Top 10 youngest NBA teams of all time ranked by average age of players

In professional basketball, experience is valuable, yet the youngest NBA teams bring a thrilling element of surprise. Youthful line-ups inject speed, fresh tactics, and unpredictability into the court, challenging established veterans. This post explores the youngest NBA teams of all time and how their adaptability makes them formidable opponents.

Oklahoma City Thunder (L), Chicago Bulls (C), and Atlanta Hawks (R). Photo: @okcthunder, @atlhawks on Instagram, @chicagobulls on X (Twitter) (modified by author)

Source: UGC

In ranking the youngest NBA teams of all time, we used data from multiple reliable sources, including NBA-Age, NBA, HoopsHype, and Bleacher Report. However, note that the ranking reflects historical averages during each season and may not consider all player changes.

Top 10 youngest NBA teams

These National Basketball Association teams are characterised by their low average age and showcase unparalleled energy and ambition. Here are the youngest NBA teams of all time, showcasing their unique contribution to the sport.

NBA team Average age Oklahoma City Thunder 24.148 Portland Trail Blazers 24.200 San Antonio Spurs 24.209 Detroit Pistons 24.278 Memphis Grizzlies 24.360 Brooklyn Nets 25.131 Chicago Bulls 25.140 Atlanta Hawks 25.159 Utah Jazz 25.25 Washington Wizards 25.46

1. Oklahoma City Thunder

The Oklahoma City Thunder line up during the national anthem before the game against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center on November 26, 2022, in Houston, Texas. Photo: Alex Bierens de Haan

Source: Getty Images

Average age: 24.148

24.148 Number of players: 17

17 Oldest players: Victor Oladipo (32), Davis Bertans (32), Kenrich Williams (29)

The Oklahoma City Thunder is among the youngest NBA teams of all time. The team boasts a 22-9 record from 9 February 2024, thanks to a core of NBA players aged 25 and under. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander leads with MVP-calibre performances, averaging 31.2 points and 6.3 assists per game. The youngest players include:

Ousmane Dieng: 21 years old (Born on 21 May 2003)

Cason Wallace: 21 years old (Born on 7 November 2003)

Chet Holmgren: 22 years old (Born on 1 May 2002)

2. Portland Trail Blazers

The Portland Trail Blazers players. Photo: @NBANews on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Average age: 24.200

24.200 Number of players: 15

15 Oldest players: Jerami Grant (30), Matisse Thybulle (27), Malcolm Brogdon (31)

The Portland Trail Blazers are a youthful squad building for the future. With an average age of 24.2, they rely on rising stars like Scoot Henderson and Shaedon Sharpe, aged 20, to lead their rebuild. Veteran Malcolm Brogdon provides leadership as the team navigates its transition. The youngest players include:

Rayan Rupert: 19 years old (Born on 31 May 2004)

Scoot Henderson: 20 years old (Born on 3 February 2004)

Shaedon Sharpe: 20 years old (Born on 30 May 2004)

3. San Antonio Spurs

The San Antonio Spurs line up ahead of their NBA game against the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena on February 12, 2024, in Toronto, Canada. Photo: Cole Burston

Source: Getty Images

Average age : 24.209

: 24.209 Number of players : 17

: 17 Oldest players: Doug McDermott (32), Devonte’ Graham (29), Khem Birch (30)

The San Antonio Spurs roster includes rejuvenated players like Victor Wembanyama, aged 20 as of November 2024. With a team averaging 24.209 years, the Spurs showcase young talent guided by legendary coach Gregg Popovich. The in the team include:

Victor Wembanyama: 20 years old (Born on 4 January 2004)

Malaki Branham: 21 years old (Born on 12 May 2003)

Julian Champagnie: 21 years old (Born on 29 June 2003)

4. Detroit Pistons

Average age: 24.278

24.278 Number of players : 16

: 16 Oldest players: Alec Burks (33), Bojan Bogdanović (35), Monte Morris (29)

The Detroit Pistons are betting on their young core to lead a resurgence. Bojan Bogdanović and Alec Burks provide veteran stability, while new additions Ausar Thompson and Jaden Ivey bring energy and potential. The youngest players are showcased below:

Ausar Thompson: 21 years old (Born on 30 January 2003)

Jaden Ivey: 22 years old (Born on 13 February 2002)

Killian Hayes: 23 years old (Born on 27 July 2001)

5. Memphis Grizzlies

The Memphis Grizzlies pose for the 2022-23 team photo on March 25, 2023 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. Photo: Joe Murphy/NBAE

Source: Getty Images

Average age: 24.360

24.360 Number of players: 15

15 Oldest players: Steven Adams (31), Derrick Rose (36), Jaren Jackson Jr. (25)

The Memphis Grizzlies maintain a youthful roster, averaging 24.360 years. Emerging NBA stars like Jaren Jackson Jr. and Desmond Bane are anchoring the team while their youngest talents are making strides. The youngest players in the team are:

G.G. Jackson II: 19 years old (Born on 17 December 2004)

David Roddy: 22 years old (Born on 27 March 2002)

Jake LaRavia: 22 years old (Born on 3 November 2001)

6. Brooklyn Nets

Average age: 25.131

25.131 Number of players : 16

: 16 Oldest players: Royce O’Neale (31), Patty Mills (36), Spencer Dinwiddie (31)

The Brooklyn Nets are blending experience with a focus on their youngest stars, like rookies Noah Clowney and Dariq Whitehead. Veterans such as Patty Mills and Spencer Dinwiddie guide the roster, which averages 25.131 years. The youngest players include:

Noah Clowney: 19 years old (Born on 14 July 2005)

Dariq Whitehead: 19 years old (Born on 1 August 2005)

Cam Thomas: 23 years old (Born on 13 October 2001)

7. Chicago Bulls

The Chicago Bulls team. Photo: @chicagobulls on X (Twitter) (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Average age: 25.140

25.140 Number of players: 15

15 Oldest players: Nikola Vučević (34), DeMar DeRozan (35), Alex Caruso (30)

The Chicago Bulls retain an experienced core while incorporating young players into their rotation. Veterans like DeRozan and Vučević anchor the team, while Julian Phillips and Patrick Williams show promise for the future. The youngest players include:

Julian Phillips: 20 years old (Born on 5 March 2004)

Dalen Terry: 22 years old (Born on 12 July 2002)

Patrick Williams: 23 years old (Born on 26 August 2001)

8. Atlanta Hawks

The Atlanta Hawks team. Photo: @AtlantaHawksSN on X (Twitter) (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Average age: 25.159

25.159 Number of players: 15

15 Oldest players: Bogdan Bogdanović (32), Clint Capela (30), Patty Mills (36)

The Atlanta Hawks mix veteran experience with youthful energy, making them competitive yet developmental. At 25.159 years average, their youngest contributors include rookie Kobe Bufkin, AJ Griffin, and Jalen Johnson. Here are the youngest players in the team:

Kobe Bufkin: 20 years old (Born on 21 September 2004)

AJ Griffin: 21 years old (Born on 25 August 2003)

Jalen Johnson: 22 years old (Born on 18 December 2001)

9. Utah Jazz

The Utah Jazz team. Photo: @courtsidebuzzig on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Average age: 25.250

25.250 Number of players : 17

: 17 Oldest players: Kelly Olynyk (33), Kris Dunn (30), Jordan Clarkson (32)

The Utah Jazz are transitioning with a mix of veterans and promising young talents. At an average age of 25.25, the Jazz lean on veterans like Kelly Olynyk and Jordan Clarkson for leadership, while rookies Taylor Hendricks and Keyonte George show great potential for the future. The youngest players include:

Taylor Hendricks: 20 years old (Born on 22 November 2003)

Keyonte George: 20 years old (Born on 8 November 2003)

Ochai Agbaji: 23 years old (Born on 20 April 2001)

10. Washington Wizards

Average age: 25.460

25.460 Number of players : 15

: 15 Oldest players: Delon Wright (32), Danilo Gallinari (36), Tyus Jones (28)

The Washington Wizards focus on development, especially with rookie Bilal Coulibaly, who brings promise at 19. Veterans like Gallinari and Wright offer experience to balance the youth. Below are the youngest players in the team:

Bilal Coulibaly: 19 years old (Born on 26 July 2004)

Johnny Davis: 22 years old (Born on 27 February 2002)

Corey Kispert: 24 years old (Born on 3 March 2000)

What is the oldest NBA team in history?

The Sacramento Kings are the oldest NBA franchise. Their roots date back to the Rochester Royals, founded in 1923. They joined the NBA in 1948 and relocated multiple times before settling in Sacramento in 1985.

Who was only 17 when he entered the NBA?

Drafted by the Los Angeles Lakers directly out of high school, Andrew Bynum became one of the youngest players in league history. He entered the NBA in 2005 at the age of 17.

These youngest NBA teams demonstrate how youth, ambition, and fresh talent can reshape the court by challenging traditional teams and redefining the league’s future. With young talents, these teams bring new dynamics to the court, often surprising more experienced squads.

Legit.ng recently published a comprehensive list of players with the longest NBA career. The NBA has witnessed numerous legendary players throughout its history. However, only a handful have had the longevity to remain in the league for an extended period, competing at the highest level for 15 or even 20 seasons, which is incredibly admirable.

In the history of the NBA, over 4,500 players have competed, with the average career spanning approximately 4.5 years. Read on to uncover the top ten longest-playing NBA stars and the number of seasons played.

Source: Legit.ng