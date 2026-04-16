Tommy Fury is worth £10 million — here are the richest Love Island UK contestants of all time
Among the richest Love Island UK contestants are Tommy Fury (£10 million), Joey Essex (£8 million), and Dani Dyer (£7.1 million). These Islanders have turned reality TV fame into generational wealth after transitioning from the villa to the real world through lucrative deals.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Key takeaways
- Inside the fortunes of the richest Love Island UK contestants
- How much do Love Island contestants get paid?
- How much do Love Island UK contestants make?
- Who is the richest Love Islander in the UK?
- Who's richer, Molly-Mae or Olivia Attwood?
- Why is Luca Bish so rich?
- What does Luca Bish do for money?
- What companies does Luca Bish own?
Key takeaways
- Tommy Fury takes the top spot with a net worth of £10 million, primarily fueled by his boxing career.
- Dani Dyer and Molly-Mae Hague remain the most successful female Islanders, with net worths of £7.1 million and £6.5 million, respectively.
- Alex and Olivia Bowen made history by becoming the first Love Island UK couple to get married and have a combined net worth of £4.5 million.
- Other top 10 reality stars include Olivia Attwood, Maura Higgins, Luca Bish, Wes Nelson, and Amber Gill, all with net worths between £2.1 million and £6 million.
Inside the fortunes of the richest Love Island UK contestants
In compiling the list of the richest Love Island UK contestants, we relied on widely reported estimates, while recognising that individual fortunes can change over time. The figures cited are drawn from publicly available data and reputable entertainment and finance outlets, including Celebrity Net Worth, The Tab, and Finance Monthly.
Rank
Contestant
Estimated net worth
1
Tommy Fury
£10 million
2
Joey Essex
£8 million
3
Dani Dyer
£7.1 million
4
Molly-Mae Hague
£6.5 million
5
Olivia Attwood
£6 million
6
Maura Higgins
£4.6 million
7
Alex and Olivia Bowen
£4.5 million
8
Wes Nelson
£2.1 million
9
Amber Gill
£2.1 million
10
Ekin-Su
£1.6 million
10. Ekin-Su – £1.6 million
- Full name: Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu
- Date of birth: 21 August 1994
- Age: 31 years old (as of April 2026)
- Place of birth: Islington, London, United Kingdom
- Profession: TV personality, actress
Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu has become one of the most successful winners in Love Island UK history. Since winning the show in 2022, she has built an estimated fortune of £1.6 million.
Ekin-Su's wealth comes from a mix of high-paying TV roles and massive brand deals, including a fashion contract worth over £1 million with Oh Polly. She also runs her own company, ESC Risley, to manage her earnings.
Beyond social media, Ekin-Su has stayed relevant by appearing on major shows like Dancing on Ice, Celebrity Big Brother, and The Traitors. The English actress has starred in the Turkish TV series Kuzey Yildizi.
9. Amber Gill – £2 million
- Full name: Amber Rose Gill
- Date of birth: 4 August 1997
- Age: 28 years old (as of April 2026)
- Place of birth: Newcastle upon Tyne, England
- Profession: Television personality, TV presenter, author
Amber Rose Gill was an NHS paramedic before winning the fifth series of Love Island UK in 2019. Since her victory, she has become a successful TV presenter and personality with a net worth of approximately £2 million.
Amber has appeared on shows such as Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins and The Great Pottery Throwdown. She also became a published author in 2022 with her romance novel, Until I Met You. In addition to her TV work, Amber has built a massive career as an influencer, including a £1 million fashion deal with Miss Pap.
8. Wes Nelson – £2.1 million
- Full name: Wesley Nelson
- Date of birth: 18 March 1998
- Age: 28 years old (as of April 2026)
- Place of birth: Newcastle-under-Lyme, Staffordshire, England
- Profession: Singer, rapper, television personality
Wes Nelson started his career as a Nuclear Systems Design Engineer before finding fame on the reality show Love Island in 2018. Since then, he has built a successful career in music and television. The English singer-songwriter signed a record deal with EMI Records in 2020 and achieved a top-three UK hit with his debut single, See Nobody.
Beyond music, Nelson has competed in several high-profile TV competitions, finishing as a runner-up on Dancing on Ice and winning The Games in 2022. Through his entertainment success and smart property investments, he became a millionaire by age 21. According to The Tab, as of 2026, his estimated net worth is approximately £2.1 million.
6. Maura Higgins – £4.6 million
- Full name: Maura Higgins
- Date of birth: 25 November 1990
- Age: 35 years old (as of April 2026)
- Place of birth: Ballymahon, County Longford, Ireland
- Profession: Television personality, presenter, model
Maura Higgins gained fame as a bombshell on the fifth series of Love Island UK in 2019, where she finished in fourth place. Since the show, she has built a busy television career, appearing on Dancing on Ice, I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here!, and The Traitors US. She has also hosted her own specials, worked as a guest on This Morning, and recently gained international attention with an invite to the Golden Globes.
Beyond her TV roles, Maura earns a significant income through fashion collaborations and major brand sponsorships. Her bold personality has made her a fan favourite, helping her secure high-paying social media deals. According to Entertainment Now and the Daily Mail, Maura Higgins has an estimated net worth of £4.6 million.
6. Alex and Olivia Bowen – £5 million
- Full name: Olivia Jade, Alexander Thomas Bowen
- Date of birth: Olivia: 3 January 1994; Alex: 23 July 199
- Age: Olivia: 32 years old (as of April 2026); Alex: 34 years old (as of April 2026)
- Place of birth: Olivia: Portsmouth, England; Alex: Devon, England
- Profession: Olivia: Model, presenter, TV personality, influencer; Alex: Fitness coach, TV personality, influencer
Alex and Olivia Bowen are one of the most successful couples from Love Island, having finished as runners-up in the second series in 2016. According to the BBC, they made history as the first couple from the show to marry in 2018. Since then, Olivia has built a career in fashion and interior design, while Alex focuses on fitness coaching, bodybuilding, and property flipping.
The couple has a combined net worth of approximately £5 million as of 2026. This wealth comes from TV appearances, social media endorsements, and their joint real estate business, The Bowen Homes Ltd. They remain highly influential with millions of followers across their various platforms.
5. Olivia Attwood – £6 million
- Date of birth: 2 May 1991
- Age: 34 years old (as of April 2026)
- Place of birth: UK
- Profession: Television personality, TV presenter, model
Olivia Attwood rose to fame on the third series of Love Island UK in 2017, where she finished in third place. Her popular personality led to several spin-off shows and a long-term career in reality television, including roles on The Only Way Is Essex and Celebs Go Dating. The reality TV star has since transitioned into presenting, hosting her own documentary series, Getting Filthy Rich, and joining Loose Women as a regular panellist.
In addition to her television work, Olivia earns a significant income through modelling and major brand partnerships. Despite a brief appearance on I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here!, her career has continued to grow across various media platforms. As of 2026, her net worth is estimated to be £6 million.
4. Molly-Mae Hague – £6.5 million
- Full name: Molly-Mae Hague
- Date of birth: 26 May 1999
- Age: 26 years old (as of April 2026)
- Place of birth: Stevenage, Hertfordshire, England
- Profession: Television personality, influencer, entrepreneur
Molly-Mae Hague gained fame as a runner-up on the fifth series of Love Island UK in 2019 alongside Tommy Fury. After the show, she became the creative director for PrettyLittleThing. Hague also launched her own successful brands, including Filter tanning mousse and the Maebe clothing line.
Molly-Mae has also starred in several documentaries and is set to appear on the celebrity edition of The Great British Bake Off in 2026. As one of the UK's most successful influencers, Molly-Mae earns a significant income from her business ventures and social media posts. According to Cosmopolitan, Molly-Mae's net worth is estimated at £6.5 million as of 2026.
3. Dani Dyer – £7.1 million
- Full name: Dani Charlotte Dyer-Bowen
- Date of birth: 8 August 1996
- Age: 29 years old (as of 2026)
- Place of birth: London, England
- Profession: Television personality, actress
Dani Dyer started her career with small acting roles alongside her father, Danny Dyer, before joining Survival of the Fittest in 2018. Later that year, she won the fourth series of Love Island alongside Jack Fincham after receiving nearly 80% of the public vote.
Since winning, Dani has become a popular TV presenter and podcast host, appearing on shows like The One Show and Strictly Come Dancing in 2025. As an actress, she portrayed Jeanette, a taxi driver on EastEnders in 2021.
Beyond television, Dani has built a massive business profile through fashion collaborations, book sales, and influencer deals. She also manages property rentals and co-hosts a successful podcast with her father. Thanks to these ventures, her net worth is estimated at £7.1 million as of 2026.
2. Joey Essex – £8 million
- Full name: Joey Don Essex
- Date of birth: 29 July 1990
- Age: 35 years old (as of April 2026)
- Place of birth: Southwark, London, United Kingdom
- Profession: Television personality
Joey Essex has carved out a massive career as a staple of British reality TV, starting with his breakout role on The Only Way Is Essex (TOWIE) back in 2011. Since then, he's won The Jump, reached the finals of Dancing on Ice, and survived the jungle on I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!
Joey made history in 2024 as the first-ever celebrity "bombshell" on Love Island UK. Though his time in the villa was controversial, it kept him at the centre of the cultural conversation. According to the Daily Mail, the controversy set him up for a lucrative post-show club tour worth £250,000.
According to The Standard, Joey's net worth is estimated at $8 million. The reality TV personality has made significant money from fragrance lines, hair products, and clothing brands. His income is further bolstered by high-profile brand endorsements for companies like McDonald's.
1. Tommy Fury – £10 million
- Full name: Thomas Michael John Fury
- Date of birth: 7 May 1999
- Age: 26 years old (as of April 2026)
- Place of birth: Manchester, England
- Profession: Professional boxer, television personality
Tommy Fury is an undefeated professional boxer who first gained widespread fame as a runner-up on the fifth series of Love Island in 2019. Since the show, he has balanced his media career with high-profile boxing matches, securing major wins against Jake Paul and KSI in 2023. As of 2026, the sports personality maintains a perfect 10-0 professional record.
Tommy Fury's net worth is estimated at £10 million. However, other sources, such as Celebrity Net Worth and The Times of India, estimated his net worth at £4 million. Most of his wealth comes from multi-million-pound fight purses, social media partnerships, and long-term brand endorsements with JD Sports and Monster Energy.
How much do Love Island contestants get paid?
According to Cosmopolitan, a regular Love Island cast member is paid around £250 per week. However, for the All Stars editions, contestants earn around £2,000 per week.
How much do Love Island UK contestants make?
According to The Mirror, Love Island UK contestants can make up to £25,000 plus their weekly earnings if they win the show. The prize money is £50,000 shared between the winning couple.
Who is the richest Love Islander in the UK?
Tommy Fury tops Love Island UK's list of the richest Islanders, with a net worth of approximately £10 million as of 2026.
Who's richer, Molly-Mae or Olivia Attwood?
Molly-Mae Hague, at £6.5 million, is richer than Olivia Attwood, at 6 million.
Why is Luca Bish so rich?
Luca Bish is not among the richest. According to The Sun, his net worth is around £400k.
What does Luca Bish do for money?
He earns from reality TV, Instagram endorsements, public events, and his family's fishmonger business.
What companies does Luca Bish own?
The reality TV star does not own any company. He runs his family's fishmonger business, Bish's 'N' Chips.
The richest Love Island UK contestants have proven that the show is merely a springboard. Whether through family businesses or professional sports, or building personal brands from the ground up, these individuals have turned a summer of romance into a lifetime of financial security.
Legit.ng published an article about the Sinners' cast net worth. Michael B. Jordan is the wealthiest member, with an estimated net worth of $50 million.
Other Sinners cast members include veteran actor Delroy Lindo and rising star Jack O'Connell. The group has built its fortunes through various successes, including starring in major movie franchises, releasing popular music, and working on award-winning independent films.
Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.
Source: Legit.ng
Naomi Karina (Lifestyle writer) Naomi Karina has been a digital content writer for more than two years. She joined the Legit team in August 2022. She graduated Bachelor of Commerce from KCA University in 2012. She also holds a Higher Diploma in Human Resources from the IHRM and a Diploma in Marketing from Kenyatta University. She is a content creator who enjoys writing about various topics such as biographies, entertainment and business. In 2023, Naomi finished the AFP course on Digital Investigation Techniques. She expanded her skills in 2024 by undertaking the Google News Initiative course.