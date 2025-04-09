Football is one of the world’s most popular sports, and millions aspire to become professional players. While thousands of football academies exist globally, only a few are considered the best, known for their exceptional quality and consistent success. Discover some of the top football academies and their notable alumni.

Football academies worldwide are known for shaping young talent into top-level players. These academies focus on developing skills, improving techniques, and preparing players for professional football. Here are some of the best football academies globally.

Name Country Notable Academy graduates La Masia (FC Barcelona Academy) Spain Lionel Messi, Xavi Hernández, Andrés Iniesta Ajax Youth Academy (De Toekomst) Netherlands Johan Cruyff, Frank de Boer, Dennis Bergkamp Sporting CP Academy Portugal Cristiano Ronaldo, Luís Figo, João Moutinho, Ricardo Quaresma, Bruno Fernandes Clairefontaine National Football Institute France Thierry Henry, Kylian Mbappé, Nicolas Anelka Bayern Munich Academy Germany Philipp Lahm, Thomas Müller, Bastian Schweinsteiger Benfica Campus Portugal João Félix, Bernardo Silva, Rúben Dias, Ederson, Gonçalo Ramos Chelsea Academy England Mason Mount, Reece James, Tammy Abraham, Declan Rice Manchester United Academy England David Beckham, Ryan Giggs, Paul Scholes, Marcus Rashford, George Best Santos FC Academy Brazil Pelé, Neymar Jr., Robinho, Diego River Plate Academy Argentina Javier Mascherano, Gonzalo Higuaín, Julián Álvarez

1. La Masia (FC Barcelona Academy)

Country : Spain

: Spain Ground : La Masia

: La Masia Founded : 1979

: 1979 Notable alumni: Lionel Messi, Xavi Hernández, Andrés Iniesta

La Masia, the youth academy of FC Barcelona, is one of the most famous football academies in the world. It includes a capacity of 83 athletes and has been instrumental in Barcelona's European success, producing numerous world-class players.

The academy earned global recognition in the late 2000s and early 2010s. Many of its players, including Lionel Messi, Xavi Hernández, Andrés Iniesta, Sergio Busquets, and Gerard Piqué, have helped make FC Barcelona one of the best teams in the world.

2. AFC Ajax Youth Academy

Country : Netherlands

: Netherlands Ground : De Toekomst

: De Toekomst Founded : 18 March 1900

: 18 March 1900 Notable alumni: Johan Cruyff, Frank de Boer, Dennis Bergkamp

The Ajax Youth Academy manages 13 youth teams (ages 7–18). It is known for its strong focus on developing players with excellent skills and understanding of the game. The academy regularly promotes young players to its first team and has strong global partnerships to ensure career opportunities for its graduates.

In September 2020, the Ajax Youth Academy came in 2nd place to the FK Partizan Academy from Serbia with 77 trained footballers. Since its creation, the academy has produced many famous footballers, such as Johan Cruyff, Frank de Boer, Dennis Bergkamp, Matthijs de Ligt, and Frenkie de Jong. These stars have gone on to have successful careers.

3. Sporting CP Academy

Country : Portugal

: Portugal Ground : Academia Cristiano Ronaldo

: Academia Cristiano Ronaldo Founded : 1 July 1906

: 1 July 1906 Notable alumni: Cristiano Ronaldo, Luís Figo, João Moutinho

The Sporting CP Youth Academy, also known as Academia Sporting, is the youth development system of the Portuguese football club Sporting CP. Located in Alcochete, Sporting CP Academy is known for its personalised training tailored to individual strengths.

The academy is also recognised for its history of producing top-level professional football players, such as Cristiano Ronaldo, Luís Figo, João Moutinho, Ricardo Quaresma, and Bruno Fernandes, who have gone on to excel in world football.

Country : France

: France Ground: Clairefontaine-en-Yvelines

Clairefontaine-en-Yvelines Founded : 1988

: 1988 Notable alumni: Thierry Henry, Kylian Mbappe

The Clairefontaine National Football Institute is one of the most prestigious football academies in the world. It is known for its success in nurturing future stars for the French national team and top football clubs worldwide.

The football academy has produced some of the most talented French and non-French players, including Nicolas Anelka, Louis Saha, William Gallas, Hatem Ben Arfa, Abou Diaby, Medhi Benatia, Blaise Matuidi, Raphaël Guerreiro, , and Thierry Henry. These players have gone on to have very successful careers in professional football.

5. Bayern Munich Academy

Country: Germany

Germany Ground : FC Bayern Campus

: FC Bayern Campus Founded : 1902

: 1902 Notable alumni: Philipp Lahm, Thomas Müller, Bastian Schweinsteiger

Bayern Munich are the most successful club in Germany, having won a record 32 Bundesliga titles and 20 DFB-Pokal trophies. This success has been built upon a strong academy that has produced numerous talented players over the years. The Bayern Munich Academy was created in 1902 and restructured in 1995.

It offers young, talented a special opportunity to develop their skills for an entire season and to train according to the German record champions' philosophy. It has educated many players, such as Philipp Lahm, Thomas Müller, Bastian Schweinsteiger, David Alaba, and Serge Gnabry, who have gone on to play for Bundesliga and the German national team.

6. Benfica Campus

Country : Portugal

: Portugal Ground: Benfica Campus, Seixal, Lisbon Region

Benfica Campus, Seixal, Lisbon Region Founded : 2006

: 2006 Notable alumni: João Félix, Bernardo Silva, Rúben Dias, Ederson, Gonçalo Ramos

SL Benfica has achieved considerable success in Portugal, and part of that success can be attributed to the quality of players who have graduated from its academy and succeeded in their careers. The club's academy uses modern technology and innovative coaching techniques to create the best training environment for top players.

Over the years, Benfica Campus has nurtured superstars, including João Félix, Bernardo Silva, Rúben Dias, Ederson, and Gonçalo Ramos. These players have gone on to play for top European clubs and the Portuguese national team. Rodrigo Magalhães is the campus's technical coordinator and has been working in youth development at the club since 2005.

7. Chelsea Academy

Country : England

: England Ground : Kingsmeadow, Cobham Training Centre, Stamford Bridge

: Kingsmeadow, Cobham Training Centre, Stamford Bridge Founded: 2004

2004 Notable alumni: Mason Mount, Reece James

The Chelsea Academy, founded in 2004 in England, is one of the best football academies in the world. It develops players from under 9 to under 21, with teams competing in various leagues and tournaments. The academy has a history of success, including multiple wins of the FA Youth Cup and reaching the final of the UEFA Youth League.

In 2016, the academy was awarded Category One status by the Premier League. It has produced many successful players, including Mason Mount, Reece James, Conor Gallagher, Tammy Abraham, John Terry, Declan Rice, and Fikayo Tomori.

8. Manchester United Academy

Country : England

: England Ground : Leigh Sports Village, Leigh

: Leigh Sports Village, Leigh Founded : 1936

: 1936 Notable alumni: David Beckham, Ryan Giggs, Paul Scholes

The Manchester United Academy, founded in 1936 in England, is one of the most successful football academies in the world. It is highly respected for its focus on developing players from a young age, both on and off the field.

The football academy has produced legendary players like David Beckham, Ryan Giggs, Paul Scholes, Marcus Rashford, and George Best. Many of its graduates have played key roles in Manchester United’s success and have also represented their national .

9. Santos FC Academy

Country : Brazil

: Brazil Ground : Vila Belmiro, Santos CT Meninos da Vila, Santos

: Vila Belmiro, Santos CT Meninos da Vila, Santos Founded : 14 April 1912

: 14 April 1912 Notable alumni: Pelé, Neymar Jr., Robinho, Diego

Santos FC Academy is another one of the best football academies in the world. Located in São Paulo, Brazil, Santos FC Academy's main goal is to discover talented young players who have future potential to play for Santos' first team.

The academy teaches its young players how to develop their soccer intelligence, dribbling, and flair. Since its creation, it has produced some of the greatest football players in history, including Pelé, Neymar Jr., Robinho, Diego, and Paulo Henrique Ganso.

10. River Plate Academy

Country : Argentina

: Argentina Ground : Estadio Más Monumental

: Estadio Más Monumental Founded: 1901

1901 Notable alumni: Javier Mascherano, Gonzalo Higuaín, Julián Álvarez

River Plate's academy is one of the most successful in Argentina, consistently producing top talent for both the domestic league and international football. Players like Radamel Falcao, Hernan Crespo and Javier Mascherano are some of the notable alumni who came through the ranks at the iconic club before moving to Europe.

What is Europe's best academy?

La Masia (FC Barcelona Academy) is widely considered Europe's best football academy.

Do Academy players get paid?

In most football academies, players do not get paid a salary while they are still in the youth development stage.

The cost to join a football academy in the UK can vary widely depending on the academy and its level of training.

Football academies play a vital role in the development of the sport. La Masia (FC Barcelona Academy) is often considered the best football academy in the world. It has produced many legendary players like Lionel Messi, Xavi Hernández, and Andrés Iniesta. Other top football academies include Ajax Youth Academy and Bayern Munich Academy.

