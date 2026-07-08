Saudi Arabia Releases List of Countries Eligible for eVisa in 2026
- Saudi Arabia launched its updated 2026 electronic visa system, granting online access to citizens from 66 nations
- The digital permit allowed international tourists to make multiple entries and stay for up to 90 days within a single year
- Tourism officials confirmed that the new eVisa covered leisure, family visits, and Umrah, while strictly excluding Hajj and studying
The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has published its updated entry guidelines, opening its borders to global travellers through a streamlined digital immigration portal. International visitors from 66 eligible countries can now secure an electronic visa (eVisa) prior to departure.
The platform reduces the traditional visa acquisition process to a few digital steps involving an online application and direct fee payment.
Under the 2026 travel framework, the tourist eVisa is issued as a one-year, multiple-entry document. It permits international travellers to spend up to 90 days in the country per visit.
The permit covers leisure travel, family visits, attendance at local events, and the performance of the Umrah pilgrimage, though it strictly excludes educational study and the annual Hajj pilgrimage.
Which North American nations qualify for eVisas?
Prospective visitors from North America can bypass traditional embassy visits by utilizing the online portal.
The approved nations from this region are:
- Bahamas
- Barbados
- Canada
- Grenada
- Panama
- Saint Kitts and Nevis
- United States
Which European countries can access the portal?
Europe accounts for the largest share of the updated list, with dozens of nations granted direct digital access. Travellers from these jurisdictions can obtain their travel documents online before booking flights.
The eligible European nations are:
- Albania
- Andorra
- Austria
- Belgium
- Bulgaria
- Croatia
- Cyprus
- Czech Republic
- Denmark
- Estonia
- Finland
- France
- Georgia
- Germany
- Greece
- Netherlands
- Hungary
- Iceland
- Ireland
- Italy
- Latvia
- Liechtenstein
- Lithuania
- Luxembourg
- Malta
- Monaco
- Montenegro
- Norway
- Poland
- Portugal
- Romania
- Russia
- San Marino
- Slovakia
- Slovenia
- Spain
- Sweden
- Switzerland
- Ukraine
- United Kingdom
Which Asian and African states are eligible?
The digital portal also extends to major economic and tourism hubs across Asia and Africa.
The approved Asian countries are:
- Azerbaijan
- Brunei
- China (including Hong Kong and Macau)
- Japan
- Kazakhstan
- Kyrgyzstan
- Malaysia
- Maldives
- Singapore
- South Korea
- Tajikistan
- Thailand
- Turkey
- Uzbekistan
The eligible African nations included in the 2026 expansion are:
- Mauritius
- Seychelles
- South Africa
Which Oceanic countries are on the list?
The remaining jurisdictions on the official registry belong to the Oceania region. Citizens from these nations can use the portal for their entry requirements:
- Australia
- New Zealand
UAE travel guide: Countries eligible for visa-free entry in 2026
Legit.ng previously reported that travellers planning a trip to the United Arab Emirates can benefit from one of the region's more accessible entry systems, with citizens of about 70 countries able to enter without securing a visa before departure.
The country's extensive air links also make travel straightforward. Its airports receive flights from destinations across the world, while Dubai International Airport continues to rank among the busiest global aviation hubs
Source: Legit.ng
Ibrahim Sofiyullaha (Editorial Assistant) Ibrahim Sofiyullaha is a graduate of First Technical University, Ibadan. He was the founder and pioneer Editor-in-Chief of a fast-rising campus journalism outfit at his university. Ibrahim is a coauthor of the book Julie, or Sylvia, written in collaboration with two prominent Western authors. He was ranked as the 9th best young writer in Africa by the International Sports Press Association. Ibrahim has contributed insightful articles for major platforms, including Sportskeeda in the UK and Motherly in the United States. Email: ibrahim.sofiyullaha@corp.legit.ng