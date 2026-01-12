Pablo Escobar's son on surviving the most dangerous last name in history
I didn't agree with the violence he used, but I had so much love for him that if I had to give my life, I would. I never doubted that. And I don't doubt it today.
Once, Juan Pablo Escobar Henao, and now Sebastián Marroquín, Pablo Escobar’s son and his story continue to draw global attention. However, instead of negativity, Sebastian Marroquín’s mission is to bring peace and healing to a country once terrorised by his father.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Key takeaways
- Profile summary
- Meet Sebastián Marroquín: Pablo Escobar's son
- Pablo Escobar's son's career journey
- Family life: Sebastián Marroquín and María Ángeles Sarmiento
- FAQs
Key takeaways
- Pablo Escobar's son was originally named Juan Pablo Escobar Henao; he adopted the name Sebastián Marroquín after his father's death in the 1990s.
- He is a professionally trained architect and industrial engineer with a degree from the University of Palermo in Argentina.
- Marroquín is a prolific author with bestsellers such as Pablo Escobar: My Father, Pablo Escobar in Fraganti, Pablo Escobar: La Trilogía, and Escobar: A Criminal Education.
- In 2018, he and his mother were charged by an Argentine court with money laundering related to real estate.
Profile summary
Full name
Sebastián Marroquín
Original name
Juan Pablo Escobar Henao
Gender
Male
Date of birth
24 February 1977
Age
48 years as of 2026
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Place of birth
Medellín, Colombia
Residence
Palermo Soho, Buenos Aires, Argentina
Nationality
Columbian
Ethnicity
Spanish
Religion
Christianity
Eye colour
Dark brown
Hair colour
Black
Height in centimetres
5'5"
Height in feet
165
Weight in kilograms
80
Weight in pounds
176
Father
Pablo Emilio Escobar Gaviria
Mother
María Isabel Santos Caballero
Siblings
Manuela Escobar
Marital status
Married
Spouse
María Ángeles Sarmiento
Children
1
High school education
Instituto ORT in Argentina
Higher education
University of Palermo
Net worth
$30 million
Social media
Meet Sebastián Marroquín: Pablo Escobar's son
Sebastian Marroquín was born on 24 February 1977 in Medellín, Colombia, to Pablo Escobar and María Isabel Santos Caballero. He is 48 years old as of 2025, and his zodiac sign is Pisces.
His father, Pablo Escobar, is best known for being a narcoterrorist, drug lord, and the founder of the Medellín cartel. Today, Escobar's memory is synonymous with death and cruelty for those who crossed paths with him and the Medellín cartel.
However, to Marroquín, Escobar was a loving father. In a 2017 interview with Tustyle's weekly magazine, he said,
Although he was a ruthless killer, paradoxically, he was a good father.
His mother is María Isabel Santos Caballero, formerly known as María Victoria Henao de Escobar. Victoria got married to Escobar on 29 March 1976 at age fifteen, three years after their initial meeting. By the time she had her first child, Juan Pablo Escobar Henao, she was in her fourth year of secondary school.
Sebastian was raised alongside one sibling, Manuela Escobar, also known as Juana Manuela Marroquín Santos. Manuela is an author and businesswoman.
Growing up as Pablo Escobar's son
Having Pablo Escobar as his father meant living in extreme wealth and luxury. However, after Escobar launched an offensive against the rival Cali drug cartel in the late 1980s, life became more challenging.
In reaction to the Netflix miniseries, Narcos, he said,
We didn’t live in luxury when we were on the run. I wish we had had the houses with swimming pools you see in the series.
He added:
And we weren’t surrounded by gangsters either. We were very much alone, because everyone betrayed him or gave themselves up. Or they were killed.
Life after Pablo Escobar's death
After Pablo Escobar was killed in December 1993, the family’s life was at stake. Marroquín, his mother, and his sister initially fled to Mozambique but were denied permanent residency. They eventually landed in Argentina on tourist visas.
To secure their safety, the family had to meet with the leaders of the Cali Cartel. To Victoria, the problems of being the wife of a drug lord did not end with her husband's death.
Marroquín describes this in his memoirs as a negotiation for their lives, where they surrendered almost all inherited assets as war reparations to the cartel.
In 2018, an Argentine court under Federal Judge Nestor Barral accused and charged Sebastian Marroquin and his mother, Maria Isabel Santos Caballero, of money laundering.
The pair were suspected of being intermediaries for Jose Piedrahita, a Colombian drug dealer who was linked to the Cali cartel, the main rival of Escobar's Medellin cartel.
As per the Business Insider, Sebastian and his mother, who both live in Argentina, were suspected of laundering money through real estate in the upscale Buenos Aires neighbourhood of Pilar and through a tango dancing café.
Pablo Escobar's son's career journey
Sebastián Marroquín wears many hats. He is a self-declared pacifist and a Peace Ambassador for the OMPP. Professionally, he is an architect, industrial designer, writer, speaker, and audiovisual producer. Have a look at the details of his career.
Becoming an architect and industrial designer
Juan Pablo completed his studies in architecture at the University of Palermo in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Speaking to The Architect's Newspaper, he explained that his inspiration for the career path was his maternal grandfather, who was a woodworker and a designer.
His architectural career includes designing and building a 10,000 square foot and a 33,000 square foot mansion in Colombia and Argentina. He also built a public wellness centre and water therapy facility in Argentina.
Books, interviews, and speaking engagements
Marroquín's career as an author has been instrumental in reshaping the historical narrative of his father and the Medellín Cartel. His international bestsellers include Pablo Escobar: My Father, Pablo Escobar in Fraganti: The Stories that My Father Never Told Me, Pablo Escobar: La Trilogía, and Escobar: A Criminal Education.
He is a sought-after speaker represented by APB Speakers. His lectures focus on pacifism, the necessity of drug policy reform, and his personal decision to choose a path of non-violence over revenge. In line with his general message, he famously stated;
My father showed us the path we should not follow.
Netflix documentaries and media attention
Marroquín remains a vocal critic of the Netflix series Narcos, claiming it omits the true cruelty of his father’s actions and misleads the youth.
He has also gained international acclaim for the 2009 Argentine-Colombian documentary, Sins of My Father (Grijesi Mog Oca), where he met with the sons of assassinated politicians Luis Carlos Galán and Rodrigo Lara Bonilla to ask for forgiveness.
Family life: Sebastián Marroquín and María Ángeles Sarmiento
Sebastián is married to María Ángeles Sarmiento, his teenage sweetheart. As of 2026, Sebastián and his wife continue to reside in Buenos Aires, Argentina, where they have rebuilt their lives far from the legacy of Pablo Escobar.
María Ángeles Sarmiento is of Mexican origin and has maintained a very low public profile, accompanying Marroquín since his exile in the 1990s. The couple have a son, believed to be Jacobo Marroquín, whom they have shielded from the media.
FAQs
- Where is Pablo's son now? He lives in Buenos Aires, Argentina, specifically in the Palermo Soho neighbourhood.
- What happened to Pablo Escobar's son? He moved to Argentina, changed his name, and became a professional architect and author.
- How does Sebastian Marroquín feel about his father? He maintains a paradoxical relationship: he loves the 'father' but denounces the 'criminal' who terrorised Colombia.
- Why did Sebastián Marroquín change his name? To protect himself and his family from his father’s enemies and live without the immediate stigma of the Escobar surname.
- How many sons did Pablo Escobar have? He had only one biological son, Juan Pablo (now Sebastián).
- What is Pablo Escobar's son's age? He is 48 years old as of 2025 (born 24 February 1977).
- How much is Pablo Escobar's son's net worth? It is estimated to vary between $30 million and $120 million, largely earned through his books, lectures, and architecture.
- Is Pablo Escobar's son alive? He is alive and well.
- Who was Pablo Escobar's first son? He had only one son, Juan Pablo Escobar Henao (Sebastián Marroquín).
Pablo Escobar's son, Sebastián Marroquín, remains a prominent voice in the global conversation regarding reconciliation and drug policy reform. While his family's past is marked by violence, he has successfully built an independent life in Argentina as a professional architect and peace advocate.
