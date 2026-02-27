Governor Bala Mohammed meets President Tinubu to discuss security concerns in Bauchi State

Mohammed reassures allegiance to PDP amidst Fintiri's defection to APC, urging collaborative governance

Increased armed clashes in Bauchi prompt the governor's plea for federal intervention and support

FCT, Abuja - Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed visited President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Friday, February 27, 2026, at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

Governor Mohammed’s visit comes after Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Finitri defection makes Governor Mohammed the lone PDP governor in the North East region.

The PDP governor said his visit to President Tinubu has no connection to politics or defection.

As reported by Daily Trust, he said he was at the Presidential Villa to discuss issues concerning security in his state.

“I am a PDP man. I am not here for politics or defection. I am here for governance and partnership. This is a time to collaborate with the Federal Government in the national interest, particularly on security.”

The Bauchi governor lamented that armed bandits and criminal elements had clashed with security agencies in the state.

He said it has triggered panic among residents, “many of whom have fled to neighbouring local governments and states for safety.

“I personally visited the affected areas with heads of security agencies, assessed the situation, and compiled a report which I presented to Mr. President, seeking special intervention. The response has been very positive. He has given directives and assured us of federal support.”

