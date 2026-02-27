Super Eagles striker Paul Onuachu scored in Trabzonspor's 3-1 win against Karagumruk in the Turkish Super Lig

The 31-year-old goal is a subtle message to coach Eric Chelle ahead of the four-nation invitational tournament

Onuachu is currently the leading goal scorer in Turkey, after netting 18 goals in 21 matches

Nigeria sports journalist Gbenga Adeleye spoke with Legit.ng on the chance of Onuachu making an ipact with the national team

Super Eagles forward Paul Onuachu has sent a strong message to head coach Eric Chelle ahead of the 2026 four-nation invitational tournament scheduled for the March international break in Jordan.

The Nigerian striker was on target in Trabzonspor’s 3-1 victory over Fatih Karagumruk at Papara Park on Friday night, February 27, a result that kept the hosts third in the Turkish Super Lig standings.

Onuachu opened the scoring in the 20th minute, heading home from Ozan Tufan’s cross from the right wing. The visitors equalised eight minutes later through Daniele Verde, who fired in a superb left-footed strike.

The duo of Paul Onuachu and Chibuike Nwaiwu score for Trabzonspor against Fatih Karagumruk at Papara Park in Trabzon, Turkiye. Photo by: Hakan Burak Altunoz/Anadolu.

Source: Getty Images

Three minutes into the second half, Chibuike Nwaiwu restored Trabzonspor’s lead with a close-range header after Tufan’s deft nod from a corner.

In the 50th minute, Nwaiwu grabbed his second of the night, converting from Onuachu’s headed assist off another set piece to seal the 3-1 win, per One Football.

Onuachu shines ahead of friendlies

Paul Onuachu has now scored in seven consecutive league matches for Trabzonspor in the 2025/26 campaign.

Watch the video:

The 31-year-old leads the scoring chart with 18 goals in 21 appearances, as the club sit third with 51 points, per Sofa Score.

The former Southampton FC striker netted once for Nigeria at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, scoring against Uganda.

The lanky striker has sent a reminder to coach Eric Chelle with his performance ahead of the four-nation tournament in Amman, where the three-time AFCON winners will take on Jordan and Iran from March 27 to 31.

Chelle needs to change his pattern - Adeleye

Nigerian sports journalist Gbenga Adeleye believes Paul Onuachu can thrive under Eric Chelle if the coach adjusts his tactical approach.

Speaking exclusively to Legit.ng, Adeleye explained that Onuachu requires consistent service in the box, unlike Victor Osimhen, who can drive attacks from midfield and create his own scoring opportunities. He said:

Super Eagles striker Paul Onuachu sends a message to coach Eric Chelle ahead of the four-nation invitational. Photo by: Hakan Burak Altunoz/Anadolu.

Source: Getty Images

“Paul Onuachu is a fantastic player, and we can all see that his goals are not flukes. The forward can prosper under Eric Chelle if the coach adapts his playing style to suit him.

“You have to supply him with quality balls, similar to how Yakubu Aiyegbeni was utilised, if you want to see him score. Unlike Victor Osimhen, he does not usually initiate attacks from midfield but thrives when properly fed in the box.”

NFF responds to Chelle's demands

Legit.ng earlier reported that the NFF responded to Eric Chelle's 19-point demand for a new contract through its general secretary, Dr Mohammed Sanusi.

The federation remains calm over the manager's future as they expressed confidence that he will fulfil the final year of his current contract.

Source: Legit.ng