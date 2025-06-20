Nigeria Customs Service ranks and salary structure in 2025
The Nigeria Customs Service ranks, range from Customs Assistant to Comptroller-General, with a salary structure offering monthly pay between ₦70,000 and over ₦3 million. Coupled with substantial allowances, the NCS remains one of Nigeria’s most respected and rewarding public service institutions.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
Key takeaways
- The NCS follows a structured paramilitary ranking system, starting with Customs Assistant at the entry level up to the Comptroller-General at the top.
- In 2025, monthly salaries range from around ₦70,000 for junior ranks to over ₦3 million for senior officers.
- Salaries increase based on rank, experience, and qualifications, with senior officers earning substantially more than entry-level staff.
- Officers receive additional benefits, including housing, transport, uniform, and hazard allowances, which significantly increase their total compensation.
Nigeria Customs Service ranks and salary structure
The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) operates under a structured paramilitary system that determines both salaries and benefits.
According to Reuters, the minimum wage in Nigeria rose from ₦30,000 to ₦70,000 in July 2024, impacting public sector earnings. As a result, the salary of a customs officer in Nigeria also experienced adjustments under the new pay structure.
Below is a complete list of NCS ranks and salaries for its officers. Note that these are approximated figures, as the actual ones are yet to be confirmed in the public domain.
|Rank
|Monthly salary (₦)
|Annual salary (₦)
|Customs Assistant
|₦70,000–₦85,417
|₦840,000–₦1,025,000
|Assistant Inspector of Customs
|₦78,750–₦91,667
|₦945,000–₦1,100,000
|Inspector of Customs
|₦86,667–₦104,167
|₦1,040,000–₦1,250,000
|Assistant Superintendent II
|₦97,500–₦114,583
|₦1,170,000–₦1,375,000
|Assistant Superintendent I
|₦110,000–₦125,000
|₦1,320,000–₦1,500,000
|Deputy Superintendent (DSC)
|₦115,000–₦130,000
|₦1,380,000–₦1,560,000
|Chief Superintendent (CSC)
|₦120,000–₦145,833
|₦1,440,000–₦1,750,000
|Assistant Comptroller
|₦130,417–₦156,250
|₦1,565,000–₦1,875,000
|Deputy Comptroller
|₦170,833–₦187,500
|₦2,050,000–₦2,250,000
|Comptroller
|₦180,833–₦208,333
|₦2,170,000–₦2,500,000
|Assistant Comptroller-General
|₦250,000–₦270,833
|₦3,000,000–₦3,250,000
SSCE rank in the custom salary structure
Applicants with an SSCE (Senior Secondary Certificate Examination) qualification are generally recruited into the lowest ranks of the NCS. These positions are part of the Customs Assistant Cadre, which serves as the entry point into the service.
Salaries can differ based on duty location, length of service, and the specific allowances an officer is entitled to. Below is the SSCE-level rank and salary structure.
|Rank
|Position
|Monthly salary (₦)
|Customs assistant II (CA II)
|Entry-level for SSCE holders
|₦70,000–₦85,000
|Customs assistant I (CA I)
|Slight promotion within the same cadre
|₦85,000–₦100,000
Nigeria Customs Service allowances and benefits
In addition to basic salaries, the Nigeria Customs Service grants a variety of allowances and extra benefits to its officers. These allowances vary by rank, duty station, and nature of assignment. They include:
- Housing allowance
- Transport allowance
- Uniform allowance
- Hazard allowance
- Utility allowance
- Meal subsidy
- Medical allowance
- Furniture allowance
- Hardship allowance
- Leave grant
- Torchlight/detective allowance
- Special duty allowance
- Shift duty allowance
How much is the salary for the SSCE?
The average monthly salary for SSCE certificate holders ranges between ₦70,000 and ₦85,417.
How much is the salary of a Superintendent cadre in Customs in Nigeria?
Customs officers with a bachelor’s degree or HND start in the Superintendent cadre, specifically as Assistant Superintendent II. They generally earn an estimated monthly take-home salary ranging from ₦97,500 for the Assistant Superintendent II to ₦145,833 for the Chief Superintendent.
Is NCS a paramilitary organisation?
The Nigerian Customs Service is one of the paramilitary organisations in Nigeria. It is responsible for collecting customs duties, preventing smuggling, enforcing trade regulations, and facilitating legitimate international trade.
DISCLAIMER: This article is not sponsored by any third party. It is intended for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. It is not a substitute for professional advice or help and should not be relied on to make decisions of any kind. Any action you take upon the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility!
The ranks of the Nigeria Customs Service form the backbone of a well-structured and progressive career system. With each promotion comes greater responsibility and a noticeable boost in earnings, making the NCS an attractive and rewarding path for driven individuals seeking long-term career growth.
Legit.ng recently published an article on Nigerian Army ranks, symbols, and salaries. The Nigerian Army ranks, uniforms, and instruments changed in 1960. As a result, the army is part of the Nigerian Armed Forces (NAF).
The Nigerian Army is one of the three branches of the Nigerian Armed Forces, alongside the Navy and the Air Force. It is responsible for protecting citizens from internal and external threats and maintaining the country's structural integrity. Learn more about the Army ranks in Nigeria in the article.
Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.
Source: Legit.ng
Isaac Wangethi (Lifestyle writer) Isaac Wangethi has been a content writer at Legit since September 2021. He has gained valuable experience working on various projects, such as celebrity biographies, lifestyle, news and many more. Isaac won the Writer of the Year Award on Legit in 2023. He earned a Bsc. of Science in Information Technology in 2017 from the University of Nairobi and a Higher Diploma in Computer Software Engineering from Gretsa University in 2021. In 2023, Isaac finished the AFP course on Digital Investigation Techniques. In March 2024, he completed the Google News Initiative course. Email: Wangethin@gmail.com