, and The College Dropout.
5. Drake — $400 million
- Full name: Aubrey Drake Graham
- Date of birth: 24 October 1986
- Place of birth: Toronto, Ontario, Canada
- Profession: Rapper, singer, entrepreneur
- Primary empire: OVO, Stake, Nike
Drake's net worth is estimated at $400 million as of 2026. His empire is anchored by OVO Sound, a lucrative streetwear line, and his Nocta sub-brand with Nike.
With albums like Views, Scorpion, and For All the Dogs, rapper Drake became one of the most commercially successful artists of the streaming era. He further diversified into spirits with Virginia Black whiskey and media production through DreamCrew.
4. P. Diddy — $400 million
- Full name: Sean John Combs
- Date of birth: 4 November 1969
- Place of birth: Harlem, New York, USA
- Profession: Rapper, producer, entrepreneur
- Primary empire: Combs Global
Rapper Sean Combs, best known as Diddy, built a multi-million dollar empire by leveraging his Bad Boy Records success into massive deals in spirits, fashion, and media. He has lucrative partnerships with Cîroc vodka and DeLeón tequila, as well as the Sean John clothing line.
Diddy's net worth was adjusted to approximately $400 million by 2026 due to legal challenges and asset shifts. However, he continues to earn significant income from music royalties and his Revolt TV venture.
3. Berner — $400 million
- Full name: Gilbert Anthony Milam Jr.
- Date of birth: 27 October 1983
- Place of birth: San Francisco, California, USA
- Profession: Rapper, entrepreneur
- Primary empire: Cookies
Berner transformed his career as a Bay Area rapper into a cookies empire, reaching an estimated net worth of $410 million. His wealth is anchored by Cookies, a billion-dollar lifestyle brand.
Beyond Cookies, he generates millions through ventures like Hemp2O vitamin water and high-end smoking accessories.
2. Dr Dre — $1 billion
- Full name: Andre Romelle Young
- Date of birth: 18 February 1965
- Place of birth: Compton, California, USA
- Profession: Rapper, producer, entrepreneur
- Primary empire: Beats Electronics, Aftermath Entertainment
Dr. Dre reached billionaire status in 2026 with a net worth of $1 billion. His landmark $3 billion sale of Beats by Dre to Apple provided his largest payday. Dre's recent $250 million catalogue sales and luxury spirits ventures like "Gin & Juice" further solidified his wealth.
Dre's financial foundation is built on launching iconic stars through Aftermath Entertainment and maintaining high-value real estate. He shaped modern hip-hop by launching the careers of stars such as Eminem, Snoop Dogg, and 50 Cent.
1. Jay-Z — $2.8 billion
- Full name: Shawn Corey Carter
- Date of birth: 4 December 1969
- Place of birth: Brooklyn, New York, USA
- Profession: Rapper, entrepreneur, investor
- Primary empire: Roc Nation, Marcy Venture Partners
Jay-Z solidified his status as the wealthiest musical artist in history through ownership rather than music alone, reaching a net worth of $2.8 billion by 2026. The bulk of his fortune comes from massive deals, including the sale of stakes in Armand de Brignac and D'Ussé for hundreds of millions.
The rapper's empire is further anchored by Roc Nation, high-growth tech investments in companies like Uber, and a real estate portfolio. He is married to singer-songwriter Beyoncé Knowles.
Who are the top 3 richest rappers?
As of 2026, the top three positions are held by Jay-Z, Dr. Dre, and Berner. These three have maintained their status through multi-decade careers and major corporate acquisitions.
Is Drake richer than Jay-Z?
Jay-Z remains significantly wealthier than Drake. While Drake has seen incredible growth, Jay-Z's diverse portfolio in venture capital and luxury goods gives him a multi-billion-dollar lead.
Who's richer, Diddy or Jay-Z?
Jay-Z is richer than Diddy. Jay-Z's billionaire status is firmly established through high-value sales of stakes in brands such as Armand de Brignac and D'Ussé.
Determining who is the richest rapper in 2026 reveals a shift from gold chains to global conglomerates. Jay-Z continues to sit on the throne, but the rise of figures like Drake and Berner shows that there are multiple paths to the top.
Legit.ng published an article about legendary African rappers. African rappers like M.I. Abaga, Falz, Sarkodie, Cassper Nyovest, and Khaligraph Jones are known for their lyrical prowess and storytelling. These artists act as thinkers and activists, using their music to influence culture.
Africa is home to a talented rap scene, with male stars like Nyashinski, Soulja, and Dip Doundou Guiss. There are also numerous powerful female rappers, such as Nadia Nakai, Nazizi, and Sho Madjozi. Discover more about top African rappers in this post.
Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.
Source: Legit.ng
Naomi Karina (Lifestyle writer) Naomi Karina is a writer at Legit.ng. She joined the project in August 2022. With over four years of digital journalism experience, she specialises in biographies, entertainment, and business. Naomi holds a Bachelor of Commerce from KCA University (2012). She also earned a Higher Diploma in HR from IHRM and a Marketing Diploma from Kenyatta University. To advance her editorial skills, she completed the AFP Digital Investigation Techniques course in 2023 and the Google News Initiative training in 2024.