A look at Wilmer Valderrama's relationship history through high-profile romances

Wilmer Valderrama's relationship history includes high-profile romances with Mandy Moore and Lindsay Lohan, as well as a long-term, on-again-off-again relationship with Demi Lovato. He has been engaged to model Amanda Pacheco since 2020, and the couple share two children, a daughter and a son.

Amanda Pacheco and Wilmer Valderrama at the T-Mobile Arena on 24 January 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Brian Friedman (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Full name Wilmer Eduardo Valderrama Gender Male Date of birth 30 January 1980 Age 46 years old (as of 2026) Zodiac sign Aquarius Place of birth Miami, Florida, United States Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Colombian Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5'8" Height in centimetres 173 Weight 154 Weight 70 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Mother Sobeida Arias Father Balbino Antonio Valderrama Relationship status Engaged Fiancée Amanda Pacheco Children 2 Profession Actor, producer, television personality Net worth $20 million Instagram @wilmervalderrama Facebook @WilmerValderrama

Inside Wilmer Valderrama's relationship history

Wilmer Valderrama, best known for That ’70s Show and NCIS, has had several high-profile relationships over the years, with some drawing public attention because of age gaps. Here’s a simple timeline of his most talked-about romances.

1. Ariana Richards (1999)

Wilmer Valderrama and Ariana Richards at Paramount Pictures in Hollywood, California, United States. Photo: SGranitz

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Ariana Clarice Richards

: Ariana Clarice Richards Date of birth : 11 September 1979

: 11 September 1979 Age : 46 years old (as of 2026)

: 46 years old (as of 2026) Place of birth : Healdsburg, California, United States

: Healdsburg, California, United States Occupation: Painter, former actress

Wilmer Valderrama and Ariana Richards, best known for her role in Jurassic Park, reportedly had a short romance in early 1999 when they were both teenagers, before he became widely known for That ’70s Show.

The two were occasionally seen together at public events, including the premiere of Varsity Blues in Los Angeles in January 1999. According to Popsugar, their relationship did not last long, and they reportedly went their separate ways after dating for about a month.

2. Jennifer Love Hewitt (1999)

Wilmer Valderrama and Jennifer Love Hewitt at the 1999 Blockbuster Awards at in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Jeff Kravitz

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Jennifer Love Hewitt

: Jennifer Love Hewitt Date of birth : 21 February 1979

: 21 February 1979 Age : 46 years old (as of 2026)

: 46 years old (as of 2026) Place of birth : Waco, Texas, United States

: Waco, Texas, United States Occupation: Actress, singer, producer, director

Jennifer Love Hewitt and Wilmer Valderrama were romantically linked in late 1999. Although they didn’t confirm the romance for years, Wilmer claimed they had a relationship during a March 2006 appearance on The Howard Stern Show.

When asked to rate Jennifer Love Hewitt, he said she was “an 8” and called her “very sweet,” but he even shared unnecessary and crude details about her body and their supposed private time.

Jennifer Love Hewitt has consistently and firmly denied having a romantic relationship with Valderrama, suggesting Valderrama fabricated the entire romance. Responding to the interview through Fox News, she stated:

I was told that we had all these very steamy encounters and I was like, 'Really! Well, I would have loved to have been there.

3. Mandy Moore (2000 – 2002)

Wilmer Valderrama and Mandy Moore at Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel in Hollywood, California, United States. Photo: John Shearer

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Amanda Leigh "Mandy" Moore

: Amanda Leigh "Mandy" Moore Date of birth : 10 April 1984

: 10 April 1984 Age : 41 years old (as of 2026)

: 41 years old (as of 2026) Place of birth : Nashua, New Hampshire, United States

: Nashua, New Hampshire, United States Occupation: Singer-songwriter, actress

Mandy Moore is an American singer-songwriter and actress who gained prominence with her 1999 debut single Candy, which peaked at number 41 on the Billboard Hot 100. Wilmer Valderrama and Mandy Moore dated in the early 2000s, when both were rising young stars.

The two first met at a teen magazine photo shoot when she was very young. The relationship lasted about a year, and over time they remained on friendly terms, with Moore later describing him as a good friend.

In an interview with Howard Stern, Moore opened up to the host about her early relationship with Valderrama, describing how young she was when they met and how important he was in her teenage years.

I dated him when I was 16 and 17. I love him, and I still love him, and he’s a very good friend, and that’s why I was so shocked by it, because not only was it a fib, but it was so unlike him, it was so uncharacteristic.

She added:

I met him at a photo shoot for like, some teen magazine, literally, when I was 15? 15! I was [pretty innocent!]. Again, never French kissed a boy. He was like my first real, true boyfriend.

4. Lindsay Lohan (2004)

Wilmer Valderrama and Lindsay Lohan at the Shrine Auditorium on 1 September 2004 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Frazer Harrison

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Lindsay Dee Lohan

: Lindsay Dee Lohan Date of birth : 2 July 1986

: 2 July 1986 Age : 39 years old (as of 2026)

: 39 years old (as of 2026) Place of birth : The Bronx, New York, United States

: The Bronx, New York, United States Occupation: Actress, singer, songwriter

Lindsay Dee Lohan is an American actress, singer, and songwriter who rose to fame as a child actress on the soap operas Guiding Light and Another World. Wilmer Valderrama and Lindsay Lohan had a brief but highly publicised relationship in 2004.

The pair began dating when Lohan was 17, and Valderrama was 24, though they kept it private until she turned 18. They were first spotted together in May 2004 and split by November of the same year, making it a short-lived romance.

After the breakup, Lohan spoke candidly about the relationship, calling Valderrama her first love, but admitting trust issues played a role in the split. Lohan told World Entertainment News Network:

Wilmer was my first love….but the timing was bad. And there were all these girls around; he would flirt with them….I really didn't trust him. So that was hard, too,

Despite their earlier issues, Lohan later spoke more positively about Valderrama in interviews, describing him as a good person and reflecting on their time together in a calmer tone, while Valderrama also said he would always care about her and wished her the best.

5. Ashlee Simpson (2005)

Ashlee Simpson and Wilmer Valderrama during Ashlee Simpson's 21st Birthday in Las Vegas, Nevada, United States. Photo: M. Caulfield

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Ashlee Simpson

: Ashlee Simpson Date of birth : 3 October 1984

: 3 October 1984 Age : 41 years old (as of 2026)

: 41 years old (as of 2026) Place of birth : Waco, Texas, United States

: Waco, Texas, United States Occupation: Singer, songwriter, actress, television personality

Ashlee Simpson, the younger sister of singer and actress Jessica Simpson, and Wilmer Valderrama were romantically linked in the mid-2000s. This speculation mostly came after Valderrama’s breakup with Lindsay Lohan.

The situation gained even more attention because Simpson’s 2005 song Boyfriend was widely thought to reference Valderrama and Lohan. In a 2018 interview with Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Simpson addressed the rumours, explaining that she had hung out with Wilmer first and never tried to interfere in anyone else’s relationship. She said:

Yeah, I mean, I hung out with him first, and I wasn’t interested in him at that point….And we’re great! All love.

Simpson also emphasised that she and Lohan were on good terms and that the song was not meant to hurt anyone.

6. Avril Lavigne (2009)

Wilmer Valderrama and Avril Lavigne at El Palacio de Los Deportes on 18 October 2007 in Mexico City, Mexico. Photo: Victor Chavez

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Avril Ramona Lavigne

: Avril Ramona Lavigne Date of birth : 27 September 1984

: 27 September 1984 Age : 41 years old (as of 2026)

: 41 years old (as of 2026) Place of birth : Belleville, Canada

: Belleville, Canada Occupation: Singer and songwriter

Wilmer Valderrama and Avril Lavigne were rumoured to be romantically linked in late 2009, shortly after Lavigne filed for divorce from her first husband, Sum 41 frontman Deryck Whibley. The pair was first spotted together at the Nobu restaurant in West Hollywood, where they appeared very comfortable, sparking immediate dating rumours.

Shortly afterwards, as documented by People, they were seen at the Wonderland nightclub. However, there’s no official confirmation from either Valderrama or Lavigne that they ever dated.

7. Rihanna (2009)

Rihanna at Cipriani Wall Street on 1 December 2025 in New York City. Photo: Taylor Hill

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Robyn Rihanna Fenty

: Robyn Rihanna Fenty Date of birth : 20 February 1988

: 20 February 1988 Age : 37 years old (as of 2026)

: 37 years old (as of 2026) Place of birth : Saint Michael, Barbados

: Saint Michael, Barbados Occupation: Singer, businesswoman, actress

Wilmer Valderrama and Rihanna were briefly linked in 2009, following her highly publicised split from Chris Brown. According to the Times of India, romance rumours began after the two were spotted getting cosy at the Geisha House in Hollywood in March of that year. However, neither Valderrama nor Rihanna ever officially confirmed a relationship.

8. Demi Lovato (2010–2016)

Wilmer Valderrama and singer Demi Lovato at Cecconi's West Hollywood on 13 February 2013 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Jeff Vespa

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Demetria Devonne "Demi" Lovato

: Demetria Devonne "Demi" Lovato Date of birth : 20 August 1992

: 20 August 1992 Age : 33 years old (as of 2026)

: 33 years old (as of 2026) Place of birth : Albuquerque, New Mexico, United States

: Albuquerque, New Mexico, United States Occupation: Singer, songwriter, actress

Wilmer Valderrama and Demi Lovato were in a high-profile relationship that lasted nearly six years, beginning soon after Lovato turned 18 and ending in 2016. They first met in 2010 at a PSA event when Lovato was 17, and Valderrama was 29. Singer Demi Lovato later described their connection in her 2017 documentary Simply Complicated, saying:

I met him on January 11, 2010. I thought, ‘I have to have him,’ but I was only 17, and he was like, ‘Get away from me. When I turned 18, we started dating. I think it was love at first sight. We connected on a level that I’ve never connected with anybody before; he was just my rock, my everything.

They became a couple after she turned 18 and stayed together until they announced their split in a joint statement to social media in 2016. According to the Entertainment News, the now-deleted statement read:

After almost six loving and wonderful years together, we have decided to end our relationship. This was an incredibly difficult decision for both of us, but we have realised more than anything that we are better as best friends.

9. Minka Kelly (2012–2016)

Minka Kelly at SiriusXM Studios on 1 May 2023 in New York City. Photo: Jason Mendez

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Minka Dumont Kelly

: Minka Dumont Kelly Date of birth : 24 June 1980

: 24 June 1980 Age : 45 years old (as of 2026)

: 45 years old (as of 2026) Place of birth : Los Angeles, California, United States

: Los Angeles, California, United States Occupation: Actress

Minka gained recognition for her role as Lyla Garrity on the NBC drama series Friday Night Lights. She and Wilmer Valderrama were first linked in 2012, around the time Minka had recently split from baseball player Derek Jeter and Valderrama was taking a break from his long relationship with Demi Lovato.

The two were spotted together at events and even suggested they might be dating, but neither ever confirmed a serious romance at the time. As reported by Entertainment Tonight, in 2016, rumours again surfaced that they might be reconnecting after spotted enjoying dinner together at Palm Thai restaurant in Hollywood.

Minka Kelly denied that they were ever a couple during in a now-deleted radio interview with Power 106's J Cruz and Krystal Bee. Per E! News Minka said:

It s*cks when stories that aren't true are made up, you know? Look, if it's true and it's out, then it's true, and it's out. When it's not true, and it's out, is when it's really frustrating. You just have to find the comedy in all of it....He's a good friend to me, too. [We are] good friends. Wilmer's a really, really good person. And any woman would be lucky to have him.

She added:

He's not my ex, and we are good friends, and we always have been. It's funny, this whole 'back with my ex' thing. We're not exes!

10. Amanda Pacheco (2019–present)

Wilmer Valderrama and Amanda Pacheco at El Capitan Theatre on 13 November 2025 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Rodin Eckenroth

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Amanda Pacheco

: Amanda Pacheco Date of birth : 28 August 1991

: 28 August 1991 Age : 34 years old (as of February 2026)

: 34 years old (as of February 2026) Place of birth : San Diego, California, U.S.

: San Diego, California, U.S. Occupation: Model and certified PADI scuba divemaster

Wilmer Valderrama is currently engaged to Amanda Pacheco, a model and scuba diver. The two began dating in 2019 after being introduced by a mutual friend. After nine months of dating, Valderrama proposed on New Year’s Day 2020 on a beach in La Jolla, San Diego. He posted the news on Instagram with the caption: "It’s just us now."

Wilmer Valderrama and Amanda Pacheco welcomed their first child, daughter Nakano Oceana, in February 2021, and in 2025, they announced the birth of their second child, a son named Wolf Monte Valderrama. Speaking about their upcoming wedding, Valderrama told Entertainment Tonight in January 2024 that getting married is still something they hope to do.

It’s definitely something I want to celebrate with her. She's an incredible mom and I'm excited to celebrate her in that way. The pandemic took it from us, but the pandemic gave us a baby.

In addition, Wilmer has also been linked to several other women in the entertainment industry over the years. He reportedly dated singer Christina Milian in 1998 for about three months, and was also briefly linked to actress Mischa Barton in 2004. In 2017, he was connected to model and influencer Chantel Jeffries, though the relationship was said to be short-lived.

FAQs

Who is Wilmer Valderrama? Wilmer Valderrama is an American actor and producer best known for playing Fez on That ’70s Show, and for roles in NCIS and Encanto. Where is Wilmer Valderrama from? He was born and raised in Miami, Florida, United States. How old is Wilmer Valderrama? The Hollywood actor was born in January 1980, which makes him 46 years old as of 2026. Who is Wilmer Valderrama’s wife? Valderrama is not married yet. He is engaged to model Amanda Pacheco. How old was Wilmer Valderrama when he dated Lindsay Lohan? When Valderrama and Lindsay Lohan publicly dated in 2004, he was 24 years old and she was newly 18. Did Rihanna date Wilmer Valderrama? The two were romantically linked around 2009, but neither confirmed or denied the speculaton. What was Wilmer Valderrama’s age when dating Demi Lovato? The actor was 29 years old when he began dating Demi Lovato in 2010; she was 18 at the time. Who are Wilmer Valderrama’s children? Wilmer Valderrama has two children with fiancée Amanda Pacheco: a daughter, Nakano Oceana, and a son Wolf Monte.

Wilmer Valderrama’s high-profile relationship history spans over two decades, transitioning from early 2000s romances with teen icons like Mandy Moore and Lindsay Lohan to a long-term relationship with Demi Lovato. He later settled down with model Amanda Pacheco, proposing in 2020, and they now share two children.

