15 famous people from El Salvador who put the country on the map
The famous people from El Salvador, such as Julio Torres and Roque Dalton, have impacted the world through their contributions to politics, leadership, sports, and entertainment. El Salvador, though the smallest country in Central America, has many citizens who have made their mark in various fields.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Key takeaways
- Most famous people from El Salvador
- Who is the famous person from El Salvador?
- What famous actor is from El Salvador?
Key takeaways
- The notable individuals from El Salvador are celebrated not only on the global stage but also serve as symbols of national pride and inspiration for the people of El Salvador.
- Famous political leaders from El Salvador include President Nayib Bukele and Mauricio Funes.
- Famous sporting figures from El Salvador, also known as the Land of Volcanoes, include Jorge "Mágico" González, Ronnie Aguilar, and Rodolfo Zelaya.
Most famous people from El Salvador
It is challenging to confidently identify the most famous Salvadoran individuals, as people gain recognition in different ways and across various fields. For this list, we focused on overall success, popularity, and influence in their respective areas, etc. Note that the list is in no particular order.
|Name
|Profession
|Óscar Arnulfo Romero
|Catholic priest, human rights activist
|Mauricio Funes
|Politician, journalist
|Ana Villafañe
|Actress, singer
|Nayib Bukele
|Politician, businessman
|Roque Dalton
|Poet, essayist, journalist, political activist
|Julio Torres
|Actor, writer, producer, comedian
|Rodolfo Zelaya
|Former professional footballer
|Jorge "Mágico" González
|Former professional football player
|Álvaro Torres
|Singer, songwriter
|Francesca Miranda
|Fashion designer
|Cristina López
|Race walker, former legislator
|Ronnie Aguilar
|Former professional basketball player
|DJ Keoki
|Musician, DJ
|Ana Yancy Clavel
|Model, TV presenter
|Idubina Rivas
|Model, beauty pageant
1. Óscar Arnulfo Romero
- Full name: Óscar Arnulfo Romero y Galdámez
- Date of birth: 15 August 1917
- Date of death: 24 March 1980
- Age at death: 62 years old
- Place of birth: Ciudad Barrios, El Salvador
- Profession: Catholic priest, human rights activist
Óscar Romero is widely regarded as one of El Salvador's most respected and influential figures, known worldwide for his commitment to justice, peace, and human rights. He boldly used his sermons and radio broadcasts to condemn human rights abuses and call for an end to repression.
Romero held several significant positions within the Catholic Church: he served as Auxiliary Bishop of the Archdiocese of San Salvador, Titular Bishop of Tambeae, and later as Bishop of Santiago de María, before becoming the fourth Archbishop of San Salvador.
On 24 March 1980, the priest was assassinated while celebrating Mass in the chapel of the Hospital of Divine Providence in San Salvador.
2. Mauricio Funes
- Full name: Carlos Mauricio Funes Cartagena
- Date of birth: 18 October 1959
- Death of death: 21 January 2025
- Age at death: 65 years
- Place of birth: San Salvador, El Salvador
- Profession: Politician, journalist
Mauricio Funes was a notable Salvadoran journalist and politician who became the country's first leftist president. He served as the 79th president of El Salvador from 2009 to 2014. Funes worked as CNN's correspondent in El Salvador from 1991 to 2007. He earned Columbia University's Maria Moors Cabot Prize for journalism.
The former Salvadoran president passed away on 21 January 2025 at the age of 65 after suffering from a serious chronic ailment. He died at a hospital in Managua, Nicaragua.
3. Ana Villafañe
- Full name: Ana Teresa Villafañe
- Date of birth: 5 June 1989
- Age: 35 years old (as of May 2025)
- Place of birth: Miami, Florida, United States
- Profession: Actress, singer
Ana Villafañe is one of the famous actresses with Salvadoran roots, through her father, who hails from El Salvador. Her mother is Cuban. Ana gained prominence for her roles in WondLa, New Amsterdam, and Los Americans. Besides acting, she has pursued music, releasing songs such as Reckless and Fahrenheit.
4. Nayib Bukele
- Full name: Nayib Armando Bukele Ortez
- Date of birth: 24 July 1981
- Age: 43 years old (as of May 2025)
- Place of birth: San Salvador, El Salvador
- Profession: Politician, businessman
Nayib has been the 81st Salvadoran president since 2019. In 2022, President Bukele initiated a large-scale anti-gang operation under a state of emergency, resulting in over 58,000 people, including more than 1,600 children, being arrested between March and November 2022.
In 2024, President Nayib ran and won for a second consecutive term by bypassing constitutional restrictions, relying on a ruling issued by the restructured Constitutional Court.
5. Roque Dalton
- Full name: Roque Antonio Dalton Garcia
- Date of birth: 14 May 1935
- Date of death: 10 May 1975
- Age at death: 40 years old
- Place of birth: San Salvador, El Salvador
- Profession: Poet, essayist, journalist, political activist
Roque Dalton is one of the greatest Salvadoran writers of the 20th century. His poetry collections, including La Ventana en el rostro, El Mar, and Taberna y otros lugares, are considered foundational works of Latin American literature. In May 1975, Dalton was assassinated by fellow members of his rebel group.
6. Julio Torres
- Full name: Julio Torres
- Date of birth: 11 February 1987
- Age: 38 years old (as of 2025)
- Place of birth: San Salvador, El Salvador
- Profession: Actor, writer, producer, comedian
Julio Torres is among the famous actors from El Salvador. As per IMDb, he is also a writer who has written several films and TV shows, such as Saturday Night Live, The Special Without Brett Davis, Los Espookys, and Problemista. Julio has starred in movies and TV series such as Nimona, Fantasmas, and Boys Go to Jupiter.
7. Rodolfo Zelaya
- Full name: Rodolfo Antonio Zelaya Garcia
- Date of birth: 3 July 1988
- Age: 36 years old (as of May 2025)
- Place of birth: Usulutan, El Salvador
- Profession: Former professional footballer
Rodolfo Zelaya, better known as Fito, is a retired Salvadoran footballer widely regarded as one of the country's most talented and influential players. He began his professional football journey with Alianza F.C. in 2008.
The football player was a member of the El Salvador national team that reached the quarterfinals of the 2013 CONCACAF Gold Cup. He retired in January 2025 after playing for over two decades.
8. Jorge "Mágico" González
- Full name: Jorge Alberto González Barillas
- Date of birth: 13 March 1958
- Age: 67 years old (as of 2025)
- Place of birth: San Salvador, El Salvador
- Profession: Former professional football player
Jorge González, popularly known as El Mágico, is among the famous soccer players from El Salvador in history. His professional career began with ANTEL and later played for clubs like Independiente Nacional and Club Deportivo FAS. He played mainly as a forward. Jorge retired from professional football in 1999.
9. Álvaro Torres
- Full name: Álvaro Torres
- Date of birth: 9 April 1954
- Age: 71 years old as of May 2025
- Place of birth: Usulutan, El Salvador
- Profession: Singer, songwriter
Álvaro Torres is among the famous singers from El Salvador, known for his romantic Latin ballads. He released his debut album, Algo Especial, in 1976 after moving to Guatemala. Torres has released hit tracks such as Ni Tu, Ni Ella, Hazme Olvidarla, Chiquita Mia, and Mi Angel De Amor.
10. Francesca Miranda
- Full name: Francesca Miranda
- Date of birth: 5 August 1957
- Age: 67 years old (as of May 2025)
- Place of birth: San Salvador, El Salvador
- Profession: Fashion designer
Francesca Miranda is a renowned fashion designer born in San Salvador, El Salvador. Although she has spent much of her professional life in Colombia, her Salvadoran heritage continues to play a meaningful role in shaping her identity.
Francesca started her fashion career in 1995 under the Xango brand. She has dressed several celebrities, including Teyonah Paris, Rebecca Mader, Sofia Milos, Nadia Dawn, Perrey Reeves, and Andrea Minski.
11. Cristina López
- Full name: Cristina Esmeralda López
- Date of birth: 19 September 1982
- Age: 42 years old (as of May 2025)
- Place of birth: Ozatlán, El Salvador
- Profession: Race walker, former legislator
Cristina López is a professional race walker and former legislator. In 2007, she made history by becoming El Salvador's first and, so far, only gold medalist at the Pan American Games. In addition to her success in athletics, Cristina ventured into politics, serving as a deputy in El Salvador's Legislative Assembly from 2015.
12. Ronnie Aguilar
- Full name: Ronnie Amir Aguilar Romero
- Date of birth: 24 June 1987
- Age: 37 years old (as of May 2025)
- Place of birth: Los Angeles, California, United States
- Profession: Former professional basketball player
Ronnie is a retired professional basketball player. He is of Salvadoran and Honduran descent. His father hails from El Salvador, and his mother from Honduras. Ronnie played college basketball at Colorado State University and later at Cal State Dominguez Hills.
Aguilar played for numerous basketball teams, including Bakersfield Jam, Trotamundos de Carabobo, Texas Legends, Formosa Dreamers, and Hainan Haixiang. In 2013, he guided El Salvador to its historic first medal in international basketball, earning a silver at the FIBA COCABA Championship.
13. DJ Keoki
- Full name: George Lopez
- Date of birth: 23 October 1966
- Age: 58 years old (as of May 2025)
- Place of birth: El Salvador
- Profession: Musician, DJ
DJ Keoki was born George Lopez on 23 October 1966 in El Salvador, but was raised in Maui, Hawaii. He has released several albums including Ego Trip (1997), Inevitable Alien Nation (1998), and Jeolousy (2001). Keoki rose to fame through his association with the Club Kids, a group celebrated for their bold fashion and extravagant parties.
14. Ana Yancy Clavel
- Full name: Ana Yancy Clavel
- Date of birth: 28 April 1992
- Age: 33 years old (as of 2025)
- Place of birth: San Salvador, El Salvador
- Profession: Model, TV presenter
Ana Yancy Clavel is among the famous models from El Salvador. She rose to national fame by winning the title of Nuestra Belleza El Salvador 2012. Ana went on to represent El Salvador at the 61st Miss Universe pageant, which took place on 19 December 2012, in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Yancy worked as a news anchor for El Noticiero on TCS Channel 6 before joining the morning show Hola El Salvador on Channel 12 in 2018.
15. Idubina Rivas
- Full name: Fátima Idubina Rivas Opico
- Date of birth: 4 August 1993
- Age: 30 years old (as of May 2025)
- Place of birth: San Salvador, El Salvador
- Profession: Model, beauty pageant
Fátima Idubina Rivas Opico is a renowned Salvadoran model and beauty queen who first gained national fame after winning the Reinado de El Salvador in 2013. She was later crowned Miss Universe El Salvador 2015 and represented her country at the Miss Universe pageant held in Las Vegas, Nevada, that same year.
Who is the famous person from El Salvador?
The most famous person from El Salvador is the legendary soccer player Jorge "Mágico" González. A stadium in San Salvador is named after him, Estadio Nacional Jorge "El Mágico" González.
What famous actor is from El Salvador?
Millennial Hunter star Julio Torres is a top-notch Hollywood actor. Other famous actors and actresses from El Salvador include Ana Villafañe and Juan Carlos Velis.
Famous people from El Salvador have made meaningful impacts in diverse areas such as politics, entertainment, and sports. From iconic athletes like Jorge “Mágico” González to talented actors such as Ana Villafañe. Their achievements have brought pride to El Salvador and helped put the nation on the global map.
Legit.ng recently published an article about famous Samoan people. Many well-known Samoans have helped share their culture with the world by teaching others about Samoan traditions, language, and values. These individuals include actors, musicians, and politicians.
Samoa is a nation made up of several islands in the South Pacific Ocean, located roughly halfway between Hawaii and New Zealand. Learn about some of the individuals from Samoa who have gained international recognition in their respective fields.
Source: Legit.ng
Isaac Wangethi (Lifestyle writer) Isaac Wangethi has been a content writer at Legit since September 2021. He has gained valuable experience working on various projects, such as celebrity biographies, lifestyle, news and many more. Isaac won the Writer of the Year Award on Legit in 2023. He earned a Bsc. of Science in Information Technology in 2017 from the University of Nairobi and a Higher Diploma in Computer Software Engineering from Gretsa University in 2021. In 2023, Isaac finished the AFP course on Digital Investigation Techniques. In March 2024, he completed the Google News Initiative course. Email: Wangethin@gmail.com