Africa Digital Media Awards

Global site navigation

Local editions

20 most famous people from Venezuela who have shaped culture, sports and history
Top Lists

20 most famous people from Venezuela who have shaped culture, sports and history

by  Ciku Njuguna 10 min read

Venezuela is a South American country located on the northern end of the continent. Numerous of its citizens have distinguished themselves in various fields. The most famous people from Venezuela listed below have influenced the world in politics, governance, science, innovation, sports and entertainment.

The most famous people from Venezuela
Danny Ocean, Carolina Herrera, Simón Bolívar and Yulimar Rojas. Photo: Patricia J. Garcinuno, Ben Gabbe, and Mike Marsland on Getty Images, Ricardo Acevedo Bernal on commons.wikimedia.org
Source: UGC

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Key takeaways

  • Venezuela's early inhabitants, the indigenous Carib, Arawak and Chibcha people, stood out for their advanced agricultural skills.
  • One of Venezuela's earliest leaders, Juan Vicente Gomez, made the country one of the world's largest oil exporters.
  • Famous political leaders in the country include Simón Bolívar, José María Vargas, Hugo Chávez and Rómulo Gallegos, among others.
  • Famous actors and actresses from Venezuela include Alicia Machado, Édgar Ramírez, Gaby Espino, and Patricia Velásquez, among others
  • Famous sporting figures from the Latin American country include Yulimar Rojas, Jose Altuve, and Salomón Rondón.

Most famous people from Venezuela

Read also

15 famous native American women who changed the course of history

When compiling the list of the most famous Venezuelan men and women, we gathered information from various sources such as IMDb, Baseball Reference, Basketball Reference, Britannica, etc. While we strive for accuracy, profile details such as statistics and career achievements may change over time. Note that the list is in no particular order.

NamePlace of birth in VenezuelaArea of influence
Simón BolívarCaracasPolitics and civil service
José María VargasLa GuairaPolitics and civil service
Gustavo DudamelBarquisimetoEntertainment
Jose AltuveMaracaySports
Teresa CarreñoCaracasEntertainment
Miguel CabreraMaracaySports
Danny OceanCaracasEntertainment
Irene SáezCaracasPolitics
Carolina HerreraCaracasFashion
Édgar RamírezSan CristobalEntertainment
Lele PonsCaracasEntertainment
Yulimar RojasCaracasSports
Rómulo GallegosCaracasPolitics and literature
Óscar TorresCaracasSports
Baruj BenaceraffCaracasMedical research
Jacinto ConvitCaracasMedical research
Humberto Fernández-MoránMaracaiboMedical research
María Corina MachadoCaracasPolitics and engineering
Sascha FitnessMaracaiboFitness
Evaluna MontanerCaracasEntertainment

Read also

What's the best football academy in the world? Top 10 academies and their notable alumni

1. Simón Bolívar

A portrait of Simón Bolívar as he sits on a throne-like seat in a general's uniform.
Simón Bolívar fought for the independence of Venezuela, Bolivia, Colombia, Ecuador and Peru for over two decades. Photo: Ricardo Acevedo Bernal, commons.wikimedia.org
Source: UGC
  • Full name: Simón Antonio de la Santísima Trinidad Bolívar y Ponte Palacios y Blanco
  • Date of birth: 24 July 1783
  • Place of birth: Caracas, Venezuela
  • Date of death: 17 December 1830
  • Profession: Politician, military officer

Bolívar is a Venezuelan statesman who began his career as a military officer. He is arguably the most famous person in Venezuela. While he claims multiple nationalities, Simón Bolívar is credited with leading his country of birth to independence from Spanish rule.

2. José María Vargas

A portrait of José María Vargas sitting in a black outfit
Physician José María Vargas is regarded as the father of medicine in Venezuela. Photo: Martín Tovar y Tovar, commons.wikimedia.org
Source: UGC
  • Full name: José María Vargas Ponce
  • Date of birth: 10 March 1786
  • Place of birth: La Guaira, Venezuela
  • Date of death: 13 July 1854
  • Profession: Politician, doctor

José María Vargas was among the most powerful doctors of medicine whose activism and political influence contributed to Venezuela's independence. Vargas held various positions in his life, including soldier, teacher, writer and poet, before serving as the second president of Venezuela.

Read also

Meet Frida Kahlo’s siblings: a look at her sisters and their role in her life

3. Gustavo Dudamel

Gustavo Dudamel poses in a blue suit during the 2025 Malaga Film Festival
Gustavo Dudamel attends the 2025 Malaga Film Festival at the Cervantes Theatre in Malaga, Spain. Photo: Carlos Alvarez
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Gustavo Adolfo Dudamel Ramírez
  • Date of birth: 26 January 1981
  • Age: 44 years as of April 2025
  • Place of birth: Barquisimeto, Venezuela
  • Profession: Musical director, conductor

Born in the music capital of Venezuela, Gustavo Dudamel is internationally renowned as a conductor and music director. Since 2009, he has received global acclaim through orchestral performances with the Los Angeles Philharmonic Orchestra.

4. Jose Altuve

Jose Altuve of the Houston Astros walks on a baseball pitch
Jose Altuve of the Houston Astros walks on the pitch during an April 2025 match against the Minnesota Twins at Target Field in Minnesota. Photo: David Berding
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Jose Carlos Altuve
  • Date of birth: 6 May 1990
  • Age: 34 years as of April 2025
  • Place of birth: Maracay, Venezuela
  • Profession: Professional baseball player

Jose Altuve is one of the most famous Venezuelans in America. The professional baseball player plays for the Houston Astros in the MLB. The second baseman has won various awards, including the 2017 AL MVP, 2015 Gold Gloves, 7 Silver Sluggers, and 3 AL Batting titles, among others.

Read also

The rise of Yetunde Barnabas: From beauty queen to Nollywood star

5. Teresa Carreño

A portrait of Teresa Carreño in a stripped dress.
Teresa Carreño is remembered as a piano virtuoso. Photo: @jackie2927
Source: Twitter
  • Full name: María Teresa Gertrudis de Jesús Carreño García
  • Date of birth: 22 December 1853
  • Place of birth: Caracas, Venezuela
  • Date of death: 12 June 1917
  • Profession: Pianist, singer, composer, conductor

Venezuelan pianist Teresa Carreño is a musical force celebrated as the Valkyrie of the piano. The virtuoso pianist spent her 54-year career composing more than 75 works for voice, piano, choir, orchestra and instrumental ensembles.

6. Miguel Cabrera

Miguel Cabrera is pictures in a Detroit Tigers baseball kit.
Miguel Cabrera of the Detroit Tigers smiles in the dugout during a 2023 game against the Miami Marlins in Miami, Florida. Photo: Megan Briggs
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: José Miguel Cabrera Torres
  • Date of birth: 18 April 1983
  • Age: 41 years as of April 2025
  • Place of birth: Maracay, Venezuela
  • Profession: Professional baseball player

Jose Altuve's predecessor, Miguel Cabrera, ranks highly among famous Venezuelan baseball players. The former first baseman, third baseman, left fielder, and designated hitter debuted in the MLB in June 2003 and retired in October 2023. He played for the Florida Marlins and the Detroit Tigers.

Read also

Meet Iyin Aboyeji, the man building Africa's Silicon Valley

7. Danny Ocean

Danny Ocean poses on the red carpet of Univision's Premio Lo Nuestro
Danny Ocean attended the Univision's Premio Lo Nuestro at Kaseya Centre in Miami, Florida. Photo:Sergi Alexander
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Daniel Alejandro Morales Reyes
  • Date of birth: 5 May 1992
  • Age: 32 years as of April 2025
  • Place of birth: Caracas, Venezuela
  • Profession: Singer, songwriter, producer

Danny Ocean is one of the most famous singers from Venezuela, with nearly two billion listens of the hit single, Me Rehúso. The singer, songwriter and producer borrows his musical influence from Latin pop, reggaeton, dance-pop and moombahton. Some of his most famous songs include Imagínate, Dembow, and Fuera del mercado.

8. Irene Sáez

Irene Sáez poses standing near a barricade.
Former beauty queen, Irene Sáez, has built a formidable political career. Photo: @ALnaviocom
Source: Twitter
  • Full name: Irene Lailin Sáez Conde
  • Date of birth: 13 December 1961
  • Age: 63 years as of April 2025
  • Place of birth: Caracas, Venezuela
  • Profession: Politician, pageant queen

Before she entered politics, Irene Sáez was an actress, model and beauty queen who wore the 1981 Miss Venezuela and Miss Universe crowns. She served as the elected mayor of Chacao Municipality and governor of the state of Nueva Esparta between 1992 and 2000.

Read also

What João Felix's parents and siblings had to say about his future career

9. Carolina Herrera

Carolina Herrera is pictured walking during the 2017 Fragrance Foundation Awards.
Carolina Herrera attended the 2017 Fragrance Foundation Awards in New York City, New York. Photo: James Devaney/GC Images
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Carolina Herrera
  • Date of birth: 8 January 1939
  • Age: 86 years as of April 2025
  • Place of birth: Caracas, Venezuela
  • Profession: Fashion designer

Carolina Herrera is a Venezuelan-American fashion designer who joined the International Best Dressed Hall of Fame in 1980. Herrera's bridal and lifestyle clothing collections, coupled with fragrances, oils, eyewear, and make-up lines, make her work a cut above the rest.

10. Édgar Ramírez

Édgar Ramírez poses on the red carpet in a black velvet suit during the 2025 Golden Globe Awards.
Edgar Ramirez attended the 2025 Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California. Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Édgar Filiberto Ramírez Arellano
  • Date of birth: 25 March 1977
  • Age: 48 years as of April 2025
  • Place of birth: San Cristobal, Venezuela
  • Profession: Actor

Famous Venezuelan actor, Édgar Ramírez, has made a name for himself in Hollywood with works such as Gold, Point Break, Borderlands, Florida Man, Yes Day and many more. The former journalist and soldier has consistently pushed the envelope with performances that have earned him numerous wins and award nominations.

Read also

Jessica Cediel biography: age, net worth, boyfriend, career

11. Lele Pons

Lele Pons poses standing in a pink outfit
Lele Pons attended the Miami screening of Bad Boys: Ride Or Die. Photo: Alexander Tamargo/Sony Pictures Entertainment
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Eleonora Pons Maronese
  • Date of birth: 25 June 1996
  • Age: 28 years as of April 2025
  • Place of birth: Caracas, Venezuela
  • Profession: YouTuber, actress, singer

Lele Pons, a social media influencer, actress and singer, is one of the most famous women in Venezuela. As of April 2025, the former viner or skit maker has 18 million subscribers on YouTube, 53.8 million followers on Instagram, 8.5 million on Facebook, 32.9 million on TikTok and 1.8 million followers on X (Twitter).

12. Yulimar Rojas

Yulimar Rojas
Yulimar Rojas reacts after winning Gold in the Women's Triple Jump of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo, Japan. Photo: Kaz Photography
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Yulimar Rojas Rodríguez
  • Date of birth: 21 October 1995
  • Age: 29 years as of April 2025
  • Place of birth: Caracas, Venezuela
  • Profession: Athlete

Known as La Reina Del Triple Salto or the queen of the triple jump, Yulimar Rojas is an Olympic champion and world record holder. The Caracas native has won multiple awards, including four world outdoor championships, three indoor world championships, and an Olympic gold and silver medal.

Read also

Carmen Villalobos biography: Age, height, net worth, boyfriend

13. Rómulo Gallegos

Rómulo Gallegos
Rómulo Gallegos's work as a literary force continues to inspire people around the world. Photo: Biblioteca Ayacucho, 1980., Public Domain, commons.wikimedia.org
Source: UGC
  • Full name: Rómulo Ángel del Monte Carmelo Gallegos Freire
  • Date of birth: 2 August 1884
  • Place of birth: Caracas, Venezuela
  • Date of death: 5 April 1969
  • Profession: Politician, author

Rómulo Gallegos was a novelist, teacher, and politician. The writer of classics such as Doña Barbara, El Milagro del año, La rebelión, y otros cuentos, Sobre la misma tierra, and El forastero is regarded as the Venezuelan novelist of the 20th century. He also led the nation for nine months in 1948 as the first presidential leader of the 20th century.

14. Óscar Torres

Óscar Torres
Oscar Torres (front) defends the ball against Sofiane Boulaya (back) during the 2002 FIBA World Basketball Championships. Photo: John Ruthroff/AFP
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Óscar Jose Torres Martinez
  • Date of birth: 18 December 1976
  • Age: 48 years as of April 2025
  • Place of birth: Caracas, Venezuela
  • Profession: Professional basketball player

Óscar Torres is a former shooting guard who played for the Golden State Warriors and the Houston Rockets in the NBA. Other basketball teams he has played for include SS Basket Napoli, Billings Rim Rockers, CSKA Moscow, BC Khimki Moscow, and Marinos de Oriente. Torres has also represented the Venezuelan national team in the Olympics and FIBA tournaments.

Read also

Outstanding facts about Irina Baeva biography: age, height, parents, net worth, partner

15. Baruj Benacerraf

Baruj Benaceraff pictured sitting in a laboratory.
Baruj Benacerraf won the 1980 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine alongside two other scientists for his work in immunology. Photo: @venezolanosilustres
Source: Facebook
  • Full name: Baruj Benaceraff Larsy
  • Date of birth: 29 October 1920
  • Place of birth: Caracas, Venezuela
  • Date of death: 2 August 2011
  • Profession: Immunologist

According to the American Association of Immunologists, Dr. Baruj Benacerraf's work as an immunologist was inspired by his struggles with asthma as a child. His 1980 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine was shared between three scientists: George Snell, Jean Dausset and himself.

The award recognised his pioneering study on how genetic factors regulate an individual's immune responses. The discovery brought to light the association between certain autoimmune diseases and particular MHC antigens.

16. Jacinto Convit

Jacinto Convit poses sitting next to a high-tech microscope
Jacinto Convit's legacy as the creator of the leprosy vaccine continues to influence generations. Photo: @Rainmaker1973
Source: Twitter
  • Full name: Jacinto Convit García
  • Date of birth: 11 September 1913
  • Place of birth: Caracas, Venezuela
  • Date of death: 12 May 2014
  • Profession: Physician, immunologist

Jacinto Convit set the world ablaze with hope after the invention of the leprosy vaccine. In addition to preventing leprosy, the 1988 Nobel Peace Prize winner actively worked to create a cancer immunotherapy protocol that is still shaping treatment strategies through the Jacinto Convit World Organization (JCWO).

Read also

Walter Anga biography: age, house, family, movies, net worth

17. Humberto Fernández-Morán

Humberto Fernández-Moran poses in front of a high-tech microscope.
Humberto Fernández-Moran is remembered as the inventor of the diamond scalpel. Photo: @contrapuntovzla
Source: Twitter
  • Full name: Humberto Fernández-Morán Villalobos
  • Date of birth: 18 February 1924
  • Place of birth: Maracaibo, Venezuela
  • Date of death: 17 March 1999
  • Profession: Civil servant, physician, research scientist

At the height of his career, Venezuelan inventor Humberto Fernández-Morán was a pioneer in the field of electron microscopy. His role in the invention of the diamond scalpel significantly advanced the development of electromagnetic lenses for electron microscopy.

Before his expulsion from the country, he furthered scientific and medical research. His efforts include founding the Venezuelan Institute of Neurology and Brain Research.

18. María Corina Machado

María Corina Machado poses sitting in a green outfit after signing her candidacy application.
Opposition leader María Corina Machado smiles after signing her 2023 presidential candidacy application at the national primary commission in Caracas, Venezuela. Photo: Carlos Becerra
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: María Corina Machado Parisca
  • Date of birth: 7 October 1967
  • Age: 57 years as of April 2025
  • Place of birth: Caracas, Venezuela
  • Profession: Politician, engineer

María Corina Machado, also known as The Iron Lady of Venezuela, is an industrial engineer turned political icon. The current opposition leader and the opposition party leader has served as a member of the Venezuelan National Assembly

Read also

Who is Narcos’ Miguel Ángel Félix Gallardo and where is he now?

19. Sascha Fitness

Sascha Barboza poses in a green outfit
Sascha Barboza is a renowned Venezuelan author, fitness and nutrition coach. Photo: @saschafitness
Source: Instagram
  • Full name: Sascha Barboza
  • Date of birth: 19 December 1984
  • Age: 40 years as of April 2025
  • Place of birth: Maracaibo, Venezuela
  • Profession: Fitness influencer

Sascha Barboza, also known as Sascha Fitness, has moulded her career in fitness and nutrition into the most recognised fitness influencer in Latin America. Her fitness and nutrition inspired books include Las Recetas De @Sascha Fitness, Los Secretos de Sascha Fitness: Logra Un Nuevo Estilo de Vida and Las Recetas de @Saschafitness.

20. Evaluna Montaner

Evaluna Montaner poses on the red carpet of the 2023 Billboard Latin Women In Music awards ceremony
Evaluna Montaner at the 2023 Billboard Latin Women In Music awards ceremony at the Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida. Photo: Rich Polk/Billboard
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Evaluna Mercedes Reglero Rodríguez de Echeverry
  • Date of birth: 7 August 1997
  • Age: 27 years as of April 2025
  • Place of birth: Caracas, Venezuela
  • Profession: Actress, singer, dancer, TV presenter, social media influencer

Evaluna Montaner is a multifaceted entertainer. As per her IMDb profile, she is best known for her reality TV show, The Montaners and roles in films and TV shows such as Hot Pursuit, Club 57, Koati, and Grachi.

Read also

Interesting facts about Karla Souza: age, parents, net worth, movies and TV shows

Who is the most famous singer in Venezuela?

Venezuela is well known for its tapestry of music genres and subgenres. Iconic musicians who have borrowed from the genres include Oscar De León, Simón Díaz, Nella, and Danny Ocean

Who is the most famous actor from Venezuela?

The Bourne Ultimatum actor, Édgar Ramírez, is at the top of his game as a Hollywood actor. Other famous actors and actresses from Venezuela include Patricia Velasquez, Andrew Divoff, Gaby Espino, and Majandra Delfino, among others.

Who is the most famous athlete from Venezuela?

At the time of writing, track star Yulimar Rojas enjoys peak fame, success and performance. In baseball, the MLB boasts of past and present superstars such as Miguel Cabrera, Luis Aparicio, Bobby Abreu, Omar Vizquel, and José Altuve.

Famous people from Venezuela hold influence in different fields. The birthplace of iconic political figures such as Simón Bolívar and José María Vargas Ponce, the South American country continues to produce famous people in new and emerging fields. These include Lele Pons in social media influence and Jose Altuve in the sporting world.

Read also

Dj Arafat: List of events that led to his demise that will really shock you

Legit.ng has recently published an article listing the most famous people around the world. While it may be challenging to point out and measure fame, the ranking covers influential individuals with contributions to everyday life.

These include people in the performing arts, sports, politics, business, science, and innovation. The list includes some of the most internet-famous individuals. Read on and discover the story behind some of the most popular people around the world.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Ciku Njuguna avatar

Ciku Njuguna (Lifestyle writer) Ciku Njuguna is a journalist with four years of experience in content creation working with Sports Brief and CyberSchool technologies. She has a BSc in Nutrition and Dietetics (2018) and a Postgraduate Diploma in Education from the University of Nairobi (2022). Ciku joined Legit.ng in 2024, where she currently covers lifestyle content. In 2023, she finished the AFP course on Digital Investigation Techniques. In 2024, she participated in the Google News Initiative training program. Email: ciku.njuguna1@gmail.com

Hot: