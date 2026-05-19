Who is the richest rapper in 2026? Jay-Z is the richest rapper, with an estimated net worth of $2.8 billion. Other rappers with a high net worth include Dr. Dre, Berner, and P. Diddy. The hip-hop landscape is defined more by boardroom deals than by Billboard charts and involves analysing brands, tech investments, and massive real estate portfolios.

From (L-R) Jay-Z, Dr. Dre, Berner, P. Diddy, and Drake are among the richest rappers. Photo: Mike Coppola, Jerritt Clark, Jeff Hahne, Johnny Nunez, and Robert Okine (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Jay‑Z tops the list of the richest rappers, with an estimated net worth of approximately $2.8 billion .

with an estimated net worth of approximately . Dr. Dre is the new billionaire in the hip‑hop club in 2026, reaching roughly $1 billion after major tech and catalogue-value gains, making him the second-richest mogul.

is the new billionaire in the hip‑hop club in 2026, reaching roughly after major tech and catalogue-value gains, making him the second-richest mogul. Nicki Minaj is the richest female rapper in 2026 with an estimated net worth of $150 million .

is the richest female rapper in 2026 with an estimated net worth of . Kanye West and P. Diddy's net worth dropped to $400 million due to the loss of their deals with Adidas and ongoing legal issues, respectively.

Who is the richest rapper in 2026: 15 influential moguls and their net worth

The compilation of the richest rappers is based on publicly reported estimates from sources such as Forbes, Celebrity Net Worth, and Parade. Net worth figures fluctuate depending on investments, business valuations, and market conditions.

Rapper Estimated net worth (2026) Jay-Z $2.8 billion Dr. Dre $1 billion Berner $400 million P. Diddy $400 million Drake $400 million Kanye West (Ye) $350 million Eminem $300 million Pharrell Williams $250 million Master P $200 million Lil Wayne $170 million Ice Cube $160 million Snoop Dogg $160 million Birdman $150 million Nicki Minaj $150 million Rick Ross $150 million

15. Rick Ross — $150 million

Rick Ross attends 2021 Revolt Summit at 787 Windsor on November 11, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Prince Williams

Source: Getty Images

Full name: William Leonard Roberts II

William Leonard Roberts II Date of birth: 8 December 1982

8 December 1982 Place of birth: Saint James, Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago

Saint James, Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago Profession: Rapper, music executive

Rapper, music executive Primary empire: Wingstop Franchises, Luc Belaire

Rick Ross built a net worth estimated at $150 million by 2026 by evolving from a rap star into a prolific franchise and real estate mogul. A major portion of his wealth comes from Wingstop and Checkers locations, as well as his Maybach Music Group label earnings. Rick Ross further expanded his empire through high-profile spirits partnerships, such as with Luc Belaire, and through published books.

14. Nicki Minaj — $150 million

Rapper Nicki Minaj attends TIDAL X: 1015 on October 15, 2016 in New York City. Photo: Brad Barket

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Onika Tanya Maraj-Petty

Onika Tanya Maraj-Petty Date of birth: 8 December 1982

8 December 1982 Place of birth: Saint James, Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago

Saint James, Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago Profession: Rapper, singer-songwriter

Rapper, singer-songwriter Primary empire: Pink Friday cosmetics

Nicki Minaj reached a net worth of approximately $150 million by 2026. Her wealth is fuelled by massive touring revenues, a lucrative fragrance empire, and the beauty industry through her Pink Friday brand.

Additionally, she has high-profile endorsements from major companies such as Pepsi and MAC Cosmetics. Nicki Minaj further diversified her income through strategic equity stakes in platforms like TIDAL.

13. Birdman — $150 million

Rapper Birdman performs onstage during the Cash Money Millionaires 30th Anniversary concert at State Farm Arena on May 3, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Paras Griffin

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Bryan Christopher Williams

Bryan Christopher Williams Date of birth: 15 February 1969

15 February 1969 Place of birth: New Orleans, Louisiana, USA

New Orleans, Louisiana, USA Profession: Rapper, record executive

Rapper, record executive Primary empire: Cash Money Records

Birdman has built a fortune, with an estimated net worth of $150 million. He turned Cash Money Records into a legendary independent powerhouse through a deal with Universal.

Birdman's wealth is anchored by steady, long-term royalties from icons like Lil Wayne and the Hot Boys. He also earns high-margin revenue from YMCMB and Rich Gang lifestyle branding. Birdman further diversified his portfolio into the spirits' industry via GTV Vodka and real estate holdings in Miami.

12. Snoop Dogg — $160 million

Snoop Dogg speaks onstage at the BET Awards 2025 held at the Peacock Theater on June 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Earl Gibson III

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr.

Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr. Date of birth: 20 October 1971

20 October 1971 Place of birth: Long Beach, California, USA

Long Beach, California, USA Profession: Rapper, media personality, entrepreneur

Rapper, media personality, entrepreneur Primary empire: Death Row Records, Web3

Snoop Dogg built a fortune of approximately $160 million by transforming his legendary music career into a diverse global empire. Beyond hit records and touring, he earned massive wealth through investments in companies such as Reddit, Robinhood, and Casa Verde Capital.

Snoop further expanded his reach by launching his own beverage and food brands. He also acquired the rights to Death Row Records.

11. Ice Cube — $160 million

Rapper Ice Cube performs onstage during his Truth 2 Power tour at State Farm Arena on October 14, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Paras Griffin

Source: Getty Images

Full name: O'Shea Jackson Sr.

O'Shea Jackson Sr. Date of birth: 15 June 1969

15 June 1969 Place of birth: Los Angeles, California, USA

Los Angeles, California, USA Profession: Rapper, actor, producer

Rapper, actor, producer Primary empire: Cube Vision

Ice Cube is worth approximately $160 million. His wealth is driven by his production company, Cube Vision, which has grossed over $1 billion. Some of his franchises include Friday, Ride Along, and Barbershop. He also owns the BIG3 basketball league.

Beyond the screen and court, he maintains a steady income through his Lench Mob Records label and catalogue royalties. He also owns high-margin ventures, such as his Solo apparel line and spirits partnerships.

10. Lil Wayne — $170 million

Lil Wayne performing onstage during iHeartRadio 103.5 KISS FM's Jingle Ball 2023. Photo: Jeff Schear

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Dwayne Michael Carter Jr.

Dwayne Michael Carter Jr. Date of birth: 27 September 1982

27 September 1982 Place of birth: New Orleans, Louisiana, USA

New Orleans, Louisiana, USA Profession: Rapper, entrepreneur

Rapper, entrepreneur Primary empire: Young Money

Lil Wayne has built a $170 million net worth by leveraging his legendary rap career into a powerhouse label and a diverse portfolio of lifestyle brands. His wealth is anchored by Young Money Entertainment, which launched superstars like Drake and Nicki Minaj.

Additionally, Young Money Entertainment had a massive $100 million catalogue sale to Universal. Beyond music, he generates significant income through his Young Money APAA Sports agency, GKUA, and a high-profile partnership with Bumbu rum.

9. Master P — $200 million

Rapper Master P visits the SiriusXM Studios on September 17, 2019 in New York City. Photo: Cindy Ord

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Percy Robert Miller

Percy Robert Miller Date of birth: 29 April 1970

29 April 1970 Place of birth: New Orleans, Louisiana, USA c

New Orleans, Louisiana, USA c Profession: Rapper, entrepreneur, record executive

Rapper, entrepreneur, record executive Primary empire: No Limit Records

A pioneer of the independent hustle, Master P's fortune is built on his legendary No Limit Records era. He also has a wide array of investments, ranging from snack foods to real estate.

Master P's net worth is estimated to be $200 million. His business model inspired many rappers to seek ownership and independence.

8. Pharrell Williams — $250 million

Pharrell Williams performs onstage during the 68th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Emma McIntyre

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Pharrell Lanscilo Williams

Pharrell Lanscilo Williams Date of birth: 5 April 1973

5 April 1973 Place of birth: Virginia Beach, Virginia, USA

Virginia Beach, Virginia, USA Profession: Rapper, producer, fashion designer

Rapper, producer, fashion designer Primary empire: Louis Vuitton

Pharrell has successfully bridged the gap between high fashion and hip-hop, notably serving as the Creative Director for Louis Vuitton. His net worth of approximately $250 million is a mix of leadership at luxury brands and decades of chart-topping production.

The fashion designer earned wealth through music production, fashion partnerships, and luxury collaborations. As part of The Neptunes, he produced hits for some of the biggest names in music. His ventures with Billionaire Boys Club further expanded his fortune.

7. Eminem — $300 million

Eminem performs with Jack White during an NFL football game between the Green Bay Packers and the Detroit Lions in Detroit, Michigan USA, on Sunday, 23 November 2025. Photo: Amy Lemus

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Marshall Bruce Mathers III

Marshall Bruce Mathers III Date of birth: 17 October 1972

17 October 1972 Place of birth: St. Joseph, Missouri, USA

St. Joseph, Missouri, USA Profession: Rapper, songwriter, producer

Rapper, songwriter, producer Primary empire: Shady Records

Eminem's financial stability comes from his massive global streaming numbers and the ownership of Shady Records. He remains one of the best-selling artists of all time, with an estimated net worth of $250 million.

American rapper Eminem remains one of the best-selling rappers of all time. His catalogue, touring success, and publishing rights continue to generate enormous income. Classics such as The Marshall Mathers LP and The Eminem Show helped cement his financial success.

6. Kanye West — $350 million

Kanye West speaks onstage during the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards at Madison Square Garden on August 28, 2016 in New York City. Photo: Kevin Mazur

Source: Instagram

Full name: Kanye Omari West

Kanye Omari West Date of birth: 8 June 1977

8 June 1977 Place of birth: Atlanta, Georgia, USA

Atlanta, Georgia, USA Profession: Rapper, producer, fashion designer

Despite fluctuations in his business partnerships, Kanye "Ye" remains a powerhouse in the industry. This is due to his extensive music rights and continued influence in fashion and independent design. Kanye West's net worth is approximately $350 million.

Ye built much of his fortune through Yeezy, one of the most influential sneaker and fashion brands of the past decade. His influential albums include Graduation, My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy, and The College Dropout.

5. Drake — $400 million

Drake performs at Scotiabank Arena on October 26, 2025 in Toronto, Ontario. Photo: Robert Okine

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Aubrey Drake Graham

Aubrey Drake Graham Date of birth: 24 October 1986

24 October 1986 Place of birth: Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Toronto, Ontario, Canada Profession: Rapper, singer, entrepreneur

Rapper, singer, entrepreneur Primary empire: OVO, Stake, Nike

Drake's net worth is estimated at $400 million as of 2026. His empire is anchored by OVO Sound, a lucrative streetwear line, and his Nocta sub-brand with Nike.

With albums like Views, Scorpion, and For All the Dogs, rapper Drake became one of the most commercially successful artists of the streaming era. He further diversified into spirits with Virginia Black whiskey and media production through DreamCrew.

4. P. Diddy — $400 million

Sean "Diddy" Combs during Notorious B.I.G Duets Album Listening Session - October 20, 2005 at Butter in New York, New York, United States. Photo: Johnny Nunez

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Sean John Combs

Sean John Combs Date of birth: 4 November 1969

4 November 1969 Place of birth: Harlem, New York, USA

Harlem, New York, USA Profession: Rapper, producer, entrepreneur

Rapper, producer, entrepreneur Primary empire: Combs Global

Rapper Sean Combs, best known as Diddy, built a multi-million dollar empire by leveraging his Bad Boy Records success into massive deals in spirits, fashion, and media. He has lucrative partnerships with Cîroc vodka and DeLeón tequila, as well as the Sean John clothing line.

Diddy's net worth was adjusted to approximately $400 million by 2026 due to legal challenges and asset shifts. However, he continues to earn significant income from music royalties and his Revolt TV venture.

3. Berner — $400 million

Rapper Berner performs at PNC Music Pavilion on August 08, 2023 in Charlotte, North Carolina. Photo: Jeff Hahne

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Gilbert Anthony Milam Jr.

Gilbert Anthony Milam Jr. Date of birth: 27 October 1983

27 October 1983 Place of birth: San Francisco, California, USA

San Francisco, California, USA Profession: Rapper, entrepreneur

Rapper, entrepreneur Primary empire: Cookies

Berner transformed his career as a Bay Area rapper into a cookies empire, reaching an estimated net worth of $410 million. His wealth is anchored by Cookies, a billion-dollar lifestyle brand.

Beyond Cookies, he generates millions through ventures like Hemp2O vitamin water and high-end smoking accessories.

2. Dr Dre — $1 billion

Dr. Dre at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards, which took place on February 5, 2023, at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. Photo: Chris Pizzello

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Andre Romelle Young

Andre Romelle Young Date of birth: 18 February 1965

18 February 1965 Place of birth: Compton, California, USA

Compton, California, USA Profession: Rapper, producer, entrepreneur

Rapper, producer, entrepreneur Primary empire: Beats Electronics, Aftermath Entertainment

Dr. Dre reached billionaire status in 2026 with a net worth of $1 billion. His landmark $3 billion sale of Beats by Dre to Apple provided his largest payday. Dre's recent $250 million catalogue sales and luxury spirits ventures like "Gin & Juice" further solidified his wealth.

Dre's financial foundation is built on launching iconic stars through Aftermath Entertainment and maintaining high-value real estate. He shaped modern hip-hop by launching the careers of stars such as Eminem, Snoop Dogg, and 50 Cent.

1. Jay-Z — $2.8 billion

Jay-Z attends the 2026 Met Gala celebrating "Costume Art" at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 04, 2026 in New York City. Photo: Theo Wargo

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Shawn Corey Carter

Shawn Corey Carter Date of birth: 4 December 1969

4 December 1969 Place of birth: Brooklyn, New York, USA

Brooklyn, New York, USA Profession: Rapper, entrepreneur, investor

Rapper, entrepreneur, investor Primary empire: Roc Nation, Marcy Venture Partners

Jay-Z solidified his status as the wealthiest musical artist in history through ownership rather than music alone, reaching a net worth of $2.8 billion by 2026. The bulk of his fortune comes from massive deals, including the sale of stakes in Armand de Brignac and D'Ussé for hundreds of millions.

The rapper's empire is further anchored by Roc Nation, high-growth tech investments in companies like Uber, and a real estate portfolio. He is married to singer-songwriter Beyoncé Knowles.

Who are the top 3 richest rappers?

As of 2026, the top three positions are held by Jay-Z, Dr. Dre, and Berner. These three have maintained their status through multi-decade careers and major corporate acquisitions.

Is Drake richer than Jay-Z?

Jay-Z remains significantly wealthier than Drake. While Drake has seen incredible growth, Jay-Z's diverse portfolio in venture capital and luxury goods gives him a multi-billion-dollar lead.

Who's richer, Diddy or Jay-Z?

Jay-Z is richer than Diddy. Jay-Z's billionaire status is firmly established through high-value sales of stakes in brands such as Armand de Brignac and D'Ussé.

Determining who is the richest rapper in 2026 reveals a shift from gold chains to global conglomerates. Jay-Z continues to sit on the throne, but the rise of figures like Drake and Berner shows that there are multiple paths to the top.

Legit.ng published an article about legendary African rappers. African rappers like M.I. Abaga, Falz, Sarkodie, Cassper Nyovest, and Khaligraph Jones are known for their lyrical prowess and storytelling. These artists act as thinkers and activists, using their music to influence culture.

Africa is home to a talented rap scene, with male stars like Nyashinski, Soulja, and Dip Doundou Guiss. There are also numerous powerful female rappers, such as Nadia Nakai, Nazizi, and Sho Madjozi. Discover more about top African rappers in this post.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng