Political, business and entertainment leaders gathered at The Delborough Lagos to celebrate Flutterwave’s 10th anniversary during its inaugural Gala Night

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo, ex-Sierra Leonean leader Ernest Bai Koroma and Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu were among the high-profile attendees

Flutterwave founder Olugbenga Agboola recounted the challenges of cross-border payments in Africa that led to the company’s establishment in 2016

Africa’s political, business and entertainment elite gathered on the night of Tuesday, February 10, at The Delborough Lagos as Flutterwave marked a decade of operations with its inaugural Gala Night.

The event, held on February 11, 2026, brought together a mix of former heads of state, serving public officials and corporate leaders, turning the luxury hotel into a focal point of high-level engagement.

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu at the 10th anniversary celebration of Flutterwave. Photo: FLutterwave

Source: Facebook

According to Vanguard, former President Olusegun Obasanjo and ex-Sierra Leonean leader Ernest Bai Koroma were among the dignitaries present, alongside Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Leaders converge to mark milestone

The guest list also included Dr Cosmas Maduka, founder of the Coscharis Group; Ernest Ndukwe, chairman of MTN Nigeria’s board; and Dr Stanley Uzochukwu, founder and chief executive officer of Stanel Group and The Delborough Lagos.

Their presence reflected Flutterwave’s growing influence within Africa’s business and technology landscape.

Entertainment figures equally featured at the gala. Singer Tiwa Savage attended the celebration, joined by actress Omotola Jalade and former Big Brother Naija housemates Dorathy and Erica. Other notable personalities from different sectors were also spotted at the event.

Flutterwave CEO Olugbenga Agboola addresses guests at The Delborough Lagos. Photo: IG/OlugbengaAgboola

Source: UGC

Flutterwave’s journey and vision

In his remarks, Flutterwave founder and chief executive officer Olugbenga Agboola described the gala as a celebration of excellence, innovation and sustained enterprise growth.

He said the company was born out of the difficulties he encountered with cross border online payments across Africa.

Agboola recalled that before Flutterwave’s launch in 2016, electronic fund transfers between African countries were often slow and inefficient.

He noted that moving money digitally from Lagos to Accra could be more complicated than physically transporting cash by air, with transactions sometimes routed through New York before reaching Ghana.

Goodwill messages from Obasanjo, Koroma, Sanwo-Olu, Maduka and other guests praised Agboola’s resilience and entrepreneurial drive.

They commended him for positioning Nigeria and the wider African continent prominently within the global financial technology space.

Sanwo-Olu shows cooking skills

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Lagos state governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu joined residents on Sunday, December 14, 2025, at the Lagos Food Festival, where he celebrated the city’s diverse cuisine and youthful culture.

The governor did not just observe the activities but also took part in cooking, drawing cheers from the crowd as he tried his hand at food preparation.

Sanwo-Olu later shared moments from the festival on his official X handle. In the post, he said the event gave him the opportunity to engage directly with residents and experience the atmosphere created by food lovers from across the state. According to him, the festival reflected the creativity and flavour that define Lagos.

Source: Legit.ng