The Nigeria Football Federation has clarified the status of ex-Arsenal goalkeeper Arthur Okonkwo's national switch amid reports that FIFA has approved it.

Okonkwo is one of the dual-nationality players on the radar of the NFF and has confirmed his intention to switch his nationality and play for Nigeria.

NFF clarifies Arthur Okonkwo's nationality switch status.

The Wrexham goalkeeper has gained recognition in recent years after leaving boyhood club Arsenal in search of first-team football and established himself at the Welsh side.

NFF clarifies Okonkwo's status

The NFF, through its Head of International competitions, Dayo Enebi, has confirmed that the goalkeeper is in the process, but it has yet to be finalised by FIFA.

“The process is still ongoing and has not been completed yet. Okonkwo is one we are looking at, but as of today, his international switch has not been concluded,” Enebi told Footy Africa.

“I can confirm that Okonkwo is definitely one of the players being primed to switch to Nigeria, even though the switch is still in progress. From what I know, there are others too, as the coaching crew is looking to strengthen areas where reinforcements are needed.”

According to the NFF, the Super Eagles will take part in a four-nation invitational tournament in Amman in March, during which they will face Iran and Jordan on March 27 and 31.

Enebi added that Eric Chelle could invite Okonkwo to train and familiarise with the team pending the approval of his switch, as the tournament is not an official match.

“I think the coach will invite Okonkwo for the tournament in Amman. It is not an official competition, so even if his switch is not completed by then, he can still come to train and familiarise himself with the team,” he added.

Okonkwo will strengthen the Super Eagles amid Stanley Nwabali’s unemployed status, Amas Obasogie’s suspension in Tanzania and Maduka Okoye’s uncertainty.

Arthur Okonkwo in action for Wrexham against Chuba Akpom's Ipswich Town.

The NFF in recent years has intensified efforts to get players of multiple nationalities to play for Nigeria, achieving moderate success in the endeavour.

Former captain William Troost-Ekong, 2024 African Footballer of the Year, Ademola Lookman, and nearly 100-cap star Alex Iwobi are some of the success stories.

There are many others who got away, including Eberechi Eze, Tammy Abraham, Fikayo Tomori, Noah Atubolu and others, but it has not deterred the NFF.

Many others switched nationality but have struggled to break into the team or faded after a few runs of games, and this includes Chuba Akpom and Kevin Akpoguma.

Chelle set to invite new players

Legit.ng previously reported that Eric Chelle will invite new players to the Super Eagles squad for the friendly matches against Iran and Jordan in Amman.

Okonkwo was one of the players named, but it is now expected that he would not play if invited and would only familiarise himself with the team.

