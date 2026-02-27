Videos of Saidi Balogun in Mecca, Saudi Arabia, amid the ongoing Ramadan, have emerged on social media

The highlight was a heartwarming video of the veteran actor praying for his colleague, Olaniyi Afonja, aka Sanyeri

His heartfelt prayer for the comic actor has, however, stirred concern from many Nigerians as they asked questions about Sanyeri's health

Nollywood actor Saidi Balogun, also known as Saheed Balogun, made waves on social media over his special prayer for his colleague Olaniyi Afonja, Sanyeri, while on holy pilgrimage in Mecca, Saudi Arabia.

Saidi, who recently marked his birthday, was spotted in ihram at Mecca's Grand Mosque, as he fervently prayed for fellow Yoruba comedian Sanyeri.

Speaking in the Yoruba language, the actor prayed for success, blessings, long life, among others for his colleague.

Sanyeri also shared the video on his official Instagram page as he expressed gratitude to Saidi for his prayers.

"Amen Thank you brother @saidibalogun Famliy help me say Amen," he wrote in a caption.

Many express concern for Sanyeri as Saidi Balogun prays for him in Mecca. Credit: sanyeri

The video of Saidi Balogun praying for his colleague Sanyeri in Mecca is below:

Concern trails Saidi Balogun's prayer

The actor's prayer has sparked concerns about Sanyeri's health. In October 2024, the comic actor made headlines over a video of him in a US restaurant as his hands appeared to be shaking slightly with every move he made while reaching for his food.

The jittering also seemed more obvious when he reached for his ketchup and tried to open it. He, however, remains active on social media as of February 2026.

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments, read them below:

awayemicheal said:

"I hope nothing is wrong with Sanyeri? Amen to all his prayer."

OniTunde1386598 said:

"Be like sanyeri no dey ok Been a while o Since I see him on set."

alabiluqmon commented:

"He did well remembering Sanyeri in his prayers at Harom. But reciting Surotul Fatiha which wasn't properly recited at d end of his prayer was a mistake. It is suppoesd to be recited in d beginning before his prayers and then used as a Tawassul (means to plea). Allah knows best."

adebowaleo15534 said:

"He’s just praying for him nothing do sanyeri Abi you people no hear Yoruba ni?"

ki_iks wrote:

"Some muslims need to learn modesty and humility in prayers etc. You can pray for people without needing to film it."

Zabitex50D said:

"na fathia baba recite like that abi na Mai hear dey pain me ni."

tobyno_dc101 reacted:

"This Fathia I no do Amin eee for you ooo,but the rest Prayer will be for you and I and everyone of us all."

