Who is Neon Streamer and how did he get so famous?

Neon Streamer is a Kick streamer from the United States. He is known for his YouTube content and IRL Kick streaming. His journey from a small-time NBA 2K content creator to a widely recognised streamer is remarkable. The streamer’s ability to court attention through controversies or captivating streams has earned him a loyal fanbase.

Neon standing against a plain background (L). The streamer with a big smile (R). Photo: @n3onsingh on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Neon began his journey in May 2016 by uploading NBA 2K gameplay on YouTube. He is known for his audacious antics and made headlines with a controversial death hoax that skyrocketed his YouTube subscribers. The controversial streamer’s signature audacity keeps fans coming back for more.

Neon (streamer) profile summary

Full name Rangesh Mutama Nickname Neon (N3on) Gender Male Date of birth 13 August 2004 Age 20 years old (as of November 2024) Zodiac sign Leo Place of birth United States Current residence Houston, Texas, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Asian Religion Islam Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5′8″ Height in centimetres 172 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Siblings 1 Relationship status Dating Girlfriend Sam Frank Profession YouTuber, streamer, and content creator Instagram @n3onsingh X (Twitter) @n3ononyt YouTube N3ON

Who is Neon (streamer)?

Rangesh Mutama, known as Neon streamer or N3on, is an American YouTuber-turned-streamer. Initially gaining recognition for NBA 2K gameplay videos, he has expanded his influence on platforms like YouTube and Kick.

He is of Indian-Pakistani heritage and is known for his controversial online persona. His younger brother occasionally appears on his channel.

What is N3on’s age?

The American YouTuber-turned-streamer is 20 years old as of November 2024. He was born on 13 August 2004. His zodiac sign is Leo.

Career

Top-5 facts about Neon. Photo: @N3onOnYT on X (Twitter) (modified by author)

Source: Original

N3on began his YouTube journey in May 2016 by captivating audiences with NBA 2K gameplays. His content took a turn in 2019 when he pivoted to Fortnite and collaborated with his cousin in the Horsing Face Reveal video. This marked the start of his rise to fame.

N3on, recognised for his "digital tough guy" persona, often engaged in conflicts with high-profile individuals such as Andrew Tate, which garnered him significant public attention.

Since becoming an active streamer on Kick in 2019, the prominent YouTuber has dedicated over 80% of his stream time to NBA 2K content, building a reputation as one of the platform's most consistent creators.

What does Neon (streamer) stream on?

Neon primarily streams on Kick, engaging his audience with gameplay, including Minecraft, Roblox, and other multiplayer games. At the time of this writing, his Kick account boasts over 378,000 subscribers.

The streamer remains active on YouTube, sharing occasional IRL (In Real Life) videos. His YouTube channel has grown significantly, with over 870,000 subscribers.

Who is Neon's girlfriend?

N3on is dating , a fellow Kick streamer, TikTok sensation, and content creator. Sam is widely recognised for her vibrant TikTok content, which features dance routines, lip-syncs, and lifestyle posts. She also streams “Just Chatting” sessions on Kick and collaborates with other creators.

Beyond her digital career, Sam has made her mark in beauty pageants. In 2023, she achieved the prestigious title of Miss Philippines USA 2nd runner-up.

How did N3on and Sam meet?

In a 2024 interview with George Janko on YouTube, N3on revealed that he and Sam began collaborating on streaming projects. Their relationship took a romantic turn after a memorable incident where they were banned from Disney. Reflecting on their journey, N3on shared,

We were just streaming and doing stuff. It was going crazy and spreading everywhere. I thought, ‘Let’s keep going.’ I wouldn’t even talk to her off stream. After the stream ended, I'd go to my room, lock my door, and chill.

The content creator added:

One day, she talked to me. We just sat there…It was after we got banned from Disney in Orlando. That was the worst day ever. Around 2 a.m., we started talking, and after that, everything changed.

N3on’s death hoax

In December 2019, N3on staged a death hoax that shocked his followers. In a now-deleted video titled N3on Is Dying, allegedly by his brother. The video claimed that N3on was in critical condition due to a seizure and a brain tumour.

The video also stated that N3on had instructed his brother to keep his condition private. That same day, NBA 2K content was posted on his secondary channel, raising suspicions.

On 23 December, N3on uploaded another video titled N3on's Final Words..., In the now-deleted video, he announced plans to give his channel to others to preserve his content. He claimed that surgery complications could lead to his death.

By 26 December, a compilation video announced that N3on had “passed away.” However, just five days later, on 31 December, N3on uploaded a video revealing that he had miraculously recovered within two days.

Another YouTuber, JT, soon exposed the deception, releasing a video discrediting N3on’s claims. This exposure led to a backlash, with a high dislikes-to-likes ratio on N3on’s videos, most of which have since been removed.

In the aforementioned George Janko interview, Neon expressed regret for pranking his fans about his death, noting that he was only 14 years old at the time and could not make sound judgments.

I was like 14. I was falling off. I was like, 'What do I do, man?' But that shows how stupid I was. At first, they (the fans) bought it. Everyone’s like, 'Oh my God, I’m so sorry,'… Then, I got caught on TV. They were showing a replay…of someone shooting a jump shot. In the back, you just see me and my mom sitting right there. That’s what gave it up.

FAQs

Who is Neon? He is an American YouTuber-turned-streamer known for gaming content and controversies, primarily streaming on Kick and YouTube. What is Neon's real name? The content creator’s real name is Rangesh Mutama. Is Neon a Filipina? He is of Indian-Pakistani descent. Where does Neon livestream? He live-streams on Kick, shares gaming content, and occasionally posts videos on his YouTube channel. What is N3on’s age? As of November 2024, streamer Neon is 20 years old. Who is Neon's girlfriend? His girlfriend is Sam Frank, a Kick streamer, TikTok content creator, and Miss Philippines USA 2023 2nd runner-up.

Neon (streamer) continues to captivate audiences with his gaming content and dynamic persona on Kick and YouTube. Despite his controversies, his ability to adapt and connect with fans has solidified his position as a prominent online streamer.

Legit.ng recently published Sophia Grace's biography. She is a British singer, actress, YouTuber, and entrepreneur. Sophia skyrocketed to the limelight in 2011 after a video of her and her cousin Rosie McClelland singing a cover version of Nicki Minaj's hit song Super Bass went viral.

Two years after featuring her cousin Rosie McClelland in her debut single, Girls Just Gotta Have Fun, in 2013, she released her second single, Best Friends, which made it to the Billboard Hot 100. Read the article to learn more about her.

Source: Legit.ng