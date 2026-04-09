From richest to rising stars cast of Sinners ranked by net worth
The cast of Sinners has a net worth ranging from $2 million to $50 million, with Michael B. Jordan leading at an estimated $50 million, followed by Hailee Steinfeld at $25 million. From established names like Delroy Lindo to rising stars like Jack O'Connell, the cast has amassed wealth through major franchises, music, and acclaimed independent projects.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Key takeaways
- Inside the fortunes of the cast of Sinners, ranked by net worth
- How much do Sinners actors get paid?
- What was Michael B. Jordan's salary for Sinners?
- How did Michael B. Jordan make his money?
- How rich is Ryan Coogler?
Key takeaways
- The film's leading star, Michael B. Jordan, is the wealthiest cast member with a net worth of approximately $50 million.
- Oscar nominee Hailee Steinfeld has amassed a $25 million fortune through a dual-threat career as both a Marvel star (Hawkeye) and a multi-platinum recording artist.
- Veteran actor Delroy Lindo has a net worth of $4 million, accumulated over a five-decade acting career.
- Up-and-coming star Jack O'Connell boasts an estimated $2 million net worth, thanks to his standout roles in Unbroken and Skins and his rise to Hollywood blockbusters.
Inside the fortunes of the cast of Sinners, ranked by net worth
In compiling and ranking the net worths of the Sinners cast, we relied on widely reported estimates while recognising that individual fortunes can change over time. The figures cited are drawn from publicly available data and reputable entertainment and finance sources, including Celebrity Net Worth, TheRichest, and Market Realist.
Cast member
Net worth
Michael B. Jordan
$50 million
Hailee Steinfeld
$25 million
Wunmi Mosaku
$4 million
Delroy Lindo
$4 million
Lola Kirke
$4 million
Li Jun Li
$2 million
Jack O'Connell
$2 million
Omar Benson Miller
$2 million
Miles Caton
$1.5 million
Jayme Lawson
$1 Million
10. Jayme Lawson — $1 million
- Full name: Jayme Lawson
- Date of birth: 19 September 1997
- Age: 28 years old (as of March 2026)
- Place of birth: Washington, D.C., United States
- Profession: Actress
Jayme Lawson has an estimated net worth of $1 million. A Juilliard graduate, she made her professional debut in The Batman (2022) as Bella Reál and followed it with powerful performances in The Woman King and Till.
The American actress played Pearline in Sinners, further establishing herself as a go-to actress for prestige dramas and thrillers. Her career trajectory suggests her net worth will continue to climb as she takes on more leading roles in major franchises.
9. Miles Caton — $1.5 million
- Full name: Miles Caton
- Date of birth: 3 March 2005
- Age: 21 years old (as of 2026)
- Place of birth: Brooklyn, New York, United States
- Profession: Actor, musician
Miles Caton is the quintessential rising star of the Sinners cast. Miles Caton's net worth is approximately $1.5 million. Although Sinners was his feature-film debut, playing Samuel "Sammie" Moore, Caton was already an established musician before moving into acting.
Following his breakout performance, Caton swept the 2026 awards season, winning a Critics' Choice Award for Best Young Performer. His sudden rise in wealth is due to his debut film salary and subsequent high-profile brand endorsements.
8. Omar Benson Miller — $2 million
- Full name: Omar Benson Miller
- Date of birth: 7 October 1978
- Age: 47 years old (as of March 2026)
- Place of birth: Anaheim, California, United States
- Profession: Actor
Omar Benson Miller has an estimated net worth of $2 million. He is a staple of American television, known for long-running roles in CSI: Miami and HBO's Ballers. Miller has also appeared in successful films such as 8 Mile, The Sorcerer's Apprentice, and Shall We Dance?
Beyond acting, Miller hosts the popular sports podcast The O-Zone. His wealth is built on nearly twenty years of consistent television work and voice-over roles in animated hits like Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.
7. Jack O'Connell — $2 million
- Full name: Jack O'Connell
- Date of birth: 1 August 1990
- Age: 35 years old (as of March 2026)
- Place of birth: Alvaston, Derby, United Kingdom
- Profession: Actor
Jack O'Connell is a British actor with a net worth of approximately $2 million. He first gained a following as James Cook in the series Skins before moving into lead film roles in Starred Up and the Angelina Jolie-directed Unbroken.
O'Connell has maintained a steady presence in both British and American productions, recently appearing in the BBC's SAS Rogue Heroes. His work in Sinners contributed to his growing reputation as a versatile leading man in Hollywood.
6. Li Jun Li — $2 million
- Full name: Li Jun Li
- Date of birth: 6 November 1983
- Age: 42 years old (as of 2026)
- Place of birth: Shanghai, China
- Profession: Actress
Li Jun Li's net worth is estimated to be $2 million. After moving to New York at age six, she pursued a career in performing arts, eventually landing breakout roles in Babylon and the supernatural series Evil.
Her role as Grace Chow in Sinners marked another major milestone in her film career. Li's income primarily comes from her extensive work on high-profile streaming series and major theatrical releases.
5. Lola Kirke — $4 million
- Full name: Lola Clementine Kirke
- Date of birth: 27 September 1990
- Age: 35 years old (as of March 2026)
- Place of birth: Westminster, London, United Kingdom
- Profession: Actress, singer-songwriter, author
According to Celebrity Net Worth, Lola Kirke has an estimated net worth of $4 million, earned through her success in independent cinema and television. She is widely recognised for her lead role in the Amazon series Mozart in the Jungle and her performance in the cult favourite Mistress America.
Kirke is also a dedicated musician, frequently touring and releasing country-folk albums. In early 2025, the American author expanded her professional reach by publishing her first book, Wild West Village, and starring in the ensemble cast of Sinners.
4. Delroy Lindo — $4 million
- Full name: Delroy George Lindo
- Date of birth: 18 November 1952
- Age: 73 years old (as of March 2026)
- Place of birth: Lewisham, London, United Kingdom
- Profession: Actor, theatre director
Delroy Lindo is a veteran British-American actor with an estimated net worth of $4 million. With a career spanning more than five decades, Lindo is widely recognised for his collaborations with director Spike Lee on films such as Malcolm X and Da 5 Bloods. Lindo also starred in the legal drama The Good Fight for several seasons.
His five-decade career includes numerous accolades and steady work across major Hollywood productions and Broadway. Delroy Lindo's wife is artist Nashormeh N. R. Lindo, with whom they have been together since 1990.
3. Wunmi Mosaku — $4 million
- Full name: Oluwunmi Olapeju Mosaku
- Date of birth: 31 July 1986
- Age: 39 years old (as of March 2026)
- Place of birth: Zaria, Nigeria
- Profession: Actress
Wunmi Mosaku is a highly acclaimed British-Nigerian actress with an estimated net worth of $4 million. A graduate of the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art (RADA), she won a BAFTA for her role in Damilola, Our Loved Boy and gained international fame through major projects like Loki, Lovecraft Country, and Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them.
In Sinners, Mosaku played the pivotal role of Annie, a performance that earned her a 2026 BAFTA for Best Supporting Actress. Her wealth stems from a consistent run of prestige television and high-budget studio films.
2. Hailee Steinfeld — $25 million
- Full name: Hailee Steinfeld
- Date of birth: 11 December 1996
- Age: 29 years old (as of March 2026)
- Place of birth: Tarzana, Los Angeles, California, United States
- Profession: Actress, singer
Hailee Steinfeld has an estimated net worth of $25 million, built through a powerhouse career in both film and music. She rose to fame at age 14 with an Oscar-nominated performance in True Grit and has since starred in blockbusters like Bumblebee, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, and the MCU series Hawkeye.
As a multi-platinum American singer, Steinfeld has released hits such as Starving and Let Me Go, which have contributed to her diverse income streams. Her role as Mary in Sinners further solidified her status as one of the most bankable young stars in the industry.
1. Michael B. Jordan — $50 million
- Full name: Michael Bakari Jordan
- Date of birth: 9 February 1987
- Age: 39 years old (as of 2026)
- Place of birth: Santa Ana, California, United States
- Profession: Actor, director, producer
Michael B Jordan's net worth is reportedly $50 million, making him the richest cast member of Sinners. He rose to international fame with his performances in Fruitvale Station, the Creed trilogy, and as Erik Killmonger in Black Panther. His fortune is further strengthened by his production company, Outlier Society, and his directorial work.
In 2025, the film producer starred in a dual lead role in Ryan Coogler's supernatural thriller Sinners, reportedly earning a $4 million base salary along with substantial back-end profits. Outside of Hollywood, he is a shrewd investor, holding stakes in English football club AFC Bournemouth and the Alpine F1 Team.
How much do Sinners actors get paid?
Michael B. Jordan is said to have earned a base salary of $4 million for his dual lead roles, with total earnings likely higher due to his producer role. While exact figures for the supporting cast aren’t public, industry estimates put co-star Hailee Steinfeld's pay at around $1 million, with other main ensemble members earning between $70,000 and $250,000.
What was Michael B. Jordan's salary for Sinners?
Michael B. Jordan reportedly earned a $4 million base salary for playing twins Smoke and Stack in the 2025 film Sinners. This doubles the $2 million he earned for Black Panther, with his total compensation likely boosted by back-end profit participation after the movie grossed $370 million worldwide.
How did Michael B. Jordan make his money?
Michael B. Jordan has amassed a $50 million fortune through a versatile career as an actor, producer, and director. His income comes from blockbuster film salaries, profits from his production company Outlier Society, and directing Creed III.
The actor also grows his wealth through high-profile endorsements with brands like Coach and Nike, as well as strategic investments, including a partial ownership stake in AFC Bournemouth and equity stakes in StockX.
How rich is Ryan Coogler?
The American director and screenwriter has an estimated net worth of $25 million as of 2026. Starting his career with $200,000 in student debt, he has since risen to box office stardom through the Creed and Black Panther franchises.
The Sinners cast features a mix of established stars and rising talents. Their wealth reflects successful careers across film, television, music, and business ventures. As the series gains popularity, the financial success of its standout performers continues to grow.
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Mona Kattan, founder and CEO of the luxury perfume brand Kayali Fragrances, is the wealthiest cast member. Model Loujain Adada, whose net worth is estimated between $3.8 million and $4 million from her career and inheritance, enjoys a lavish lifestyle on and off the show.
Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.
Source: Legit.ng
Isaac Wangethi (Lifestyle writer) Isaac Wangethi has been a content writer at Legit since September 2021. He has gained valuable experience working on various projects, such as celebrity biographies, lifestyle, news and many more. Isaac won the Writer of the Year Award on Legit in 2023. He earned a Bsc. of Science in Information Technology in 2017 from the University of Nairobi and a Higher Diploma in Computer Software Engineering from Gretsa University in 2021. In 2023, Isaac finished the AFP course on Digital Investigation Techniques. In March 2024, he completed the Google News Initiative course. Email: Wangethin@gmail.com