Livinius Nwosu has shared a video of the school allegedly renovated by King Mitchy amid her messy battle with Verydarkman

The brand influencer and the activist have been dragging each other online in a feud that has drawn many reactions

Fans expressed disappointment after seeing the state of the classrooms she claimed to have renovated in six days

An alleged video showing the condition of the school Mukoro Michelle, aka King Mitchy, recently renovated has surfaced online.

The brand influencer had earlier stated that she renovated a school in six days while dragging Verydarkman over some of his projects.

She also asked the activist to send her N50 million so she could renovate four more schools, as she continued to downplay what VDM has been doing with his NGO funds.

The feud later escalated, with Seyi Tinubu and the Ooni of Ife dragged into the controversy, as reactions continued to trail the drama.

Livinus Nwosu took it upon himself to visit the school King Mitchy allegedly renovated. He shared a video collage of what he saw during his visit.

Livinus Nwosu shares video of renovated school

In the video collage, Nwosu visited the primary school in question and showed its current state. According to him, the school still appears dilapidated, as some windows and classrooms were allegedly not touched.

He also claimed that parts of the ceilings, chalkboards, and walls remained unchanged despite King Mitchy’s assertions. Nwosu further noted that there was still no water supply in the school, even though a borehole was reportedly meant to be provided.

In the video, it appeared that only parts of the school were painted, while some classroom blocks were left untouched. Some repaired windows still lacked protectors, and several others remained broken.

While speaking with some pupils, they alleged that only about four students received school bags, while others did not get any of the items that were reportedly meant to be distributed by the brand influencer.

Fans react to video about King Mitchy

Reactions have trailed the video shared Livinus Nwosu about King Mitchy. Here are comments below:

@alex_miless commebnted:

"You’re confusing accountability with downplaying. She clearly said she renovated the school in 6 days which is not true as y’all can see."

@bigdawg_k17 stated:

"A lot of work still dey to do for the school , but na una wan finish that one ."

@forever_afloat shared:

"What's NGO again according to Geh Geh?"

@lookinforaimie_ wrote:

"Way she for just shut up jeje."

@oba_wonder said:

"Seyi Tinubu collect your balance oh."

VDM calls out Seyi Tinubu over donation

Legit.ng had reported that Verydarkman had continued dragging King Mitchy and Seyi Tinubu amid his feud with the female brand influencer.

The two have been engaged in a prolonged online battle after King Mitchy came for him unprovoked in some of her videos.

Many agreed with the activist, noting that he tends to go after the root cause of an issue rather than just the person who attacks him.

