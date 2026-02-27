Top news website in Nigeria 24/25 Top News Website in Nigeria 24/25

Breaking: Court Gives Judgment on Disputed PDP Convention As Wike Faction Speaks
Politics

Breaking: Court Gives Judgment on Disputed PDP Convention As Wike Faction Speaks

by  Ridwan Adeola Yusuf reviewed by  James Ojo
3 min read
  • The Oyo State High Court has upheld the PDP's 2025 Elective Convention, validating Kabiru Turaki as chairman
  • FCT Minister Nyesom Wike faction dismissed the ruling and claimed it lacks legal effect on INEC and party proceedings
  • The latest court judgment centred on PDP leadership legitimacy, intensifying internal party power tussle ahead of the 2027 elections

Ibadan, Oyo State - Justice Ladiran Akintola of the Oyo State High Court, Ibadan, has affirmed the validity of the 2025 Elective Convention of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), which produced Kabiru Turaki (SAN) as the substantive chairman of the party.

As reported by the Nigerian Tribune, delivering judgment in Suit No. I/1336/2025 on Friday, February 27, the court upheld the amended originating summons filed by Musibau Adetunmbi (SAN) on behalf of the claimant, Folahan Malomo Adelabi.

Justice Ladiran Akintola of the Oyo State High Court in Ibadan delivers a ruling affirming the validity of the PDP's 2025 Elective Convention, which produced Kabiru Turaki (SAN) as the party's substantive chairman.
An Oyo court affirms the validity of the PDP convention that produced Kabiru Turaki as chairman, as Nyesom Wike’s faction reacts to the judgment. Photo credit: Nyesom Ezenwo Wike - CON, GSSRS
Source: UGC

Court upholds PDP convention

Justice Akintola granted all 13 reliefs sought, ruling that the convention complied with the provisions of the 1999 Constitution of Nigeria, the Electoral Act 2022 (as amended), and other relevant electoral laws.

The court further dismissed the motions seeking a stay of proceedings and suspension of the ruling, filed by Sunday Ibrahim (SAN) on behalf of Austin Nwachukwu and two others.

The judge had earlier rejected their application for joinder, describing it as lacking merit.

Wike faction reacts to judgment

Meanwhile, in a swift reaction, the faction of the PDP backed by Nyesom Wike, the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), has dismissed the recent judgment of the Oyo State High Court, describing it as inconsequential and of no binding effect.

The factional PDP caretaker committee, led by Mohammed Abdulrahman and Senator Samuel Anyanwu, in a statement issued on Friday, February 27, by Jungudo Mohammed, its national spokesperson, insisted that the November 2025 convention remains invalid.

It emphasised that existing judgments of the Federal High Court had earlier barred the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) from attending or monitoring the exercise, thereby making the Oyo State High Court’s ruling ineffectual on the issue.

PDP faction led by Nyesom Wike quickly rejects the Oyo State High Court ruling on the 2025 convention, calling it inconsequential, and maintains that the 2025 convention remains invalid despite the court's affirmation of Kabiru Turaki as party chairman.
PDP faction led by Nyesom Wike rejects Oyo Court ruling on 2025 convention, insisting the exercise remains invalid despite Kabiru Turaki’s affirmation as party chairman. Photo credit: Nyesom Wike
Source: Facebook

Wike and others had been expelled from the PDP by Turaki's faction.

The Punch quoted Wike's faction as saying:

“A judgment that does not bind INEC is of no consequence whatsoever as far as the issues at stake are concerned. The judgment has no legal effect whatsoever on the conduct, monitoring, or recognition of any party convention purported to have been held on the 15th and 16th of November 2026.
“It bears reiterating that INEC has already complied with two subsisting judgments of the Federal High Court in Abuja, which expressly restrained the Commission from attending, monitoring, or recognising the outcome of the purported convention. INEC has equally complied with the judgment of the Federal High Court, Ibadan, which nullified the said convention and restrained Kabiru Turaki and his associates from parading themselves as leaders of the party.
“In light of the foregoing, the national caretaker working committee of the party wishes to assure loyal party members and the general public that all arrangements towards the conduct of congresses and the National Convention have reached an advanced stage.”

Read more PDP news:

Fayose predicts more PDP govs' exit

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that former Ekiti State governor, Ayodele Fayose, said three more governors from the PDP are preparing to leave the opposition party.

According to Fayose, the PDP’s presidential and governorship tickets are “ordinary tissue paper” lacking political value.

