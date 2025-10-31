Fans are still obsessed with Kristin Cavallari and Stephen Colletti's rollercoaster romance
I would say, like, you (Stephen Colletti) were my first real love.
Kristin Cavallari and Stephen Colletti are former reality co-stars, best known for their time on the reality show Laguna Beach. The high school sweethearts, who later became podcast co-hosts, were a golden couple on the show before their love story fizzled out.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Key takeaways
- Profile summary
- Kristin Cavallari and Stephen Colletti's rollercoaster romance
- FAQs
Key takeaways
- Stephen Colletti and Kristin Cavallari rose to fame as high school sweethearts on MTV's Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County in 2004.
- Their relationship, one of the show's main storylines, was marked by multiple breakups and reconciliations.
- In 2013, Cavallari got married to NFL quarterback Jay Cutler and later divorced in 2023.
- Colletti married NASCAR host and reporter Alex Weaver in 2023.
- Colletti and Kristin have remained friends and are reunited professionally to co-host their podcast, Back To The Beach.
Profile summary
Full name
Kristin Elizabeth Cavallari
Stephen August Colletti
Common name
Kristin Cavallari
Stephen Colletti
Nickname
Kris
Steee-phennnnnnn
Gender
Female
Male
Date of birth
5 January 1987
7 February 1986
Age
38 years as of 2025
39 years as of 2025
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Aquarius
Place of birth
Denver, Colorado, USA
Newport Beach, California, USA
Residence
Franklin, Tennessee, USA
Los Angeles, California, USA
Nationality
American
American
Ethnicity
White
White
Sexual orientation
Straight
Straight
Height in feet
5'3"
6'0"
Height in centimetres
160
183
Weight in pounds
114
-
Weight in kilograms
52
-
Hair colour
Blonde
Black
Eye colour
Brown
Brown
Father
Dennis Cavallari
Bruce Colletti
Mother
Judith Spies Eifrig
Lorilee Colletti
Siblings
1
2
Relationship status
Dating
Married
Partner
Undisclosed
Alex Weaver
Children
3
-
High school
Laguna Beach High School
Laguna Beach High School
Higher education
Loyola Marymount University
San Francisco State University
Profession
Actress, media personality, designer, author
Actor, media personality.
Net worth
$20 million
$500,000
Social media
Kristin Cavallari and Stephen Colletti's rollercoaster romance
Kristin Cavallari and Stephen Colletti's fame precedes them. They are synonymous with the 2004 hit reality TV show, Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County. The MTV show followed Laguna Beach High School students as they navigated personal and academic challenges.
While still in high school, Stephen Colletti and Kristin Cavallari had a relationship, and their teenage romance became the central storyline for the show. This chronological account of events dives into the personal lives of the reality stars, from their early days on the show to their recent reunion on the Back to the Beach podcast.
Early 2000s: How it all began
Kristin and Stephen, who later became known simply as the Laguna Beach couple, were originally cast on the show alongside six other high school students. These included Lauren Conrad, Lo Bosworth, Trey Phillips, Morgan Olsen, Christina Schuller, and Talan Torriero.
Based on the Southern California beach, this three-season-long show became the stage on which Kristin and Stephen's love story played. The show also depicted a love triangle involving the couple and their co-star, Lauren 'LC' Conrad.
Spilling details of their relationship timeline, Cavallari revealed on the Back To The Beach podcast,
We dated for real in my sophomore year, your junior year. And we were together for, I think, a little over a year.
2001–2005: Breakups and makeups
Throughout their high school years, Kristin and Stephen's relationship was marked by a series of breakups and reconciliations, most of which were captured on the show. On their recap podcast, Kristin recounted a breakup that occurred in her junior year.
It is not clear whether she had cheated on Stephen with Talan Torriero. While she refuted the allegations in episode 1 of their podcast, she also apologised for hurting him.
I don't remember cheating on you, but maybe I changed the narrative in my own head. I do remember hurting you. Regardless, I know I broke your heart.
Soon after this breakup, the pair chose to give the relationship another try. However, another hiccup showed up, one that later became an MTV-driven storyline: Stephen's interest in Lauren Conrad. In his defence, Stephen said,
Never when we were together. Something I was very uncomfortable with in the whole thing was MTV portraying me as this guy, out in the open, like playing two... girls.
2013: Kristin Cavallari gets married
On 7 June 2013, the Very Cavallari cast member got married to former Chicago Bears quarterback Jay Cutler at the Woodmont Christian Church in Nashville.
After dating for about ten months, the couple first got engaged in April 2011 during a romantic getaway in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. However, Cavallari's joy was cut short after the engagement was called off two months later.
The pair later reconciled and got re-engaged in November 2011 and eventually tied the knot in 2013. Kristin has three children with her former husband, Jay: Camden Jack, Jaxon Wyatt, and Saylor James.
2016: Kristin Cavallari's tell-all memoir
In March 2016, Kristin Cavallari published Balancing in Heels: My Journey to Health, Happiness, and Making It All Work. The in-depth memoir delved into the details of her lifestyle, family, and romantic life, including her relationship with Stephen Colletti and ex-husband, Jay Cutler.
2020: Confirmed friendship
In August 2020, Kristin posted an Instagram photo of herself hugging Stephen with the caption, “2004 or 2020?!” This sparked renewed speculation about their relationship. However, sources were quick to set the record straight, telling TMZ,
There's no rekindling of their old relationship -- they've simply remained good friends since their split many years ago.
Cavallari has crushed any illusions of a romance with her high school sweetheart in several interviews, including one with Brett Gursky on his podcast, On the List, where she said;
I love Stephen; I've always loved Stephen, and clearly, 15 years later, we're still really good friends, but no.
2021: Stephen Colletti gets married
Stephen and his bride, Alex Weaver, tied the knot on 3 October 2023, in a simple civil ceremony. The ceremony came exactly two years after their first date, when Stephen went on one knee and proposed in Rome, Italy, on 15 November 2023.
2022–2023: Laguna Beach recap podcast
In July 2022, Kristin Cavallari and Stephen Colletti launched their podcast, Back to the Beach with Kristin and Stephen. Through the podcast, which revisits seasons 1 and 2 of Laguna Beach, the pair reminisced over their past.
Kristin and her husband, Cutler, announced their divorce in April 2020. After a long-drawn battle, their divorce, which Kristin described as the best decision she had ever made, was settled in 2022.
FAQs
- Did Kristin Cavallari date Stephen Colletti? Kristin and Stephen had a tumultuous on-again, off-again relationship that began in high school.
- Did Kristin Cavallari hook up with Craig Conover? The Hills reality star had a brief romantic encounter with Conover in 2021, which she confirmed on her show, Honestly, Cavallari.
- Are Kristin and Stephen still friends? The Laguna Beach co-stars remain friends and have been close for years after the end of the show.
- What happened between Morgan Wallen and Kristin Cavallari? The pair had a brief fling with Morgan Wallen, whom she described as a sweet and true gentleman.
- Who is Stephen Colletti’s wife? Stephen Colletti is married to Alex Weaver, a host and reporter for NASCAR.
Kristin Cavallari and Stephen Colletti's connection began in high school, and their teenage romance was a central storyline for the reality TV show Laguna Beach. While their relationship ended years ago, the duo continues to collaborate on shows such as The Hills and their podcast series, Back to the Beach.
