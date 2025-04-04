15 famous native American women who changed the course of history

Famous Native American women have shaped history through leadership, activism, and cultural contributions. Sacagawea, Wilma Mankiller, and Deb Haaland stand among those who broke barriers. From guiding historic expeditions to leading nations, their legacies endure, continuing to influence both the present and the future.

Wilma Mankiller (L), Sacagawea (C), Deb Haaland (R). Photo: @TheCherokeeNation on Facebook, @powwownative_ on Instagram, @secdebhaaland on X (Twitter) (modified by author)

Key takeaways

Sacagawea played a vital role as a guide and interpreter for the Lewis and Clark Expedition.

for the Lewis and Clark Expedition. Wilma Mankiller became the first female Principal Chief of the Cherokee Nation.

Susan La Flesche Picotte was the first Native American female doctor .

. Maria Tallchief revolutionised ballet as America’s first major prima ballerina .

. Elizabeth Peratrovich led the fight for Alaska’s Anti-Discrimination Act of 1945.

Famous native American women in history

This list of famous Native American women highlights individuals who have made significant contributions to their communities and beyond. The women featured were selected based on their groundbreaking achievements, cultural impact, and leadership across various fields. The list is not ranked in any particular order.

1. Wilma Mankiller

American activist Wilma Mankiller smiling. Photo: @NYHistory on X (Twitter) (modified by author)

Full name: Wilma Pearl Mankiller

Wilma Pearl Mankiller Date of birth: 18 November 1945

18 November 1945 Place of birth: Tahlequah, Oklahoma, USA

Tahlequah, Oklahoma, USA Profession: Activist and Principal Chief of the Cherokee

Wilma Mankiller, born in Tahlequah, Oklahoma, emerged as a formidable leader and advocate for Native American rights. In 1985, she shattered barriers by becoming the first woman elected Principal Chief of the Cherokee Nation. During her tenure, she focused on improving healthcare, education, and tribal governance, significantly enhancing the Nation's self-sufficiency.

2. Deb Haaland

Full name: Debra Anne Haaland

Debra Anne Haaland Date of birth: 2 December 1960

2 December 1960 Place of birth: Winslow, Arizona, USA

Winslow, Arizona, USA Profession: Politician and U.S. Secretary of the Interior

Deb Haaland, a member of the Laguna Pueblo, has made history as the first Native American to serve as a U.S. Cabinet secretary. Before she was appointed Secretary of the Interior in 2021, she represented New Mexico's 1st congressional district, advocating for environmental justice, Indigenous rights, and social equity.

3. Susan La Flesche Picotte

American physician Susan La Flesche Picotte. Photo: @womenshistory, @9am on Instagram (modified by author)

Full name: Susan La Flesche Picotte

Susan La Flesche Picotte Date of birth: 17 June 1865

17 June 1865 Place of birth: Omaha Reservation, Nebraska, USA

Omaha Reservation, Nebraska, USA Profession: Physician and reformer

Susan La Flesche Picotte, born on the Omaha Reservation in Nebraska, broke barriers as the first Native American woman to earn a medical degree in the United States. Witnessing a Native woman die due to the refusal of a white doctor to treat her ignited Picotte's resolve to pursue medicine.

Graduating as valedictorian from the Woman's Medical College of Pennsylvania in 1889, she returned to serve her community by providing medical care across a vast area and advocating for public health reforms. Her dedication led to the establishment of a hospital in Walthill, Nebraska.

4. Sacheen Littlefeather

American actress Sacheen Littlefeather. Photo: @academymuseum on Instagram (modified by author)

Full name: Marie Louise Cruz

Marie Louise Cruz Date of birth: 14 November 1946

14 November 1946 Place of birth: Salinas, California, USA

Salinas, California, USA Profession: Actress and activist

Sacheen Littlefeather, born Marie Louise Cruz, gained international attention when she declined Marlon Brando's Oscar on his behalf at the 1973 Academy Awards. She brought awareness to the misrepresentation of Native Americans in film and the Wounded Knee occupation.

As a prominent actress and activist of Apache and Yaqui descent, she dedicated her life to advocating for Native American civil rights and accurate portrayals in media. Her courageous stand at the Oscars remains a pivotal moment in the fight for Indigenous representation in Hollywood.

5. Maria Tallchief

American ballerina Maria Tallchief. Photo: @bodydadala on Instagram (modified by author)

Full name: Elizabeth Marie Tall Chief

Elizabeth Marie Tall Chief Date of birth: 24 January 1925

24 January 1925 Place of birth: Fairfax, Oklahoma, USA

Fairfax, Oklahoma, USA Profession: Ballerina

Maria Tallchief, born in Fairfax, Oklahoma, was America's first major prima ballerina and a proud member of the Osage Nation. Her exceptional talent and dedication revolutionized ballet. This led to her prominence in the New York City Ballet under choreographer George Balanchine.

Tallchief's performances in The Nutcracker and Firebird set new standards for American ballet, inspiring countless dancers and elevating the art form nationwide.

6. Elizabeth Peratrovich

Full name: Elizabeth Jean Peratrovich (née Wanamaker)

Elizabeth Jean Peratrovich (née Wanamaker) Date of birth: 4 July 1911

4 July 1911 Place of birth: Petersburg, Alaska, USA

Petersburg, Alaska, USA Profession: Civil rights activist

Elizabeth Peratrovich, a Tlingit woman from Alaska, played a crucial role in the passage of the Alaska Anti-Discrimination Act of 1945, the first anti-discrimination law in the United States. As Grand President of the Alaska Native Sisterhood, she advocated for the rights of Indigenous Alaskans, challenging segregation and inequality.

Elizabeth’s eloquent testimony before the territorial legislature highlighted the injustices faced by Native peoples. Her impacts led to groundbreaking civil rights advancements in Alaska.

7. Suzan Shown Harjo

American poet Suzan Shown Harjo. Photo: @NationalWomensHistoryAlliance on Facebook (modified by author)

Full name: Suzan Shown Harjo

Suzan Shown Harjo Date of birth : 22 June 1945

: 22 June 1945 Place of birth: El Reno, Oklahoma, USA

El Reno, Oklahoma, USA Profession: Advocate, poet, and policy maker

Suzan Shown Harjo, a Cheyenne and Hodulgee Muscogee advocate, has dedicated her life to the preservation and protection of Native American culture, rights, and sacred lands. As a poet, writer, and policymaker, she played a pivotal role in the passage of significant legislation.

The policy maker led to the implementation of the American Indian Religious Freedom Act and the Native American Graves Protection and Repatriation Act. Her relentless efforts have been instrumental in restoring sovereignty and cultural integrity to Indigenous communities across the United States.

8. Nancy Ward

American Cherokee leader Nancy Ward. Photo: @AmericanNativeIndians on Facebook (modified by author)

Full name: Nanye'hi (Nancy Ward)

Nanye'hi (Nancy Ward) Date of birth: 1738

1738 Place of birth: Chota, Cherokee Nation (present-day Monroe County, Tennessee, USA)

Chota, Cherokee Nation (present-day Monroe County, Tennessee, USA) Profession: Cherokee leader and diplomat

Nanye'hi, known to settlers as Nancy Ward, emerged as a prominent Cherokee leader during the 18th century. Her bravery in battle earned her the esteemed title of "Beloved Woman," granting her significant influence in tribal councils.

Nancy advocated for peaceful coexistence between the Cherokee and European settlers, often acting as a mediator. Her efforts left a lasting legacy of diplomacy and leadership within her community.

9. Joy Harjo

American poet Joy Harjo. Photo: @w.w.norton on Instagram (modified by author)

Full name: Joy Harjo

Joy Harjo Date of birth: 9 May 1951

9 May 1951 Place of birth: Tulsa, Oklahoma, USA

Tulsa, Oklahoma, USA Profession: Poet, musician, and author

Joy Harjo, a member of the Mvskoke Nation, became the first Native American to serve as the United States Poet Laureate, holding the position from 2019 to 2022. Her poetry delves into themes of Indigenous identity, resilience, and the interconnectedness of life.

Beyond Joy Harjo’s literary achievements, she is an accomplished musician and has released several albums blending poetry and jazz. Her multifaceted artistry continues to inspire and elevate Native American voices in the arts.

10. Sarah Winnemucca

American educator Sarah Winnemucca. Photo: @joywcal on Instagram (modified by author)

Full name: Sarah Winnemucca Hopkins

Sarah Winnemucca Hopkins Date of birth: 1844

1844 Place of birth: Near Humboldt Lake, Nevada, USA

Near Humboldt Lake, Nevada, USA Profession: Interpreter, educator, and author

Thocmetony, known as Sarah Winnemucca, was a Northern Paiute woman who became a prominent advocate for her people during the late 19th century. Fluent in multiple languages, she served as an interpreter and negotiator between the U.S. Army and Native American tribes.

Sarah authored Life Among the Piutes: Their Wrongs and Claims, one of the first autobiographies written by a Native American woman. In her autobiography, she highlights the injustices faced by her community. Her dedication to education led her to establish a school for Native children, emphasizing academic and cultural teachings.

11. LaDonna Harris

American activist LaDonna Harris. Photo: @indianpueblo on Facebook (modified by author)

Full name: LaDonna Vita Tabbytite Harris

LaDonna Vita Tabbytite Harris Date of birth: 15 February 1931

15 February 1931 Place of birth: Temple, Oklahoma, USA

Temple, Oklahoma, USA Profession: Activist and politician

LaDonna Harris, a citizen of the Comanche Nation, has been a formidable force in advocating for Indigenous rights and social justice. She founded Americans for Indian Opportunity, which aimed to advance the cultural, political, and economic rights of Indigenous peoples.

The renowned politician played instrumental roles in landmark legislation, including the Indian Self-Determination and Education Assistance Act. Her lifelong commitment to advocacy has paved the way for future generations of Native American leaders.

12. Annie Dodge Wauneka

American politician Annie Dodge Wauneka. Photo: @indianpueblo on Facebook (modified by author)

Full name: Annie Dodge Wauneka

Annie Dodge Wauneka Date of birth : 11 April 1910

: 11 April 1910 Place of birth: Navajo Nation, USA

Navajo Nation, USA Profession: Public health advocate and politician

Annie Dodge Wauneka dedicated her life to improving the health and welfare of the Navajo people. As one of the first women elected to the Navajo Tribal Council, she focused on combating tuberculosis and other health issues.

The renowned political leader developed educational programs, translated medical terms into Navajo, and worked tirelessly to bridge the gap between Western medicine and Navajo traditions. Her efforts earned her the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 1963.

13. Ada Deer

Ada Deer (C) with Gwen Moore and Ben Wikler onstage during the WisDems 2023 Convention on 10 June 2023 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Photo: Alex Wroblewski

Full name: Ada Elizabeth Deer

Ada Elizabeth Deer Date of birth: 7 August 1935

7 August 1935 Place of birth: Keshena, Wisconsin, USA

Keshena, Wisconsin, USA Profession: Activist and educator

Ada Deer, a member of the Menominee Tribe, was a trailblazing advocate for Native American rights. She played a crucial role in reversing the termination policy imposed on her tribe, leading to the restoration of their federal recognition. In 1993, Ada became the first Native American woman to head the Bureau of Indian Affairs.

14. Mary Brave Bird

Native American writer and activist Mary Crow Dog poses in Paris, France, to promote her book on the 28th of May 1997. Photo: Ulf Andersen

Full name: Mary Ellen Moore-Richard

Mary Ellen Moore-Richard Date of birth: 26 September 1954

26 September 1954 Place of birth: Rosebud Indian Reservation, South Dakota, USA

Rosebud Indian Reservation, South Dakota, USA Profession: Author and activist

Mary Brave Bird, also known as Mary Crow Dog, was a Sicangu Lakota writer and activist who played a significant role in the American Indian Movement during the 1970s.

At 18, Mary joined the American Indian Movement. She participated in pivotal events such as the 1972 Trail of Broken Treaties and the 1973 occupation of Wounded Knee, where she gave birth to her first child during the siege.

15. Sacagawea

Full name: Sacagawea

Sacagawea Date of birth: Circa 1788

Circa 1788 Place of birth: Lemhi River Valley, Idaho, USA

Lemhi River Valley, Idaho, USA Profession: Interpreter and guide

Sacagawea, born around 1788 near the present-day Idaho-Montana border, was a Lemhi Shoshone woman who played a crucial role as an interpreter and guide for the Lewis and Clark Expedition from 1804 to 1806.

Notably, she facilitated negotiations with Native American tribes, including a reunion with her brother, Shoshone Chief Cameahwait, which secured essential horses for the journey. Her presence, along with that of her infant son, symbolised peaceful intentions, easing interactions with various tribes.

Who is the most famous Native American woman?

Sacagawea is often considered one of the most famous Native Americans. She played a pivotal role in the Lewis and Clark Expedition, serving as a guide and interpreter, which contributed to the success of the journey.

Who is the most famous Cherokee woman?

Wilma Mankiller is the most famous Cherokee woman, known for becoming the first female Principal Chief of the Cherokee Nation. Her leadership and advocacy for Native American rights left a lasting legacy.

Who is the most famous Native American actress?

Sacheen Littlefeather is widely regarded as one of the most famous Native American actresses. She gained prominence for her iconic moment at the 1973 Academy Awards when she declined Marlon Brando’s Oscar in protest of the portrayal of Native Americans in film.

The impact of famous Native American women in history is undeniable. Their leadership, activism, and cultural influence have shaped policies, inspired movements, and preserved indigenous heritage. From politics to the arts, their legacies continue to empower future generations.

