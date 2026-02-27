Full List: All 30 States Governed by APC is Out Ahead of 2027
- Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, Adamawa state Governor, defected from the Peoples Democratic Party to the All Progressives Congress alongside cabinet members and party officials
- The All Progressives Congress, Nigeria’s ruling party, expanded its control to 30 states following Adamawa’s defection ahead of the 2027 general elections
- The Peoples Democratic Party, Nigeria’s main opposition party, was reduced to governing only Oyo, Bauchi and Zamfara states while smaller parties retained control of Anambra, Abia and Osun
Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa state has recently announced his defection to the ruling All Progressives Congress, a move that further strengthens the party’s dominance across Nigeria.
Speaking during a statewide broadcast on Friday,Febraury 27, Fintiri said he joined the APC alongside members of his cabinet and officials of the Peoples Democratic Party in Adamawa, explaining that the decision was taken in the “developmental interest” of the people of the state.
APC extends control to 30 states
With Adamawa’s switch, the number of states governed by the APC has increased to 30 out of Nigeria’s 36 states, consolidating the party’s position well ahead of the 2027 general elections.
The PDP is now left in control of only three states, Oyo, Bauchi and Zamfara, marking a sharp contraction in its sub-national influence.
Other parties retain footholds
Outside the APC and PDP, a few states remain under alternative political platforms.
Anambra continues under the All Progressives Grand Alliance, Abia is governed by the Labour Party, while Osun remains under the control of the Accord Party.
South-South (6)
Delta State
Edo state
Rivers state
Bayelsa state
North-Central (6)
Benue state
Niger state
Kwara state
Kogi state
Plateau state
South-East (3)
Enugu state
Ebonyi state
Imo state
South-West (4)
Lagos state
Ekiti state
Ogun state
Ondo state
North-East (5)
Borno state
Yobe state
Taraba state
Gombe state
Adamawa state
North-West (6)
Katsina state
Jigawa state
Sokoto state
Kebbi state
Kaduna state
Kano state
APC receives Fubara
Previously, Legit.ng reported that ahead of the 2027 elections, Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers state has defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).
Rivers: Fubara appoints new chief of staff, SSG after dissolving excecutive council, identities unveiled
Fubara announced this at a stakeholders meeting at the government house in Port Harcourt on Tuesday, December 9.
Governor Fubara said he took the step to ensure "stable governance" and align with "partners who support the progress of Rivers state."
