Jey Uso's siblings and parents and the roots of wrestling’s most iconic family
Jey Uso's siblings and parents and the roots of wrestling’s most iconic family

by  Ciku Njuguna reviewed by  Kola Muhammed
7 min read

Jey Uso's siblings are Jeremiah Peniata, Thamiko, Joseph Yokozuna (Solo Sikoa), Samson, Jonathan Solofa (Jimmy Uso), and Thavana Monalisa Fatu. The siblings have emulated their father, Solofa Fatu Jr. (Rikishi), by participating in action sports, including football and wrestling.

Jeremiah Fatu, Thamiko Tu’uhetoka Fatu, Tobias Tu’uhetoka Fatu, Jonathan Fatu, Samson Fatu
Some of Jey Uso's siblings: Jeremiah Fatu, Thamiko Tu’uhetoka Fatu, Tobias Tu’uhetoka Fatu, Jonathan Fatu, Samson Fatu. Photo: @therealrikishi (modified by author)
TABLE OF CONTENTS

Key takeaways

  • Jey Uso has six siblings: Thavana Monalisa, Jonathan Solofa (Jimmy Uso), Jeremiah Peniata, Thamiko Tu'uhetoka, Joseph Yokozuna (Solo Sikoa), and Samson Fatu.
  • Many of Jey Uso's siblings have pursued athletics, with Solo Sikoa, Jey and Jimmy Uso achieving WWE success and Samson excelling in American football.
  • Thavana Monalisa and Jeremiah Peniata Fatu keep low public profiles, with limited publicly available information.

Profile summary

Full name

Joshua Samuel Fatu

Other names

Joshua Fatu, Josh Fatu, Jules Uso

Ring name

Jey Uso

Nickname (s)

Yeet Mania Man, Main Event, The Right-hand Man

Gender

Male

Date of birth

22 August 1985

Age

40 years as of 2025

Zodiac sign

Leo

Place of birth

San Francisco, California, United States

Residence

San Francisco, California, United States

Nationality

American

Ethnicity

Polynesian

Sexuality

Straight

Height in feet

6'2"

Height in centimetres

188

Weight in pounds

240

Weight in kilograms

109

Eye colour

Brown

Hair colour

Black

Mother

Talisua Fuavai-Fatu

Father

Solofa Fatu Jr. (Rikishi)

Siblings

6

Marital status

Married

Spouse

Takecia Travis

High school

Escambia High School

Higher education

Reality of Wrestling school, University of West Alabama

Profession

Professional wrestler

Wrestling promotion

World Wrestling Entertainment – RAW

Net worth

$2 million – $3 million

Social media

Instagram, TikTok

Jey Uso’s siblings and family ties

Jey Uso's family is a popular sporting family whose members hold a long-standing legacy in wrestling and American football. The family of nine descend from the famed Anoa'i family in the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE).

His most famous sibling is his twin brother, Jimmy Uso. Together, the Usos and their brother Solo Sikoa share an on-screen relationship with their cousin, Roman Reigns, forming the wrestling stable known as The Bloodline. Have a look at the real-life siblings of Jey Uso and their interconnected relationships on WWE.

1. Thavana Monalisa Fatu

Thavana Monalisa Fatu poses next to a tree.
Jey Uso's sibling, Thavana Monalisa Fatu, pictured outdoors. Photo: @therealrikishi
Source: Facebook
  • Full name: Thavana Monalisa Fatu
  • Date of birth: 12 June
  • Zodiac sign: Gemini
  • Place of birth: Sacramento, California, United States
  • Profession: Model, actress

Thavana Monalisa Fatu is a plus-size model, fashion designer, actress, and songwriter. Despite her family's popularity, much is not known about her personal and professional life.

2. Jimmy Uso

Jimmy Uso walks onto a WWE stage.
Jey Uso's sibling, Jonathan Solofa or Jimmy Uso walks onto a wrestling match. Photo: @TheCovalentTV
Source: Facebook
  • Full name: Jonathan Solofa Fatu
  • Date of birth: 22 August 1985
  • Age: 40 years as of 2025
  • Zodiac sign: Leo
  • Place of birth: San Francisco, California, United States
  • Profession: Wrestler

Jey and Jimmy Uso are twin brothers, born on 22 August 1985. He is 40 years old as of 2025, and his zodiac sign is Leo.

Jimmy attended Escambia High School, where he and his twin brother played football, taking defensive positions. In February 2003, he signed his college football letters of intent, and later attended the University of West Alabama, where he hoped to pursue his first goal of the NFL.

Before officially joining the WWE in 2010, Jimmy wrestled for various promotions, including WWE's developmental territory, Florida Championship Wrestling, Global Championship Wrestling, Prime Time Pro Wrestling, and the National Wrestling Alliance.

As a member of one of the best tag teams in WWE history, he has won the FCW Florida Tag Team Championship five times, the WWE Tag Team Championship three times, and the World Tag Team Championship three times.

3. Jeremiah Peniata Fatu

Jeremiah Peniata Fatu poses with his brothers
Jeremiah Peniata Fatu (C) pictured together with his brothers. Photo: @rikishi
Source: Instagram
  • Full name: Jeremiah Peniata Fatu
  • Date of birth: 30 August 1986
  • Age: 39 years as of 2025
  • Zodiac sign: Virgo
  • Place of birth: California, United States
  • Profession: Undisclosed

Much is not known about Jey Uso's younger sibling, Jeremiah Peniata Fatu. He was born on 30 August 1986 and is 39 years old as of 2025. His zodiac sign is Virgo.

At the time of this writing, his career pursuits have not been made public. He has two children from a previous relationship with Kimmay Lea'ea.

4. Thamiko Tu'uhetoka Fatu

Thamiko Fatu bends on wrestling ring
Thamiko Tu'uhetoka Fatu pictured during a wrestling match. Photo: @thamikot.fatu
Source: Instagram
  • Full name: Thamiko Tu'uhetoka Fatu
  • Place of birth: California, United States
  • Profession: Wrestler

Thamiko Fatu is a product of his father's wrestling academy, Knokx Pro Entertainment & Academy. He continues the Samoan dynasty by wrestling on independent circuits and for the Gimmicked Promotions

5. Solo Sikoa

Solo Sikoa pictured in a wrestling promotion poster
Joseph Yokozuna Fatu, also known as Solo Sikoa pictured for a promotional poster. Photo: @WWESoloSikoa
Source: Twitter
  • Full name: Joseph Yokozuna Fatu
  • Date of birth: 18 March 1993
  • Age: 32 years as of 2025
  • Zodiac sign: Pisces
  • Place of birth: Sacramento, California, United States
  • Profession: Wrestler

Jey Uso's younger brother, Joseph Yokozuna Fatu, famously known by her stage name Solo Sikoa, is a professional wrestler. Born on 18 March 1993, Sikoa is 32 years old as of 2025 and is a Pisces.

He attended American River College, where he played in the defensive lineman position between 2013 and 2014. With the ARC team, he completed four solo tackles, 2 assists, and 6 tackles in four matches.

In August 2021, he joined WWE, becoming a second-generation Anoa’i family wrestler. In addition to becoming famous as the Tribal Chief on WWE, Solo Sikoa has also dabbled in acting, appearing in the 2018 crime drama Destroyer.

6. Samson Fatu

Samson Fatu holds his chest during a football match.
Jey Uso's youngest brother, Samson Fatu pictured during a football match. Photo: @samson.fatu
Source: Instagram
  • Full name:
  • Date of birth: May 2008
  • Age: 17 years as of 2025
  • Zodiac sign: Gemini
  • Place of birth: California, United States
  • Profession: Football player

Samson Fatu was born in May 2008 and is 17 years old as of 2025. His zodiac sign is Gemini.

The Uso's youngest brother is a starting offensive tackle for the Notre Dame High School football team. At the time of this writing, he has received a Division 1 football offer from Portland State University and Sacramento State University.

Rikishi and Talisua Fatu: Meet Jey Uso's parents

Jey Uso and his siblings are the fourth generation family members of the Anoaʻi family, born to WWE legend Solofa Fatu Jr, popularly known as Rikishi and his former wife, Talisua Fuavai-Fatu. The pair got married on 20 July 1985.

Solofa Fatu Jr.

Rikishi laughs in a promotional poster
Jey Uso's father, Rikishi, reacts in a photo. Photo: @TheREALRIKISHI
Source: Twitter
  • Full name: Solofa Fatu Jr.
  • Date of birth: 11 October 1965
  • Age: 60 years as of 2025
  • Zodiac sign: Libra
  • Place of birth: San Francisco, California, United States
  • Profession: Wrestler, trainer, promoter

WWE wrestler Rikishi was born on 11 October 1965 and is 60 years old as of 2025. His zodiac sign is Libra.

Jey Uso's father is related to several wrestling legends, including Umaga, Solofa, Jacob Fatu, Tonga Kid, Sika, and Yokozuna. Rikishi had a twelve-year stint in WWE, during which he won three Tag Team Championships and one Intercontinental Championship. In 2015, Rikishi was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

Talisua Fuavai-Fatu

Talisua Fuavai-Fatu, (C) poses with her sons. Photo
Jey Uso's mother, Talisua Fuavai-Fatu, (C) pictured with her sons. Photo: @timhannrivera
Source: Facebook
  • Full name: Talisua Fuavai-Fatu
  • Birth month: April
  • Zodiac sign: Taurus

Jey Uso's mother, Talisua Fuavai-Fatu, is of Samoan descent. She continues to maintain a low public profile despite her family's fame, staying away from social media and public attention.

FAQs

  1. Who is actually related in the bloodline? Core members of the Bloodline include Nia Jax, Jacob Fatu, Solo Sikoa, Roman Reigns and the Usos.
  2. How many brothers does the Usos have? The Usos, Jey and Jimmy, have four brothers: Solo Sikoa, Jeremiah Peniata, Thamiko Tu'uhetoka, and Samson Fatu.
  3. Is Jey Uso still married to Takecia? Jey Uso and Takecia Travis remain together, a year after their wedding.
  4. Is Dwayne Johnson related to the Usos? Hollywood actor Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson is related to The Usos by a blood oath initiated by the families' patriarchs, Peter Maivia, and Reverend Amituana'i Anoa'i.
  5. Is Jey Uso related to Samson Fatu? Samson Fatu is Jey Uso's youngest brother.
  6. Are Jay Uso and Roman Reigns related? Jey Uso and Roman Reigns are cousins who are both part of the legendary Anoaʻi wrestling family.
  7. Is the Anoa'i family a real family? The Anoa'i family is a real family of professional wrestlers who originated from the Samoan Islands, with direct descent to Reverend Amituana'i Anoa'i.

Jey Uso's siblings form an accomplished athletic Anoa'i family. While several of them, including Solo Sikoa, Thamiko Tu'uhetoka, Samson Fatu, Jimmy and Jey Uso, are well-known wrestlers, others have taken varied career paths.

