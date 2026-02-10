Inside Ernesto Zedillo Jr.'s life and what he's focusing on post-politics

Ernesto Zedillo Jr. is a Mexican architect and businessman, best known as the eldest son of former Mexican President Ernesto Zedillo Ponce de León. He has largely stayed out of frontline politics, focusing instead on high-profile real estate and architectural projects, including developments in Cozumel.

Ernesto Zedillo Jr. is the eldest son of Ernesto Zedillo , who served as President of Mexico from 1994 to 2000.

, who served as President of Mexico from 1994 to 2000. He is an architect who has worked on significant projects like the Torre Veracruz.

Ernesto Zedillo Jr. was previously married to journalist Rebeca Sáenz Cárdenas from 2005 to 2024 .

to journalist from . He is the father of Nicolás Buenfil, born from his past relationship with Mexican actress Erika Buenfil.

Full name Ernesto Zedillo Velasco Famous as Ernesto Zedillo Jr. Gender Male Year of birth 1976 Age 49 years old (as of 2026) Place of birth Mexico City, Mexico Current residence Mexico City, Mexico Nationality Mexican Ethnicity Hispanic Sexuality Straight Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Dark brown Father Ernesto Zedillo Ponce de León Mother Nilda Patricia Velasco Siblings Emiliano, Carlos, Nilda Patricia and Rodrigo Zedillo Velasco Relationship status Divorced Ex-wife Rebeca Sáenz Cárdenas Children Nicolás, Isabella, Victoria Education Universidad Anáhuac Profession Businessman, architect

Inside Ernesto Zedillo Jr.'s early life and background

Ernesto Zedillo Jr. was born in Mexico City, Mexico, in 1976, making him 49 years old as of 2026. He is a Mexican national of Hispanic heritage. Ernesto has largely kept his personal life private, though it occasionally enters the spotlight due to his family's prominence.

As for his education, Ernesto Zedillo Jr. earned a degree in Architecture from the Universidad Anáhuac in Mexico.

Meet Ernesto Zedillo Jr.'s parents

He is the son of Ernesto Zedillo Ponce de León, the 61st President of Mexico, and Nilda Patricia Velasco. They first met while attending the National Polytechnic Institute (IPN) in Mexico City and have been married since 1974.

Ernesto Zedillo Jr.'s father is a Mexican economist and politician. He was the 61st president of Mexico from 1994 to 2000. After his presidency, he transitioned to international academic and advisory roles, notably serving as the Director of the Yale Centre for the Study of Globalisation. He also sits on the boards of major corporations like Procter & Gamble and Citigroup.

Who are Ernesto Zedillo Jr.'s siblings?

The Mexican architect grew up alongside four siblings: Emiliano, Carlos, Nilda Patricia and Rodrigo Zedillo Velasco. Ernesto Zedillo Jr. is the eldest of five siblings. While they generally keep a low profile, several have established careers in architecture, engineering, and sustainable development.

His brother, Emiliano, is a Civil Engineer and currently resides in Los Cabos, Baja California Sur. Carlos is a prominent Architect who previously served as the Deputy Director for Sustainability at INFONAVIT, Mexico's national housing institute. He is also the founder of PienZa Sostenible, a nonprofit dedicated to social housing and sustainability.

A look at Ernesto Zedillo Jr.'s career

Ernesto Zedillo Jr. chose a different path from his father’s political career. He is a successful architect and businessman, primarily focused on large-scale real estate development and urban planning. He has worked on high-profile developments, including the Torre Veracruz and a significant tourism development in Cozumel, Quintana Roo.

Beyond architecture, he has engaged in real estate and entrepreneurial activities. For Instance, according to Mansion Global, he sold a luxury property in Miami’s Coconut Grove for over $5 million, which was notable as one of the most expensive non-waterfront sales in the area.

Who is Ernesto Zedillo Jr.’s wife?

Ernesto Zedillo Jr. is currently separated from his wife, Rebeca Sáenz Cárdenas, a journalist and former news presenter who worked as a correspondent in the U.S. and later as a host for ADN40. The couple met in February 2004 during the opening of the restaurant Vaova in Mexico City, where Zedillo Jr. was a partner.

They began dating shortly after the encounter and got engaged in October 2004. Ernesto Zedillo Jr. and Rebeca Sáenz Cárdenas exchanged their wedding vows on 8 January 2005 in a civil ceremony at the Sheraton Grand Los Cabos in Baja California Sur. They share two daughters, Isabella and Victoria.

As documented by Hola, the former couple reportedly split, and their separation was publicly confirmed in October 2024 when Rebeca Sáenz debuted her new relationship with businessman Michel Kuri at the Mexico City Grand Prix. Despite the separation, they reportedly maintain a cordial relationship for the sake of their children.

Before his marriage to Rebecca, Zedillo Jr. had a brief affair with Mexican actress Erika Buenfil in the early 2000s. This relationship resulted in the birth of Nicolás Buenfil in 2005. For nearly 19 years, Zedillo Jr. was absent from his son's life. However, according to Gale, in May 2024, Nicolás shared photos of a reunion with his father, signalling a reconciliation.

FAQs

Who is Ernesto Zedillo Jr.? He is a Mexican architect and businessman, best known as the eldest son of the 61st President of Mexico, Ernesto Zedillo Ponce de León and Nilda Patricia Velasco. Where is Ernesto Zedillo Jr. from? Ernesto was born and raised in Mexico City, Mexico. What is Ernesto Zedillo Jr.’s age? The popular businessman is reportedly 49 years old as of 2026. He was born in 1976. Does Ernesto Zedillo Jr. have siblings? He has four younger siblings: Emiliano, Carlos, Nilda Patricia and Rodrigo Zedillo Velasco. Is Ernesto Zedillo Jr. married? As of 2026, Ernesto Zedillo Jr. is reportedly divorced. He was married to journalist Rebeca Sáenz Cárdenas for nearly 20 years, since 2005. Did Ernesto Zedillo Jr. and Erika Buenfil date? Ernesto and the famous actress had a brief, high-profile relationship in 2004. How many children does Ernesto Zedillo Jr. have? Ernesto has three children: a son, Nicolás, with actress Erika Buenfil, and two daughters, Isabella and Victoria, with his wife Rebeca Sáenz. Where is Ernesto Zedillo now? The Mexican architect maintains a primary residence in Mexico City, where he continues his architectural and real estate work.

Ernesto Zedillo Jr. is recognised not only for his family ties but also for his independent career in architecture and business, reflecting a path distinct from political life.

