How Aguero Banks is finding his voice in a noisy world

Aguero Banks, whose real name is Chukwu Francis, is a fast-rising Nigerian rapper and songwriter from Enugu State. He gained recognition for songs such as God Is Never Late and The Hero (Ọnyịkọ). Aguero is also known for blending rap with Afrobeat sounds.

Profile summary

Full name Chukwu Francis Chukwubuikem Stage name Aguero Banks Gender Male Date of birth 9 November 1997 Age 28 years old (as of 2025) Zodiac Scorpio Place of birth Amabiriba Okpanku, Aninri LGA, Enugu State, Nigeria Current residence Lagos, Nigeria Nationality Nigerian Ethnicity African Tribe Igbo State of origin Enugu State Religion Christianity Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Father Mr. Ogbonnaya Chukwu Relationship status Single Education Alex Ekwueme Federal University, Ndufu-Alike (AE-FUNAI), Ebonyi State Profession Rapper, songwriter Instagram @aguero_banks

Aguero Banks' biography

The Nigerian rapper was born Chukwu Francis Chukwubuikem in Amabiriba Okpanku, Aninri Local Government Area, Enugu State, Nigeria. He grew up in a family that loved music, his father was a local DJ. Talking about his early days, Aguero told TurnTable Charts in 2024:

I’m Aguero Banks, a real life hip-hop artist from Enugu, South eastern part of Nigeria. I make real life music and my environment while growing up plays a huge role in my music process and one can easily tell that I’m a product of my environment

Aguero Banks completed his primary and secondary schooling in Enugu State, Nigeria. He then went to Alex Ekwueme Federal University, Ndufu‑Alike (AE-FUNAI) in Ebonyi State, where he studied Sociology and graduated in 2020. In 2021, he completed his National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) program in Benue State.

Aguero Banks' career journey

Aguero Banks started his music journey in 2015 while he was still at university. He was a prominent figure in the campus entertainment scene, winning several awards, including SUG Entertainer of the year and Campus hit song of the year multiple times.

In 2020, he signed with FOMO Records and began releasing music professionally. He became known for his mix of rap and Afrobeat, using simple but powerful lyrics about life, struggles, and success.

Banks first gained widespread recognition for his debut, Extended Playlist (EP) Pains and Sacrifice, released in 2021. The EP consisted of six tracks, including Facie featuring JeriQ and Olisa featuring Peruzzi. His EP God Is Never Late (2023) and The Hero (Ọnyịkọ) (2024) helped him achieve further recognition in Nigeria and beyond.

Banks' official debut album, The Hero, topped the Apple Music Album Chart in Nigeria upon its release. Below is a list of some of his albums and EPs:

Pains and Sacrifice (2021)

(2021) Dreams & Nightmares (2022)

(2022) God is Never Late (2023)

(2023) The Hero (Ọnyịkọ ) (2024)

(2024) Dying Minute (2025)

(2025) PTSD 2 USDT II (2025)

The Nigerian rapper has collaborated with several artists throughout his career, including rapper Phyno, Hugo P, Reekado Banks, Kolaboy and Wizard Chan.

FAQs

Who is Aguero Banks? Aguero Banks is a Nigerian rapper and songwriter, known for hits like Facie, Olisa, Akwa Ego, My Street, and Sober. What is the real name of Aguero Banks? The rapper's real name is Chukwu Francis Chukwubuikem. Where is Aguero Banks from? He is from Amabiriba Okpanku, Aninri Local Government Area, in Enugu State, Nigeria. What is Aguero Banks' age? The popular Nigerian entertainer is 28 years old as of 2025. He was born on 9 November 1997. Where is Aguero Banks' state of origin? The rapper is from Enugu State, Nigeria. Which record label is Aguero Banks signed to? He is signed to FOMO Records. Is Aguero Banks a graduate? Aguero Banks is a graduate of Sociology from Alex Ekwueme Federal University, Ndufu-Alike (AE-FUNAI) in Ebonyi State, Nigeria. Is Aguero Banks in a relationship? As of now, there is no public information about Aguero Banks being in a relationship. He has not shared any details about his dating life, therefore, he is presumed single.

Aguero Banks is considered one of the leading new wave artists in the Nigerian rap scene, known for self-expression through rap, narrating his real life experience in the streets before he made it out. Some of his famous songs include Akwa Ego, My Street, and Sober. He has also released hit projects like his EP Pains and Sacrifice (2021) and album The Hero (Ọnyịkọ) (2024).

