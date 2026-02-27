Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, Adamawa state Governor, defected from the Peoples Democratic Party to the All Progressives Congress alongside cabinet members and party officials

The All Progressives Congress, Nigeria’s ruling party, expanded its control to 30 states following Adamawa’s defection ahead of the 2027 general elections

The Peoples Democratic Party, Nigeria’s main opposition party, was reduced to governing only Oyo, Bauchi and Zamfara states while smaller parties retained control of Anambra, Abia and Osun

Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa state has recently announced his defection to the ruling All Progressives Congress, a move that further strengthens the party’s dominance across Nigeria.

Speaking during a statewide broadcast on Friday,Febraury 27, Fintiri said he joined the APC alongside members of his cabinet and officials of the Peoples Democratic Party in Adamawa, explaining that the decision was taken in the “developmental interest” of the people of the state.

APC extends control to 30 states

With Adamawa’s switch, the number of states governed by the APC has increased to 30 out of Nigeria’s 36 states, consolidating the party’s position well ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The PDP is now left in control of only three states, Oyo, Bauchi and Zamfara, marking a sharp contraction in its sub-national influence.

Other parties retain footholds

Outside the APC and PDP, a few states remain under alternative political platforms.

Anambra continues under the All Progressives Grand Alliance, Abia is governed by the Labour Party, while Osun remains under the control of the Accord Party.

South-South (6)

Delta State

Akwa Ibom state

Edo state

Cross River state

Rivers state

Bayelsa state

North-Central (6)

Benue state

Niger state

Kwara state

Nasarawa state

Kogi state

Plateau state

South-East (3)

Enugu state

Ebonyi state

Imo state

South-West (4)

Lagos state

Ekiti state

Ogun state

Ondo state

North-East (5)

Borno state

Yobe state

Taraba state

Gombe state

Adamawa state

North-West (6)

Katsina state

Jigawa state

Sokoto state

Kebbi state

Kaduna state

Kano state

