The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arraigned the former Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, alongside his wife and son. They were remanded by the Federal High Court in Abuja after they appeared in court over an N8.7 billion corruption charge.

Justice Joyce Abdulmalik of the trial court ordered that the former minister and son should be returned to the Kuje Correctional Centre in Abuja, while his wife was asked to be remanded in Suleja Correctional Centre in Niger State.

Court remands Abubakar Malami amid Nasir El-Rufai's dilemma Photo Credit: @officialEFCC

Malami, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, is facing the trial along with his son, Abdulaziz and one of his wives, Bashir Asaba, on a 16-count charge levelled against them by the EFCC. The anti-graft agency accused the Malamis of laundering ₦8.7 billion, but they have pleaded not guilty to the charges during their arraignment on Monday, December 29, 2025.

Malami, a chieftain of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) is facing the trial amid the dilemma confronting Nasir El-Rufai, the immediate past governor of Kaduna state and a chieftain of the ADC. He is currently in the detention of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC)

