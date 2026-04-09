From richest to rising stars cast of Sinners ranked by net worth

The cast of Sinners has a net worth ranging from $2 million to $50 million, with Michael B. Jordan leading at an estimated $50 million, followed by Hailee Steinfeld at $25 million. From established names like Delroy Lindo to rising stars like Jack O'Connell, the cast has amassed wealth through major franchises, music, and acclaimed independent projects.

Michael B. Jordan, Hailee Steinfeld, Wunmi Mosaku, Delroy Lindo, and Lola Kirke. Photo: Amy Sussman, Steve Granitz, Daniele Venturelli, Taylor Hill, Angela Weiss/Getty Images (modified by author)

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Key takeaways

The film's leading star, Michael B. Jordan , is the wealthiest cast member with a net worth of approximately $50 million.

, is the wealthiest cast member with a net worth of approximately Oscar nominee Hailee Steinfeld has amassed a $25 million fortune through a dual-threat career as both a Marvel star ( Hawkeye ) and a multi-platinum recording artist.

has amassed a fortune through a dual-threat career as both a Marvel star ( ) and a multi-platinum recording artist. Veteran actor Delroy Lindo has a net worth of $4 million, accumulated over a five-decade acting career.

Up-and-coming star Jack O'Connell boasts an estimated $2 million net worth, thanks to his standout roles in Unbroken and Skins and his rise to Hollywood blockbusters.

Inside the fortunes of the cast of Sinners, ranked by net worth

In compiling and ranking the net worths of the Sinners cast, we relied on widely reported estimates while recognising that individual fortunes can change over time. The figures cited are drawn from publicly available data and reputable entertainment and finance sources, including Celebrity Net Worth, TheRichest, and Market Realist.

Cast member Net worth Michael B. Jordan $50 million Hailee Steinfeld $25 million Wunmi Mosaku $4 million Delroy Lindo $4 million Lola Kirke $4 million Li Jun Li $2 million Jack O'Connell $2 million Omar Benson Miller $2 million Miles Caton $1.5 million Jayme Lawson $1 Million

10. Jayme Lawson — $1 million

Jayme Lawson at the 83rd Annual Golden Globes. Photo: Christopher

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Jayme Lawson

Jayme Lawson Date of birth: 19 September 1997

19 September 1997 Age: 28 years old (as of March 2026)

28 years old (as of March 2026) Place of birth: Washington, D.C., United States

Washington, D.C., United States Profession: Actress

Jayme Lawson has an estimated net worth of $1 million. A Juilliard graduate, she made her professional debut in The Batman (2022) as Bella Reál and followed it with powerful performances in The Woman King and Till.

The American actress played Pearline in Sinners, further establishing herself as a go-to actress for prestige dramas and thrillers. Her career trajectory suggests her net worth will continue to climb as she takes on more leading roles in major franchises.

9. Miles Caton — $1.5 million

Miles Caton attends the 98th Oscars. Photo: Mike Coppola

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Miles Caton

Miles Caton Date of birth: 3 March 2005

3 March 2005 Age: 21 years old (as of 2026)

21 years old (as of 2026) Place of birth: Brooklyn, New York, United States

Brooklyn, New York, United States Profession: Actor, musician

Miles Caton is the quintessential rising star of the Sinners cast. Miles Caton's net worth is approximately $1.5 million. Although Sinners was his feature-film debut, playing Samuel "Sammie" Moore, Caton was already an established musician before moving into acting.

Following his breakout performance, Caton swept the 2026 awards season, winning a Critics' Choice Award for Best Young Performer. His sudden rise in wealth is due to his debut film salary and subsequent high-profile brand endorsements.

8. Omar Benson Miller — $2 million

Omar Benson attends the 98th Annual Oscars. Photo: JC Olivera (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Omar Benson Miller

Omar Benson Miller Date of birth: 7 October 1978

7 October 1978 Age: 47 years old (as of March 2026)

47 years old (as of March 2026) Place of birth: Anaheim, California, United States

Anaheim, California, United States Profession: Actor

Omar Benson Miller has an estimated net worth of $2 million. He is a staple of American television, known for long-running roles in CSI: Miami and HBO's Ballers. Miller has also appeared in successful films such as 8 Mile, The Sorcerer's Apprentice, and Shall We Dance?

Beyond acting, Miller hosts the popular sports podcast The O-Zone. His wealth is built on nearly twenty years of consistent television work and voice-over roles in animated hits like Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

7. Jack O'Connell — $2 million

Jack O'Connell attends the 2026 EE BAFTA Film Awards. Photo: Stephane Cardinale

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Jack O'Connell

Jack O'Connell Date of birth: 1 August 1990

1 August 1990 Age: 35 years old (as of March 2026)

35 years old (as of March 2026) Place of birth: Alvaston, Derby, United Kingdom

Alvaston, Derby, United Kingdom Profession: Actor

Jack O'Connell is a British actor with a net worth of approximately $2 million. He first gained a following as James Cook in the series Skins before moving into lead film roles in Starred Up and the Angelina Jolie-directed Unbroken.

O'Connell has maintained a steady presence in both British and American productions, recently appearing in the BBC's SAS Rogue Heroes. His work in Sinners contributed to his growing reputation as a versatile leading man in Hollywood.

6. Li Jun Li — $2 million

Li Jun Li attends the 2026 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Mark Guiducci. Photo: Taylor Hill

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Li Jun Li

Li Jun Li Date of birth: 6 November 1983

6 November 1983 Age: 42 years old (as of 2026)

42 years old (as of 2026) Place of birth: Shanghai, China

Shanghai, China Profession: Actress

Li Jun Li's net worth is estimated to be $2 million. After moving to New York at age six, she pursued a career in performing arts, eventually landing breakout roles in Babylon and the supernatural series Evil.

Her role as Grace Chow in Sinners marked another major milestone in her film career. Li's income primarily comes from her extensive work on high-profile streaming series and major theatrical releases.

5. Lola Kirke — $4 million

Lola Kirke attends the Variety Power of Women Nashville event. Photo: Danielle Del Valle

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Lola Clementine Kirke

Lola Clementine Kirke Date of birth: 27 September 1990

27 September 1990 Age: 35 years old (as of March 2026)

35 years old (as of March 2026) Place of birth: Westminster, London, United Kingdom

Westminster, London, United Kingdom Profession: Actress, singer-songwriter, author

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Lola Kirke has an estimated net worth of $4 million, earned through her success in independent cinema and television. She is widely recognised for her lead role in the Amazon series Mozart in the Jungle and her performance in the cult favourite Mistress America.

Kirke is also a dedicated musician, frequently touring and releasing country-folk albums. In early 2025, the American author expanded her professional reach by publishing her first book, Wild West Village, and starring in the ensemble cast of Sinners.

4. Delroy Lindo — $4 million

Delroy Lindo attends the 98th Oscars. Photo: Frazer Harrison

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Delroy George Lindo

Delroy George Lindo Date of birth: 18 November 1952

18 November 1952 Age: 73 years old (as of March 2026)

73 years old (as of March 2026) Place of birth: Lewisham, London, United Kingdom

Lewisham, London, United Kingdom Profession: Actor, theatre director

Delroy Lindo is a veteran British-American actor with an estimated net worth of $4 million. With a career spanning more than five decades, Lindo is widely recognised for his collaborations with director Spike Lee on films such as Malcolm X and Da 5 Bloods. Lindo also starred in the legal drama The Good Fight for several seasons.

His five-decade career includes numerous accolades and steady work across major Hollywood productions and Broadway. Delroy Lindo's wife is artist Nashormeh N. R. Lindo, with whom they have been together since 1990.

3. Wunmi Mosaku — $4 million

Wunmi Mosaku attend the 98th Annual Oscars. Photo: Gilbert Flores

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Oluwunmi Olapeju Mosaku

Oluwunmi Olapeju Mosaku Date of birth: 31 July 1986

31 July 1986 Age: 39 years old (as of March 2026)

39 years old (as of March 2026) Place of birth: Zaria, Nigeria

Zaria, Nigeria Profession: Actress

Wunmi Mosaku is a highly acclaimed British-Nigerian actress with an estimated net worth of $4 million. A graduate of the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art (RADA), she won a BAFTA for her role in Damilola, Our Loved Boy and gained international fame through major projects like Loki, Lovecraft Country, and Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them.

In Sinners, Mosaku played the pivotal role of Annie, a performance that earned her a 2026 BAFTA for Best Supporting Actress. Her wealth stems from a consistent run of prestige television and high-budget studio films.

2. Hailee Steinfeld — $25 million

Hailee Steinfeld at the 83rd Annual Golden Globes. Photo: Maya Dehlin Spach

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Hailee Steinfeld

Hailee Steinfeld Date of birth: 11 December 1996

11 December 1996 Age: 29 years old (as of March 2026)

29 years old (as of March 2026) Place of birth: Tarzana, Los Angeles, California, United States

Tarzana, Los Angeles, California, United States Profession: Actress, singer

Hailee Steinfeld has an estimated net worth of $25 million, built through a powerhouse career in both film and music. She rose to fame at age 14 with an Oscar-nominated performance in True Grit and has since starred in blockbusters like Bumblebee, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, and the MCU series Hawkeye.

As a multi-platinum American singer, Steinfeld has released hits such as Starving and Let Me Go, which have contributed to her diverse income streams. Her role as Mary in Sinners further solidified her status as one of the most bankable young stars in the industry.

1. Michael B. Jordan — $50 million

Michael B. Jordan poses in the press room during the 98th Oscars. Photo: Frazer Harrison

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Michael Bakari Jordan

Michael Bakari Jordan Date of birth: 9 February 1987

9 February 1987 Age: 39 years old (as of 2026)

39 years old (as of 2026) Place of birth: Santa Ana, California, United States

Santa Ana, California, United States Profession: Actor, director, producer

Michael B Jordan's net worth is reportedly $50 million, making him the richest cast member of Sinners. He rose to international fame with his performances in Fruitvale Station, the Creed trilogy, and as Erik Killmonger in Black Panther. His fortune is further strengthened by his production company, Outlier Society, and his directorial work.

In 2025, the film producer starred in a dual lead role in Ryan Coogler's supernatural thriller Sinners, reportedly earning a $4 million base salary along with substantial back-end profits. Outside of Hollywood, he is a shrewd investor, holding stakes in English football club AFC Bournemouth and the Alpine F1 Team.

How much do Sinners actors get paid?

Michael B. Jordan is said to have earned a base salary of $4 million for his dual lead roles, with total earnings likely higher due to his producer role. While exact figures for the supporting cast aren’t public, industry estimates put co-star Hailee Steinfeld's pay at around $1 million, with other main ensemble members earning between $70,000 and $250,000.

What was Michael B. Jordan's salary for Sinners?

Michael B. Jordan reportedly earned a $4 million base salary for playing twins Smoke and Stack in the 2025 film Sinners. This doubles the $2 million he earned for Black Panther, with his total compensation likely boosted by back-end profit participation after the movie grossed $370 million worldwide.

How did Michael B. Jordan make his money?

Michael B. Jordan has amassed a $50 million fortune through a versatile career as an actor, producer, and director. His income comes from blockbuster film salaries, profits from his production company Outlier Society, and directing Creed III.

The actor also grows his wealth through high-profile endorsements with brands like Coach and Nike, as well as strategic investments, including a partial ownership stake in AFC Bournemouth and equity stakes in StockX.

How rich is Ryan Coogler?

The American director and screenwriter has an estimated net worth of $25 million as of 2026. Starting his career with $200,000 in student debt, he has since risen to box office stardom through the Creed and Black Panther franchises.

The Sinners cast features a mix of established stars and rising talents. Their wealth reflects successful careers across film, television, music, and business ventures. As the series gains popularity, the financial success of its standout performers continues to grow.

Legit.ng recently published an article about the Dubai Bling cast ranked by net worth. The Dubai Bling cast includes influencers, entrepreneurs, and luxury lifestyle icons, following their journeys through major brand deals, private-jet trips, and Dubai's glamorous social scene.

Mona Kattan, founder and CEO of the luxury perfume brand Kayali Fragrances, is the wealthiest cast member. Model Loujain Adada, whose net worth is estimated between $3.8 million and $4 million from her career and inheritance, enjoys a lavish lifestyle on and off the show.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng