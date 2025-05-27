15 famous people from El Salvador who put the country on the map

The famous people from El Salvador, such as Julio Torres and Roque Dalton, have impacted the world through their contributions to politics, leadership, sports, and entertainment. El Salvador, though the smallest country in Central America, has many citizens who have made their mark in various fields.

Ana Yancy Clavel (L), Julio Torres (C), and Ana Villafañe (R) are among the famous people from El Salvador. Photo: Marcel Thomas, FilmMagic, Noam Galai (modified by author)

Key takeaways

The notable individuals from El Salvador are celebrated not only on the global stage but also serve as symbols of national pride and inspiration for the people of El Salvador.

and inspiration for the people of El Salvador. Famous political leaders from El Salvador include President Nayib Bukele and Mauricio Funes .

. Famous sporting figures from El Salvador, also known as the Land of Volcanoes, include Jorge "Mágico" González, Ronnie Aguilar, and Rodolfo Zelaya.

Most famous people from El Salvador

It is challenging to confidently identify the most famous Salvadoran individuals, as people gain recognition in different ways and across various fields. For this list, we focused on overall success, popularity, and influence in their respective areas, etc. Note that the list is in no particular order.

Name Profession Óscar Arnulfo Romero Catholic priest, human rights activist Mauricio Funes Politician, journalist Ana Villafañe Actress, singer Nayib Bukele Politician, businessman Roque Dalton Poet, essayist, journalist, political activist Julio Torres Actor, writer, producer, comedian Rodolfo Zelaya Former professional footballer Jorge "Mágico" González Former professional football player Álvaro Torres Singer, songwriter Francesca Miranda Fashion designer Cristina López Race walker, former legislator Ronnie Aguilar Former professional basketball player DJ Keoki Musician, DJ Ana Yancy Clavel Model, TV presenter Idubina Rivas Model, beauty pageant

1. Óscar Arnulfo Romero

Portrait of the Archbishop of San Salvador, Oscar Romero. Photo: Leif Skoogfors

Full name: Óscar Arnulfo Romero y Galdámez

Óscar Arnulfo Romero y Galdámez Date of birth: 15 August 1917

15 August 1917 Date of death: 24 March 1980

24 March 1980 Age at death: 62 years old

62 years old Place of birth: Ciudad Barrios, El Salvador

Ciudad Barrios, El Salvador Profession: Catholic priest, human rights activist

Óscar Romero is widely regarded as one of El Salvador's most respected and influential figures, known worldwide for his commitment to justice, peace, and human rights. He boldly used his sermons and radio broadcasts to condemn human rights abuses and call for an end to repression.

Romero held several significant positions within the Catholic Church: he served as Auxiliary Bishop of the Archdiocese of San Salvador, Titular Bishop of Tambeae, and later as Bishop of Santiago de María, before becoming the fourth Archbishop of San Salvador.

On 24 March 1980, the priest was assassinated while celebrating Mass in the chapel of the Hospital of Divine Providence in San Salvador.

2. Mauricio Funes

Former El Salvadorian President Carlos Mauricio Funes Cartagena speaks at the 68th United Nations General Assembly in New York City. Photo: Andrew Burton

Full name: Carlos Mauricio Funes Cartagena

Carlos Mauricio Funes Cartagena Date of birth: 18 October 1959

18 October 1959 Death of death: 21 January 2025

21 January 2025 Age at death: 65 years

65 years Place of birth: San Salvador, El Salvador

San Salvador, El Salvador Profession: Politician, journalist

Mauricio Funes was a notable Salvadoran journalist and politician who became the country's first leftist president. He served as the 79th president of El Salvador from 2009 to 2014. Funes worked as CNN's correspondent in El Salvador from 1991 to 2007. He earned Columbia University's Maria Moors Cabot Prize for journalism.

The former Salvadoran president passed away on 21 January 2025 at the age of 65 after suffering from a serious chronic ailment. He died at a hospital in Managua, Nicaragua.

3. Ana Villafañe

Ana Villafane performs onstage during the 2025 Town Hall Spring Shout Benefit Concert. Photo: Taylor Hill

Full name: Ana Teresa Villafañe

Ana Teresa Villafañe Date of birth: 5 June 1989

5 June 1989 Age: 35 years old (as of May 2025)

35 years old (as of May 2025) Place of birth: Miami, Florida, United States

Miami, Florida, United States Profession: Actress, singer

Ana Villafañe is one of the famous actresses with Salvadoran roots, through her father, who hails from El Salvador. Her mother is Cuban. Ana gained prominence for her roles in WondLa, New Amsterdam, and Los Americans. Besides acting, she has pursued music, releasing songs such as Reckless and Fahrenheit.

4. Nayib Bukele

President Nayib Bukele of El Salvador meets with U.S. President Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC. Photo: Win McNamee

Full name: Nayib Armando Bukele Ortez

Nayib Armando Bukele Ortez Date of birth: 24 July 1981

24 July 1981 Age: 43 years old (as of May 2025)

43 years old (as of May 2025) Place of birth: San Salvador, El Salvador

San Salvador, El Salvador Profession: Politician, businessman

Nayib has been the 81st Salvadoran president since 2019. In 2022, President Bukele initiated a large-scale anti-gang operation under a state of emergency, resulting in over 58,000 people, including more than 1,600 children, being arrested between March and November 2022.

In 2024, President Nayib ran and won for a second consecutive term by bypassing constitutional restrictions, relying on a ruling issued by the restructured Constitutional Court.

5. Roque Dalton

Roque Dalton reading a newspaper. Photo: @BelkisMoncada8 (modified by author)

Full name: Roque Antonio Dalton Garcia

Roque Antonio Dalton Garcia Date of birth: 14 May 1935

14 May 1935 Date of death: 10 May 1975

10 May 1975 Age at death: 40 years old

40 years old Place of birth: San Salvador, El Salvador

San Salvador, El Salvador Profession: Poet, essayist, journalist, political activist

Roque Dalton is one of the greatest Salvadoran writers of the 20th century. His poetry collections, including La Ventana en el rostro, El Mar, and Taberna y otros lugares, are considered foundational works of Latin American literature. In May 1975, Dalton was assassinated by fellow members of his rebel group.

6. Julio Torres

Julio Torres attends the 2025 Film Independent Spirit Awards. Photo: Gregg DeGuire

Full name: Julio Torres

Julio Torres Date of birth: 11 February 1987

11 February 1987 Age: 38 years old (as of 2025)

38 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth: San Salvador, El Salvador

San Salvador, El Salvador Profession: Actor, writer, producer, comedian

Julio Torres is among the famous actors from El Salvador. As per IMDb, he is also a writer who has written several films and TV shows, such as Saturday Night Live, The Special Without Brett Davis, Los Espookys, and Problemista. Julio has starred in movies and TV series such as Nimona, Fantasmas, and Boys Go to Jupiter.

7. Rodolfo Zelaya

Rodolfo Zelaya, El Salvador, in action during the El Salvador Vs Trinidad and Tobago CONCACAF Gold Cup group B football match. Photo: Tim Clayton

Full name: Rodolfo Antonio Zelaya Garcia

Rodolfo Antonio Zelaya Garcia Date of birth: 3 July 1988

3 July 1988 Age: 36 years old (as of May 2025)

36 years old (as of May 2025) Place of birth: Usulutan, El Salvador

Usulutan, El Salvador Profession: Former professional footballer

Rodolfo Zelaya, better known as Fito, is a retired Salvadoran footballer widely regarded as one of the country's most talented and influential players. He began his professional football journey with Alianza F.C. in 2008.

The football player was a member of the El Salvador national team that reached the quarterfinals of the 2013 CONCACAF Gold Cup. He retired in January 2025 after playing for over two decades.

8. Jorge "Mágico" González

Actor Jorge González attends the Berlin premiere of "Raus aus dem Teich". Photo: Matthias Nareyek

Full name: Jorge Alberto González Barillas

Jorge Alberto González Barillas Date of birth: 13 March 1958

13 March 1958 Age: 67 years old (as of 2025)

67 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth: San Salvador, El Salvador

San Salvador, El Salvador Profession: Former professional football player

Jorge González, popularly known as El Mágico, is among the famous soccer players from El Salvador in history. His professional career began with ANTEL and later played for clubs like Independiente Nacional and Club Deportivo FAS. He played mainly as a forward. Jorge retired from professional football in 1999.

9. Álvaro Torres

Full name: Álvaro Torres

Álvaro Torres Date of birth: 9 April 1954

9 April 1954 Age: 71 years old as of May 2025

71 years old as of May 2025 Place of birth: Usulutan, El Salvador

Usulutan, El Salvador Profession: Singer, songwriter

Álvaro Torres is among the famous singers from El Salvador, known for his romantic Latin ballads. He released his debut album, Algo Especial, in 1976 after moving to Guatemala. Torres has released hit tracks such as Ni Tu, Ni Ella, Hazme Olvidarla, Chiquita Mia, and Mi Angel De Amor.

10. Francesca Miranda

Francesca Miranda seated on the edge of a polished wooden cabinet. Photo: @francescamiranda_ (modified by author)

Full name: Francesca Miranda

Francesca Miranda Date of birth: 5 August 1957

5 August 1957 Age: 67 years old (as of May 2025)

67 years old (as of May 2025) Place of birth: San Salvador, El Salvador

San Salvador, El Salvador Profession: Fashion designer

Francesca Miranda is a renowned fashion designer born in San Salvador, El Salvador. Although she has spent much of her professional life in Colombia, her Salvadoran heritage continues to play a meaningful role in shaping her identity.

Francesca started her fashion career in 1995 under the Xango brand. She has dressed several celebrities, including Teyonah Paris, Rebecca Mader, Sofia Milos, Nadia Dawn, Perrey Reeves, and Andrea Minski.

11. Cristina López

Cristina López of El Salvador wraps herself in her country’s flag after crossing the finish line of the 20 km race walk. Photo: Mauricio DUENAS (modified by author)

Full name: Cristina Esmeralda López

Cristina Esmeralda López Date of birth: 19 September 1982

19 September 1982 Age: 42 years old (as of May 2025)

42 years old (as of May 2025) Place of birth: Ozatlán, El Salvador

Ozatlán, El Salvador Profession: Race walker, former legislator

Cristina López is a professional race walker and former legislator. In 2007, she made history by becoming El Salvador's first and, so far, only gold medalist at the Pan American Games. In addition to her success in athletics, Cristina ventured into politics, serving as a deputy in El Salvador's Legislative Assembly from 2015.

12. Ronnie Aguilar

Centre Ronnie Aguilar, a former Colorado State player, during a Lakers training camp session. Photo: Irfan Khan

Full name: Ronnie Amir Aguilar Romero

Ronnie Amir Aguilar Romero Date of birth: 24 June 1987

24 June 1987 Age: 37 years old (as of May 2025)

37 years old (as of May 2025) Place of birth: Los Angeles, California, United States

Los Angeles, California, United States Profession: Former professional basketball player

Ronnie is a retired professional basketball player. He is of Salvadoran and Honduran descent. His father hails from El Salvador, and his mother from Honduras. Ronnie played college basketball at Colorado State University and later at Cal State Dominguez Hills.

Aguilar played for numerous basketball teams, including Bakersfield Jam, Trotamundos de Carabobo, Texas Legends, Formosa Dreamers, and Hainan Haixiang. In 2013, he guided El Salvador to its historic first medal in international basketball, earning a silver at the FIBA COCABA Championship.

13. DJ Keoki

Portrait of DJ Keoki (born George Lopez) during an opening night event. Photo: Steve Eichner (modified by author)

Full name: George Lopez

George Lopez Date of birth: 23 October 1966

23 October 1966 Age: 58 years old (as of May 2025)

58 years old (as of May 2025) Place of birth: El Salvador

El Salvador Profession: Musician, DJ

DJ Keoki was born George Lopez on 23 October 1966 in El Salvador, but was raised in Maui, Hawaii. He has released several albums including Ego Trip (1997), Inevitable Alien Nation (1998), and Jeolousy (2001). Keoki rose to fame through his association with the Club Kids, a group celebrated for their bold fashion and extravagant parties.

14. Ana Yancy Clavel

Miss Universe contestant Ana Yancy Clavel of El Salvador poses for a picture during the Planet Hollywood event. Photo: Deidra Wilson

Full name: Ana Yancy Clavel

Ana Yancy Clavel Date of birth: 28 April 1992

28 April 1992 Age: 33 years old (as of 2025)

33 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth: San Salvador, El Salvador

San Salvador, El Salvador Profession: Model, TV presenter

Ana Yancy Clavel is among the famous models from El Salvador. She rose to national fame by winning the title of Nuestra Belleza El Salvador 2012. Ana went on to represent El Salvador at the 61st Miss Universe pageant, which took place on 19 December 2012, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Yancy worked as a news anchor for El Noticiero on TCS Channel 6 before joining the morning show Hola El Salvador on Channel 12 in 2018.

15. Idubina Rivas

Miss El Salvador Idubina Rivas walks the runway during the preliminary round of Miss Universe 2015. Photo: Omar Vega

Full name: Fátima Idubina Rivas Opico

Fátima Idubina Rivas Opico Date of birth: 4 August 1993

4 August 1993 Age: 30 years old (as of May 2025)

30 years old (as of May 2025) Place of birth: San Salvador, El Salvador

San Salvador, El Salvador Profession: Model, beauty pageant

Fátima Idubina Rivas Opico is a renowned Salvadoran model and beauty queen who first gained national fame after winning the Reinado de El Salvador in 2013. She was later crowned Miss Universe El Salvador 2015 and represented her country at the Miss Universe pageant held in Las Vegas, Nevada, that same year.

Who is the famous person from El Salvador?

The most famous person from El Salvador is the legendary soccer player Jorge "Mágico" González. A stadium in San Salvador is named after him, Estadio Nacional Jorge "El Mágico" González.

What famous actor is from El Salvador?

Millennial Hunter star Julio Torres is a top-notch Hollywood actor. Other famous actors and actresses from El Salvador include Ana Villafañe and Juan Carlos Velis.

Famous people from El Salvador have made meaningful impacts in diverse areas such as politics, entertainment, and sports. From iconic athletes like Jorge “Mágico” González to talented actors such as Ana Villafañe. Their achievements have brought pride to El Salvador and helped put the nation on the global map.

