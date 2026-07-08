Shortly after the salaries of UK military personnel, including lieutenants, were made public, another salary has emerged

A report by Legit.ng shows the total amount that border patrol officers earn and highlights some of their key responsibilities

The figures, published on the UK Home Office website, have been converted to Nigerian naira for easier readability and understanding

Just as the UK has recently published the salaries of personnel in the army, from lieutenant to captain, major, and other lower-ranking officers, it has also published the salaries of police officers in the ranks of constable and sergeant.

As Legit.ng continues to investigate and share with the public the salaries of officers in different agencies, countries, and departments, it has also published the salaries of border patrol officers in the UK.

UK reveals annual salary of border patrol officers, converts amount to naira. Photo Source: UK Home Office

Source: Twitter

UK publishes salary of the Border Patrol

In the UK, officers in the military, police, and other agencies earn different salaries based on their ranks.

The same applies to the UK Border Force, which has published the starting salary of its officers.

The UK Home Office explains that the duties of border patrol officers include helping to keep the country safe by carrying out thorough passport checks and other inspections to prevent violence, crime, and terrorism.

The agency manages the UK's borders and is responsible for enforcing border laws to tackle and prevent crime.

While officers who complete training and other required processes are entitled to several benefits, the UK Border Force states that the starting salary of a border patrol officer is £37,300 (N68,540,689).

The officer is also entitled to an employer pension and several other benefits.

UK publishes how much border patrol officers earn every year. Photo Source: UK Home Office

Source: Twitter

UK lists responsibilities of border patrol officers

On the UK Home Office website, the Border Force listed some of the responsibilities of border patrol officers, which include:

* Thoroughly checking items and ensuring that restricted or prohibited goods do not enter the UK.

* Seeking advice or opinions from team members about certain goods to determine whether customs laws or regulations have been broken.

* Conducting searches of persons, carrying out live operations, and making arrests.

The responsibilities of a UK Border Force officer are extensive, but the above are some of the key duties the role may involve.

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that the UK government published the annual salaries of graphic designers, web developers, and programmers. The report showed the starting salaries for each profession and how much experienced professionals can earn annually in the UK.

In another story, Legit.ng reported that the UK careers website published the annual salaries of university lecturers, bank managers, and private practice accountants. The report showed the starting and maximum salaries for each profession, giving readers an idea of how much experienced professionals can earn in the UK.

UK publishes salaries of school teachers

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the UK government invited qualified teachers from Nigeria and some other countries to apply for teaching jobs in the country.

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that the UK government published the annual salaries of primary school teachers, secondary school teachers, and headteachers in England.

The report explained how much teachers earn in different parts of the country and showed that salaries depend on the teacher's role, location, and pay scale.

Source: Legit.ng