Female rappers have made significant strides in rap, and some have been ranked among the wealthiest female rappers in the world. Most have been on the scene for several years, and as a result, they have had many sales in terms of albums and singles. Others have diversified into other fields, such as acting. Discover Mc Lyte's net worth and other hip-hop females like Queen Latifah, Missy Elliott, and Nicki Minaj.

Queen Latifah at Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion (L). Missy performs onstage (C). MC Lyte during the 55th NAACP Image Awards (R). Photo: Gilbert, Aaron J., John (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

While compiling this list of the wealthiest female rappers, we considered publicly available information from official sites such as Celebrity Net Worth, Wealthy Gorilla, and several similar sites. The figures mentioned are estimates and may not reflect the exact current net worth of the individuals owing to various economic and financial influences.

Mc Lyte's net worth: Richest female rappers ranked by wealth

The wealthiest female hip-hop artists are known for releasing quality singles, albums, and EPs. These artists are famous for living lavish lifestyles. Below are female rappers' net worth as of 2024.

Name Net worth Nicki Minaj $150 million Cardi B $80 million Queen Latifah $70 million Missy Elliott $50 million Lizzo $40 million Megan Thee Stallion $30 million Bhad Bhabie $25 million Iggy Azalea $15 million Pepa $15 million Cheryl James $14 million Doja Cat $10 million—$12 million DJ Spinderella $10 million Eve $10 million MC Lyte $8 million—$9 million Ice Spice $8 million Trina $6 million Latto $5 million Kash Doll $4 million Remy Ma $4 million Saweetie $4 million Da Brat $3 million Foxy Brown $3 million Azealia Banks $3 million Young M.A $2 million Roxanne Shante $700,000

1. Nicki Minaj — $150 million

Nicki Minaj performs during the 2024 Dreamville Music Festival. Photo: Astrida Valigorsky

Source: Getty Images

Real name: Onika Tanya Maraj-Petty

Onika Tanya Maraj-Petty Date of birth: 8 December 1982

8 December 1982 Age: 41 years old (as of May 2024)

41 years old (as of May 2024) Place of birth: St. James, Port of Spain, Trinidad & Tobago

Nicki Minaj is an American singer, songwriter, and rapper. She is the richest female rapper. According to Celebrity Net Worth and Wealthy Gorilla, the rapper has an alleged net worth of $150 million. She has released hit tracks such as Pink Friday Girls, Turn Me On, Starships, and Super Base.

2. Cardi B — $80 million

Cardi B attends the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards. Photo: Axelle

Source: Getty Images

Real name: Belcalis Marlenis Almanzar

Belcalis Marlenis Almanzar Date of birth: 11 October 1992

11 October 1992 Age: 31 years old (as of May 2024)

31 years old (as of May 2024) Place of birth: The Bronx, New York, United States

Cardi B is an American singer, songwriter, and rapper. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Wealthy Gorilla, and The Richest, the singer allegedly has a net worth of $80 million. In an interview with Complex, Cardi B mentioned that the alleged net worth of $80 million must have been more than that.

3. Queen Latifah — $70 million

US rapper Queen Latifah arrives to attend the annual amfAR Cinema Against AIDS Cannes Gala. Photo: Stefano Rellandini

Source: Getty Images

Real name: Dana Elaine Owens

Dana Elaine Owens Date of birth: 18 March 1970

18 March 1970 Age: 54 years old (as of 2024)

54 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: Newark, New Jersey, United States

Queen Latifah is a rapper, record producer, and actress. According to Wealthy Gorilla and Celebrity Net Worth, Queen Latifah's net worth is alleged to be $70 million. She is one of the highest-earning female rappers.

4. Missy Elliott — $50 million

Missy Elliott visits 'Sway in the Morning' with Sway Calloway on Eminem's Shade 45. Photo: Noam Galai

Source: Getty Images

Real name: Melissa Arnett Elliott

Melissa Arnett Elliott Date of birth: 1 July 1971

1 July 1971 Age: 52 years old (as of May 2024)

52 years old (as of May 2024) Place of birth: Portsmouth, Virginia, United States

She is an American award-winning rapper, singer, songwriter, and record producer. According to Wealthy Gorilla and Celebrity Net Worth, Missy Elliott's net worth is alleged to be $50 million. Missy Elliott rose to stardom in the late 1990s and early 2000s, releasing hit tracks such as Lose Control, Hot Boyz, Gossip Folks, and Work It.

5. Lizzo — $40 million

Lizzo at the 2024 Met Gala: "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" held. Photo: Gilbert Flores

Source: Getty Images

Real name: Mellisa Viviane Jefferson

Mellisa Viviane Jefferson Date of birth: 27 April 1988

27 April 1988 Age: 36 years old (as of 2024)

36 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: Detroit, Michigan, United States

Lizzo is a household name in the music industry. According to Celebrity Net Worth and Wealthy Gorilla, the rapper's alleged net worth is $40 million. Her net worth reflects her meteoric ascent to fame, from living in her vehicle to releasing four studio albums and winning four Grammy Awards.

6. Megan Thee Stallion

Megan Thee Stallion attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards Pre-GRAMMY Gala & GRAMMY Salute To Industry Icons Honoring Jon Platt. Photo: Momodu Mansaray

Source: Getty Images

Real name: Megan Jovon Ruth Pete

Megan Jovon Ruth Pete Date of birth: 15 February 1995

15 February 1995 Age: 29 years old (as of 2024)

29 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: San Antonio, Texas, United States

According to Celebrity Net Worth, she has an estimated net worth of $30 million. However, some sources allege she is worth between $8 million and $14 million. Megan's hit tracks include HISS, Cognac Queen, and Sweetest Pie.

7. Bhad Bhabie — $25 million

Bhad Bhabie attends a recording session at Atlantic Records Studios. Photo: Scott Dudelson

Source: Getty Images

Real name: Danielle Peskowitz Bregoli

Danielle Peskowitz Bregoli Date of birth: 26 March 2003

26 March 2003 Age: 21 years old (as of 2024)

21 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: Boynton Beach, Florida, United States

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Bhad's net worth is alleged to be $25 million. She became the youngest female rapper on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in 2017. Apart from earning from his music career, she also acquires wealth via her OnlyFans account and social media endeavours.

8. Iggy Azalea — $15 million

Iggy Azalea attends the Swisher Sweets Awards Cardi B With The 2019 "Spark Award". Photo: Leon Bennett

Source: Getty Images

Real name: Amethyst Amelia Kelly

Amethyst Amelia Kelly Date of birth: 7 June 1990

7 June 1990 Age: 23 years old (as of May 2024)

23 years old (as of May 2024) Place of birth: Ryde Hospital, Sydney, Australia

Iggy Azalea is a rapper and musician from Australia. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Wealthy Gorilla, and Hot New Hip Hop, her net worth is alleged to be $15 million. She is known to have sold more than 50 albums and 22 million singles worldwide. Her hit songs include Problem, Sally Walker, and Go Hard or Go Home.

9. Pepa — $15 million

Sandra Denton of Salt n Pepa attends the 38th Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony. Photo: Jeff Kravitz

Source: Getty Images

Real name: Sandra Denton

Sandra Denton Date of birth: 9 November 1969

9 November 1969 Age: 54 years old (as of May 2024)

54 years old (as of May 2024) Place of birth: Kingston, Jamaica

Pepa is a Jamaican-American singer, rapper, actress, TV producer, and screenwriter. According to Celebrity Net Worth and Wealthy Gorilla, she has an alleged net worth of $15 million. Sandra came into the limelight as part of the female hip-hop trio band Salt-N-Pepa. The group's hit songs include Very Necessary, Shoop, and Whatta Man.

10. Cherryl James — $14 million

Cheryl James of Salt-N-Pepa attends the Los Angeles premiere of MGM's 'House of Gucci'. Photo: Emma McIntyre

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Cherryl Renee James

Cherryl Renee James Date of birth: 28 March 1966

28 March 1966 Age: 59 years old (as of 2024)

59 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: Brooklyn, New York, USA

Cherryl is an American rapper, singer, and reality TV star best known as one of the founders of Salt-N-Pepa, an all-female trio rap group. According to Wealthy Gorilla and Celebrity Net Worth, her alleged net worth is $14 million. Salt-N-Pepa was formed in the mid-1980s in Queens, New York, USA.

11. Doja Cat — ($10 million to $12 million)

Doja Cat during the 8th Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards held. Photo: Gilbert Flores

Source: Getty Images

Real name: Amala Ratna Zandile Dlamini

Amala Ratna Zandile Dlamini Date of birth: 21 October 1995

21 October 1995 Age: 28 years old (as of May 2024)

28 years old (as of May 2024) Place of birth: Los Angeles, California, USA

According to Celebrity Net Worth and Wealthy Gorilla, the rapper's net worth ranges between $10 million and $12 million. rose to stardom after releasing her hit single Mooo! Doja has also famous songs released Paint The Town Red, Need to Know, and Candy.

12. DJ Spinderella — $10 million

DJ Spinderella attends the BET Hip Hop Awards 2023. Photo: Carol Lee Rose

Source: Getty Images

Real name: Deidra Muriel Roper

Deidra Muriel Roper Date of birth: 3 August 1970

3 August 1970 Age: 53 years old (as of May 2024)

53 years old (as of May 2024) Place of birth: Brooklyn, New York, USA

DJ Spinderella is an American DJ, rapper, radio personality, actress, and producer. According to Celebrity Net Worth, DJ Spinderella's net worth is alleged to be $10 million. Her career as a DJ began in 1986 after replacing the Salt-N-Pepa's original DJ Latoya Hanson. She was also part of several group single tracks.

13. Eve — $10 million

Eve attends the Universal Music Group's 2019 After Party To Celebrate The Grammys. Photo: Rodin Eckenroth

Source: Getty Images

Real name: Eve Jihan Cooper

Eve Jihan Cooper Date of birth: 10 November 1978

10 November 1978 Age: 45 years old (as of May 2024)

45 years old (as of May 2024) Place of birth: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA

Eve is an American singer, actress, and TV presenter. According to Celebrity Net Worth, she has an alleged net worth of $10 million. Her first three albums have sold over 13 million copies worldwide, and she won a Grammy Award for Best Rap/Sung Collaboration in 2002.

14. Mc Lyte — ($8 million to $9 million)

MC Lyte attends the 2024 Recording Academy Honors presented by The Black Music Collective. Photo: Jeff Kravitz

Source: Getty Images

Real name: Lana Michelle Moorer

Lana Michelle Moorer Date of birth: 11 October 1971

11 October 1971 Age: 52 years old (as of May 2024)

52 years old (as of May 2024) Place of birth: Queens, New York, USA

MC Lyte is an American DJ, rapper, actress, songwriter, and entrepreneur. According to Celebrity Net Worth and Wealthy Gorilla, her alleged net worth ranges between $8 million and $9 million. She is one of the pioneers of the female rap scene, who gained fame in the 1980s for being the first female rapper to a full album.

15. Ice Spice — $8 million

Ice Spice attends the 2024 People's Choice Awards. Photo: Tommaso Boddi

Source: Getty Images

Real name: Isis Naija Gaston

Isis Naija Gaston Date of birth: 1 January 2000

1 January 2000 Age: 24 years old (as of 2024)

24 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: The Bronx, New York, USA

According to Celebrity Net Worth and Yahoo, Ice's net worth is $8 million. Ice Spice is a rapper, singer, and songwriter who rose to stardom after her hit song Much (Feelin' U) went viral on TikTok in 2022. She has released songs like Princess Diana, Deli, and Like...?

16. Trina — $6 million

Rapper Trina is seen onstage during Pandora Playback with Trina. Photo: Paras Griffin

Source: Getty Images

Real name: Katrina Laverne Taylor

Katrina Laverne Taylor Date of birth: 3 December 1978

3 December 1978 Age: 45 years old (as of May 2024)

45 years old (as of May 2024) Place of birth: Miami, Florida, USA

She is an American rapper, songwriter, and model. According to Wealthy Gorilla, Celebrity Net Worth, and The Richest, Trina's net worth is alleged to be $6 million. The rapper was discovered by Tricky Daddy in 1998. She has released notable songs such as I Got a Thang for You, Audacity, and I Got a Problem.

17. Latto/Big Latto — $5 million

Latto performs during the Super Saturday Concert during the 2024 Women's Final Four. Photo: Brendall O'Banon

Source: Instagram

Real name: Alyssa Michelle Stephens

Alyssa Michelle Stephens Date of birth: 22 December 1998

22 December 1998 Age: 25 years old (as of May 2024)

25 years old (as of May 2024) Place of birth: Columbus, Ohio, United States

She is a rapper, singer, and songwriter who rose to fame after her hit song received double platinum certification by RIAA in 2019. According to Celebrity Net Worth, her net worth is alleged to be $5 million. Big Latto has released several singles, such as On God, I Just Called and Another Nasty Song.

18. Kash Doll — $4 million

Rapper Kash Doll performs onstage during the Meals On Wheels Atlanta TASTE. Photo: Paras Griffin

Source: Getty Images

Real name: Arkeisha Antoinette Knight

Arkeisha Antoinette Knight Date of birth: 14 March 1992

14 March 1992 Age: 22 years old (as of 2024)

22 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: Detroit, Michigan, United States

Kash is an American rapper and actress. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Wealthy Gorilla, and Hot New Hip Hop, Kash's net worth is alleged to be $4 million. She released her debut album, Stacked, in 2019. Her hit songs include For Everybody, Here I Go, and Kitten ft. Lil Wayne.

19. Remy Ma — $4 million

Remy Ma attends Michael Rubin's Fanatics Super Bowl party at the Marquee Nightclub. Photo: Ethan Miller

Source: Getty Images

Real name: Reminisce Kioni Mackie

Reminisce Kioni Mackie Date of birth: 30 May 1980

30 May 1980 Age: 44 years old (as of 2024)

44 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: Castle Hill, New York, USA

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Wealthy Gorilla, and The US Sun, her net worth is alleged to be $4 million. Her debut album, There's Something About Remy: Based on a True Story. She has collaborated with notable artists such as Rick Ross, Yo Gotti, and DJ Khaled.

20. Saweetie — $4 million

Saweetie attends the 2024 Billboard Women in Music. Photo: Araya Doheny

Source: Getty Images

Real name: Diamonte Quiava Valentin Harper

Diamonte Quiava Valentin Harper Date of birth: 2 July 1993

2 July 1993 Age: 30 years old (as of May 2024)

30 years old (as of May 2024) Place of birth: Santa Clara, California, USA

Saweetie is an American rapper and singer who gained significant popularity for her single Icy Girl in 2017. According to Wealthy Gorilla, Celebrity Net Worth, and citiMuzik, her net worth is allegedly at $4 million. She is best known for her hit tracks My Type and Best Friend.

21. Da Brat — $3 million

Rapper Da Brat performs at halftime during the game between Orlando Magic and the Atlanta Hawks. Photo: Paras Griffin

Source: Getty Images

Real name: Shawntae Harris

Shawntae Harris Date of birth: 4 April 1974

4 April 1974 Age: 50 years old (as of 2024)

50 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: Chicago, Illinois, USA

Da Brat is an actress and rapper from the United States. According to Wealthy Gorilla and Hot New Hip Hop, the rapper's net worth is alleged to be $3 million. However, the Celebrity Net Worth estimates her net worth of $100,000. She sold over 1 million copies after the release of her debut album, Funkdafied.

22. Foxy Brown — $3 million

Foxy Brown during Foxy Brown's Birthday Party. Photo: Johnny Nunez

Source: Getty Images

Real name: Inga DeCarlo Fung Marchand

Inga DeCarlo Fung Marchand Date of birth: 6 September 1978

6 September 1978 Age: 45 years old (as of May 2024)

45 years old (as of May 2024) Place of birth: Brooklyn, New York, USA

Foxy is an American rapper and actress who was a member of the rap supergroup The Firm. According to Yahoo, Celebrity Net Worth, and Hot New Hip Hop, Foxy's net worth is alleged to be $3 million. She has released notable tracks such as Oh Yeah, Star Cry, and Candy.

23. Azealia Banks — $3 million

Azealia Banks performs onstage at Brixton Academy. Photo: Ollie Millington

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Azealia Banks

Azealia Banks Date of birth: 31 May 1991

31 May 1991 Age: 33 years old (as of 2024)

33 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: Harlem, New York, United States

Azealia is an American rapper, singer, songwriter, and actress. According to Celebrity Net Worth and The Richest, the singer has an alleged net worth of $3 million. She has released hit tracks such as 212, The Big Big Beat, and Anna Wintour.

24. Young M.A — $2 million

Rapper Young M.A at SIRIUS XM Studio. Photo: Slaven Vlasic

Source: Getty Images

Real name: Lorita Shante Gooden

Lorita Shante Gooden Date of birth: 3 April 1992

3 April 1992 Age: 32 years old (as of 2024)

32 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: New York City, United States

According to Celebrity Net Worth and Wealthy Gorilla, her net worth is allegedly at $2 million. She primarily earns her income from his rapper, songwriter, and entrepreneur career. She rose to fame in 2016 after releasing her hit single Ooouuu. Some of her greatest songs include Open Scars, Quiet Storm, and Walk.

25. Roxanne Shante — $500,000

Roxanne Shante attends Ice Cold: An Exhibition Of Hip-Hop Jewelry Cocktail Reception And Exhibition Preview. Photo: Theo Wargo

Source: Getty Images

Real name: Lorita Shante Gooden

Lorita Shante Gooden Date of birth: 9 November 1969

9 November 1969 Age: 54 years old (as of May 2024)

54 years old (as of May 2024) Place of birth: Queens, New York City, USA

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the rapper's net worth is alleged to be $500,000. Roxanne is one of the earliest American female rappers who revolutionised the face of the industry in the male-dominated field. Her hit tracks include Roxanne's Revenge and Wack It.

Is Cardi B richer than Nicki Minaj?

No, Nicki Minaj is wealthier than Cardi B. Cardi B's alleged net worth is $80 million, while Nicki Minaj's is allegedly $150 million.

Who are the top 3 female rappers?

Nicki Minaj, Cardi B, and Queen Latifah are the wealthiest female rappers. Their net worths are alleged to be $150 million, $80 million, and $70 million, respectively.

Who is the most successful female rapper?

Nicki Minaj is the most successful female rapper, with an alleged net worth of $150 million.

Mc Lyte's net worth and that of other artists listed above is a true definition of their diligence and determination in the music industry. The list continually changes because the musicians engage in different projects yearly, and their revenue streams differ.

Legit.ng recently published an article about the richest NBA players in the world. The NBA attracts billions of fans annually and is considered one of the wealthiest sports in the world.

A few NBA players, including Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson, and LeBron James, have achieved billionaire status. The article provides a comprehensive list of the players and their net worth.

Source: Legit.ng