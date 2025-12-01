Jey Uso's siblings and parents and the roots of wrestling’s most iconic family
Jey Uso's siblings are Jeremiah Peniata, Thamiko, Joseph Yokozuna (Solo Sikoa), Samson, Jonathan Solofa (Jimmy Uso), and Thavana Monalisa Fatu. The siblings have emulated their father, Solofa Fatu Jr. (Rikishi), by participating in action sports, including football and wrestling.
Profile summary
Full name
Joshua Samuel Fatu
Other names
Joshua Fatu, Josh Fatu, Jules Uso
Ring name
Jey Uso
Nickname (s)
Yeet Mania Man, Main Event, The Right-hand Man
Gender
Male
Date of birth
22 August 1985
Age
40 years as of 2025
Zodiac sign
Leo
Place of birth
San Francisco, California, United States
Residence
San Francisco, California, United States
Nationality
American
Ethnicity
Polynesian
Sexuality
Straight
Height in feet
6'2"
Height in centimetres
188
Weight in pounds
240
Weight in kilograms
109
Eye colour
Brown
Hair colour
Black
Mother
Talisua Fuavai-Fatu
Father
Solofa Fatu Jr. (Rikishi)
Siblings
6
Marital status
Married
Spouse
Takecia Travis
High school
Escambia High School
Higher education
Reality of Wrestling school, University of West Alabama
Profession
Professional wrestler
Wrestling promotion
World Wrestling Entertainment – RAW
Net worth
$2 million – $3 million
Social media
Jey Uso’s siblings and family ties
Jey Uso's family is a popular sporting family whose members hold a long-standing legacy in wrestling and American football. The family of nine descend from the famed Anoa'i family in the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE).
His most famous sibling is his twin brother, Jimmy Uso. Together, the Usos and their brother Solo Sikoa share an on-screen relationship with their cousin, Roman Reigns, forming the wrestling stable known as The Bloodline. Have a look at the real-life siblings of Jey Uso and their interconnected relationships on WWE.
1. Thavana Monalisa Fatu
- Full name: Thavana Monalisa Fatu
- Date of birth: 12 June
- Zodiac sign: Gemini
- Place of birth: Sacramento, California, United States
- Profession: Model, actress
Thavana Monalisa Fatu is a plus-size model, fashion designer, actress, and songwriter. Despite her family's popularity, much is not known about her personal and professional life.
2. Jimmy Uso
- Full name: Jonathan Solofa Fatu
- Date of birth: 22 August 1985
- Age: 40 years as of 2025
- Zodiac sign: Leo
- Place of birth: San Francisco, California, United States
- Profession: Wrestler
Jey and Jimmy Uso are twin brothers, born on 22 August 1985. He is 40 years old as of 2025, and his zodiac sign is Leo.
Jimmy attended Escambia High School, where he and his twin brother played football, taking defensive positions. In February 2003, he signed his college football letters of intent, and later attended the University of West Alabama, where he hoped to pursue his first goal of the NFL.
Before officially joining the WWE in 2010, Jimmy wrestled for various promotions, including WWE's developmental territory, Florida Championship Wrestling, Global Championship Wrestling, Prime Time Pro Wrestling, and the National Wrestling Alliance.
As a member of one of the best tag teams in WWE history, he has won the FCW Florida Tag Team Championship five times, the WWE Tag Team Championship three times, and the World Tag Team Championship three times.
3. Jeremiah Peniata Fatu
- Full name: Jeremiah Peniata Fatu
- Date of birth: 30 August 1986
- Age: 39 years as of 2025
- Zodiac sign: Virgo
- Place of birth: California, United States
- Profession: Undisclosed
Much is not known about Jey Uso's younger sibling, Jeremiah Peniata Fatu. He was born on 30 August 1986 and is 39 years old as of 2025. His zodiac sign is Virgo.
At the time of this writing, his career pursuits have not been made public. He has two children from a previous relationship with Kimmay Lea'ea.
4. Thamiko Tu'uhetoka Fatu
- Full name: Thamiko Tu'uhetoka Fatu
- Place of birth: California, United States
- Profession: Wrestler
Thamiko Fatu is a product of his father's wrestling academy, Knokx Pro Entertainment & Academy. He continues the Samoan dynasty by wrestling on independent circuits and for the Gimmicked Promotions
5. Solo Sikoa
- Full name: Joseph Yokozuna Fatu
- Date of birth: 18 March 1993
- Age: 32 years as of 2025
- Zodiac sign: Pisces
- Place of birth: Sacramento, California, United States
- Profession: Wrestler
Jey Uso's younger brother, Joseph Yokozuna Fatu, famously known by her stage name Solo Sikoa, is a professional wrestler. Born on 18 March 1993, Sikoa is 32 years old as of 2025 and is a Pisces.
He attended American River College, where he played in the defensive lineman position between 2013 and 2014. With the ARC team, he completed four solo tackles, 2 assists, and 6 tackles in four matches.
In August 2021, he joined WWE, becoming a second-generation Anoa’i family wrestler. In addition to becoming famous as the Tribal Chief on WWE, Solo Sikoa has also dabbled in acting, appearing in the 2018 crime drama Destroyer.
6. Samson Fatu
- Full name:
- Date of birth: May 2008
- Age: 17 years as of 2025
- Zodiac sign: Gemini
- Place of birth: California, United States
- Profession: Football player
Samson Fatu was born in May 2008 and is 17 years old as of 2025. His zodiac sign is Gemini.
The Uso's youngest brother is a starting offensive tackle for the Notre Dame High School football team. At the time of this writing, he has received a Division 1 football offer from Portland State University and Sacramento State University.
Rikishi and Talisua Fatu: Meet Jey Uso's parents
Jey Uso and his siblings are the fourth generation family members of the Anoaʻi family, born to WWE legend Solofa Fatu Jr, popularly known as Rikishi and his former wife, Talisua Fuavai-Fatu. The pair got married on 20 July 1985.
Solofa Fatu Jr.
- Full name: Solofa Fatu Jr.
- Date of birth: 11 October 1965
- Age: 60 years as of 2025
- Zodiac sign: Libra
- Place of birth: San Francisco, California, United States
- Profession: Wrestler, trainer, promoter
WWE wrestler Rikishi was born on 11 October 1965 and is 60 years old as of 2025. His zodiac sign is Libra.
Jey Uso's father is related to several wrestling legends, including Umaga, Solofa, Jacob Fatu, Tonga Kid, Sika, and Yokozuna. Rikishi had a twelve-year stint in WWE, during which he won three Tag Team Championships and one Intercontinental Championship. In 2015, Rikishi was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.
Talisua Fuavai-Fatu
- Full name: Talisua Fuavai-Fatu
- Birth month: April
- Zodiac sign: Taurus
Jey Uso's mother, Talisua Fuavai-Fatu, is of Samoan descent. She continues to maintain a low public profile despite her family's fame, staying away from social media and public attention.
FAQs
- Who is actually related in the bloodline? Core members of the Bloodline include Nia Jax, Jacob Fatu, Solo Sikoa, Roman Reigns and the Usos.
- How many brothers does the Usos have? The Usos, Jey and Jimmy, have four brothers: Solo Sikoa, Jeremiah Peniata, Thamiko Tu'uhetoka, and Samson Fatu.
- Is Jey Uso still married to Takecia? Jey Uso and Takecia Travis remain together, a year after their wedding.
- Is Dwayne Johnson related to the Usos? Hollywood actor Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson is related to The Usos by a blood oath initiated by the families' patriarchs, Peter Maivia, and Reverend Amituana'i Anoa'i.
- Is Jey Uso related to Samson Fatu? Samson Fatu is Jey Uso's youngest brother.
- Are Jay Uso and Roman Reigns related? Jey Uso and Roman Reigns are cousins who are both part of the legendary Anoaʻi wrestling family.
- Is the Anoa'i family a real family? The Anoa'i family is a real family of professional wrestlers who originated from the Samoan Islands, with direct descent to Reverend Amituana'i Anoa'i.
Jey Uso's siblings form an accomplished athletic Anoa'i family. While several of them, including Solo Sikoa, Thamiko Tu'uhetoka, Samson Fatu, Jimmy and Jey Uso, are well-known wrestlers, others have taken varied career paths.
