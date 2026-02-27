A Nigerian mother has shared a post disclosing how marriage and motherhood changed her appearance

In a now-viral video on TikTok, she posted throwback photos of herself and compared them to her current look

Massive reactions trailed the post as several social media users shared their similar experiences in the comments

A Nigerian mother's post about the toll of marriage and motherhood on her appearance has touched thousands on social media.

The lady shared throwback photos of herself, juxtaposed with her current look, and this drew the attention of netizens who could relate to her situation.

Nigerian woman discloses how motherhood changed her appearance. Photo credit: @amakadouble/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Mother shares how marriage changed her appearance

The post, shared by @amakadouble on TikTok, showed a striking transformation, with the mother addressing those who have questioned her about her changed appearance.

She hinted that her radiant looks had faded with the responsibilities of motherhood, causing many to share their similar stories in the comments.

In her words:

"POV: How did you get married with this face? Motherhood changed me."

Nigerian woman goes viral after sharing how motherhood changed her appearance. Photo credit: @amakadouble/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Reactions as mum shares her transformation

The lady honest video went viral, with many TikTok users praising her for speaking out about the often-unspoken reality of motherhood.

The thread of comments revealed a community of women who have faced similar pressures and judgments, with many expressing gratitude for her willingness to share her story.

@dot said:

"10yrs married with 3 kids. its me first then others next. im selfish when it concerns my appearance and mental health."

@Ugoeze Deborah said:

"42 yrs and 24yrs in marriage, sis its time to take care of yourself please. You are beautiful. You are a queen head up, shoulders high."

@cerisebleu8 said:

"I can not born 5 kids knowing fully that I don’t have help. Stress has turned you into someone help. Please go on vacation, leave them with their father. You need rest."

@vidas fashion store commented:

"Dear women just because you have been able to work on yourself and maintain your spark doesn’t mean we should judge her biko. The best you can do is encourage her to make out time and work on herself. She said she has 5 kids with no help. I don’t understand why some people are posting their pictures here."

@HannyLuv Ahouf3 added:

"I am a mother of 4 and my first born turned 15 years 19th February. my last baby will be 10 years .please take good care of yourself don't loose yourself because you are now a mother. Get your spark back you can do it."

See the post below:

Nigerian woman's physical appearance changes

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian woman said everything about her changed after she gave birth to her beautiful baby girl.

The woman shared how she gave birth through caesarean section and has since been living in pain.

Source: Legit.ng