A young man celebrated completing his studies at the University of Ibadan from the department of electrical and electronic engineering

He shared how he received awards in school, and shared his experiences while in school, including the leadership positions he held

His story triggered reactions on social media, as many people congratulated the engineering graduate on his academic feat

A young Nigerian man, Moses Tijesuni Samuel, signed out of the University of Ibadan (UI) with a bachelor’s degree in engineering

Celebrating his academic feat on social media, an excited Moses shared that he bagged a first class.

UI first-class engineering student shows awards

Identified on X as @tmoses_062, the man shared what he achieved in school and flaunted his awards.

Legit.ng previously reported that Moses had represented Nigeria in China during a global competition.

His latest X post read:

"Reintroducing: Moses Tijesuni Samuel, GMNSE. First Class Honours, Electrical and Electronic Engineering. 5x Dean's Honor Award Recipient. Top 1% of the Graduating Engineers. 3.70/4.00 - Magnum Laude.

"A dream come through is a better description of my journey through the university environment. "I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me." "If you set your mind to it, you will definitely achieve it." These words saw me through every challenge.

"I was always convinced I could do anything I wanted as long as I could put in the work. Yes, I am popularly known as Megamind. There’s a whole story behind the nickname. But what it represents is simple: Curiosity. Strategic thinking. Depth.

"Service became part of my identity. Membership Lead – IEEE UI-SB (2024/2025) Academic Director – SEEES (2024/2025) I helped build communities, strengthen academic culture, and support engineering students beyond coursework.

"Before even resuming as a fresher, I was already hands-on: - Full & half conduit house wiring-surface to concealed systems - Electrical fault diagnosis & troubleshooting - Rewinding coils (ceiling/standing fans, pumping machines, stabilizers) - Repair of basic electronics systems.

"During university, I expanded aggressively: -Programming: Python, JavaScript, C++ -Embedded Systems Engineering (Arduino, IoT systems) -Artificial Intelligence (Machine Learning & Deep Learning models) -Cloud Engineering using Huawei Cloud resources.

"- Passed multiple international cert. exams. I didn’t just study engineering; I practiced it. My long-term vision is to work at the frontier of intelligent systems: building scalable, high-performance solutions that shape the future of computing.

"One day, I would love to land an engineering role at NVIDIA. To the University of Ibadan. To mentors, friends, and competitors. To every challenge that sharpened me. And above all, to God. This is only the beginning. Thank you."

Netizens celebrate UI first-class engineering graduate

@cgnito said:

"congratulations, this is really inspiring. this is also my goal, intern or land a role at nvidia. congratulations once again."

@hibbah_abdullah said:

"Congratulations My Oga,You did so well! May the Lord continue to bless you."

@Omosule_Samson said:

"Congratulations Megamind. Top top guy."

