20 most famous people from Venezuela who have shaped culture, sports and history

Venezuela is a South American country located on the northern end of the continent. Numerous of its citizens have distinguished themselves in various fields. The most famous people from Venezuela listed below have influenced the world in politics, governance, science, innovation, sports and entertainment.

Danny Ocean, Carolina Herrera, Simón Bolívar and Yulimar Rojas. Photo: Patricia J. Garcinuno, Ben Gabbe, and Mike Marsland on Getty Images, Ricardo Acevedo Bernal on commons.wikimedia.org

Key takeaways

Venezuela's early inhabitants, the indigenous Carib, Arawak and Chibcha people, stood out for their advanced agricultural skills .

. One of Venezuela's earliest leaders, Juan Vicente Gomez , made the country one of the world's largest oil exporters.

, made the country one of the world's largest oil exporters. Famous political leaders in the country include Simón Bolívar, José María Vargas, Hugo Chávez and Rómulo Gallegos , among others.

, among others. Famous actors and actresses from Venezuela include Alicia Machado, Édgar Ramírez, Gaby Espino, and Patricia Velásquez , among others

, among others Famous sporting figures from the Latin American country include Yulimar Rojas, Jose Altuve, and Salomón Rondón.

Most famous people from Venezuela

When compiling the list of the most famous Venezuelan men and women, we gathered information from various sources such as IMDb, Baseball Reference, Basketball Reference, Britannica, etc. While we strive for accuracy, profile details such as statistics and career achievements may change over time. Note that the list is in no particular order.

Name Place of birth in Venezuela Area of influence Simón Bolívar Caracas Politics and civil service José María Vargas La Guaira Politics and civil service Gustavo Dudamel Barquisimeto Entertainment Jose Altuve Maracay Sports Teresa Carreño Caracas Entertainment Miguel Cabrera Maracay Sports Danny Ocean Caracas Entertainment Irene Sáez Caracas Politics Carolina Herrera Caracas Fashion Édgar Ramírez San Cristobal Entertainment Lele Pons Caracas Entertainment Yulimar Rojas Caracas Sports Rómulo Gallegos Caracas Politics and literature Óscar Torres Caracas Sports Baruj Benaceraff Caracas Medical research Jacinto Convit Caracas Medical research Humberto Fernández-Morán Maracaibo Medical research María Corina Machado Caracas Politics and engineering Sascha Fitness Maracaibo Fitness Evaluna Montaner Caracas Entertainment

1. Simón Bolívar

Simón Bolívar fought for the independence of Venezuela, Bolivia, Colombia, Ecuador and Peru for over two decades. Photo: Ricardo Acevedo Bernal, commons.wikimedia.org

Full name : Simón Antonio de la Santísima Trinidad Bolívar y Ponte Palacios y Blanco

: Simón Antonio de la Santísima Trinidad Bolívar y Ponte Palacios y Blanco Date of birth : 24 July 1783

: 24 July 1783 Place of birth : Caracas, Venezuela

: Caracas, Venezuela Date of death : 17 December 1830

: 17 December 1830 Profession: Politician, military officer

Bolívar is a Venezuelan statesman who began his career as a military officer. He is arguably the most famous person in Venezuela. While he claims multiple nationalities, Simón Bolívar is credited with leading his country of birth to independence from Spanish rule.

2. José María Vargas

Physician José María Vargas is regarded as the father of medicine in Venezuela. Photo: Martín Tovar y Tovar, commons.wikimedia.org

Full name : José María Vargas Ponce

: José María Vargas Ponce Date of birth : 10 March 1786

: 10 March 1786 Place of birth : La Guaira, Venezuela

: La Guaira, Venezuela Date of death : 13 July 1854

: 13 July 1854 Profession: Politician, doctor

José María Vargas was among the most powerful doctors of medicine whose activism and political influence contributed to Venezuela's independence. Vargas held various positions in his life, including soldier, teacher, writer and poet, before serving as the second president of Venezuela.

3. Gustavo Dudamel

Gustavo Dudamel attends the 2025 Malaga Film Festival at the Cervantes Theatre in Malaga, Spain. Photo: Carlos Alvarez

Full name : Gustavo Adolfo Dudamel Ramírez

: Gustavo Adolfo Dudamel Ramírez Date of birth : 26 January 1981

: 26 January 1981 Age : 44 years as of April 2025

: 44 years as of April 2025 Place of birth : Barquisimeto, Venezuela

: Barquisimeto, Venezuela Profession: Musical director, conductor

Born in the music capital of Venezuela, Gustavo Dudamel is internationally renowned as a conductor and music director. Since 2009, he has received global acclaim through orchestral performances with the Los Angeles Philharmonic Orchestra.

4. Jose Altuve

Jose Altuve of the Houston Astros walks on the pitch during an April 2025 match against the Minnesota Twins at Target Field in Minnesota. Photo: David Berding

Full name : Jose Carlos Altuve

: Jose Carlos Altuve Date of birth : 6 May 1990

: 6 May 1990 Age : 34 years as of April 2025

: 34 years as of April 2025 Place of birth : Maracay, Venezuela

: Maracay, Venezuela Profession: Professional baseball player

Jose Altuve is one of the most famous Venezuelans in America. The professional baseball player plays for the Houston Astros in the MLB. The second baseman has won various awards, including the 2017 AL MVP, 2015 Gold Gloves, 7 Silver Sluggers, and 3 AL Batting titles, among others.

5. Teresa Carreño

Teresa Carreño is remembered as a piano virtuoso. Photo: @jackie2927

Full name : María Teresa Gertrudis de Jesús Carreño García

: María Teresa Gertrudis de Jesús Carreño García Date of birth : 22 December 1853

: 22 December 1853 Place of birth : Caracas, Venezuela

: Caracas, Venezuela Date of death : 12 June 1917

: 12 June 1917 Profession: Pianist, singer, composer, conductor

Venezuelan pianist Teresa Carreño is a musical force celebrated as the Valkyrie of the piano. The virtuoso pianist spent her 54-year career composing more than 75 works for voice, piano, choir, orchestra and instrumental ensembles.

6. Miguel Cabrera

Miguel Cabrera of the Detroit Tigers smiles in the dugout during a 2023 game against the Miami Marlins in Miami, Florida. Photo: Megan Briggs

Full name : José Miguel Cabrera Torres

: José Miguel Cabrera Torres Date of birth : 18 April 1983

: 18 April 1983 Age : 41 years as of April 2025

: 41 years as of April 2025 Place of birth : Maracay, Venezuela

: Maracay, Venezuela Profession: Professional baseball player

Jose Altuve's predecessor, Miguel Cabrera, ranks highly among famous Venezuelan baseball players. The former first baseman, third baseman, left fielder, and designated hitter debuted in the MLB in June 2003 and retired in October 2023. He played for the Florida Marlins and the Detroit Tigers.

7. Danny Ocean

Danny Ocean attended the Univision's Premio Lo Nuestro at Kaseya Centre in Miami, Florida. Photo:Sergi Alexander

Full name : Daniel Alejandro Morales Reyes

: Daniel Alejandro Morales Reyes Date of birth: 5 May 1992

5 May 1992 Age : 32 years as of April 2025

: 32 years as of April 2025 Place of birth: Caracas, Venezuela

Caracas, Venezuela Profession: Singer, songwriter, producer

Danny Ocean is one of the most famous singers from Venezuela, with nearly two billion listens of the hit single, Me Rehúso. The singer, songwriter and producer borrows his musical influence from Latin pop, reggaeton, dance-pop and moombahton. Some of his most famous songs include Imagínate, Dembow, and Fuera del mercado.

8. Irene Sáez

Former beauty queen, Irene Sáez, has built a formidable political career. Photo: @ALnaviocom

Full name : Irene Lailin Sáez Conde

: Irene Lailin Sáez Conde Date of birth : 13 December 1961

: 13 December 1961 Age : 63 years as of April 2025

: 63 years as of April 2025 Place of birth : Caracas, Venezuela

: Caracas, Venezuela Profession: Politician, pageant queen

Before she entered politics, Irene Sáez was an actress, model and beauty queen who wore the 1981 Miss Venezuela and Miss Universe crowns. She served as the elected mayor of Chacao Municipality and governor of the state of Nueva Esparta between 1992 and 2000.

9. Carolina Herrera

Carolina Herrera attended the 2017 Fragrance Foundation Awards in New York City, New York. Photo: James Devaney/GC Images

Full name : Carolina Herrera

: Carolina Herrera Date of birth : 8 January 1939

: 8 January 1939 Age : 86 years as of April 2025

: 86 years as of April 2025 Place of birth : Caracas, Venezuela

: Caracas, Venezuela Profession: Fashion designer

Carolina Herrera is a Venezuelan-American fashion designer who joined the International Best Dressed Hall of Fame in 1980. Herrera's bridal and lifestyle clothing collections, coupled with fragrances, oils, eyewear, and make-up lines, make her work a cut above the rest.

10. Édgar Ramírez

Edgar Ramirez attended the 2025 Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California. Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

Full name : Édgar Filiberto Ramírez Arellano

: Édgar Filiberto Ramírez Arellano Date of birth : 25 March 1977

: 25 March 1977 Age : 48 years as of April 2025

: 48 years as of April 2025 Place of birth : San Cristobal, Venezuela

: San Cristobal, Venezuela Profession: Actor

Famous Venezuelan actor, Édgar Ramírez, has made a name for himself in Hollywood with works such as Gold, Point Break, Borderlands, Florida Man, Yes Day and many more. The former journalist and soldier has consistently pushed the envelope with performances that have earned him numerous wins and award nominations.

11. Lele Pons

Lele Pons attended the Miami screening of Bad Boys: Ride Or Die. Photo: Alexander Tamargo/Sony Pictures Entertainment

Full name : Eleonora Pons Maronese

: Eleonora Pons Maronese Date of birth : 25 June 1996

: 25 June 1996 Age : 28 years as of April 2025

: 28 years as of April 2025 Place of birth : Caracas, Venezuela

: Caracas, Venezuela Profession: YouTuber, actress, singer

Lele Pons, a social media influencer, actress and singer, is one of the most famous women in Venezuela. As of April 2025, the former viner or skit maker has 18 million subscribers on YouTube, 53.8 million followers on Instagram, 8.5 million on Facebook, 32.9 million on TikTok and 1.8 million followers on X (Twitter).

12. Yulimar Rojas

Yulimar Rojas reacts after winning Gold in the Women's Triple Jump of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo, Japan. Photo: Kaz Photography

Full name : Yulimar Rojas Rodríguez

: Yulimar Rojas Rodríguez Date of birth : 21 October 1995

: 21 October 1995 Age : 29 years as of April 2025

: 29 years as of April 2025 Place of birth : Caracas, Venezuela

: Caracas, Venezuela Profession: Athlete

Known as La Reina Del Triple Salto or the queen of the triple jump, Yulimar Rojas is an Olympic champion and world record holder. The Caracas native has won multiple awards, including four world outdoor championships, three indoor world championships, and an Olympic gold and silver medal.

13. Rómulo Gallegos

Rómulo Gallegos's work as a literary force continues to inspire people around the world. Photo: Biblioteca Ayacucho, 1980., Public Domain, commons.wikimedia.org

Full name : Rómulo Ángel del Monte Carmelo Gallegos Freire

: Rómulo Ángel del Monte Carmelo Gallegos Freire Date of birth : 2 August 1884

: 2 August 1884 Place of birth : Caracas, Venezuela

: Caracas, Venezuela Date of death : 5 April 1969

: 5 April 1969 Profession: Politician, author

Rómulo Gallegos was a novelist, teacher, and politician. The writer of classics such as Doña Barbara, El Milagro del año, La rebelión, y otros cuentos, Sobre la misma tierra, and El forastero is regarded as the Venezuelan novelist of the 20th century. He also led the nation for nine months in 1948 as the first presidential leader of the 20th century.

14. Óscar Torres

Oscar Torres (front) defends the ball against Sofiane Boulaya (back) during the 2002 FIBA World Basketball Championships. Photo: John Ruthroff/AFP

Full name : Óscar Jose Torres Martinez

: Óscar Jose Torres Martinez Date of birth : 18 December 1976

: 18 December 1976 Age : 48 years as of April 2025

: 48 years as of April 2025 Place of birth : Caracas, Venezuela

: Caracas, Venezuela Profession: Professional basketball player

Óscar Torres is a former shooting guard who played for the Golden State Warriors and the Houston Rockets in the NBA. Other basketball teams he has played for include SS Basket Napoli, Billings Rim Rockers, CSKA Moscow, BC Khimki Moscow, and Marinos de Oriente. Torres has also represented the Venezuelan national team in the Olympics and FIBA tournaments.

15. Baruj Benacerraf

Baruj Benacerraf won the 1980 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine alongside two other scientists for his work in immunology. Photo: @venezolanosilustres

Full name : Baruj Benaceraff Larsy

: Baruj Benaceraff Larsy Date of birth : 29 October 1920

: 29 October 1920 Place of birth : Caracas, Venezuela

: Caracas, Venezuela Date of death : 2 August 2011

: 2 August 2011 Profession: Immunologist

According to the American Association of Immunologists, Dr. Baruj Benacerraf's work as an immunologist was inspired by his struggles with asthma as a child. His 1980 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine was shared between three scientists: George Snell, Jean Dausset and himself.

The award recognised his pioneering study on how genetic factors regulate an individual's immune responses. The discovery brought to light the association between certain autoimmune diseases and particular MHC antigens.

16. Jacinto Convit

Jacinto Convit's legacy as the creator of the leprosy vaccine continues to influence generations. Photo: @Rainmaker1973

Full name : Jacinto Convit García

: Jacinto Convit García Date of birth : 11 September 1913

: 11 September 1913 Place of birth : Caracas, Venezuela

: Caracas, Venezuela Date of death : 12 May 2014

: 12 May 2014 Profession: Physician, immunologist

Jacinto Convit set the world ablaze with hope after the invention of the leprosy vaccine. In addition to preventing leprosy, the 1988 Nobel Peace Prize winner actively worked to create a cancer immunotherapy protocol that is still shaping treatment strategies through the Jacinto Convit World Organization (JCWO).

17. Humberto Fernández-Morán

Humberto Fernández-Moran is remembered as the inventor of the diamond scalpel. Photo: @contrapuntovzla

Full name : Humberto Fernández-Morán Villalobos

: Humberto Fernández-Morán Villalobos Date of birth : 18 February 1924

: 18 February 1924 Place of birth : Maracaibo, Venezuela

: Maracaibo, Venezuela Date of death : 17 March 1999

: 17 March 1999 Profession: Civil servant, physician, research scientist

At the height of his career, Venezuelan inventor Humberto Fernández-Morán was a pioneer in the field of electron microscopy. His role in the invention of the diamond scalpel significantly advanced the development of electromagnetic lenses for electron microscopy.

Before his expulsion from the country, he furthered scientific and medical research. His efforts include founding the Venezuelan Institute of Neurology and Brain Research.

18. María Corina Machado

Opposition leader María Corina Machado smiles after signing her 2023 presidential candidacy application at the national primary commission in Caracas, Venezuela. Photo: Carlos Becerra

Full name : María Corina Machado Parisca

: María Corina Machado Parisca Date of birth : 7 October 1967

: 7 October 1967 Age : 57 years as of April 2025

: 57 years as of April 2025 Place of birth : Caracas, Venezuela

: Caracas, Venezuela Profession: Politician, engineer

María Corina Machado, also known as The Iron Lady of Venezuela, is an industrial engineer turned political icon. The current opposition leader and the opposition party leader has served as a member of the Venezuelan National Assembly

19. Sascha Fitness

Sascha Barboza is a renowned Venezuelan author, fitness and nutrition coach. Photo: @saschafitness

Full name : Sascha Barboza

: Sascha Barboza Date of birth : 19 December 1984

: 19 December 1984 Age : 40 years as of April 2025

: 40 years as of April 2025 Place of birth : Maracaibo, Venezuela

: Maracaibo, Venezuela Profession: Fitness influencer

Sascha Barboza, also known as Sascha Fitness, has moulded her career in fitness and nutrition into the most recognised fitness influencer in Latin America. Her fitness and nutrition inspired books include Las Recetas De @Sascha Fitness, Los Secretos de Sascha Fitness: Logra Un Nuevo Estilo de Vida and Las Recetas de @Saschafitness.

20. Evaluna Montaner

Evaluna Montaner at the 2023 Billboard Latin Women In Music awards ceremony at the Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida. Photo: Rich Polk/Billboard

Full name : Evaluna Mercedes Reglero Rodríguez de Echeverry

: Evaluna Mercedes Reglero Rodríguez de Echeverry Date of birth : 7 August 1997

: 7 August 1997 Age : 27 years as of April 2025

: 27 years as of April 2025 Place of birth : Caracas, Venezuela

: Caracas, Venezuela Profession: Actress, singer, dancer, TV presenter, social media influencer

Evaluna Montaner is a multifaceted entertainer. As per her IMDb profile, she is best known for her reality TV show, The Montaners and roles in films and TV shows such as Hot Pursuit, Club 57, Koati, and Grachi.

Who is the most famous singer in Venezuela?

Venezuela is well known for its tapestry of music genres and subgenres. Iconic musicians who have borrowed from the genres include Oscar De León, Simón Díaz, Nella, and Danny Ocean

Who is the most famous actor from Venezuela?

The Bourne Ultimatum actor, Édgar Ramírez, is at the top of his game as a Hollywood actor. Other famous actors and actresses from Venezuela include Patricia Velasquez, Andrew Divoff, Gaby Espino, and Majandra Delfino, among others.

Who is the most famous athlete from Venezuela?

At the time of writing, track star Yulimar Rojas enjoys peak fame, success and performance. In baseball, the MLB boasts of past and present superstars such as Miguel Cabrera, Luis Aparicio, Bobby Abreu, Omar Vizquel, and José Altuve.

Famous people from Venezuela hold influence in different fields. The birthplace of iconic political figures such as Simón Bolívar and José María Vargas Ponce, the South American country continues to produce famous people in new and emerging fields. These include Lele Pons in social media influence and Jose Altuve in the sporting world.

