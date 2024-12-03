Who are Sommer Ray's parents and siblings? Meet the fitness model's family

Sommer Ray is an American fitness influencer, model, and former professional bodybuilder. Her recent break into the entertainment industry as a deejay has amplified the mystery and intrigue surrounding the social media star's background. So, who are Sommer Ray's parents and siblings?

Sommer Ray poses during the launch of her beauty line, Imaraïs Beauty (L). Sommer Ray's parents pose in front of a Christmas tree (R). Photo: Ella Hovsepian, @shannon.beaty.58 (modified by author)

Sommer Ray's entry into competitive bodybuilding is credited to her biological father. Although he remains unnamed, his influence on her career can not be understated. Rediscover details of Sommer Ray's personal life and those who directly influence it.

Profile summary

Profile Sommer Ray's mother Sommer Ray's stepfather Full names Shannon Ray Richards Brent Richards Gender Female Male Current residence Denver, Colorado, United States of America Denver, Colorado, United States of America Nationality American American Ethnicity White White Religion Christian Christian Eye colour Brown Grey Hair colour Grey Grey Marital status Married Married Children 4 3 Profession Actress Entrepreneur

Who are Sommer Ray's parents?

Sommer Ray was born on 15 September 1996 in Larkspur, Colorado, in the United States of America. Her parents are Shannon Ray Richards and Brent Richards.

Although her family has gained significant attention with her rising popularity, details of Sommer Ray's biological father have yet to be revealed to the public. However, his influence on her as a professional bodybuilder can not be understated. In a YouTube workout video shared in 2019, she spoke about her father's role in her career, saying;

Dad used to be my coach when I used to compete in bodybuilding and stuff. So, my whole life, since I was a wee little thing, I have been working out with my dad at the gym in the basement. I was a daddy's girl. I liked to go downstairs and work out with him all the time.

Shannon Ray Richards

Sommer Ray attends a basketball game at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia (L). Sommer poses at a restaurant. (R) Photo: Paras Griffin, @shannon.beaty.58 on Facebook (modified by author)

Shannon Ray Richards was born on 21 August 1964 in Manhattan Beach, California, in the United States of America. Like her daughter, Shannon is a fitness enthusiast.

According to her social media posts, Shannon is interested in biking, golfing, and horse riding. She also models her daughter's line of fitness wear, the Sommer Ray Collection.

Brent Richards

Sommer Ray (L) and her stepfather, Brent Richards (R), pose in different places. Photo: John Wolfsohn, @shannon.beaty.58 (modified by author)

Richards is Shannon Ray's stepfather. The American businessman married Shannon in 2021 following a two-year courtship period.

Richards attended Cottonwood High School before attending the University of Phoenix, where he completed a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration and Management.

In January 1986, he began a wholesale distribution company, RepMasters. Inc. The company specialises in fire protection, heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, irrigation, plumbing, and waterworks markets in the Rocky Mountain region of Colorado, United States.

Sommer Ray's siblings

Ray poses with her parents (centre)and her siblings, Savana (far right), Skylyn (second to left) and Bronson (far left). Photo: Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images, @shannon.beaty.58 (modified by author)

Sommer Ray's family is a beautifully blended mix. It is made up of Ray's three biological siblings and three step-siblings.

Shannon, Sommer Ray's mother, has four children from a prior relationship: Savana Ray, Skylyn Beaty, Sommer Ray, and Bronson Beaty. Richards also has three children from a previous relationship: Diamond Thomas, Skye Jacob, and Bree Noel Richards.

Savana was born on 15 April 1990. At the time of writing, she is 34 years old. Her zodiac sign is Aries. She is a Twitch streamer and travelling photographer based in Parker, Colorado. She specialises in family sessions, seniors, engagements, elopements, and fantasy and cosplay concepts.

Skylyn and her brother Bronson Beaty were born on 19 February 1998. They are 26 years old as of 2024, and their zodiac sign is Aquarius.

Skylyn Beaty is a content creator on the subscription platform OnlyFans. Much is not known about Bronson Ray's personal and professional life.

Fast facts about Sommer Ray

Who is Sommer Ray, and why is she famous? She is a social media fitness influencer. What country is Sommer Ray from? She is an American national. How old is Sommer Ray? The fitness enthusiast was born on 15 September 1996 and is 28 years old as of 2024. Who are Sommer Ray's parents? Her mother is Shannon Ray Richards, and her stepfather is Brent Richards. Who are Sommer Ray's siblings? She has three biological siblings; Savana Ray, Skylyn Beaty, and Bronson Beaty. What does Sommer Ray's biological dad do? Like Ray, her biological father is a fitness enthusiast. What does Sommer Ray's stepdad do? Brent is the owner and founder of RepMasters, a wholesale distribution company.

Sommer Ray's parents, Shannon Ray and Brent Richards, have played fundamental roles in her multifaceted career as an entertainer, entrepreneur and fitness instructor. As Sommer steps into the role of a deejay, the family is bracing for increased scrutiny in the public eye.

