Bill Gates has reacted to allegations linking him to the Jeffrey Epstein file as he addressed some of the claims

The billionaire recently granted an interview where he spoke about his extramarital affair and other issues

Fans reacted to the interview, sharing their views on what the businessman said about his life

William Henry Gates III, co-founder of Microsoft, has opened up about his extramarital affairs during a recent town hall meeting.

The meeting with staff of the Gates Foundation was reviewed by The Wall Street Journal, where the billionaire businessman reflected on aspects of his past.

According to the recording, Bill Gates expressed regret over his association with convicted bedroom activity offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Gates was among several influential global figures whose names appeared in documents related to the Jeffrey Epstein case, which has fuelled scrutiny and speculation.

In his words:

“It was a huge mistake to spend time with Epstein, and to also bring Gates Foundation executives into meetings with Epstein,” he said.

Bill Gates speaks about affairs

Admitting his mistakes, the billionaire disclosed that he had affairs with two Russian women while he was still married to his now ex-wife, Melinda French Gates.

According to him:

“I did have affairs, one with a Russian bridge player who met me at bridge events, and one with a Russian nuclear physicist whom I met through business activities,” he said.

Speaking further, the Microsoft co-founder stated that Epstein later became aware of his relationships with the Russian women. However, he clarified that the women were not connected to Epstein’s victims, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Gates also maintained that he was not involved with any of Epstein’s victims who passed in a New York jail cell in 2019 while awaiting trial.

“I did nothing illicit. I saw nothing illicit,” Gates told staff at the town hall.

He explained that he met Epstein in 2011 and had several dinners with him over a three-year period because Epstein claimed he could help raise funds from wealthy individuals for global health initiatives.

“I met Jeffrey in 2011 and so over a period of three years, I had a number of dinners with him. The focus was always that he knew a lot of very rich people and he was saying he could get them to give money to global health. In retrospect, that was a dead end. I was foolish to spend time with him. I was one of the many people who regret ever knowing him,” he said.

Here is the interview recording below:

Fans react to Bills Gates' interview

Here are comments below:

@parisswilliams5903 reacted:

"Is he really trying to gaslight us into believing the email was fake when there's a photo of it."

@ELKOOKO commented:

"Imagine putting your name on this interview. What did I just watch. Absolute insanity to think channel 9 would think this is going to fly."

@theoffender3113 stated:

"So Jeffery was sending emails to himself, ok got it.".

@samlol5545 shared:

"Trying to clean an oil spill with a napkin is what this interview is."

@MycketTuff wrote:

"Proof that media is colluding with these criminals. Shame on you."

