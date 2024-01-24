Who are Latto’s parents? Meet Misti Pitts and Shayne Stephens

Alyssa Michelle Stephens, professionally known as Latto, is a renowned rapper, singer, and songwriter from the United States. She rose to fame after her hit song received double platinum certification by RIAA in 2019. Many of her fans are curious to know more about her personal life, especially her family. Who are Latto's parents?

Latto is a rapper who has been nominated and has won various awards. She has also released several singles such as On God, Big Energy, I Just Called and Another Nasty Song. The rapper was raised by Misti Pitts and Shayne Stephens, her parents. Here is a look at Latto's family.

Who are Latto's parents?

The American rapper was born in Columbus, Ohio, on 22 December 1998. Her parents are Misti Pitts and Shayne Stephens. Latto had a great interest in music, something that her parents supported. By age ten, she began writing her rap songs.

Latto's mother

The singer was born to Misti Pitts. Latto's mom is an American citizen who was born on 29 December 1982 in Ohio. Misti Pitts is private, unlike her daughter, and little is known about her personal life. She had Latto when she was only 15 years old.

Latto's father

Latto's dad is Shayne Stephens. He is a native of Columbus, Ohio, and is of African-American ethnicity. He attended Westerville North High School and pursued psychology at Columbus State University from 1999 to 2000.

Shayne is passionate about classic cars, particularly those with a timeless appeal. Coming from a family deeply involved in drag racing, Shayne continued the tradition and even supplied vehicles for music videos, reportedly including ones for celebrities like Ciara.

Beyond his automotive interests, her father is a great entrepreneur. He owns candy stores and operates a basement cleaning company named Pittsopenenterprise. Additionally, he holds the position of Chief Executive Officer at Pittsopenentertainment. Shayne Pitts also manages his daughter's music career.

Who are Latto's siblings?

The American rapper has a sister named Brooklyn Nikole. Latto's sister was born on 19 July 2002. She is an Instagram model with a massive following of over 650k followers as of writing.

Brooklyn began sharing modelling and lifestyle photos on Instagram in November 2017. She became an ambassador for My Pajama Boutique in August 2018.

The two siblings share a close bond and support each other. In 2023, Latto invited Brooklyn Nikole to join the newest instalment of 777 Radio. During the conversation, she openly emphasised the important role of sisterhood in the realm of music and life overall.

Nikole asked her sister why she constantly feels inspired to work with other women in the industry, and this was her response:

I feel like it really started from my foundation. I come from a one-sibling household, and that's a sister. So really, sisterhood is embedded in me. I look at women like my sister; I don't know how to explain it. I look at Rap, female Rap, like a sisterhood because I come from a tight relationship with my sister, a tight relationship with my mama. So, it come from just literally being a fan and not being shady or not being what people expect women to be. Not being what people set the tone for women to be.

Latto's parents are Misti Pitts and Shayne Stephens. Her father is a businessperson and manages her music career. She has a younger sister named Brooklyn Nikole, who is into modelling.

