After professing her love to former football legend Tom Brady, one question frequently trended across social media: Is Veronika Rájek married? The Slovakian model and influencer is married to Victor Rájek, a Slovakian restaurateur and a former professional athlete.

Victor Rájek pictured with his wife, Veronika Rájek during their wedding (L). The model pictured in a fashion shoot (R). Photo: @veronikarajek, @viktor_rajek (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Key takeaways

Veronika Maťašová got married to Victor Rájek on 13 June 2019 in Vienna, Austria.

in Vienna, Austria. The Slovakian couple first met and interacted in 2016 through Instagram.

through Instagram. Victor Rájek is a former professional athlete who competed at the 2006 Winter Olympics.

who competed at the 2006 Winter Olympics. Victor is a restaurateur, and his athletic pursuits include bob sledding, American football, handball, basketball, and athletics.

Profile summary

Full name Veronika Rájek née Maťašová Gender Female Date of birth 20 February 1998 Age 29 years as of January 2026 Place of birth Vranov nad Topľou, Slovakia Residence Los Angeles, California, United States Vienna, Austria Nationality Slovakian Height in centimetres 180 Height in feet 5'9" Weight in kilograms 55 Weight in pounds 121 Body measurements 90-60-90 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Grey Parents Undisclosed Siblings 1 (Viktória Maťašová) Marital status Married Spouse Victor (Viktor) Rájek Higher education Sports Gymnasium Košice, VŠBM Košice, Inštitút vzdelávania, poradenstva a informatizácie, Pavol Jozef Šafárik University (UPJŠ Košice) Profession Social media influencer, model Social media Instagram, Threads, X (Twitter), Snapchat

Is Veronika Rájek married?

According to Plus jeden deň, the former Miss Slovakia is married to Victor Rájek, a Slovakian entrepreneur and restaurateur. The Slovakian couple got married on 13 June 2019 in Vienna, Austria.

Veronika Maťašová and Victor Rájek met through Instagram in 2016 and later got engaged in 2018. In February 2025, the model told Eva about how Viktor reached out. She said;

On November 13, 2016, Viktor asked me in an Instagram message where he could meet me, and he also added four emoticons to the message - a four-leaf clover, an elephant, a yin and yang, and stars.

Veronika and her husband, Victor Rájek, walk down the aisle on their wedding day. Photo: @viktor.rajek

Source: Facebook

She added;

We still use them today. He immediately caught my eye, so I wrote to him that if he wanted to meet me, he could find me in the East, where I would treat him to bread and salt.

In the interview, Victor Rájek spoke about their initial connection on Instagram, saying,

I found her on the Internet. She had 20 thousand followers and 4 photos at the time. I thought she was some kind of scammer.

Veronika Rájek's dating and relationship history

Details of Veronika Rájek's past relationships have yet to be publicly revealed. However, the OnlyFans creative manager has been rumoured to be romantically involved with popular sports personalities.

The rumours are based on her praise of players like Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku, who she said had an angel face, and Joe Burrow, who she once called a visual choice. Other such rumoured partners include Travis Kelce and Shaquille O'Neal.

Tom Brady (2022)

Victor Rájek pictured during the December 2022 Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ match against the New Orleans Saints. Photo: @veronikarajek

Source: Instagram

On 5 December 2022, Veronika went viral after posting an admiration post on Instagram about Tom Brady. She made the post after attending an NFL match between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New Orleans Saints.

Posted following Brady's divorce from his wife, Gisele Bündchen, Veronika got both positive and negative reactions, with some fans speculating that she was his new partner. The post read,

I saw the LEGEND, and if somebody asks me again if I love Brady, yes, I love him, and show me somebody who doesn’t. Even his haters love him because they know he is the GOAT. (Tom Brady) Thank you for an amazing show.

Undisclosed boyfriend (2016)

Veronika Rájek pictured in a fashion shoot at Wynn Las Vegas in Los Angeles, California, United States. Photo: @veronika.rajek13

Source: Facebook

In a 2022 Q&A live on Instagram, Veronika revealed that she had once had a boyfriend of Italian origin.

Yes, I was dating once with an Italian boy. But from dating, it started as more stalking. So I just had to go with him because I was so scared. I was just 18 years old, and I was alone.

FAQs

Who is Veronika Rájek? She is a Slovakian model and influencer who went viral in 2022 for her NFL-related content. Who is Victor Rájek? He is a former Olympic bobsledder and American football player, turned restaurateur and health and wellness influencer. Who is Viktor Rájek's wife? He is married to former Miss Slovakia, Veronika Rájek. When was Veronika Rájek's wedding? The Instagram influencer's wedding took place on 13 June 2019.

Is Veronika Rájek married? The Instagram influencer has been married to Slovakian entrepreneur Victor Rájek for six years (as of January 2026). The couple got married on 13 June 2019 in Vienna, Austria.

Legit.ng recently published an article about Arrested Development actor Will Arnett's dating history and past relationships. After a nine-year marriage to American actress and comedian Amy Poehler, he has been linked to several individuals, including Katie Lee, Erin David, Arielle Vandenberg, and Alessandra Brawn.

Will Arnett's earliest known relationship was a marriage to actress Penelope Ann Miller. Read on to find out details of all his known romantic connections, from marriages to relationships.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng