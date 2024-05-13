What is Patrick J. Adams' net worth? The Suits cast ranked by wealth

American comedy-drama TV series Suits premiered on 23 June 2011 and aired nine seasons until 25 September 2019. Besides its engaging storyline, its star-studded cast has drawn many people’s interest. Many have wanted to know the net worth of each actor featured in the TV series, especially Patrick J. Adams, the main protagonist. What is Patrick J. Adams’ net worth?

Suits cast members Patrick J. Adams, Katherine Heigl, and Dule Hill. Photo: @patrickjadams, @katherineheigl, @dulehill on Instagram (modified by author)

Information used to compile this list has been obtained from different sources, including Celebrity Net Worth and Wealthy Gorilla.

Patrick J. Adams’ net worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth and The Things, the Canadian-American actor’s net worth is allegedly $10 million. He has amassed his wealth through his entertainment career. He played Mike Ross in Suits and has had other prominent roles in notable TV shows and movies.

Patrick J. Adams attends the 75th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall in New York City. Photo: Dia Dipasupil

Where is Patrick J. Adams' house? He owns an elegant home in Los Angeles, California. The 3,900-square-foot property’s value is estimated to be $3.89 million.

Suits cast net worth

The TV series features talented actors and actresses like Meghan Markle, Gina Torres, Jacinda Barrett, Neal McDonough, and Rick Hoffman. Below is a list of Suits cast members’ net worth, from the highest to the lowest.

Actor Net worth Meghan Markle $60 million Katherine Heigl $30 million Gina Torres $15 million Patrick J. Adams $10 million Gabriel Macht $8 million Jacinda Barrett $8 million Wendell Pierce $8 million Dulé Hill $8 million Rachael Harris $4 million Neal McDonough $4 million Sarah Rafferty $3 million Abigail Spencer $3 million Rick Hoffman $1 million

1. Meghan Markle – $60 million

Meghan speaks onstage during the Breaking Barriers, Shaping Narratives: How Women Lead On and Off the Screen panel at the 2024 SXSW Conference and Festival. Photo: Astrida Valigorsky

Full name : Rachel Meghan Markle

: Rachel Meghan Markle Date of birth : 4 August 1981

: 4 August 1981 Place of birth : Los Angeles, California, United States

: Los Angeles, California, United States Occupation: Philanthropist, former actress

According to Celebrity Net Worth and Wealthy Gorilla, Meghan Markle’s net worth is allegedly $60 million. Her net worth is primarily from her career as a film and television actress, which spanned approximately 23 years. Meghan, who portrays Rachel Zane in Suits, is the wife of Prince Harry of the British Royal Family.

2. Katherine Heigl – $30 million

Katherine Heigl visits SiriusXM Studios in New York City. Photo: Santiago Felipe

Full name : Katherine Marie Heigl

: Katherine Marie Heigl Date of birth : 4 November 1978

: 4 November 1978 Place of birth : Columbia Hospital for Women, Washington, D.C.

: Columbia Hospital for Women, Washington, D.C. Occupation: Actress, producer, animal advocate

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Katherine Heigl, who plays Samantha Wheeler in Suits, is worth $30 million. She is an outstanding American actress who has starred in about 50 films and TV series and won awards, including a Primetime Emmy. She is also a film producer, animal rights activist, and owner of Badlands Ranch.

3. Gina Torres – $15 million

Gina Torres attends the National Hispanic Media Coalition's 2023 Impact Awards Gala at Vibiana in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Kevin Winter

Full name : Gina Torres

: Gina Torres Date of birth : 25 April 1969

: 25 April 1969 Place of birth : New York City, New York, United States

: New York City, New York, United States Occupation: Actress, producer, singer

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Gina Torres’ net worth is alleged to be $15 million. Gina is a notable actor in the TV series Suits, playing Jessica Pearson. The multi-award-winning actor boasts over 90 acting credits and a single production credit. Her other prominent acting roles include 9-1-1: Lone Star, Serenity, and The Perfect Find.

4. Gabriel Macht – $8 million

Gabriel Macht at attending a wedding ceremony. Photo: Shane Mahood

Full name : Gabriel Swann Macht

: Gabriel Swann Macht Date of birth : 22 January 1972

: 22 January 1972 Place of birth : New York City, New York, United States

: New York City, New York, United States Occupation: Actor, producer, director

Multiple sources, including Celebrity Net Worth, Market Realist, and BBN Times, allege that Gabriel Macht’s net worth is $8 million. He stars as Harvey Specter in the comedy-drama TV series Suits and has appeared in over 30 films and TV series, such as The Good Shepherd, The Spirit, and Pearson.

5. Jacinda Barrett – $8 million

Actress Jacinda Barrett attends the premiere of Netflix's "Bloodline" Season 3 at Arclight Cinemas Culver City in Culver City, California. Photo: Michael Tullberg

Full name : Jacinda Barrett Macht

: Jacinda Barrett Macht Date of birth : 2 August 1972

: 2 August 1972 Place of birth : Brisbane, Australia

: Brisbane, Australia Occupation: Actress, former model

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Jacinda Barrett’s net worth is $8 million. Jacinda, an Australian-American actress, began her career as a model before opting for a full-time acting career. She first gained prominence as a cast member on The Real World: London and has since been featured in other prominent films and TV series, including Suits, in which she portrayed Zoe Lawford.

6. Wendell Pierce – $8 million

Wendell Pierce attends CBS Studios "Consider Big Shows" FYC event at Paramount Pictures Studios in Hollywood, California. Photo: Corine Solberg

Full name : Wendell Edward Pierce

: Wendell Edward Pierce Date of birth : 8 December 1963

: 8 December 1963 Place of birth : New Orleans, Louisiana, United States

: New Orleans, Louisiana, United States Occupation: Actor, businessman

According to Hot New HipHop and Celebrity Net Worth, his net worth is allegedly $8 million. Wendell rose to prominence in 2002 when he starred as Detective William Bunk Moreland in the acclaimed TV series The Wire. In Suits, he plays Robert Zane. Over his more than three decades of acting career, he has been featured in over 100 films and TV series and won multiple awards.

7. Dulé Hill – $8 million

Dulé Hill attends the 2024 Beloved Community Awards at Hyatt Regency Atlanta in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Paras Griffin

Full name : Karim Dulé Hill

: Karim Dulé Hill Date of birth : 3 May 1975

: 3 May 1975 Place of birth : City of Orange, New Jersey, United States

: City of Orange, New Jersey, United States Occupation: Actor, producer

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the American actor who portrays Alex Williams has an alleged net worth of $8 million. While acting is his primary income source, he is also into film production. He has appeared in at least 50 films and TV series, including Psych, Ballers, and The West Ring.

8. Rachael Harris – $4 million

Rachael Harris attends the Los Angeles Premiere of HBO's "Curb Your Enthusiasm" Season 12 at Directors Guild Of America in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin

Full name : Rachael Harris

: Rachael Harris Date of birth : 12 January 1968

: 12 January 1968 Place of birth : Worthington, Ohio, United States

: Worthington, Ohio, United States Occupation: Actress, comedian

Celebrity Net Worth and Celebrity Sphere allege the entertainer's net worth is $4 million. She makes her money in the entertainment industry as a comedian and actress. Rachel portrays Sheila Sazs in Suits and has appeared in other prominent films and TV series, such as The Hangover, Lucifer, and International Falls.

9. Neal McDonough – $4 million

Jury President Neal McDonough presents the Jury Special Prize Award during the closing ceremony during the 61st Monte Carlo TV Festival in Monte Carlo, Monaco. Photo: Pascal Le Segretain

Full name : Neal McDonough

: Neal McDonough Date of birth : 13 February 1966

: 13 February 1966 Place of birth : Dorchester, Boston, Massachusetts, United States

: Dorchester, Boston, Massachusetts, United States Occupation: Actor, producer

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Neal McDonough’s net worth is allegedly $4 million. His net worth is attributed to his acting and film production career earnings. Neal owns the McDonough company, which deals with film production. His name is Sean Cahill in Suits, and he has been featured in at least 140 films and TV series.

10. Sarah Rafferty – $3 million

Sarah Rafferty at the 81st Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Gilbert Flores/Golden Globes 2024

Full name : Sarah Gray Rafferty

: Sarah Gray Rafferty Date of birth : 6 December 1972

: 6 December 1972 Place of birth : New Canaan, Connecticut, United States

: New Canaan, Connecticut, United States Occupation: Actor

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Sarah Rafferty’s net worth is $3 million. Her acting career spans over two decades, with several acting credits, such as Grey’s Anatomy, Six Feet Under, and Chicago. She plays Donna Paulsen in Suits. It is believed that earnings from her acting career are her primary income source.

11. Abigail Spencer – $3 million

Abigail Spencer attends the 2024 TCA Winter Press Tour - NBCUniversal at The Langham Huntington, Pasadena, in Pasadena, California. Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez

Full name : Abigail Leigh Spencer

: Abigail Leigh Spencer Date of birth : 4 August 1981

: 4 August 1981 Place of birth : Gulf Breeze, Florida, United States

: Gulf Breeze, Florida, United States Occupation: Actor, producer, entrepreneur

According to Wealthy Gorilla and Celebrity Net Worth, the actress has an estimated net worth of $3 million. While acting is her primary income source, she has also ventured into business and owns County Line Florals, a flower retail company. She portrays Dana Scott in Suits and has appeared in over 60 films and TV series since 1998.

12. Rick Hoffman – $1 million

Rick Hoffman at the "Thanksgiving" L.A. fan screening at the Vista Theatre in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Oscar Del Aguila

Full name : Rick Hoffman

: Rick Hoffman Date of birth : 12 June 1970

: 12 June 1970 Place of birth : New York, New York, United States

: New York, New York, United States Occupation: Actor

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Rick Hoffman’s net worth is approximately $1 million. Actor Rick Hoffman has acted since 1990 and is known for roles in Suits, Thanksgiving, Billions, and Hostel. He portrays Louis Litt in the TV series Suits. He has acquired his wealth mainly from acting.

Who was the highest-paid actor on Suits?

Former actress Meghan Markle has the highest net worth among the Suits cast, with $60 million. She is the wife of Prince Harry.

How much did Patrick J. Adams make on Suits?

The actor’s salary gradually increased as he was featured in more seasons. According to 9Honey and Sumissura, he allegedly earned $35 thousand in seasons 1 and 2. In seasons 3 to 5, he earned $50 thousand and received $60 thousand from seasons 7 to 9.

Although Patrick J. Adams’ net worth shows that he has acquired significant wealth in his acting career, his co-stars in Suits have also achieved varying degrees of financial success. Most cast members are not only into acting, but their other ventures have significantly contributed to their incredible net worth.

