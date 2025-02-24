The rise of Yetunde Barnabas: From beauty queen to Nollywood star

Yetunde Barnabas Olayinka is a Nigerian beauty queen, Nollywood star, and producer. Her rise to prominence was marked by title wins such as Most Beautiful Girl in Abuja, Miss Tourism Nigeria, and Miss Pepeiye. She is best known for starring in and producing Ninu Ghetto, a Yoruba drama.

Yetunde Barnabas was born on 30 August 1990 and is 34 years old as of February 2025.

was born on 30 August 1990 and is 34 years old as of February 2025. She is married to Nigerian football player, Peter Olayinka .

. Yetunde has one daughter at the time of writing, Gemma Olayinka .

. Some of the major crowns she has won include the 2016 Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria and the 2019 Miss Tourism Nigeria.

Full name Yetunde Barnabas Olayinka Gender Female Date of birth 30 August 1990 Age 34 years (as of February 2025) Zodiac sign Virgo Place of birth Kogi State, Nigeria Nationality Nigerian Ethnicity Black Sexuality Straight Religion Christian Weight in kilograms 73 Weight in kilograms 161 Hair colour Black Eye colour Brown Siblings 2 Marital status Married Spouse Peter Olayinka Oladeji Children 1 High school Love International Primary School King of Kings Secondary School College University of Lagos, Seriki Olopolo Production, Royal Arts Academy Profession Actress, model, producer Net worth $400,000 Social media Instagram

Yetunde Barnabas' biography

She was born in Kogi State, Nigeria and raised in Abuja. As of February 2025, the Nollywood actress, who was born on 30 August 1990. Yetunde Barnabas is 34 years old and her zodiac sign of Virgo.

The popular beauty queen was raised in a Christian home alongside two younger sisters. Much is not known about Yetunde Barnabas' siblings. At the age of seventeen, Yetunde lost her father, a crisis that left her mother as her sole guardian. She has also grown under the mentorship of her on-screen mother, Mide Martins.

Barnabas attended Love International Primary School in Abuja, Nigeria for her elementary studies. Upon completion, she began her secondary school education at King of Kings Secondary School and a second government school.

To grow her acting talent, she joined the Seriki Olopolo Production and Royal Arts Academy before joining the university. For her tertiary studies, Yetunde joined the Distance Learning Institute of the University of Lagos where she studied Public Administration.

Career

In 2013, Yetunde was crowned Miss Olokun in the Osun State peagent at the TCC Church Arena in Oregun, Lagos, Nigeria. In the following year, she won the Miss Live Your Dream.

One of her earliest major victories was the Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria, formerly known as Miss Universe Nigeria in 2016. In 2019, she won the title of Miss Tourism Nigeria. In an interview with the Independent Newspaper, she shared details of her love for beauty and pageantry, saying:

I have always had a passion for pageantry. As a young girl, I was always fascinated by beauty queens and most importantly the many lives they were able to touch and the heights they reached just by their crowns. While growing up, I knew I was going to give it a shot.

She began acting in church at a young age, a talent she went on to carve a career out of. Some of her early acting work includes the long-running Papa Ajasco and Company series, the 2014 blockbuster, Lolade and the 2016 dramas African Beauty and Banyole.

Filmography

Yetunde draws her acting inspiration from famous actresses in Nigeria such as Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde and Genevieve Nnaji. Have a look at this summary of films and television shows she has acted in.

Movie/ film series Character Year Ninu Ghetto Shaki Sharajo 2025 Ibro Ijaya Batife/ Eniola 2025 Phobia Boluwatife 2025 Aga Wahala Olawa/ Monster 2025 Alafin Aginju Ewa 2024 Amokoko Idayat 2024 Last Friday Darasimi 2024 Alaya Meta Second wife 2024 Oju Ologbo Ibidun 2024 Asewo Kano Folake 2024 Ija Wura Mawena 2024 Iyekan Temilola 2024 Owo Eegun Firepemi 2024 Obinrin Bi Ina Aristos 2024 Omo Ewekoro Araire 2024 Ayanmo Ire Niniola 2024 Orisa Aiye Bunmi, Orisa Aiye 2024 Alupayida Bimpe 2024 Eye Mi Olaleye 2024 Orisa Aiye Bunmi 2024 Iji Ife Omolara 2024 Omo Alaka Debimpe 2023 Bayeseri Bayeseri 2022 My Wife, My Trouble Peju 2022 Ere Oran Shola 2022 Onitemi Esther 2022 Apeka Bukole 2021 Akante Alata Peju 2021 Ajindo Queen 1 2021

Who is Yetunde Barnabas' husband?

The Nollywood actor is married to Peter Olayinka Oladeji, a Nigerian professional footballer. Olayinka is a left winger who plays for Red Star Belgrade in Serbia's Super Liga Srbije and the Nigerian national football team.

The couple reportedly began dating in 2019 and got engaged towards the end of 2020. Between March and June 2021, the love birds solemnised their vows in three ceremonies.

On 27 March 2021, actress Yetunde Barnabas and her husband held their first marital celebration event, a traditional introduction in Lokoja, Nigeria.

Following the lavish ceremony, the newlyweds formalised their marriage at the Federal Marriage Registry in Ikoyi, Lagos State. Their white wedding ceremony soon followed on 21 June 2021.

Does Yetunde Barnabas have a child?

The couple welcomed their first child, Gemma Olayinka on 26 July 2022. At the time of writing, Yetunde Barnabas' daughter is three years old and her zodiac sign is Leo.

The young parents enjoy sharing their daughter's milestones and achievements through their social media platforms.

FAQs

Who is Yetunde Barnabas? Yetunde is a Nigerian actress, producer and beauty queen. How old is Yetunde Barnabas? The Nollywood actress is 34 years old as of February 2025 and her zodiac sign of Virgo. Who is Yetunde Barnabas' mother? Details of Yetunde's biological mother have yet to be revealed. Is Yetunde Barnabas the daughter of Mide Martins? No, Yetunde is not related to Martins. Which state is Yetunde Barnabas from? She is from Kogi State but grew up in Abija State, Nigeria. What tribe is Yetunde Barnabas from? She comes from the Yoruba ethnic group of Nigeria. Who is the husband of Yetunde Barnabas? The film actress is married to unprofessional football player, Peter Olayinka. Who is Yetunde Barnabas' husband's age? The Nigerian football player is 29 years old as of February 2025. What club is Yetunde Barnabas' husband playing for? Olayinka plays for Red Star Belgrade in the Serbian Super League.

Yetunde Barnabas' talent has not gone unnoticed. She is a talented actress whose prominence on the beauty pageant stage has propelled her to take on more roles and recognition in the Nollywood industry. She is married to professional football player, Peter Olayinka, with whom she has one daughter, Gemma.

