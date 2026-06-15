Paris Hilton's net worth is estimated to be between $300 million and $400 million. She gained prominence as the leading 'It Girl' in the 2000s social scene and reality TV star in The Simple Life. Her wealth is tied to her familial origins, tabloid fame, and a global business empire involving fragrances, DJ residencies, licensing deals, business partnerships, and her media company, 11:11 Media.

Paris Hilton pictured at the 2026 WWD Style Awards at the Regent Santa Monica Beach (L). The socialite pictured during the 2026 Mother's Day celebration (R). Photo: @ParisHilton (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

Key takeaways

Paris Hilton's $400 million fortune (as of May 2026) is linked to her ties in entertainment and entrepreneurship .

. Since the early 2000s, Paris has been a prominent figure in Hollywood as an actress, reality TV personality, video vixen, and DJ.

Before the birth of social media influencing, Paris Hilton laid the foundation for monetising personal branding.

Paris Hilton is one of the highest-paid celebrity DJs , earning up to $1 million per set .

, earning up to . Hilton's fragrance line was launched in 2004 and earns an average of $10 million per year.

Profile summary

Full name Paris Whitney Hilton Common name Paris Hilton Nickname Ms Blue Baller, Star Gender Female Date of birth 17 February 1981 Age 45 years as of 2026 Zodiac sign Aquarius Place of birth New York, United States Residence Beverly Park, Beverly Hills, Los Angeles Nationality American Ethnicity White Height in centimetres 174 Height in feet 5'8" Father Richard Hilton Mother Kathy Hilton Siblings 3 Marital status Married Spouse Carter Reum Children 2 Profession TV personality, socialite, businesswoman Education Provo Canyon School Net worth $300 million–$400 million Social media X (Twitter), Facebook, Instagram

A closer look at Paris Hilton's net worth

Paris Hilton’s net worth is estimated to be between $300 million and $400 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth and Fortune. Her income is linked to her companies, including Paris Hilton Entertainment, which has surpassed over $4 billion in revenue.

Contrary to popular speculation, Paris Hilton did not inherit her fortune from the Hilton Hotels dynasty. On 26 December 2007, Barron Hilton announced that he would donate 97 per cent of his $2.3 billion fortune to charity.

A Reuters report revealed that the $2.3 billion fortune included $1.2 billion earned from both the sale of Hilton Hotels Corp. and the sale of Harrah's Entertainment Inc.

That meant Paris and her siblings would not inherit the fortune in its entirety. Paris received about $5 million after taxes from the family estate.

How did Paris Hilton make her money?

Paris Hilton's income comes from several revenue streams built and sustained over more than two decades. Here are details of her career and revenue streams.

Reality TV success

Paris Hilton pictured at NBC Studios (Studio 6B) in 30 Rockefeller Plaza, New York Cit during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon that aired on 26 January 2026. Photo: @parishilton

Source: Instagram

Hilton became a household name in the early 2000s thanks to her party-girl persona and the hit reality show The Simple Life, co-starring Nicole Richie. The reality show followed the notorious party girls as they accepted various internships along the East Coast, all while travelling on a Greyhound bus.

The Simple Life ran for five seasons between 2003 and 2007. According to The Things, Hilton reportedly earned $5 million for every season and approximately $25 million for the five-season show. Her reality TV career continued well beyond that show, with follow-up series including Paris Hilton's My New BFF, Paris in Love, The World According to Paris, Cooking with Paris, and Paris & Nicole: The Encor.

Building a global beauty and fragrance empire

Paris Hilton pictured in a promotional shoot for her clothing line, Paris Hilton Tracksuits and her skincare brand, Parívie Skincare. Photo: @ParisHilton

Source: Facebook

Paris launched her first perfume in 2004, Paris Hilton for Women. Since then, Paris Hilton Perfumes has grown to include 30 different fragrances.

The Paris Hilton perfume empire has generated over $3 billion in global revenue, making it her most profitable venture. In a 2012 interview with FHM UK, she revealed that the company had made over $1.3 billion.

I'm involved in my products every step of the way. My fragrances are doing really well at the moment. They've produced more than $1.3 billion in revenue since 2005.

At the time, she owned 35 stores, 17 product lines, 14 fragrances, the Paris Hilton Racing Team, and the Paris Hilton Beach Club chain. Today, her empire includes retail products, digital ventures, and appearances across platforms such as Netflix, MTV, and Peacock. Paris Hilton's company, 11:11 Media, oversees a portfolio with over 45 branded stores worldwide.

Becoming the original influencer

Paris Hilton pictured walking down the runway for the Gucci Cruise 2027 show in Times Square, NYC. Photo @parishilton

Source: Facebook

Before the rise of social media influencing, Paris Hilton built a personal brand from visibility alone, a strategy also seen among the Kardashian family. Today, she has a combined 34 million-plus followers across Twitter, TikTok, and Instagram.

She used licensing instead of sponsorships, controlling her personal image as a brand, allowing her to profit from influencing directly. Speaking to Forbes magazine in a 2017 interview, she shared details of her early goals.

Even before there was social media, I was an influencer before there was a name for it. I’m the O.G. and the creator of all this.

She added,

I always had a plan, and my plan was right. People were saying that I was just famous for being famous, but now that’s literally a whole new genre of celebrity. Now you see people doing the same thing.

Success as a DJ and international tours

Paris Hilton performing a DJ set at the Grand Reopening of the Signia by Hilton Diplomat Resort in Hollywood, Florida. Photo: @parishilton

Source: Instagram

In 2012, Hilton made her DJ debut at a pop music festival in Brazil, and by 2013, she had her first residency in Ibiza and won the Best Breakthrough DJ Award at the DJ Music Awards.

By the end of 2014, she was the world's highest-paid DJ, earning $1 million per set. Paper magazine reported that she made $2.7 million spinning four nights in Ibiza, which works out to $347,000 an hour. In a 2014 interview with Paper Mag (as recorded by Page Six), she revealed that,

I am working a lot as a DJ, and getting paid very well, and having a ball. I don’t want to be bragging, but it’s great to be paid well for what you love doing.

Business ventures and tech investments

Paris Hilton pictured announcing a partnership between Sliving with Android at Google. Photo: @parishilton

Source: Facebook

Beyond beauty and entertainment, Hilton has made significant investments in real estate and technology. In mid-2025, she purchased a $63 million mega-mansion in Beverly Hills, formerly owned by Mark Wahlberg. The 30,000-square-foot estate features 12 bedrooms and 20 bathrooms.

Her empire also includes a Roblox virtual world called Slivingland, positioning her brand inside gaming platforms that reach the next generation of consumers. Her media company, 11:11 Media, operates across production, licensing, and digital content, with projects on Netflix, Peacock, and YouTube.

How Paris Hilton got her start: family background

Paris Hilton, pictured during the after-party of the screening of her documentary This is Paris at the Tribeca Film Festival. Photo: @ParisHilton

Source: Twitter

Paris Whitney Hilton was born on 17 February 1981 in New York, United States. She is the eldest child of real estate developer Richard Hilton and Kathy Richards Hilton. Paris has three siblings, Nicky, Barron and Conrad Hilton.

Her father, Rick, is the grandson of Conrad N. Hilton, who founded Hilton Hotels. After working in the family business as a teenager, Rick graduated from the University of Denver and went on to partner with Jeff Hyland in Beverly Hills to form their luxury real estate brokerage, Hilton & Hyland.

Paris's mother, Kathy Hilton, got her start as a child actress before moving on to other ventures, including fashion design. Through her mother, Paris is related to actresses Kim Richards and Kyle Richards, both known from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Paris Hilton and Carter Reum exchange vows during their wedding ceremony in 2021. Photo: @JJsHousecom

Source: Facebook

Paris Hilton and Carter Reum exchanged vows on 11 November 2021, at a fairy tale wedding on the estate of Paris's late grandfather, Barron Hilton, in Bel Air. The pair exchanged their vows surrounded by friends and family including Kim Kardashian, Emma Roberts, Nicole Richie, Demi Lovato, Bebe Rexha, Ashlee Simpson, and Meghan Trainor, among others.

On 16 January 2023, Paris Hilton welcomed her son, Phoenix Barron Hilton Reum, via surrogate. As of 2026, Phoenix is three years old.

The Hilton Reum family expanded in November 2023 with the arrival of their second child, London Marilyn Hilton Reum, via surrogate. Paris Hilton's daughter is two years old as of May 2026.

FAQs

What is Paris Hilton's net worth in 2026? Paris Hilton's net worth is estimated at between $300 million and $400 million in 2026. Did Paris Hilton inherit her money from Hilton Hotels? Her grandfather, Barron Hilton, donated 97 per cent of his estate to charity in 2007. How much did Paris Hilton inherit? Being one of multiple heirs to the Hilton hotel fortune, Paris inherited $5 million after taxes. How did Paris Hilton make her money? Her wealth comes from reality TV, a fragrance empire, DJ residencies, a media company, and a licensing business. Who is Paris Hilton's husband? Hilton married Carter Reum on 11 November 2021 in a lavish ceremony in Los Angeles. Is Paris Hilton's husband rich? According to Celebrity Net Worth, Carter Reum is an entrepreneur and venture capitalist with a $20 million net worth. How many Paris Hilton Perfumes are there? As of 2026, Hilton has created more than 25 different fragrances. When did Paris Hilton start DJing? Hilton's DJ career began in 2012 and quickly became one of the highest-paid female DJs in the world. Does Paris Hilton have children? She has two children with husband Carter Reum, Phoenix Barron and London Marilyn. What school did Paris Hilton attend? Hilton attended Provo Canyon School, where she alleges that years of abuse happened. What is Paris Hilton doing in 2026? On 30 January 2026, she released the documentary Infinite Icon: A Visual Memoir. Is Paris Hilton richer than Kim Kardashian? According to Forbes, Kim Kardashian's net worth is $1.9 billion, significantly higher than Paris Hilton's. Who is richer, Paris or Nicky Hilton? As per Celebrity Net Worth, Paris Hilton's sister Nicky Hilton has a lower net worth of approximately $100 million.

Paris Hilton's net worth is the product of deliberate brand management, early adoption of the influencer model, and a diverse business empire that has been built over two decades. As a global entrepreneur, Hilton consistently continues to turn public attention into revenue.

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