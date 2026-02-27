UEFA confirmed the knockout stage matchup for the 2025/26 Champions League after the playoffs

Real Madrid and Manchester City rekindle their knockout stage rivalry for the fifth consecutive season

Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain will face off again in a repeat of the 2025 FIFA Club World final in USA

UEFA have confirmed the knockout stage bracket for the 2025/26 Champions League after the draw was held in Switzerland on February 27, 2026.

The draw served up interesting matches, including what has become a seasonal knockout stage affair between Manchester City and Real Madrid.

Premier League side Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain were drawn against each other in a repeat of the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup in the USA.

Arsenal landed a relatively easy draw against Bayer Leverkusen, while minions and surprise package Bodo/Glimt will face Sporting Lisbon.

The full draw below.

Legit.ng predicts the winner of each of the Round of 16 draws.

Predicted winners: UCL Round of 16

PSG vs Chelsea

Luis Enrique’s PSG have revenge on their minds ahead of the tie after Chelsea denied them the chance of winning seven trophies last season.

The Parisians are expected to win this tie over two legs as the Blues are still adapting to life under Liam Rosenior. Blues fans would have been confident if Enzo Maresca was still in charge.

Galatasaray vs Liverpool

Galatasaray beat Liverpool 1-0 in the group stage. Victor Osimhen scored the only goal from the penalty spot. The Turkish champions would fancy their chances of upsetting another European giant after beating Juventus 7-5 on aggregate in the playoff.

Real Madrid vs Manchester City

The two sides will face off for the sixth season in a row. Pep Guardiola’s side are favourites to win this tie with Real Madrid at a low and inconsistent point under Alvaro Arbeloa. Talisman Kylian Mbappe’s fitness could help Madrid during the encounter.

Atalanta vs Bayern Munich

Atalanta staged a massive second-leg comeback to win their playoff against Borussia Dortmund, while Bayern finished second on the table. Vincent Kompany’s team are favourites to beat Rafaelle Palladino’s side.

Newcastle vs Barcelona

UEFA Champions League knockout stage debutants Newcastle United will face last season’s semifinalist, Barcelona. The Spanish side won their group stage match 2-1 and are favourites to progress to the quarter-final.

Atletico Madrid vs Tottenham

Atletico Madrid beat Club Brugge in the playoff, while Tottenham, despite their abysmal domestic season, finished in the top eight in the group stage. Diego Simeone’s steady side could hand shaky Spurs a way out of the competition.

Bodo Glimt vs Sporting CP

Bodo/Glimt eliminated last season’s finalist Inter Milan in the playoffs and have also defeated Manchester City in the group stage. They are highly favoured to continue their great run against Sporting CP, which finished in the top eight.

Bayer Leverkusen vs Arsenal

Arsenal were the best team in the group stage, winning all eight matches and conceding only four goals, the least in the competition so far. Bayer Leverkusen beat Greek side Olympiacos in the playoffs.

The Gunners are expected to have it easy against the Germans. Piero Hincapie will face his parent club, with his move to Arsenal yet to be made permanent.

