Queen Latifah, Missy Elliott, Mc Lyte net worth: 25 richest female rappers ranked
Female rappers have made significant strides in rap, and some have been ranked among the wealthiest female rappers in the world. Most have been on the scene for several years, and as a result, they have had many sales in terms of albums and singles. Others have diversified into other fields, such as acting. Discover Mc Lyte's net worth and other hip-hop females like Queen Latifah, Missy Elliott, and Nicki Minaj.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Mc Lyte's net worth: Richest female rappers ranked by wealth
- 1. Nicki Minaj — $150 million
- 2. Cardi B — $80 million
- 3. Queen Latifah — $70 million
- 4. Missy Elliott — $50 million
- 5. Lizzo — $40 million
- 6. Megan Thee Stallion
- 7. Bhad Bhabie — $25 million
- 8. Iggy Azalea — $15 million
- 9. Pepa — $15 million
- 10. Cherryl James — $14 million
- 11. Doja Cat — ($10 million to $12 million)
- 12. DJ Spinderella — $10 million
- 13. Eve — $10 million
- 14. Mc Lyte — ($8 million to $9 million)
- 15. Ice Spice — $8 million
- 16. Trina — $6 million
- 17. Latto/Big Latto — $5 million
- 18. Kash Doll — $4 million
- 19. Remy Ma — $4 million
- 20. Saweetie — $4 million
- 21. Da Brat — $3 million
- 22. Foxy Brown — $3 million
- 23. Azealia Banks — $3 million
- 24. Young M.A — $2 million
- 25. Roxanne Shante — $500,000
- Is Cardi B richer than Nicki Minaj?
- Who are the top 3 female rappers?
- Who is the most successful female rapper?
While compiling this list of the wealthiest female rappers, we considered publicly available information from official sites such as Celebrity Net Worth, Wealthy Gorilla, and several similar sites. The figures mentioned are estimates and may not reflect the exact current net worth of the individuals owing to various economic and financial influences.
1. Nicki Minaj — $150 million
- Real name: Onika Tanya Maraj-Petty
- Date of birth: 8 December 1982
- Age: 41 years old (as of May 2024)
- Place of birth: St. James, Port of Spain, Trinidad & Tobago
Nicki Minaj is an American singer, songwriter, and rapper. She is the richest female rapper. According to Celebrity Net Worth and Wealthy Gorilla, the rapper has an alleged net worth of $150 million. She has released hit tracks such as Pink Friday Girls, Turn Me On, Starships, and Super Base.
2. Cardi B — $80 million
- Real name: Belcalis Marlenis Almanzar
- Date of birth: 11 October 1992
- Age: 31 years old (as of May 2024)
- Place of birth: The Bronx, New York, United States
Cardi B is an American singer, songwriter, and rapper. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Wealthy Gorilla, and The Richest, the singer allegedly has a net worth of $80 million. In an interview with Complex, Cardi B mentioned that the alleged net worth of $80 million must have been more than that.
3. Queen Latifah — $70 million
- Real name: Dana Elaine Owens
- Date of birth: 18 March 1970
- Age: 54 years old (as of 2024)
- Place of birth: Newark, New Jersey, United States
Queen Latifah is a rapper, record producer, and actress. According to Wealthy Gorilla and Celebrity Net Worth, Queen Latifah's net worth is alleged to be $70 million. She is one of the highest-earning female rappers.
4. Missy Elliott — $50 million
- Real name: Melissa Arnett Elliott
- Date of birth: 1 July 1971
- Age: 52 years old (as of May 2024)
- Place of birth: Portsmouth, Virginia, United States
She is an American award-winning rapper, singer, songwriter, and record producer. According to Wealthy Gorilla and Celebrity Net Worth, Missy Elliott's net worth is alleged to be $50 million. Missy Elliott rose to stardom in the late 1990s and early 2000s, releasing hit tracks such as Lose Control, Hot Boyz, Gossip Folks, and Work It.
5. Lizzo — $40 million
- Real name: Mellisa Viviane Jefferson
- Date of birth: 27 April 1988
- Age: 36 years old (as of 2024)
- Place of birth: Detroit, Michigan, United States
Lizzo is a household name in the music industry. According to Celebrity Net Worth and Wealthy Gorilla, the rapper's alleged net worth is $40 million. Her net worth reflects her meteoric ascent to fame, from living in her vehicle to releasing four studio albums and winning four Grammy Awards.
6. Megan Thee Stallion
- Real name: Megan Jovon Ruth Pete
- Date of birth: 15 February 1995
- Age: 29 years old (as of 2024)
- Place of birth: San Antonio, Texas, United States
According to Celebrity Net Worth, she has an estimated net worth of $30 million. However, some sources allege she is worth between $8 million and $14 million. Megan's hit tracks include HISS, Cognac Queen, and Sweetest Pie.
7. Bhad Bhabie — $25 million
- Real name: Danielle Peskowitz Bregoli
- Date of birth: 26 March 2003
- Age: 21 years old (as of 2024)
- Place of birth: Boynton Beach, Florida, United States
According to Celebrity Net Worth, Bhad's net worth is alleged to be $25 million. She became the youngest female rapper on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in 2017. Apart from earning from his music career, she also acquires wealth via her OnlyFans account and social media endeavours.
8. Iggy Azalea — $15 million
- Real name: Amethyst Amelia Kelly
- Date of birth: 7 June 1990
- Age: 23 years old (as of May 2024)
- Place of birth: Ryde Hospital, Sydney, Australia
Iggy Azalea is a rapper and musician from Australia. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Wealthy Gorilla, and Hot New Hip Hop, her net worth is alleged to be $15 million. She is known to have sold more than 50 albums and 22 million singles worldwide. Her hit songs include Problem, Sally Walker, and Go Hard or Go Home.
9. Pepa — $15 million
- Real name: Sandra Denton
- Date of birth: 9 November 1969
- Age: 54 years old (as of May 2024)
- Place of birth: Kingston, Jamaica
Pepa is a Jamaican-American singer, rapper, actress, TV producer, and screenwriter. According to Celebrity Net Worth and Wealthy Gorilla, she has an alleged net worth of $15 million. Sandra came into the limelight as part of the female hip-hop trio band Salt-N-Pepa. The group's hit songs include Very Necessary, Shoop, and Whatta Man.
10. Cherryl James — $14 million
- Full name: Cherryl Renee James
- Date of birth: 28 March 1966
- Age: 59 years old (as of 2024)
- Place of birth: Brooklyn, New York, USA
Cherryl is an American rapper, singer, and reality TV star best known as one of the founders of Salt-N-Pepa, an all-female trio rap group. According to Wealthy Gorilla and Celebrity Net Worth, her alleged net worth is $14 million. Salt-N-Pepa was formed in the mid-1980s in Queens, New York, USA.
11. Doja Cat — ($10 million to $12 million)
- Real name: Amala Ratna Zandile Dlamini
- Date of birth: 21 October 1995
- Age: 28 years old (as of May 2024)
- Place of birth: Los Angeles, California, USA
According to Celebrity Net Worth and Wealthy Gorilla, the rapper's net worth ranges between $10 million and $12 million. Doja Cat rose to stardom after releasing her hit single Mooo! Doja has also famous songs released Paint The Town Red, Need to Know, and Candy.
12. DJ Spinderella — $10 million
- Real name: Deidra Muriel Roper
- Date of birth: 3 August 1970
- Age: 53 years old (as of May 2024)
- Place of birth: Brooklyn, New York, USA
DJ Spinderella is an American DJ, rapper, radio personality, actress, and producer. According to Celebrity Net Worth, DJ Spinderella's net worth is alleged to be $10 million. Her career as a DJ began in 1986 after replacing the Salt-N-Pepa's original DJ Latoya Hanson. She was also part of several group single tracks.
13. Eve — $10 million
- Real name: Eve Jihan Cooper
- Date of birth: 10 November 1978
- Age: 45 years old (as of May 2024)
- Place of birth: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA
Eve is an American singer, actress, and TV presenter. According to Celebrity Net Worth, she has an alleged net worth of $10 million. Her first three albums have sold over 13 million copies worldwide, and she won a Grammy Award for Best Rap/Sung Collaboration in 2002.
14. Mc Lyte — ($8 million to $9 million)
- Real name: Lana Michelle Moorer
- Date of birth: 11 October 1971
- Age: 52 years old (as of May 2024)
- Place of birth: Queens, New York, USA
MC Lyte is an American DJ, rapper, actress, songwriter, and entrepreneur. According to Celebrity Net Worth and Wealthy Gorilla, her alleged net worth ranges between $8 million and $9 million. She is one of the pioneers of the female rap scene, who gained fame in the 1980s for being the first female rapper to a full album.
15. Ice Spice — $8 million
- Real name: Isis Naija Gaston
- Date of birth: 1 January 2000
- Age: 24 years old (as of 2024)
- Place of birth: The Bronx, New York, USA
According to Celebrity Net Worth and Yahoo, Ice's net worth is $8 million. Ice Spice is a rapper, singer, and songwriter who rose to stardom after her hit song Much (Feelin' U) went viral on TikTok in 2022. She has released songs like Princess Diana, Deli, and Like...?
16. Trina — $6 million
- Real name: Katrina Laverne Taylor
- Date of birth: 3 December 1978
- Age: 45 years old (as of May 2024)
- Place of birth: Miami, Florida, USA
She is an American rapper, songwriter, and model. According to Wealthy Gorilla, Celebrity Net Worth, and The Richest, Trina's net worth is alleged to be $6 million. The rapper was discovered by Tricky Daddy in 1998. She has released notable songs such as I Got a Thang for You, Audacity, and I Got a Problem.
17. Latto/Big Latto — $5 million
- Real name: Alyssa Michelle Stephens
- Date of birth: 22 December 1998
- Age: 25 years old (as of May 2024)
- Place of birth: Columbus, Ohio, United States
She is a rapper, singer, and songwriter who rose to fame after her hit song received double platinum certification by RIAA in 2019. According to Celebrity Net Worth, her net worth is alleged to be $5 million. Big Latto has released several singles, such as On God, I Just Called and Another Nasty Song.
18. Kash Doll — $4 million
- Real name: Arkeisha Antoinette Knight
- Date of birth: 14 March 1992
- Age: 22 years old (as of 2024)
- Place of birth: Detroit, Michigan, United States
Kash is an American rapper and actress. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Wealthy Gorilla, and Hot New Hip Hop, Kash's net worth is alleged to be $4 million. She released her debut album, Stacked, in 2019. Her hit songs include For Everybody, Here I Go, and Kitten ft. Lil Wayne.
19. Remy Ma — $4 million
- Real name: Reminisce Kioni Mackie
- Date of birth: 30 May 1980
- Age: 44 years old (as of 2024)
- Place of birth: Castle Hill, New York, USA
According to Celebrity Net Worth, Wealthy Gorilla, and The US Sun, her net worth is alleged to be $4 million. Her debut album, There's Something About Remy: Based on a True Story. She has collaborated with notable artists such as Rick Ross, Yo Gotti, and DJ Khaled.
20. Saweetie — $4 million
- Real name: Diamonte Quiava Valentin Harper
- Date of birth: 2 July 1993
- Age: 30 years old (as of May 2024)
- Place of birth: Santa Clara, California, USA
Saweetie is an American rapper and singer who gained significant popularity for her single Icy Girl in 2017. According to Wealthy Gorilla, Celebrity Net Worth, and citiMuzik, her net worth is allegedly at $4 million. She is best known for her hit tracks My Type and Best Friend.
21. Da Brat — $3 million
- Real name: Shawntae Harris
- Date of birth: 4 April 1974
- Age: 50 years old (as of 2024)
- Place of birth: Chicago, Illinois, USA
Da Brat is an actress and rapper from the United States. According to Wealthy Gorilla and Hot New Hip Hop, the rapper's net worth is alleged to be $3 million. However, the Celebrity Net Worth estimates her net worth of $100,000. She sold over 1 million copies after the release of her debut album, Funkdafied.
22. Foxy Brown — $3 million
- Real name: Inga DeCarlo Fung Marchand
- Date of birth: 6 September 1978
- Age: 45 years old (as of May 2024)
- Place of birth: Brooklyn, New York, USA
Foxy is an American rapper and actress who was a member of the rap supergroup The Firm. According to Yahoo, Celebrity Net Worth, and Hot New Hip Hop, Foxy's net worth is alleged to be $3 million. She has released notable tracks such as Oh Yeah, Star Cry, and Candy.
23. Azealia Banks — $3 million
- Full name: Azealia Banks
- Date of birth: 31 May 1991
- Age: 33 years old (as of 2024)
- Place of birth: Harlem, New York, United States
Azealia is an American rapper, singer, songwriter, and actress. According to Celebrity Net Worth and The Richest, the singer has an alleged net worth of $3 million. She has released hit tracks such as 212, The Big Big Beat, and Anna Wintour.
24. Young M.A — $2 million
- Real name: Lorita Shante Gooden
- Date of birth: 3 April 1992
- Age: 32 years old (as of 2024)
- Place of birth: New York City, United States
According to Celebrity Net Worth and Wealthy Gorilla, her net worth is allegedly at $2 million. She primarily earns her income from his rapper, songwriter, and entrepreneur career. She rose to fame in 2016 after releasing her hit single Ooouuu. Some of her greatest songs include Open Scars, Quiet Storm, and Walk.
25. Roxanne Shante — $500,000
- Real name: Lorita Shante Gooden
- Date of birth: 9 November 1969
- Age: 54 years old (as of May 2024)
- Place of birth: Queens, New York City, USA
According to Celebrity Net Worth, the rapper's net worth is alleged to be $500,000. Roxanne is one of the earliest American female rappers who revolutionised the face of the industry in the male-dominated field. Her hit tracks include Roxanne's Revenge and Wack It.
Is Cardi B richer than Nicki Minaj?
No, Nicki Minaj is wealthier than Cardi B. Cardi B's alleged net worth is $80 million, while Nicki Minaj's is allegedly $150 million.
Who are the top 3 female rappers?
Nicki Minaj, Cardi B, and Queen Latifah are the wealthiest female rappers. Their net worths are alleged to be $150 million, $80 million, and $70 million, respectively.
Who is the most successful female rapper?
Nicki Minaj is the most successful female rapper, with an alleged net worth of $150 million.
Mc Lyte's net worth and that of other artists listed above is a true definition of their diligence and determination in the music industry. The list continually changes because the musicians engage in different projects yearly, and their revenue streams differ.
