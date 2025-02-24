Global site navigation

The rise of Yetunde Barnabas: From beauty queen to Nollywood star
by  Ciku Njuguna 6 min read

Yetunde Barnabas Olayinka is a Nigerian beauty queen, Nollywood star, and producer. Her rise to prominence was marked by title wins such as Most Beautiful Girl in Abuja, Miss Tourism Nigeria, and Miss Pepeiye. She is best known for starring in and producing Ninu Ghetto, a Yoruba drama.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Key takeaways

  • Yetunde Barnabas was born on 30 August 1990 and is 34 years old as of February 2025.
  • She is married to Nigerian football player, Peter Olayinka.
  • Yetunde has one daughter at the time of writing, Gemma Olayinka.
  • Some of the major crowns she has won include the 2016 Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria and the 2019 Miss Tourism Nigeria.

Profile summary

Full nameYetunde Barnabas Olayinka
GenderFemale
Date of birth30 August 1990
Age34 years (as of February 2025)
Zodiac signVirgo
Place of birthKogi State, Nigeria
NationalityNigerian
EthnicityBlack
SexualityStraight
ReligionChristian
Weight in kilograms73
Weight in kilograms161
Hair colourBlack
Eye colourBrown
Siblings2
Marital statusMarried
SpousePeter Olayinka Oladeji
Children1
High schoolLove International Primary SchoolKing of Kings Secondary School
CollegeUniversity of Lagos,Seriki Olopolo Production, Royal Arts Academy
ProfessionActress, model, producer
Net worth$400,000
Social mediaInstagram

Yetunde Barnabas' biography

She was born in Kogi State, Nigeria and raised in Abuja. As of February 2025, the Nollywood actress, who was born on 30 August 1990. Yetunde Barnabas is 34 years old and her zodiac sign of Virgo.

The popular beauty queen was raised in a Christian home alongside two younger sisters. Much is not known about Yetunde Barnabas' siblings. At the age of seventeen, Yetunde lost her father, a crisis that left her mother as her sole guardian. She has also grown under the mentorship of her on-screen mother, Mide Martins.

Five facts about Yetunde Barnabas.
Top five facts about Yetunde Barnabas. Photo: @yetundebarnabas/ Instagram (modified by author)
Source: Original

Barnabas attended Love International Primary School in Abuja, Nigeria for her elementary studies. Upon completion, she began her secondary school education at King of Kings Secondary School and a second government school.

To grow her acting talent, she joined the Seriki Olopolo Production and Royal Arts Academy before joining the university. For her tertiary studies, Yetunde joined the Distance Learning Institute of the University of Lagos where she studied Public Administration.

Career

In 2013, Yetunde was crowned Miss Olokun in the Osun State peagent at the TCC Church Arena in Oregun, Lagos, Nigeria. In the following year, she won the Miss Live Your Dream.

One of her earliest major victories was the Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria, formerly known as Miss Universe Nigeria in 2016. In 2019, she won the title of Miss Tourism Nigeria. In an interview with the Independent Newspaper, she shared details of her love for beauty and pageantry, saying:

I have always had a passion for pageantry. As a young girl, I was always fascinated by beauty queens and most importantly the many lives they were able to touch and the heights they reached just by their crowns. While growing up, I knew I was going to give it a shot.

She began acting in church at a young age, a talent she went on to carve a career out of. Some of her early acting work includes the long-running Papa Ajasco and Company series, the 2014 blockbuster, Lolade and the 2016 dramas African Beauty and Banyole.

Filmography

Yetunde draws her acting inspiration from famous actresses in Nigeria such as Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde and Genevieve Nnaji. Have a look at this summary of films and television shows she has acted in.

Movie/ film seriesCharacterYear
Ninu GhettoShaki Sharajo2025
Ibro IjayaBatife/ Eniola2025
Phobia Boluwatife2025
Aga Wahala Olawa/ Monster2025
Alafin AginjuEwa2024
AmokokoIdayat2024
Last FridayDarasimi2024
Alaya MetaSecond wife2024
Oju OlogboIbidun2024
Asewo KanoFolake2024
Ija WuraMawena2024
Iyekan Temilola2024
Owo EegunFirepemi2024
Obinrin Bi InaAristos2024
Omo EwekoroAraire2024
Ayanmo IreNiniola2024
Orisa AiyeBunmi, Orisa Aiye2024
AlupayidaBimpe2024
Eye MiOlaleye2024
Orisa AiyeBunmi2024
Iji IfeOmolara2024
Omo AlakaDebimpe2023
BayeseriBayeseri2022
My Wife, My TroublePeju2022
Ere OranShola2022
OnitemiEsther2022
ApekaBukole2021
Akante AlataPeju2021
AjindoQueen 12021

Who is Yetunde Barnabas' husband?

The Nollywood actor is married to Peter Olayinka Oladeji, a Nigerian professional footballer. Olayinka is a left winger who plays for Red Star Belgrade in Serbia's Super Liga Srbije and the Nigerian national football team.

The couple reportedly began dating in 2019 and got engaged towards the end of 2020. Between March and June 2021, the love birds solemnised their vows in three ceremonies.

Yetunde Barnabas poses against a yellow background. She poses with her husband during their traditional wedding event.
Yetunde Barnabas poses against a yellow background. She poses with her husband during their traditional wedding event. Photo: @yetundebarnabas (modified by author)
Source: Instagram

On 27 March 2021, actress Yetunde Barnabas and her husband held their first marital celebration event, a traditional introduction in Lokoja, Nigeria.

Following the lavish ceremony, the newlyweds formalised their marriage at the Federal Marriage Registry in Ikoyi, Lagos State. Their white wedding ceremony soon followed on 21 June 2021.

Does Yetunde Barnabas have a child?

The couple welcomed their first child, Gemma Olayinka on 26 July 2022. At the time of writing, Yetunde Barnabas' daughter is three years old and her zodiac sign is Leo.

The young parents enjoy sharing their daughter's milestones and achievements through their social media platforms.

FAQs

  1. Who is Yetunde Barnabas? Yetunde is a Nigerian actress, producer and beauty queen.
  2. How old is Yetunde Barnabas? The Nollywood actress is 34 years old as of February 2025 and her zodiac sign of Virgo.
  3. Who is Yetunde Barnabas' mother? Details of Yetunde's biological mother have yet to be revealed.
  4. Is Yetunde Barnabas the daughter of Mide Martins? No, Yetunde is not related to Martins.
  5. Which state is Yetunde Barnabas from? She is from Kogi State but grew up in Abija State, Nigeria.
  6. What tribe is Yetunde Barnabas from? She comes from the Yoruba ethnic group of Nigeria.
  7. Who is the husband of Yetunde Barnabas? The film actress is married to unprofessional football player, Peter Olayinka.
  8. Who is Yetunde Barnabas' husband's age? The Nigerian football player is 29 years old as of February 2025.
  9. What club is Yetunde Barnabas' husband playing for? Olayinka plays for Red Star Belgrade in the Serbian Super League.

Yetunde Barnabas' talent has not gone unnoticed. She is a talented actress whose prominence on the beauty pageant stage has propelled her to take on more roles and recognition in the Nollywood industry. She is married to professional football player, Peter Olayinka, with whom she has one daughter, Gemma.

Legit.ng recently published Salisha Matter's biography. She is a social media influencer, YouTuber, and Instagram star. Salisha Matter is Jordan Matter's daughter. She is currently residing in Los Angeles, California, USA.

Salisha Matter was born in Nyack, New York, in the United States. She is well-known for frequently appearing on her father's social media channels. Salisha is a gymnast as well. She won a medal at the regional championships of USA Gymnastics. Discover more interesting facts about her.

Source: Legit.ng

