Saudi Arabia launched its updated 2026 electronic visa system, granting online access to citizens from 66 nations

The digital permit allowed international tourists to make multiple entries and stay for up to 90 days within a single year

Tourism officials confirmed that the new eVisa covered leisure, family visits, and Umrah, while strictly excluding Hajj and studying

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has published its updated entry guidelines, opening its borders to global travellers through a streamlined digital immigration portal. International visitors from 66 eligible countries can now secure an electronic visa (eVisa) prior to departure.

The platform reduces the traditional visa acquisition process to a few digital steps involving an online application and direct fee payment.

Saudi Arabia launched its updated 2026 electronic visa system. Photo: Getty

Source: Facebook

Under the 2026 travel framework, the tourist eVisa is issued as a one-year, multiple-entry document. It permits international travellers to spend up to 90 days in the country per visit.

The permit covers leisure travel, family visits, attendance at local events, and the performance of the Umrah pilgrimage, though it strictly excludes educational study and the annual Hajj pilgrimage.

Which North American nations qualify for eVisas?

Prospective visitors from North America can bypass traditional embassy visits by utilizing the online portal.

The approved nations from this region are:

Bahamas

Barbados

Canada

Grenada

Panama

Saint Kitts and Nevis

United States

Which European countries can access the portal?

Europe accounts for the largest share of the updated list, with dozens of nations granted direct digital access. Travellers from these jurisdictions can obtain their travel documents online before booking flights.

The eligible European nations are:

Albania

Andorra

Austria

Belgium

Bulgaria

Croatia

Cyprus

Czech Republic

Denmark

Estonia

Finland

France

Georgia

Germany

Greece

Netherlands

Hungary

Iceland

Ireland

Italy

Latvia

Liechtenstein

Lithuania

Luxembourg

Malta

Monaco

Montenegro

Norway

Poland

Portugal

Romania

Russia

San Marino

Slovakia

Slovenia

Spain

Sweden

Switzerland

Ukraine

United Kingdom

Saudi Arabia Releases List of Countries Eligible for eVisa in 2026

Source: Twitter

Which Asian and African states are eligible?

The digital portal also extends to major economic and tourism hubs across Asia and Africa.

The approved Asian countries are:

Azerbaijan

Brunei

China (including Hong Kong and Macau)

Japan

Kazakhstan

Kyrgyzstan

Malaysia

Maldives

Singapore

South Korea

Tajikistan

Thailand

Turkey

Uzbekistan

The eligible African nations included in the 2026 expansion are:

Mauritius

Seychelles

South Africa

Which Oceanic countries are on the list?

The remaining jurisdictions on the official registry belong to the Oceania region. Citizens from these nations can use the portal for their entry requirements:

Australia

New Zealand

UAE travel guide: Countries eligible for visa-free entry in 2026

Legit.ng previously reported that travellers planning a trip to the United Arab Emirates can benefit from one of the region's more accessible entry systems, with citizens of about 70 countries able to enter without securing a visa before departure.

The country's extensive air links also make travel straightforward. Its airports receive flights from destinations across the world, while Dubai International Airport continues to rank among the busiest global aviation hubs

Source: Legit.ng