Nigeria Customs Service ranks and salary structure in 2025

The Nigeria Customs Service ranks, range from Customs Assistant to Comptroller-General, with a salary structure offering monthly pay between ₦70,000 and over ₦3 million. Coupled with substantial allowances, the NCS remains one of Nigeria’s most respected and rewarding public service institutions.

Key takeaways

The NCS follows a structured paramilitary ranking system, starting with Customs Assistant at the entry level up to the Comptroller-General at the top.

In 2025, monthly salaries range from around ₦70,000 for junior ranks to over ₦3 million for senior officers.

Salaries increase based on rank, experience, and qualifications , with senior officers earning substantially more than entry-level staff.

, with senior officers earning substantially more than entry-level staff. Officers receive additional benefits, including housing, transport, uniform, and hazard allowances, which significantly increase their total compensation.

Nigeria Customs Service ranks and salary structure

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) operates under a structured paramilitary system that determines both salaries and benefits.

According to Reuters, the minimum wage in Nigeria rose from ₦30,000 to ₦70,000 in July 2024, impacting public sector earnings. As a result, the salary of a customs officer in Nigeria also experienced adjustments under the new pay structure.

Below is a complete list of NCS ranks and salaries for its officers. Note that these are approximated figures, as the actual ones are yet to be confirmed in the public domain.

Rank Monthly salary (₦) Annual salary (₦) Customs Assistant ₦70,000–₦85,417 ₦840,000–₦1,025,000 Assistant Inspector of Customs ₦78,750–₦91,667 ₦945,000–₦1,100,000 Inspector of Customs ₦86,667–₦104,167 ₦1,040,000–₦1,250,000 Assistant Superintendent II ₦97,500–₦114,583 ₦1,170,000–₦1,375,000 Assistant Superintendent I ₦110,000–₦125,000 ₦1,320,000–₦1,500,000 Deputy Superintendent (DSC) ₦115,000–₦130,000 ₦1,380,000–₦1,560,000 Chief Superintendent (CSC) ₦120,000–₦145,833 ₦1,440,000–₦1,750,000 Assistant Comptroller ₦130,417–₦156,250 ₦1,565,000–₦1,875,000 Deputy Comptroller ₦170,833–₦187,500 ₦2,050,000–₦2,250,000 Comptroller ₦180,833–₦208,333 ₦2,170,000–₦2,500,000 Assistant Comptroller-General ₦250,000–₦270,833 ₦3,000,000–₦3,250,000

SSCE rank in the custom salary structure

Applicants with an SSCE (Senior Secondary Certificate Examination) qualification are generally recruited into the lowest ranks of the NCS. These positions are part of the Customs Assistant Cadre, which serves as the entry point into the service.

Salaries can differ based on duty location, length of service, and the specific allowances an officer is entitled to. Below is the SSCE-level rank and salary structure.

Rank Position Monthly salary (₦) Customs assistant II (CA II) Entry-level for SSCE holders ₦70,000–₦85,000 Customs assistant I (CA I) Slight promotion within the same cadre ₦85,000–₦100,000

Nigeria Customs Service allowances and benefits

In addition to basic salaries, the Nigeria Customs Service grants a variety of allowances and extra benefits to its officers. These allowances vary by rank, duty station, and nature of assignment. They include:

Housing allowance

Transport allowance

Uniform allowance

Hazard allowance

Utility allowance

Meal subsidy

Medical allowance

Furniture allowance

Hardship allowance

Leave grant

Torchlight/detective allowance

Special duty allowance

Shift duty allowance

How much is the salary for the SSCE?

The average monthly salary for SSCE certificate holders ranges between ₦70,000 and ₦85,417.

How much is the salary of a Superintendent cadre in Customs in Nigeria?

Customs officers with a bachelor’s degree or HND start in the Superintendent cadre, specifically as Assistant Superintendent II. They generally earn an estimated monthly take-home salary ranging from ₦97,500 for the Assistant Superintendent II to ₦145,833 for the Chief Superintendent.

Is NCS a paramilitary organisation?

The Nigerian Customs Service is one of the paramilitary organisations in Nigeria. It is responsible for collecting customs duties, preventing smuggling, enforcing trade regulations, and facilitating legitimate international trade.

The ranks of the Nigeria Customs Service form the backbone of a well-structured and progressive career system. With each promotion comes greater responsibility and a noticeable boost in earnings, making the NCS an attractive and rewarding path for driven individuals seeking long-term career growth.

