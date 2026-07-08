The undisputed #1 is Aliko Dangote, with a net worth of $28.5 billion — more than double the second-place entry on this list. The Nigerian industrial titan has held the top spot for over a decade and shows no signs of relinquishing it. Behind him, however, the rankings are in serious flux: a tech boom has vaulted Alexander Karp past David Steward, a Nigerian cement magnate has climbed into the global top five, and two new cultural icons joined the billionaire club in 2026 for the first time.

Some of the richest Black men in the world. Photo: Canva.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Key takeaways

Aliko Dangote remains the richest Black person on the planet, worth an estimated $28.5 billion and ranking #86 on the overall Forbes 2026 Billionaires list.

remains the richest Black person on the planet, worth an estimated and ranking on the overall Forbes 2026 Billionaires list. Alexander Karp ($13.4B) and David Steward ($12.4B) round out the top three.

($13.4B) and ($12.4B) round out the top three. The total number of Black billionaires worldwide has climbed from 23 in 2025 to 27 in 2026 , with combined wealth reaching an estimated $121 billion .

, with combined wealth reaching an estimated . The list spans from $28.5 billion (Dangote) down to $2.1 billion (Strive Masiyiwa at #15), with four Nigerians in the top 11 alone.

(Dangote) down to (Strive Masiyiwa at #15), with in the top 11 alone. In 2025, Karp's net worth quadrupled thanks to a 62% jump in Palantir's share price — making him the richest Black American.

Richest Black men in the world

Our rankings are based on data from Forbes' 2026 World Billionaires List and the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, cross-referenced with reporting from major financial outlets including the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, BellaNaija, and Billionaires.africa. Net worth figures are derived from stock prices, exchange rates, and asset valuations as of March 1, 2026. This list ranks only men; notable women such as Oprah Winfrey ($3.2B) and Beyoncé ($1B) are excluded but addressed in the FAQ.

Rank Name Net Worth (2026) Nationality Source of Wealth 1 Aliko Dangote $28.5B Nigerian Cement, oil refinery 2 Alexander Karp $13.4B American Palantir Technologies 3 David Steward $12.4B American World Wide Technology 4 Abdulsamad Rabiu $11.2B Nigerian BUA Group (cement, sugar) 5 Robert F. Smith $10B American Vista Equity Partners 6 Mike Adenuga $6.5B Nigerian Globacom, Conoil 7 Michael Jordan $4.3B American Endorsements, investments 8 Patrice Motsepe $4.3B South African African Rainbow Minerals 9 Jay-Z $2.8B American Music, Marcy Venture Partners 10 Adebayo Ogunlesi $2.5B Nigerian-American Global Infrastructure Partners 11 David Grain $2.3B American Grain Management 12 Strive Masiyiwa $2.1B Zimbabwean Econet Group 13 Magic Johnson $1.6B American Sports, investments 14 Tiger Woods $1.5B American Golf, endorsements 15 LeBron James $1.4B American Basketball, endorsements

15. LeBron James ($1.4 billion)

Basketball Player and Team AlUla Co-Owner, Lebron James looks on in the E1 Owners Suite during the E1 Series Dubrovnik GP on June 13, 2026 in Dubrovnik, Croatia. Photo: Joe Portlock

Source: Getty Images

Full name: LeBron Raymone James Sr.

LeBron Raymone James Sr. Date of birth: December 30, 1984

December 30, 1984 Age: 41 (as of July 2026)

41 (as of July 2026) Nationality: American

American Profession: Professional basketball player, entrepreneur

Professional basketball player, entrepreneur Net worth: $1.4 billion (Forbes 2026)

In 2022, LeBron James became the first active basketball player to become a billionaire, having earned more than $900 million (pretax) from endorsements and business ventures.

He is a minority owner of the Boston Red Sox and Liverpool FC, having purchased a small stake in their majority owners Fenway Sports Group through his co-founded company RedBird Capital. Forbes states that he has earned over $1 billion from various brand deals and endorsements, including Nike and Beats By Dre.

James is one of only two active athletes to cross the billion-dollar net worth line during their playing career, alongside Tiger Woods. At 41, he remains an active NBA player for the Los Angeles Lakers, making him one of the rare athletes whose business empire has grown in lockstep with a still-active playing career.

14. Tiger Woods ($1.5 billion)

Tiger Woods of the United States is pictured during a PGA Tour Press Conference prior to the Travelers Championship 2026 at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut. Photo: Andrew Redington

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Eldrick Tont Woods

Eldrick Tont Woods Date of birth: December 30, 1975

December 30, 1975 Age: 50 (as of July 2026)

50 (as of July 2026) Nationality: American

American Profession: Professional golfer, entrepreneur

Professional golfer, entrepreneur Net worth: $1.5 billion (Forbes 2026)

One of two professional athletes to become a billionaire while still playing — the other is LeBron James — Tiger Woods is one of golf's all-time greats. Most of his wealth comes from sport and endorsement deals, including with Nike and EA Sports. Woods ended his iconic and long-standing contract with Nike in 2024, before signing with TaylorMade later that year.

Woods, who is of mixed African-American, Thai, Chinese, and European heritage, is included in Forbes' ranking of Black billionaires. Beyond endorsements, he has expanded into golf course design and the TGR Foundation, which provides education programs for underserved youth.

13. Magic Johnson ($1.6 billion)

Former NBA player Earvin "Magic" Johnson attends the 15th Annual Sugar Ray Leonard Foundation's 'Big Fighters, Big Cause' Charity Boxing Night in Marina del Rey, California. (Photo by Amanda Edwards

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Earvin Johnson Jr.

Earvin Johnson Jr. Date of birth: August 14, 1959

August 14, 1959 Age: 66 (as of July 2026)

66 (as of July 2026) Nationality: American

American Profession: Former NBA player, businessman

Former NBA player, businessman Net worth: $1.6 billion (Forbes 2026)

Following his retirement from the NBA, Magic Johnson began investing, opening movie theaters and Starbucks franchises, often in Black communities. One of the greatest point guards in basketball history — he won five NBA championships with the Los Angeles Lakers — Johnson has spent three decades building a diversified business empire that stretches from sports franchises to entertainment venues to private equity.

His holding company, Magic Johnson Enterprises, has invested in everything from SodexoMagic food services to a stake in the Los Angeles Dodgers. Johnson is a living blueprint for the athlete-turned-mogul transition, and his philanthropic work in underserved communities has been as defining as his business portfolio.

12. Strive Masiyiwa ($2.1 billion)

Zimbabwean businessman Strive Masiyiwa particiapate in a panel discussion during the Anti-Corruption Summit London 2016. Photo: FRANK AUGSTEIN / Stringer

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Strive Masiyiwa

Strive Masiyiwa Date of birth: January 29, 1961

January 29, 1961 Age: 65 (as of July 2026)

65 (as of July 2026) Nationality: Zimbabwean (London-based)

Zimbabwean (London-based) Profession: Entrepreneur, philanthropist

Entrepreneur, philanthropist Net worth: $2.1 billion (Forbes 2026)

Masiyiwa spent years fighting the Zimbabwean government through the courts before winning the right to launch Econet Wireless in 1998. The company became the foundation of a telecoms empire now active across Africa, South America, and Asia.

Masiyiwa owns a stake in Liquid Intelligent Technologies, which provides fiber optic and cloud-based services to telecom firms across Africa. His other assets include investments in fintech and power distribution firms in Africa, plus stock options in Netflix, where he has served on the board since December 2020.

He and his wife Tsitsi have funded scholarships for more than 250,000 young Africans through the Higherlife Foundation. His resilience — building a billion-dollar empire against government opposition — makes him one of the most admired entrepreneurs on the continent.

11. David Grain ($2.3 billion)

Honoree David Grain, Chief Executive Officer and Founder of Grain Management, accepts The Candle Award for Entrepreneurship and Philanthropy in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Paras Griffin

Source: Getty Images

Full name: David Grain

David Grain Date of birth: 1963 (approximate)

1963 (approximate) Age: 63 (as of July 2026)

63 (as of July 2026) Nationality: American

American Profession: Private equity investor

Private equity investor Net worth: $2.3 billion (Forbes 2026)

A newcomer to the 2026 Forbes list, David Grain, 63, is the founder and CEO of private equity firm Grain Management. The business invests in telecommunications infrastructure, including fiber networks, wireless spectrum and cellphone towers. The firm has roughly $6 billion in assets.

David Grain is a prominent American businessman and investor known for founding Grain Management, LLC, a private equity firm specializing in telecommunications infrastructure such as fiber networks and wireless spectrum.

His debut on the Forbes Black Billionaires list in 2026 makes him one of the most notable new arrivals — a quieter story than the celebrity names on this list, but a significant one for the future of Black wealth in American finance.

10. Adebayo Ogunlesi ($2.5 billion)

Adebayo O. Ogunlesi speaks onstage during Lincoln Center's Fall Gala Honoring Bayo Ogunlesi at David Geffen Hall on November 12, 2025 in New York City. Photo: Dave Kotinsky

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Adebayo Ogunlesi

Adebayo Ogunlesi Date of birth: 1953 (approximate)

1953 (approximate) Age: ~72 (as of July 2026)

~72 (as of July 2026) Nationality: Nigerian-American

Nigerian-American Profession: Investment banker, private equity investor

Investment banker, private equity investor Net worth: $2.5 billion (Forbes 2026)

A native of Nigeria and now a U.S. citizen, Ogunlesi is a co-founder of New York-based private equity firm Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP). GIP was acquired by BlackRock for $12.5 billion in cash and shares. Prior to co-founding GIP in 2006, Ogunlesi spent more than 20 years as an investment banker at Credit Suisse.

His Global Infrastructure Partners owned airports, energy assets, and transportation networks before BlackRock acquired it in 2024 in a deal valuing GIP at $12.5 billion with more than $100 billion in assets under management.

He's known as the man who bought Gatwick Airport. Ogunlesi also served on Apple's board, placing him at the intersection of global infrastructure and Big Tech.

9. Jay-Z ($2.8 billion)

Jay-Z attends the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 match between Brazil and Norway at New York New Jersey Stadium on July 05, 2026 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Photo: Steph Chambers

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Shawn Corey Carter

Shawn Corey Carter Date of birth: December 4, 1969

December 4, 1969 Age: 56 (as of July 2026)

56 (as of July 2026) Nationality: American

American Profession: Music artist, entrepreneur, investor

Music artist, entrepreneur, investor Net worth: $2.8 billion (Forbes 2026)

$2.8 billion (Forbes 2026) Instagram: @jayZ

Considered one of the greatest hip-hop musicians of all time, Jay-Z has successfully crossed over into the private investment space. In 2018, he co-founded Marcy Venture Partners (MVP), naming the firm after the housing projects where he grew up.

In 2021, luxury giant LVMH bought a 50% stake in his champagne brand Armand de Brignac, also known as Ace of Spades. He followed that with a major deal in 2023, selling a majority share of his cognac label D'Usse to Bacardi.

Since becoming hip-hop's first billionaire in 2019, Jay-Z has more than doubled his fortune, driven by his high-end liquor ventures. His diversified portfolio — stretching from music rights to spirits to venture investments — makes him the template for how cultural capital can be converted into lasting financial power.

8. Patrice Motsepe ($4.3 billion)

Confederation of African Football (CAF) President Patrice Motsepe speaks during a press conference at the Mohammed VI Football Complex in Sale. Photo: Abdel Majid BZIOUAT / AFP

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Patrice Tlhopane Motsepe

Patrice Tlhopane Motsepe Date of birth: January 28, 1962

January 28, 1962 Age: 64 (as of July 2026)

64 (as of July 2026) Nationality: South African

South African Profession: Mining magnate, investor

Mining magnate, investor Net worth: $4.3 billion (Forbes 2026)

By 2008, Motsepe became the first Black African on the Forbes list and the richest person in South Africa. He built his fortune buying marginal gold shafts from AngloGold in 1997 at a time when nobody else wanted them. His African Rainbow Minerals reported a doubling of profit in the first half of fiscal 2026, powered by surging platinum, palladium, and rhodium prices.

He is also the founder of African Rainbow Capital and serves as president of the Confederation of African Football. A trained lawyer turned mining billionaire, Motsepe is a towering figure across the continent — both in industry and in sport. His trajectory from legal work to the mining sector is one of the great self-made stories in African business history.

7. Michael Jordan ($4.3 billion)

Michael Jordan, NBA Hall of Famer and co-owner of 23XI Racing looks on during practice for the NASCAR Cup Series AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway on April 18, 2026. Photo: David Jensen

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Michael Jeffrey Jordan

Michael Jeffrey Jordan Date of birth: February 17, 1963

February 17, 1963 Age: 63 (as of July 2026)

63 (as of July 2026) Nationality: American

American Profession: Former NBA player, businessman

Former NBA player, businessman Net worth: $4.3 billion (Forbes 2026)

Often considered the greatest basketball player of all time, Jordan won six NBA titles with the Chicago Bulls. His salary during his career totaled $90 million, but he has earned more than $2.4 billion (pretax) from such corporate partners as Nike, Hanes, and Gatorade. In 2023, he sold his majority stake in the Charlotte Hornets in a deal that valued the team at $3 billion.

Michael Jordan's net worth reached $4.3 billion in 2026, per Forbes. His wealth comes mostly from endorsements, investments, and team ownership. He also co-founded the tequila brand Cincoro. Jordan remains the world's wealthiest former athlete by a wide margin — proof that off-court hustle can outlast on-court greatness.

6. Mike Adenuga ($6.5 billion)

Nigerian businessman Chief Michael Adeniyi Agbolade Ishola Adenuga Jr. Photo: @DAMIADENUGA (modified by author)

Source: Twitter

Full name: Mike Adenuga Jr.

Mike Adenuga Jr. Date of birth: April 29, 1953

April 29, 1953 Age: 73 (as of July 2026)

73 (as of July 2026) Nationality: Nigerian

Nigerian Profession: Telecommunications and oil entrepreneur

Telecommunications and oil entrepreneur Net worth: $6.5 billion (Forbes 2026)

Adenuga made his first $1 million at age 26 by selling lace and distributing soft drinks. Today, his mobile network Globacom is Nigeria's second-largest, with over 60 million subscribers. His oil company, Conoil Producing, operates six oil blocks in the Niger Delta.

He is the founder of Conoil Producing, an oil exploration company, and Globacom, a Nigerian mobile phone network that is the third-largest operator in the country. Known for an intensely private lifestyle, Adenuga rarely grants interviews — but his influence over two of Nigeria's most critical sectors, telecommunications and energy, is undeniable. He is Nigeria's second-richest person and one of the continent's most formidable business figures.

5. Robert F. Smith ($10 billion)

Robert F. Smith attends Carnegie Hall Concert Of The Century 2026 at Carnegie Hall on May 5, 2026 in New York. Photo: Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Robert Frederick Smith

Robert Frederick Smith Date of birth: December 1, 1962

December 1, 1962 Age: 63 (as of July 2026)

63 (as of July 2026) Nationality: American

American Profession: Private equity investor, philanthropist

Private equity investor, philanthropist Net worth: $10 billion (Forbes 2026)

In 2000, Smith founded Vista Equity Partners, the largest Black-owned private equity firm in the United States, with more than 700 employees and $100 billion in assets under management. Robert F. Smith founded Vista Equity Partners in 2000.

It focuses exclusively on investing in software companies. With about $100 billion in assets, Vista is one of the best-performing private equity firms, posting annualized returns of 31% since inception.

Smith is a prominent Black philanthropist whose high-profile commitments — including his 2019 pledge to eliminate student loan debt for graduates of Morehouse College — have made him an influential voice on education, opportunity, and cultural preservation.

That same year, he became the first Black person to chair Carnegie Hall. An engineer by training who pivoted to Goldman Sachs and then private equity, Smith's story is one of the most remarkable wealth-building journeys in American history.

4. Abdulsamad Rabiu ($11.2 billion)

Abdulsamad Rabiu in a plane. Photo: Abdul Samad Rabiu, CFR, CON

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Abdulsamad Isyaku Rabiu

Abdulsamad Isyaku Rabiu Date of birth: April 4, 1960

April 4, 1960 Age: 66 (as of July 2026)

66 (as of July 2026) Nationality: Nigerian

Nigerian Profession: Industrialist, philanthropist

Industrialist, philanthropist Net worth: $11.2 billion (Forbes 2026)

Rabiu is the founder of BUA Group, a Nigerian conglomerate active in cement production, sugar refining, and real estate. He launched the company in 1988 and still serves as chairman and CEO. Through his foundation, the Abdul Samad Rabiu Initiative, he also supports education, health and social development projects across Africa.

Rabiu was the biggest individual mover on the entire Forbes Africa 2026 list, with his fortune jumping 120% in a single year. His aggressive expansion strategy and investments in infrastructure have made him one of Africa's fastest-rising billionaires.

With BUA Group now a genuine rival to Dangote in Nigeria's cement and sugar markets, Rabiu's rise may be the most dramatic wealth story on the entire 2026 list.

3. David Steward ($12.4 billion)

David Steward,(R) chief executive of World Wide Technology, arrives for meetings with Donald Trump November 28, 2016 at Trump Tower in New York. Photo: Eduardo Munoz Alvarez /AFP

Source: Getty Images

Full name: David Lewis Steward

David Lewis Steward Date of birth: July 2, 1951

July 2, 1951 Age: 74 (as of July 2026)

74 (as of July 2026) Nationality: American

American Profession: Technology entrepreneur

Technology entrepreneur Net worth: $12.4 billion (Forbes 2026)

The second-richest Black American, in 1999 Steward co-founded World Wide Technology, which provides IT solutions for global companies including Citi and Verizon. Today, WWT has more than 10,000 employees and $20 billion in annual revenue.

The richest Black American is a man most people could not pick out of a lineup. Steward co-founded World Wide Technology in 1990, an IT solutions company headquartered in St. Louis with annual revenues approaching $20 billion.

Its clients include Verizon, Citi, and the U.S. federal government. A devout Christian who has written extensively on the intersection of faith and business, Steward is among the most underappreciated billionaires in America — and one of the most consequential Black entrepreneurs of the last 30 years.

2. Alexander Karp ($13.4 billion)

Alexander Karp, chief executive officer and co-founder of Palantir Technologies Inc., attends the Allen & Company Sun Valley Conference on July 7, 2015 in Sun Valley, Idaho. Photo: Scott Olson

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Alexander Calung Karp

Alexander Calung Karp Date of birth: October 2, 1967

October 2, 1967 Age: 58 (as of July 2026)

58 (as of July 2026) Nationality: American

American Profession: Co-founder and CEO, Palantir Technologies

Co-founder and CEO, Palantir Technologies Net worth: $13.4 billion (Forbes 2026)

Karp is the co-founder and CEO of Palantir Technologies, a data mining company used by the FBI, CIA, the Department of Defense and other government agencies. In 2025, Karp's net worth quadrupled thanks to a 62% jump in the share price of Palantir, which went public in 2020. He is the richest Black American.

Forbes designates Karp as Black because his mother is African American. His father is Jewish. Karp is the co-founder and CEO of Palantir Technologies, an AI and data analytics company whose clients include the U.S. Department of Defense and the FBI. His mother is African-American.

Palantir's stock surged more than 100% over the past year as AI-linked defense spending accelerated globally. The company's AI-driven surveillance and defense software has made it one of the defining firms of the current geopolitical era — and made Karp one of the most powerful, and controversial, figures in tech.

1. Aliko Dangote ($28.5 billion)

igerian businessman and Africa's richest man Aliko Dangote attends the Africa Forward summit in Nairobi on May 11, 2026. Photo: Ludovic MARIN/AFP

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Aliko Mohammad Dangote

Aliko Mohammad Dangote Date of birth: April 10, 1957

April 10, 1957 Age: 69 (as of July 2026)

69 (as of July 2026) Nationality: Nigerian

Nigerian Profession: Industrialist, founder and CEO, Dangote Group

Industrialist, founder and CEO, Dangote Group Net worth: $28.5 billion (Forbes 2026; $32.8 billion per Forbes real-time, $36.7 billion per Bloomberg)

$28.5 billion (Forbes 2026; $32.8 billion per Forbes real-time, $36.7 billion per Bloomberg) Twitter/X: @AlikoDangote

Dangote, the founder and CEO of the Dangote Group, the largest conglomerate in West Africa, ranks as the richest Black person on the planet. He's worth an estimated $23.9 billion on the 2025 list, up from $13.4 billion on last year's list after nearly doubling his fortune with the opening of Africa's largest oil and gas refinery.

By 2026, Aliko Dangote remains the richest of all, with an estimated net worth of $28.5 billion. He is $4.6 billion richer this year, as shares of his NGX-listed cement company surged nearly 69% since last March. Dangote Cement doubled its profits in 2025 to a record one trillion Naira.

Dangote's father died when he was eight, leaving him to be raised by his maternal grandfather, who was a building materials trader. After graduating from Egypt's Al-Azhar University with a degree in business, Dangote returned to Nigeria, where he started his own cement trading business funded by a loan from his uncle.

Beyond oil manufacturing, Dangote Industries encompasses cement, sugar, salt, fertilizer, packaged foods, and banking interests. He holds a 92.3% stake in the refinery, 86% of Dangote Cement, and additional stakes in Dangote Sugar, Nascon Allied Industries, and United Bank for Africa.

Dangote recently announced his company had signed a $400 million deal with a Chinese machinery company to accelerate plans of doubling the refinery's full capacity by 2029. On the refinery itself — a project that cost $23 billion and took over a decade to complete — Dangote told Forbes: "It was the biggest risk of my life." The gamble has made him not only the richest Black man in the world, but also the first African to cross $30 billion — a milestone he hit in October 2025.

FAQs

Who is the richest Black man in the world in 2026?

Aliko Dangote is the richest Black man in the world in 2026. He is the founder and CEO of the Dangote Group, the largest conglomerate in West Africa, worth an estimated $28.5 billion, and ranks as the 86th-richest person on the Forbes 2026 Billionaires list. His wealth stems primarily from cement, oil refining, sugar, and fertilizer.

Who is the richest Black man in America?

Alexander Karp is currently designated the richest Black American by Forbes, with a net worth of $13.4 billion. His fortune quadrupled in 2025 thanks to a 62% jump in the share price of Palantir Technologies. Forbes designates Karp as Black because his mother is African American. The second-richest Black American is David Steward ($12.4B), and third is Robert F. Smith ($10B).

How many Black billionaires are there in the world in 2026?

According to Forbes, there are 3,428 billionaires in the world as of March 2026, worth a combined $20.1 trillion. Of those, only 27 are Black — fewer than 1%. Most earned their fortunes in finance, entertainment, or technology, and their combined net worth is upwards of $121 billion.

Is Oprah Winfrey richer than any man on this list?

No. Oprah Winfrey, with a net worth of $3.2 billion, was the first Black woman to become a billionaire in the United States. She ranks below all 15 men on this list. Her fortune is built on Harpo Productions, the OWN network, and strategic investments. She remains the wealthiest Black woman in the world.

What is Abdulsamad Rabiu's net worth and why is he rising so fast?

Abdulsamad Rabiu has a net worth of $11.2 billion (Forbes 2026), built on BUA Group's cement and sugar operations. BUA Group has continued to expand its footprint across Nigeria and the continent. Rabiu was the biggest individual mover on the entire Forbes Africa 2026 list, with his fortune jumping 120% in a single year — the fastest rise of anyone on this ranking.

Legit.ng also highlighted facts about the richest rappers in 2026, detailing their extraordinary net worths and the empires that propelled them to billionaire status. Jay-Z stands tall at the top of the list, but the journeys of other moguls like Dr. Dre and P. Diddy reveal the shifting landscape of hip-hop from music alone to massive business ventures, leaving readers eager to learn how these icons achieved their wealth.

Source: Legit.ng